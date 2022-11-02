7 Best New Dolls of 2022: Your Complete Buying Guide

Dolls make the perfect gift. Whenever you’re stuck for inspiration, go with dolls. But what are the best new dolls of 2022? Read on to discover our top picks from the toys expert here at Heavy.
Gift-giving is all about the surprise, and the Barbie Doll Cutie Reveal series is such an inventive way to do it.
This isn’t just a generic Barbie doll. There’s so much to this whole package it’s all kinds of exciting.
Drop Barbie in warm water and her makeup and eye color will change. Dunk her back in cold water and it’ll switch back. How cool is that?
Not only that, Barbie’s fur suit can be reversed to turn into everyday clothes. That means kids are getting two different looks in one. Again, very cool.
There’s also a host of different animal suits – Husky, Deer, Owl, or Polar Bear – to choose from, meaning there’s something for every kid or collector.
Pair all that with the extra surprises – including a little pet figurine – and the Barbie Cutie Reveal range is easily one of the best new dolls of 2022.
Doll Size: 11.5 inches | Sustainability: 100% recycled by 2030 | Age Recommendation: 3 Years and Up | Maker: Mattel
As is customary every year, Mattel releases a holiday Barbie. This year’s, Barbie Signature 2022, sees Barbie in a stunning bright red ballgown.
One thing to note with this, while kids will surely love this Barbie, it’s geared more towards collectors or kids who prefer the more lavish, almost Disney-like Barbie dolls.
What’s great about this year’s doll is it nails representation. Barbie comes in blonde, black, black and wavy, and brown and wavy. In short, there’s a doll for everyone of every race, which is great to see. No kid or collector gets left out.
Doll Size: 11.5 inches | Sustainability: 100% recycled by 2030 | Age Recommendation: 3 Years and Up | Maker: Mattel
After a brief hiatus, Monster High has roared back to the top of the charts. It’s not that shocking, to be honest. For kids who aren’t into typically girly things, Monster High offers something for alternative kids.
The big one at the moment is Clawdeen Wolf. This toy is almost certainly going to sell out the closer we get to holiday time, so if you buying close to Christmas, we advise picking this one up early.
Clawdeen Wolf is an anthropomorphic human-wolf hybrid. Or werewolf for short.
She comes with a stylish fake fur vest and a host of accessories including a purse, comb, moon-shaped ice cream sandwich, snack, smartphone, and a stylish little pet toy.
Doll Size: 10.5 inches | Sustainability: 100% recycled by 2030 | Age Recommendation: 3 Years and Up | Maker: Mattel
Both Clawdeen and Frankie Stein both sit comfortably in the top 50 dolls on Amazon. While Clawdeen is currently outselling Frankie, she’s still a great choice for parents unsure of which doll to buy.
Frankie has always been one of the most popular Monster High dolls and this latest incarnation, which is a mix between Monster High and Bratz, looks a lot more modern.
She comes with a stylish varsity jacket and some creepy accessories, including a lightning bolt backpack, camera, pizza snack, smartphone, and a pet toy.
Doll Size: 10.5 inches | Sustainability: 100% recycled by 2030 | Age Recommendation: 3 Years and Up | Maker: Mattel
The breakout hit of the last few years has been Gabby’s Dollhouse. Based on the TV show of the same name, kids absolutely adore Gabby, especially younger kids aged three to seven.
We’ve covered the new Gabby’s Dollhouse toys for this year before, and this Gabby Doll is the big one for fall.
Gabby follows comes in a similar vein to Kindi Kids when it comes to style, albeit older and not a toddler – big head, big eyes, and lots of hair to brush and style.
She even comes with a super-cute cat ears headband. What’s not to love here?
Doll Size: 8 inches | Sustainability: Reduce plastic packaging by 50% by 2025 | Age Recommendation: 3 Years and Up | Maker: Spin Master | Product Recalls: Zero
Although Hatchimals isn’t the biggest brand out there, they still make for a great gift if you’re after something a little different from Barbie or Monster High.
The main hook with the Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers is a doll that can fly. No, really, it legitimately flies. Amazing, right?
Each Pixie is rechargeable via USB (the same type of cable you use on a mobile phone), and they come with an auto-off function. Just grab the wings and the toys will stop spinning. That’s a pretty neat safety feature if you ask us.
Doll Size: 7.25 inches | Sustainability: Reduce plastic packaging by 50% by 2025 | Age Recommendation: 6 Years and Up | Maker: Spin Master | Product Recalls: Zero
-
We don’t talk about Bruno, but we can talk about how great this Disney Encanto Mirabel Doll is.
Kids (and adults) love Encanto, so wanting a doll to act out their favorite scenes is a surefire win.
It’s a shame the Mirabel doll doesn’t sing (I know, right?), but it’s got the cuteness factor so it’s all good.
As well as her Encanto outfit, Mirabel also comes equipped with her trademark glasses and signature long, curly hair. She’s also massive at a whopping 14 inches tall.
Doll Size: 14 inches | Sustainability: Not Publicly Available | Age Recommendation: 3 Years and Up | Maker: Jakks |