41 Best Paw Patrol Toys Your Kid Will Love

If there are two things kids love, it’s Paw Patrol and dinosaurs. With that in mind, let’s check out the Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle.

This isn’t like the other Paw Patrol vehicles, oh no. This bad boy is motorized. Push a button and watch this thing whizz around the floor.

This thing is freaking huge, too. It scales with all the other Paw Patrol toys, but it’s still absolutely gigantic when you’ve got it say next to the push along vehicles.

This set also comes with two exclusive figures in Chase and the T-Rex. And if that’s not exciting enough, it also includes all the batteries you need. Will wonders never cease?

Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up