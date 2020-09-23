19 Best Minecraft Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

Minecraft is the biggest game on the planet, so you just know kids will be asking for Minecraft toys for their Birthday or when Christmas rolls around. With that in mind, we’re here to help with our expert guide to the very best Minecraft toys they need in their life right now.
The Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box Set is the best Lego Minecraft set around.
The reason is really simple: This is a set that isn’t just one set. It’s designed to let kids take what they’ve learned from the video game and use it to create their own Lego set. Doesn’t that sound like fun? Yes, yes it does.
This is a 564-piece set, and the possibilities are endless. Castle? House? Lighthouse? Mine? There are enough blocks here to really get creative.
On the mini-figure side of things, we’ve got Steve and Alex, a Creeper, pig, and a zombie. That’s a great selection of figures. It’s the main characters kids will want to create their own adventures.
As I say, this is a great set that’s perfect for kids who love to build, destroy, then rebuild.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If it’s value you’re after without breaking the bank, the Lego Minecraft The Redstone Battle is the set to check out.
Kids will always love playing with figures, but what happens when you get to build your own toy? That’s where this set comes in.
There are two mega figures to build in this set – a Redstone Golem and a Redstone Monstrosity. Both are really detailed and even feature articulation. You simply cannot fault them.
Also in this set are four mini-figures – Hex, Hedwig, Hal, and Valorie – a buildable crafting area, and the most important part, a pig with a chest strapped to its back. A loot pig!
It’s a fun set that challenges kids with building traditional Lego, mega figures, and there are enough extras here to create a make-believe world full of adventures. It’s everything you want from a set, essentially.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Lego Minecraft The Illager Raid is one hell of an epic set.
Build a detailed village with a house, scenery, and a little traders booth, then build the monsters to come and storm it.
What’s cool here is there’s a little Minecraft x Ninjago crossover in the form of the Kai mini-figure. If your child has any Ninjago lines, they’re sure to get a kick out of that.
Structures to build, a fun selection of figures, a monster, and loads of secrecy options mean this set really does have everything a kid could possibly want.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
You will never go wrong with figures. Especially if you’re buying for a boy.
That’s where this Minecraft Dungeons Desert Temple Battle Pack comes in. Four figures, one price, lots of fun.
What’s cool here is the four figures are split as two good guys, two baddies. You don’t need to worry about lopsided battles, which is neat.
You also get a selection of weapons to deck the figures out with. Plus, each of the figures stand at 3.45-inches, meaning they scale with most Minecraft figures.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Minecraft toys don’t need to always be action figures to be worthwhile. Sometimes something to enrich their surroundings will do the trick.
I’ve seen the ThinkGeek Minecraft Color Changing Potion Bottle in action and let me tell you, it’s legit awesome.
It’s the perfect size for a shelf or cupboard, and all you need to do to turn it on or off is give the cork a little nudge.
What’s also cool is how it cycles through eight different colors. If you’ve got it on in the dark, it really illuminates the room. Not only that, it’s got a three-minute timer to preserve the battery life. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Why stop at playing with action figures when you can also make your own comic-book with them?
That’s where the Minecraft Comic Maker comes in. Download the app on a mobile device, set your figures up, and then snap away. The images you take can then be loaded into the Comic Maker app to transform them into a comic-book. Cool or what?
As for the figures, you get Steve and an interchangeable face, and a horse with armor, saddle, and a hay bale.
Both figures feature articulation, so when you’re snapping, you can really create some expressive poses.
Don’t you just love when toys are fun AND they teach kids a new skill?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
For those cold nights, there’s this Minecraft Steve Plush to cuddle up to.
Kids will always love plushies. Sure, when they get older it may end up in a cupboard, but when they’re young? That’s when they’ll love this gift.
This plushie comes in at 16-inches, meaning it’s is a good size for both playing with and for snuggle time.
Plus it’s not over-priced, which is always a nice surprise!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
ThinkFun makes some of the best logic and STEM games out there. It’s no surprise, then, that the ThinkFun Minecraft Magnetic Travel Puzzle is a must for Minecraft fans.
This is a magnetic logic game. The included book will give you three sets of shapes made up of armor, a pickaxe, or sword of different materials, then it’s up to the player to place the correct shapes onto the three-by-three grid as the Ender Dragon tries to thwart them.
The book also comes with 40 puzzles, ranging from beginner to expert, to beat, and features clear instructions that do a much better job of explaining the game than I did above!
It’s a fun little game that’s sure to keep them entertained as they progress through the different ranks.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after a surprise gift that’s going to be loved, go with the Lego Minecraft The End Battle Set.
The Ender Dragon is super important in the Minecraft video game. To beat this end boss, you need to be at your best, and vanquishing this evil beast completes the game.
It’s a big moment for Minecraft players, so you can imagine just how much kids would love to build their own Lego set based on that fateful encounter.
This is a 222-piece set that tasks builders with building an Ender Dragon, End pillars, an Ender Man monster, and an area based on The End section from Minecraft for them all to fight on.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, kids love being able to build figures.
The Lego Minecraft Creeper BigFig and Ocelot Set are Minecraft toys you can actually play with.
Build the two characters, then set off on an adventure. Both figures feature articulation in the legs and heads, and they scale with the Pig and Zombie two-pack on this list, so you can play with all four figures together without any of them looking out of place.
And the best part? It’s super affordable. What else could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Kids will always love action figures, but when you get to build the figure yourself, that’s when things get interesting.
The Lego Minecraft Pig BigFig and Baby Zombie Set is a fun build. Normally with Lego you’re building a structure, but with this set, it’s a little different.
The buildable figures are so great they feature articulation, so you can move their arms, legs, and heads. There are even some nubbins on the pig so the baby zombie can sit and ride it like a horse.
If your child loves Lego and loves playing with action figures, this set really is a no-brainer.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The Minecraft Creeper Lamp looks absolutely stunning in action.
When you’re got a dark room and this thing lights up the green glows and illuminates the area, and the glitter on the inside comes to life.
The beauty of the design is you can either roll with a plug or charge it via micro USB, the latter of which foregoes the need for any cables. Neat!
It’s 12-inches tall as well, which is a good size for a lamp. Not so big they can’t move it, and not so small that there’s barely any light. The perfect size.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
What could be more fun than running around the house with 1:1 replica of a Minecraft diamond sword?
The Minecraft Dungeons Deluxe Roleplay Sword is made from a firm type of foam, meaning it’s sturdy and it’s safer than a plastic alternative. It’s less likely to break your lights, just in case you were worried.
It also comes with sound effects from the game when you swing it. It’s nice and authentic, then.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Although this may not be one of the best Minecraft toys, if you’ve got a boring bed you’d like to spruce up and make a little more personal, the Jay Franco Minecraft Creeper 4 Piece Twin Bed Set is well worth grabbing.
Let’s get this out the way first, this thing looks fantastic when it’s all set up. It really brightens the room and makes it feel more inviting than a generic colored sheet.
This pack includes a pillowcase, fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and a gorgeous quilt cover, all of which feature different Creeper graphics. Be sure to flip the pillowcase over for an explosive surprise.
I’m pretty sure no child will ever search for this, but once they’ve got it and it’s all set up, they will thank you later.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Looking to transform a child’s room into a Minecraft paradise? This Creeper Decorations Rug will help with that.
This isn’t a giant rug, so you don’t need to worry about moving all the furniture to fit this thing in. The Creeper rug is a giant square, which comes in at 39-inches. It’s the perfect size for dropping in the center of the room or under a toybox.
It’s worth noting, this thing isn’t just some cheap cash-in. It’s made from 100 percent polyester and features bound edges, meaning it’s not going to fall apart without some serious effort.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
The Lego Minecraft The Panda Nursery Set is super cute and suitable for boys and girls.
Kids who play Minecraft will already have a soft spot for pandas. In the game, they roll around, eat bamboo, make funny sounds, eat some more bamboo, and are just a bundle of cuteness.
In this set, you get to build a panda, its baby, as well as bamboo shoots and a cozy little ruin area. The pack also comes with an Alex mini-figure and a buildable ocelot.
Although this is a more affordable set, there’s still a lot for kids to play with. And should they get more Minecraft toys or sets, this is the perfect add-on to build out the area further.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you’re after a way to get more for less, check out the Jada Toys Minecraft 20-Pack.
Yup. It’s a 20-pack. 20 1.6-inch figures featuring a who’s who of Minecraft characters.
All the major characters are here. Creeper, Steve, Alex, villagers, pillagers, animals, pets, you name it, it’s here.
Just keep in mind these are metal models with an in-built base. They’re perfect for displaying, not so much for playing with.
Still, 20 figurines for one price is a bargain.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up (I’d say this age rating is bit low, personally)
If you’re after an alternative to Funko Pops, look no further than the Minecraft All-Stars Mini Figure Six-Pack.
As the name suggests there are six mini-figures in this pack, which include a Creeper, Steve, a Blaze, a burning Skeleton, a shulker box, and rather cutesy Alex holding a cake. It’s got all the characters kids love.
They’re also really great if your child has a shelf or bedside cabinet that needs sprucing up.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
So long as you don’t have an issue with them getting everywhere, these Minecraft Stickers make a perfect stocking filler.
Both my kids go absolutely wild with stickers. They’ll never directly ask for stickers, but they’ll always thoroughly enjoy decking out their doors or walls with them.
Over the four pages, there’s a total of 295 stickers altogether. If you’re a family that uses prize boards, it’s well worth stocking up on stickers of the things they love. I used Minecraft stickers instead of stars and my kids definitely seemed more excited to decorate their boards each day.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up