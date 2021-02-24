12 Best My Little Pony Gifts for Christmas

12 Best My Little Pony Gifts for Christmas

  • 6 Shares
  • Updated

Looking for some awesome My Little Pony gifts? We’ve got you covered with the mega list below. From smaller gifts to full-featured playsets, there is an awesome gift for everypony on your list. Check out the 12 Best My Little Pony gifts below.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
12 Listed Items

With the recent release of the popular My Little Pony Movie in theaters, there are all sorts of brand new My Little Pony toys and other merchandise hitting retailers nationwide in-time for the holidays. It's been awhile since anything major happened in the world of My Little Pony, so it's good to see a big event like this so that fans can get some brand new toys and merch under their tree this year.

My Little Pony is popular with all ages, ranging from 6 year olds to tweens and up. And, believe it or not, there are even adult male fans (called Bronies, for the record). We're not looking at gifts for that crowd here, but instead, we're focusing on the young to teen MLP fan.

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , ,