13 Best Mortal Kombat Figures for Your Collection

With Mortal Kombat back on everyone’s minds thanks to the release of the new movie, there’s never been a better time to get into the fighting game sensation. If you’re like us and have a penchant for collecting action figures, read on to find out more about the best Mortal Kombat figures you need in your collection.
If we’re talking about the best Mortal Kombat figures, we’ve got to mention the Storm Collectibles Motaro. This thing is insane.
Storm Collectibles hasn’t skipped on what makes Motaro such a cool character. This figure is nine inches tall. Nine! It’s massive. And despite the size, it’s still got all the articulation you’d expect and want. The leg work is an especially brilliant bit of design work. If you’re looking to pose and display Motaro, you’re going to have a blast setting him up.
The only downside, and this is minor, is the figure does come out a little more orange than in the picture. It’s still a killer figure, but it’s worth keeping in mind.
For accessories, Motaro comes with two different heads, three pairs of hands, a fireball effect, and that awesome skeleton prop.
Unsurprisingly, the McFarlane Shao Khan figure is all kinds of brilliant.
I talk about detail a lot here at Heavy. That’s because detail is the difference between a $5 figure and a more premium offering. If you get the detail work right, the overall figure is sure to hit the mark.
Honestly, use the zoom tool on Amazon. It’s the best way to see just how much detail is in this figure.
The McFarlane Shao Khan figure also comes with his hammer, Deathbringer, and a display base.
If you got into Mortal Kombat in the 90s, you’ll have a soft spot for Scorpion. He was the perfect character for newcomers thanks to his easy to pick up combos and killer style.
Thanks to the McFarlane, you can now relive your youth with this awesome McFarlane Scorpion figure.
It’s based on the look from Mortal Kombat 11, which weirdly enough, is closer to the Mortal Kombat movie than the original Scorpion get-up.
This is the from the shadows variant. What’s that exactly? It’s basically a version with less yellow and designed to look like he’s lurking in the, well, shadows. If you’re after a more video game-accurate version, this figure is worth skipping. But if you’re into collecting rare figures, it’s definitely worth picking up.
The McFarlane Sub Zero figure is arguably one of the best Mortal Kombat figures around. It’s affordable, nails the look, and is perfect for posing.
This is the winter purple variant, which almost makes it look like Rain. What I love about this are the purple ice accessories. There are two axes and the skull with the spine still connected. If you want to pose it fatality-style, you totally can, and you know those 22 points of articulation are going to be put to good use. What’s not to love?
Who knew adding blood to something would make it 100 percent cooler? (The Mortal Kombat team, that’s who)
The McFarlane Raiden variant is superb. The blood really shows up on the clean white outfit. I’m thinking this figure would be perfect for setting up a fatality display. Although it doesn’t come with fatality props, it does come with a bloody staff and lightning bolt. If you’ve got the McFarlane Sub-Zero figure, you could totally steal the skull/spin prop and use it here to make a, ahem, killer display.
I’m in two minds about the McFarlane Liu Kang figure. On one hand, the face looks kind of lifeless. On the other, the rest of the figure nails the look effortlessly.
I think that’s why the face stands out so much. When you nail everything out, the weakest area is sure to stand out.
Still, if you’re after a Lui Kang figure to complete a collection, the slight missteps in the face aren’t enough to ruin this purchase. It’s still great overall, and super affordable.
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get a different response about Funko Pops. Me personally? I think they’re fun, make a great display, and the fact they’re very affordable makes them a perfect alternative to the more pricey action figures.
The Mortal Kombat Movie Funko Pops are really great. I’m not sure how many people will want the Cole Young and Sonya Blade pops, but that Sub-Zero pop is amazing. The amount of detail Funko managed to cram into that small space is unreal.
All the links to the different pops available are below, with Sub-Zero at the top because that’s the only one anyone will care about.
Question: How do you know whether someone hates Funko Pops? Answer: They never shut up about it.
I think Funko Pops are brilliant. For collectors, building a display is the end goal, but spending literally thousands of dollars on premium figures isn’t always realistic. Especially if you’ve got kids. That’s where Funko Pops come in. They’re affordable, well-made, and if you want a display that spans all the things you love, Funko is the answer.
As for the Mortal Kombat Video Game Funko Pops, Amazon has a lot of different characters in stock. Just keep in mind, the ones out of circulation are going to cost way more, so feel free to pass on those and just get the ones currently in circulation to save yourself some money.
The Storm Collectibles Sub-Zero is as close to perfection as it gets.
This version of Sub-Zero is based on Kuai Liang in Mortal Kombat 3, rather than Bi-Han from the first Mortal Kombat. Many of us already own a Sub-Zero figure in some form so it’s cool to see the Mortal Kombat 3 look getting some love.
In terms of accessories, Sub-Zero comes with two interchangeable heads, four pairs of hands, an ice clone and ice shower effect, two broken arms and legs, and one blood effect. And yes, you can totally remake the loading screen pose.
Plus because this is Storm we’re talking about here, you’ve got a ton of articulation, meaning getting the perfect pose is super easy.
If there’s one character everyone wants in figure form, it’s Noob Saibot.
The McFarlane Noob Saibot figure is an example of what makes McFarlane Toys so good. Noob has a lot of black, which can make the figure feel flat. But thanks to a god-like level of detail and the clever use of brown and silver, this figure feels anything but flat.
This version of Noob is based on his Mortal Kombat 11 look and features 22 points of articulation and comes with a sickle and a display base.
If it’s a ridiculous level of quality and attention to detail you’re after, the Shao Kahn Deluxe 1:10 Scale Statue by Iron Studios is easy to recommend.
I mean, just look at it. The shading, the detail, the staff, the throne – it’s all just perfect.
Of course, Iron Studios statues are pricey, there’s no getting around that. It is one of those situations where you are paying for the quality, though. It legit doesn’t get any better than this.
Iron Studios is where it’s at when it comes to statues, and this Goro 1:10 Scale Statue by Iron Studios is sublime.
It’s the sculpting work and the shading that really brings this thing to life. It looks more realistic than the more affordable figures, and the shading adds depth.
You’re also going to love the base. Rocks with skulls on, complete with small blood spatters sewn throughout. It’s genuinely on another level.
Sure, you can’t play with it, but as a display piece, there isn’t anything better.
If you’ve just watched the Mortal Kombat movie, chances are you’ll have a soft spot for Kung Lao.
The Storm Collectibles Kung Lao is exquisite. It’s not just the brilliant work on the two head sculpts, it’s the smaller details that make this set so great. Things like an extra hat with the blade effect are such a nice touch. I’m thinking most of us will have these types of toys right out of the box and on display, so having extra options like that is sure to lead to one killer display.
As well as the two head sculpts, Kung Lao also comes with five pairs of hands, a regular hat, one damage blood effect, and his friendship rabbit.