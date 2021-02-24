12 Best My Little Pony Gifts for Christmas

This large scale Twilight Sparkle toy is a special, interactive toy that is on many gift lists this year. Responding to both sound and touch, this pony is as close to the real thing fans can get. Not only does Twilight Sparkle have over 90 phrases to respond with, she also tells many stories and discusses spells.

When talking about her magic, her horn lights up, flashing with every word. Touching the star button on her hoof results in talks about friendship and maybe even a song or two. Twilight Sparkle even has a beautiful tiara fit for a princess. This gift is a top choice for a birthday gift because of how interactive it is, making for hours and hours of fun and playtime.

The Twilight Sparkle toy is about the size of a small dog, so don’t expect a small plush toy here. Instead, it’s a large, interactive and lifelike plaything that kids will adore.

It’s recommended for ages 3 and up.