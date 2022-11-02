7 Best New Dolls of 2022: Your Complete Buying Guide

Gift-giving is all about the surprise, and the Barbie Doll Cutie Reveal series is such an inventive way to do it.

This isn’t just a generic Barbie doll. There’s so much to this whole package it’s all kinds of exciting.

Drop Barbie in warm water and her makeup and eye color will change. Dunk her back in cold water and it’ll switch back. How cool is that?

Not only that, Barbie’s fur suit can be reversed to turn into everyday clothes. That means kids are getting two different looks in one. Again, very cool.

There’s also a host of different animal suits – Husky, Deer, Owl, or Polar Bear – to choose from, meaning there’s something for every kid or collector.

Pair all that with the extra surprises – including a little pet figurine – and the Barbie Cutie Reveal range is easily one of the best new dolls of 2022.

Also available at the Mattel Store and Walmart,

Doll Size: 11.5 inches | Sustainability: 100% recycled by 2030 | Age Recommendation: 3 Years and Up | Maker: Mattel