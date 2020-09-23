19 Best Minecraft Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

Minecraft is the biggest game on the planet, so you just know kids will be asking for Minecraft toys for their Birthday or when Christmas rolls around. With that in mind, we’re here to help with our expert guide to the very best Minecraft toys they need in their life right now.

What Is Minecraft?

It's the best video game ever made! Okay, you probably want something more detailed than that so let's break it down a little. 

Imagine virtual Lego. Minecraft is a game where players collect resources and blocks, then use what they've found to build whatever they can think of. Castles, houses, farms, elaborate moving contraptions - you name it and it can probably be built in Minecraft. 

In a testament to how much you can do in Minecraft, someone even managed to remake the entire first Pokemon game within Minecraft.  HOW?!

My kids both play Minecraft, but they both play for different reasons. My eldest prefers to build gigantic structures with a modern twist. My youngest, however, likes to use command blocks - which is essentially a form of video game code writing - to make their own games. 

One trick my youngest showed me was the ability to press a single button and suddenly teleport across the map to somewhere else. He's 10 and he coded this button by himself without any help. Isn't it amazing what kids can achieve in Minecraft?

It's also worth mentioning Minecraft is played by around 100 million players worldwide. To say it's popular and the go-to game for kids would be a massive understatement. 

In IGN's glowing review, the site praised Minecraft's ability to create and to inspire others to create

If you've yet to unleash your child's potential on Minecraft, or even if you don't play games and fancy checking it out, you really won't go wrong with this game. 

What's the Difference Between Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons?

As I mentioned above, Minecraft - just Minecraft - is a game about building, whereas Minecraft Dungeons is a top-down adventure game where you collect loot alone or with a friend, battle monsters, and explore new lands. 

Both games look like Minecraft and feature similar characters but they both play very differently. 

I'd always recommend starting with Minecraft, but if you've got an older child who loves Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons is a really great game they're sure to get a lot out of. 

What's the Difference Between Minecraft and Minecraft Java Edition?

This is a big one a lot of parents ask me. For the most part, I'd recommend going with Minecraft on their gaming platform of choice for ease. That said, there are some factors that are worth considering before you pick up any version of Minecraft. 

First off, let's take a look at Minecraft. This version is nicknamed by the community as Minecraft Bedrock Edition. It's available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, Windows 10, and Mobile (and will most likely come to PS5 and Xbox Series S and Series X). 

With the Bedrock Edition, players on all the above platforms can play together. So if your child has a friend on another console, you don't need to buy a new system to let them play together. Neat!

Next, Minecraft Java Edition. This version is the original version of Minecraft released for PC (and is different from Minecraft for Windows 10 - confusing, I know!). 

Java Edition is still Minecraft like the Bedrock Edition, but it doesn't feature the ability to play with friends on other platforms (known as crossplay). 

What it does feature is a lot of mod support. On PC, you can download new worlds, game modes, or change the way the game looks for free by downloading packs and installing them. 

For younger kids, I'd advise against this version, simply because you don't want a youngster downloading and installing things on a PC. I'd also point out even with older kids, it's worth keeping an eye on what they're downloading. Viruses are easy to disguise, so always be vigilant. 

Finally, there are several other versions to make things even more complex. These versions are Minecraft PS3/PS4 Edition, Minecraft Xbox 360/Xbox One Edition, and Minecraft Wii U/Switch Edition. Phew.

Although the above versions are still played today, the company behind Minecraft, Mojang, no longer supports them. So if you're looking to get Minecraft on a home console, you want just Minecraft (the Bedrock Edition). 

As for which version is better out of Bedrock Edition and Java Edition, the short version is Bedrock lets kids play with their friends wherever they are, while Java lets you download a lot of extra stuff free of charge. 

I will say, though, if you're concerned about PC security, go with Bedrock. Minecraft Java Edition is safe, but when you throw mods into the equation, that can put your data at risk if you don't know what you're doing. 

