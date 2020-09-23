19 Best Minecraft Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

The Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box Set is the best Lego Minecraft set around.

The reason is really simple: This is a set that isn’t just one set. It’s designed to let kids take what they’ve learned from the video game and use it to create their own Lego set. Doesn’t that sound like fun? Yes, yes it does.

This is a 564-piece set, and the possibilities are endless. Castle? House? Lighthouse? Mine? There are enough blocks here to really get creative.

On the mini-figure side of things, we’ve got Steve and Alex, a Creeper, pig, and a zombie. That’s a great selection of figures. It’s the main characters kids will want to create their own adventures.

As I say, this is a great set that’s perfect for kids who love to build, destroy, then rebuild.

Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up