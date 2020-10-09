41 Best Paw Patrol Toys Your Kid Will Love

Looking for some new Paw Patrol toys for your kids? Look no further than the mega list below. Kids. Love. Paw Patrol. Here are the 41 best Paw Patrol toys for sale right now.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there are two things kids love, it’s Paw Patrol and dinosaurs. With that in mind, let’s check out the Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle.
This isn’t like the other Paw Patrol vehicles, oh no. This bad boy is motorized. Push a button and watch this thing whizz around the floor.
This thing is freaking huge, too. It scales with all the other Paw Patrol toys, but it’s still absolutely gigantic when you’ve got it say next to the push along vehicles.
This set also comes with two exclusive figures in Chase and the T-Rex. And if that’s not exciting enough, it also includes all the batteries you need. Will wonders never cease?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another great new Paw Patrol this year is the all-new Launch’N Haul Paw Patroller – another 2-in-1 toy your child is going to absolutely love. It transforms from the team vehicle into a super fun track set. It can hold up to seven of your child’s favorite robot true metal vehicles (sold separately).
It fits in perfectly with the rest of their Paw Patrol collection, and it’s sure to keep them entertained for more than just a few minutes. It also feels a bit more durable than many of the other playsets out there, making it the perfect option for Christmas.
It comes with one of the robot true metal vehicles as well as a flame accessory.
Recommended Ages: 3 to 5 years
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The hot new Paw Patrol toy of 2019 is this mega Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower, which stands at 2 and 3/4 feet tall! On top of its massive size, it also has an actual working telescope up at the top. It plays real lights and sounds to help those pups save the day!
Now, what makes this RIDICULOUSLY cool is that when you have all 6 Mighty Pups (sold separately, unfortunately) on the platform at the top placed on the light with its corresponding uniform color, Ryder will give your kids missions! It’ll also illuminate the pup that’s right for the job!
The Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower also has an epic zipline and a cool working elevator that your kids will absolutely love, since it can be seen in many of the Paw Patrol episodes on Nick Jr.
We also added it to our mega list of the best new toys of 2019.
It’s recommended for ages 3 and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re wondering what the hot new Paw Patrol toys of 2019 are, one of them is the Super Paws 2-in-1 Transforming Mighty Pups Jet Command Center. This thing switches from a deluxe jet to a complete mobile command headquarters that your kids can play with their Paw Patrol figures in!
It has a super cool disc launcher as well that launches the mini jet (which an exclusive Ryder figure inside!) out of the front of it.
Included:
- 1 Jet/Playset
- 1 Mini Jet
- 1 Exclusive Ryder Figure
- 5 Launcher Discs
- 1 Sticker Sheet
- 1 Instruction Sheet
Recommended Ages: 3 to 5 Years
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Spin Master PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Helicopter has room for two pup figures (it comes with a Skye and Marshell figure). It has moving propellers and a super cool extendable rescue hook that can be attached to other Paw Patrol vehicles in their collection for a sweet rescue mission!
No, it doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles nor does it sing your kids the Paw Patrol song (thankfully?), but It’s still one of the best Ultimate rescue vehicles available right now.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing that’s for certain, it’s that kids LOVE fire trucks. And when that firetruck is Marshall’s fire truck from Paw Patrol, you’ve got yourself the perfect fire truck for your kids to play with.
The Rescue Fire Truck has an extendable ladder that extends to over 2-ft tall, and it has launching water cannons on both the front and back of the truck. It also comes with Marshall and a mini fire cart.
Out of all of the cool Paw Patrol toys we played with on this list, the Rescue Fire Truck was our favorite.
-
Shop now at Walmart From Walmart
Although it’s not necessarily a toy per se, the Paw Patrol Chase Camera by Ematic is well worth mentioning here because it’s the perfect playroom camera.
As a parent, it’s super helpful to have a wi-fi capable, hi-def camera in the playroom so that you can check in on your playing kids every once in a while. In fact, it’s easily one of the best purchases I’ve made, myself, as a parent of two young kids.
The Paw Patrol Chase Camera not only lets you check in on your kids from any of your devices but it also has two-way audio so that you can chat with them as necessary.
The camera also has night vision, a wide angle view and motion detection with alert capabilities. Super. Helpful.
I’ll note that there are literally tons of great wi-fi security cameras out there, but the fact that this one looks like Chase from Paw Patrol makes it perfect for kids who love the show. The camera is well-designed so that it looks like a PVC figure, but it has a camera right on Chase’s chest that does all of the work mentioned above.
It’s for this reason that we love Ematic’s Paw Patrol-themed Wi-Fi cam, and we hope to see more kid-friendly cameras that look more like a toy than a standard camera in the future.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle is going to be one of the hottest Christmas toys of 2018. It even won at the Toy of the Year Awards earlier this year!
It’s an awesome replica of the Sea Patroller seen in the show, and it has flashing lights and sounds. The Sea Patroller toy also has a moveable crane and attachable cage to go along with it, and it comes with a rescue ATV and Ryder.
It transforms from a boat to a land vehicle as well, so it’s super versatile, providing a lot of play options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the Sea Patroller and the fire truck are a bit too much for your child, get them a simple Paw Patrol Racers 3-Pack Set.
It comes with Chase, Zuma, and Marshall Rescue Racers. The wheels actually roll as they should, too, so your child can have racers with their new canine friends.
There’s also a Rescue Racers Track available, but honestly, it’s a bit frivolous and not the greatest quality. They’re better off just playing with them on a table or on the rug.
But these racers are great for ages 2 years and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the fire truck above being our favorite, the Air Patroller comes in at #2. It comes with a Chase figure also, which fits nicely in the cockpit, and there’s also a cool cargo bay.
This transforming Paw Patrol vehicle changes from a helicopter to a plane so that your kids can take-on more Paw Patrol missions.
Note: Batteries are included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTECH is, of course, well-known for its high-quality tech-infused toddler toys, and the VTECH Treat Time Marshall is another example of that quality.
It comes with 26 dog treats for Marshall, and when those treats are fed to him, he’ll speak. For example, feed him the D treat and he’ll say, “Search and rescue for the letter D.” With the Treat Time Marshall, your kids will learn about phonics, letters, colors, and more. His ears and eyes are motorized and also react.
It’s a great way to infuse early learning into Paw Patrol toys.
Also, if you’re worried about those 26 dog treats getting spread in different rooms around your house and getting lost, don’t be — all of the treats store inside the included pup pack on Marshall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ryder’s ATV could probably be its own character, and now your child can pretend to drive it with the VTECH Pups to the Rescue Driver.
With this, your kids can pretend to go on adventures with Ryder, whether on an ATV or a snowmobile. Use the turn signals, check the rear-view mirror and honk the horn. Each action will reveal numbers, road safety tips, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This awesome Paw Patroller can hold up to three of the Paw Patrol vehicles inside. It comes with Ryder and his ATV. It has authentic sound effects from the show, and it has a working elevator for vehicles to get them into the command center.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sea Patrol Pup Pad is a wearable that goes on your child’s wrist, and it comes with six different animated missions cards that bring the adventure!
When each mission card is placed in the Pup Pad, your child can push the pup character images on the side to hear sounds and phrases from the show.
Batteries included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Paw Patrol Rescue Pack is great for little wannabe firefighters! It’s essentially a water gun with a tank that they can wear on their backs that’s branded with Paw Patrol. It shoots water up to 30 feet, and the tank holds 33 ounces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing I can appreciate about Paw Patrol, it’s its many vehicles. Like the many different Octonauts toys available, Paw Patrol also has a ton of vehicle options for your kids to play with.
The Sub Patroller is another one of my favorite toys that can be seen used frequently in the Paw Patrol cartoon on Nick Jr. It transforms from hover mode to sub mode, and it comes with a Ryder figure. It has a launcher that shoots life rings to rescue baby animals.
It also has a cool search light (that actually works!) on the front of it, and it plays different sounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another Paw Patrol toy that’s great for toddlers is the Paw Patrol – Rocky’s Barn Rescue Track Set. It comes with an exclusive motorized Rocky and Farmer Al in a truck, track that pieces together, and as the name suggests, a barn.
Grab Rocky and Farmer Al and sending them whizzing around the track. What more could a child ask for?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Chase’s Off-road rescue playset is a similar idea to the one above, but instead of using Marshall and his fire truck, it uses Chase and his police vehicle, equipped with a rescue hook.
I’ll note that the vehicle is exclusive to this playset, so you can’t buy it standalone anywhere else.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are tons of Paw Patrol plush toys available now, but the cutest of the bunch is the Skye plush, obviously. It comes in at 7.5-inches tall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Paw Terrain vehicle is easily the coolest-looking Paw Patrol vehicle available. It has a unique jungle theme, and uses brighter colors than the other Paw Patrol stuff. Your child will be tasked with rescuing the baby panther using the rugged-looking terrain vehicle.
It has real lights and sounds as well, and it comes with a working crane.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Paw Patrol Dog House Bingo by Fisher-Price tasks kids with being the first to match all 3 color chips to their fence card in order to score BINGO!
It’s one of the best toys for 3 year old boys that you can buy in 2019.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t you just love great value? Two figures, one transforming vehicle, all for the one affordable price.
The Marshall Split-Second 2-in-1 Transforming Fire Truck Pack features two of the most popular Paw Patrol character in Marshell and Rubble. Not only that, you also get each of the pup’s vehicles which can be combined into one.
The firetruck is decently-sized, too. It’s not giant by any means but it’s not tiny either. A lot of companies tend to stick to smaller vehicles to keep the costs down but Spin Master is here bringing the goods. You gotta love it.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Add the ultimate HQ to their toy collection with the Paw Patrol Look-out Playset. It comes with a real working elevator, complete with lights and sounds. It comes with tower, a Chase figure, and a vehicle.
The periscope at the top actually works, and it can rotate a full 360-degrees!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Mission Cruiser transforms into a control center, and it can launch the new mini vehicles when the side door opens up. It comes with the Robo Dog and a vehicle, as well as his adventure card (which is placed in the top of the command center). Other vehicles and adventure cards are sold separately, but this is more than enough to get them started on their rescue missions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zuma’s Hovercraft is also a great Paw Patrol vehicle, and it has cool fans that snap onto the back of it. It comes with the hovercraft and the Zuma figure shown in the picture above.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Paw Patrol Chase’s Total Team Rescue Police Cruiser Vehicle is a mouthful, but it has just about everything you could need.
For a start, it comes with the main six pups. One set to get to them all rather needing to buy several sets to complete the line-up. That is awesome!
Not only that, you also get that rather cool Police truck with an opening hatch at the back and a tow line.
This set really is everything a kid could want.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who has kids knows that a big play mat like this is essential for playtime. This one just happens to be themed with Paw Patrol. It measures at 5 feet wide by 3.5 feet tall, and its colors are vibrant.
It’s the perfect addition to any bedroom or playroom, especially if they love Paw Patrol.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids – especially young boys – will always go wild for remote-controlled toys. It’s a thing. Don’t question it.
Being able to drive a car around your living area, or in this case a firetruck, is going to keep them entertained for hours at a time.
The Marshall Remote Control Fire Truck features two-way steering, meaning it’s going to be easy to understand and control. You don’t want something overly-complex in this age bracket. Forward, turn, that’s all you need.
In another great design decision, this thing is wireless. Not only will that make it easier to control, it’s also a lot safer. Cables can get caught around necks or cause them to trip, so props to Spin Master for coming at this with a safety-first mindset.
The only downside to this one is you’ll need a total of five AAA batteries (three for the truck, two for the remote), which are, sadly, not included.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skye’s transforming sea patrol vehicle is another great vehicle from the show. It transforms from watercraft to airplane in seconds, and the included Skye figure fits right into the cockpit.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marshall’s Read-to-Me Adventure is one of VTech’s best toys to date. It comes with four illustrated books that center around teamwork and friendship – which is what you’d expect from anything relating to Paw Patrols. The Marshall toy is interactive, as he plays music and speaks in his familiar voice, saying various catchphrases from the show. Best of all? It comes with the batteries already!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the highest-rated Paw Patrol toys on Amazon right now has an incredibly impressive 4.7 out of 5.0 stars from over 700 reviews. Boom – that’s how you know it’s an awesome toy!
This vehicle based on Everest’s Rescue Snowmobile is an absolutely must-have toy for young kids who love the series.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the many themes that the Paw Patrol TV series touches upon is the importance of recycling. In fact, one of the rescue vehicles is Rocky’s Recycling Truck — a bright green and steel recycling truck with an orange lift.
Now, there’s the Lights and Sounds Recycling Truck Vehicle that your kids can bring home today. It comes with a moving hydraulic forklift and it uses lights and sounds taken directly from the show. It also comes with a Rocky figure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids will always love transforming vehicles, making the Mighty Pups Super Paws Marshall’s Powered Up Fire Truck a safe bet for a gift.
This pack features a firetruck, but not just any old firetruck. With a click of the spoiler, this toy transforms into an almost tank-like behemoth capable of shooting missiles. Neat!
The pack also comes with a Marshell figure in his Mighty Paws uniform. Think Batman, only less angst and a dog.
Chances are kids won’t have this version of the figure, meaning they’ll have even more pups to play with. Plus if they’ve already got a Marshell figure, they can switch in and out during play when he dons his superhero outfit.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s a pretty cool set of Paw Patrol vehicles available right now, and our favorite of the bunch is the Paw Patrol Rocky’s Recycling Truck.
If you buy a couple of them, you can race them with your kids. Maybe it’s time for Rocky and Chase in a race to see who the best pup really is!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Steam rollers are always super cool-looking, and that’s why Rubble the bulldog is one of the coolest members of the Paw Patrol team.
Now, your kids can bring home Rubble’s awesome Steam Roller Construction Vehicle, complete with a Rubble figure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTech also has a great Paw Patrol-themed megaphone which acts as a cool voice changer for your kids. It features five effects for changing your child’s voice. They can make their voices super low or super high pitched, they can sound like a robot, they can add echo to their voices. And, it has all of the Paw Patrol likeness that you could ever want.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to fuel imaginative and role-play? Check out Ryder’s Pup Pad by Spin Master toys.
The pad features over 15 phrases taken right from the Nickelodeon TV series. Your child will feel like Ryder, the leader of the Paw Patrol.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This awesome Paw Patrol playset is called Marshall’s Ride ‘n’ Rescue, and it’s a 2-in-1 transform, both a fire truck and a play set.
It unfolds from the fire truck to create a small, highly portable playset that your kids will find exciting.
It not only comes with the truck itself, but also a Marshall figure and two small animal figures to play with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rubble’s Transforming Bulldozer has working wheels and awesome moving scoops that is able to transform into two different vehicles.
Sure, it’s a simple set, but given the fact Paw Patrol toys are mostly affordable, there isn’t too much to grumble about here.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zuma’s Transforming Hovercraft might just be the best Paw Patrol you can buy under $50. It comes with a Hovercraft and Zuma figure. The turbines rotate, the hook flips up and open, and the wheels really work; it’s the perfect play vehicle for your child’s adventures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got the vehicles and looking to bolster your figure collection? Go with the Paw Patrol Action Pack Pups.
This pack comes with Marshell, Skye, and Rubble – all of which come with pop-up attachments.
If the above pups aren’t your favorites, there are other packs through the link with different pups in. In fact, there are so many differing packs, there’s pretty much a pack for everyone.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up