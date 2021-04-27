13 Best Mortal Kombat Figures for Your Collection

If we’re talking about the best Mortal Kombat figures, we’ve got to mention the Storm Collectibles Motaro. This thing is insane.

Storm Collectibles hasn’t skipped on what makes Motaro such a cool character. This figure is nine inches tall. Nine! It’s massive. And despite the size, it’s still got all the articulation you’d expect and want. The leg work is an especially brilliant bit of design work. If you’re looking to pose and display Motaro, you’re going to have a blast setting him up.

The only downside, and this is minor, is the figure does come out a little more orange than in the picture. It’s still a killer figure, but it’s worth keeping in mind.

For accessories, Motaro comes with two different heads, three pairs of hands, a fireball effect, and that awesome skeleton prop.