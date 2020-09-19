10 Best Amazon Prime Day Toys Deals

You want to give them everything they want, and even though that isn’t possible, big sale days like Prime Day can get you closer.

With prices slashed for the next 36 hours, some over 80% off, now is the time to stock up on gifts for birthdays, Christmas, or simply more summer fun.

But to get in on these deals, you need to be a member of Amazon Prime. If you’re not already a member you can get a free trial membership here for 30 days. If you don’t think it’s worth the free two-day shipping, streaming movies, music, ebooks, and deals, cancel before your trial is up you won’t pay a dime.

If you’re looking to make the most out of Prime Day, check out Amazon’s best grocery deals for the food items you’re going to need anyway, but at Prime Day prices.

Because deals go so fast, I’ll be here updating this article as fast as I can to keep you in the loop.

Last updated: 3:06 PM EST on Tuesday

1. Up to 50% Off Melissa & Doug Toys

Known for their engaging and high quality toys, finding Melissa & Doug toys on sale is an opportunity to snap these up and for Prime Day this year select Melissa & Doug toys are up to 50% off.

There are loads of options on Prime Day to inspire their imaginations including 39 percent off their 52 Piece Slice & Toss Salad Play Food Set and 33 percent off their Star Diner Restaurant Play Booth made of real wood.

I’m especially highlighting Melissa & Doug’s famous Lifelike Giant Stuffed Animal Tiger which is over five feet long and currently 50 percent off, saving you nearly $39.91.

Price: $40.08 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. 30 Percent Off Wonder Workshop Dash Robot & Sketch Kit Bundle

A good STEM toy is the perfect balance of fun and challenging. Dash is a robot that helps your kids learn the basics of coding but also it’s a robot who answers to voice commands so how could it not be a hit?

This is a great option for ages six and up. Dash has many difficulty levels so you can tailor the activity to the child and increase the challenges as they advance.

The set includes the Dash Sketch Kit which allows you to use basic programming to teach your robot to draw pictures with included markers that you can attach to Dash.

Normally $209.99, this robot and bundle that can grow with your child is 30% off for Prime Day only.

Price: $146.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

3. 56 Percent Off Fisher-Price Imaginext Batbot Xtreme

This giant Batman robot is a full two feet of mechanized crime-fighting action. Normally $109.99, this jaw-dropping gift just became much more affordable for the next 36 hours.

It comes with projectile discs, motorcycle, Batman figurine, and two foot tall Batbot. There’s an “elevator” hidden in the Batbot for Batman to ride up to take his place in the cockpit hidden in the robot’s chest.

When it comes time to fight crime, the power pad in the shoulder extends the wings and fists while controls at the back activate the punches and projectiles.

There’s even a voice modulator so you’re little Batman can sound more like the real thing.

Price: $48.72 (56 percent off MSRP)

4. Up to 52 Percent Off Intex Pool Floats

Get more fun out of summer and time spent at the pool, lake, river, or ocean with floats. These pool floats by Intex are great for a huge range ages for lounging, horsing around, and giving less experiences swimmers some more security in the water.

Plus they’re super cute and bound to stand out from boring inner tubes.

The Ride On Unicorn (37 percent off) is an island style float with no hole in the middle for kids and adults to either sit cross-legged on or hang their legs off of as though you were riding a unicorn.

The Inflat-A-Bull (52 percent off) in a unique float that imitates a mechanical bull so kids can try to stay upright on the bull, but still have the stability of the floating outer ring for safety.

Their adorable Donut float with frosting and bite taken out of it is a sweet 42 percent off for Prime Dday.

Price: $11.89 (37 percent off MSRP)

5. 20 Percent Off Gyroor Off-Road Blutooth Hoverboards

Designed for ages seven and up and with a max weight load of 265 pounds, the Gyroor Warrior Hoverboard can be fun for the entire family.

There are few gifts more futuristic than hoverboards, and the Warrior by Gyroor is one of the best smart hoverboards on the market. Its sold rubber tires (no flats) are designed to traverse all terrains and the aluminum frame is strong but flexible to adapt to different surfaces.

Being certified water-resistant and having bright LED headlights opens up more opportunities to use it. The Gyroor hoverboard has adjustable speeds with a max of 9.95 mph, It’s self-balancing to make learning to use it easier and faster.

A full charge can last you 9.5 miles and with its blutooth speaker, you can listen to your favorite music while you ride. Just keep in mind that at 33 pounds, it can be heavy to carry for some.

It comes in black, blue, red, and white.

Price: $239 (20 percent off MSRP)

6. 45 Percent Off Power Wheels Thomas & Friends Train with Track

One of the best deals of Prime Day, you can pick up the Power Wheels Thomas & Friends Train for a fraction of the price. Kids love doing things adults do in miniature and combine that with movement and their favorite cartoon character and you’ve got a hit.

You’re saving over $60. I don’t really have to even say anything else. The price speaks for itself.

In the set you get 18 feet of train tracks and the battery-powered Thomas Engine with a maximum carrying weight of 40 pounds and top speed of one mph on the tracks and two mph off the tracks.

It’s rechargeable, has a one year warranty, and even plays fun Thomas sound effects and phrases.

Price: $76.54 (45 percent off MSRP)

7. 31 Percent Off KidKraft Shimmer Mansion

Any toy that is taller than your kid is an automatic win and this dollhouse is over four feet tall and approved for ages from 36 months to eight years old.

It’s a four story dollhouse sized perfectly for your child’s 12 inch dolls and includes manual elevator, staircase to the loft bedroom, garage, two patio balconies, toilet with flushing sound effect, and 30 piece accessory set.

The 30 piece accessory kit provides lots of items to decorate your doll’s new home including hand-painted wooden furniture, yoga mat, flatscreen TV, treadmill, and a bowl of salad.

It’s made of sturdy wood to last your child years. Detailed assembly instructions are included and worth the look on their face when they see it finished.

Price: $118 (31 percent off MSRP)

8. 16 Percent Off JumpSport SkyBounce Trampoline System

This JumpSport backyard trampoline is fun and exercise for your kids and yourself. Its 14 foot diameter is rated for up to 225 pounds as one person using it but has been real-world tested with multiple people with a combined weight of 500 pounds with no issues whatsoever.

The safety netting has a unique overlapping entryway that won’t leave gaps like open doors for anyone to accidentally bounce out of and won’t make you or your family deal with finicky, sticking zippers to get in and out.

Its sturdy frame is simple to put together and you can rest easy knowing JumpSport is an American, family-owned business with all trampolines engineered in the USA.

With Prime Day, you save over $95.

Price: $503.16 (16 percent off MSRP)

9. 30 Percent Off Nerf Official Lazer Tag Phoenix LTX Tagger 2 Pack

Bring lazer tag home with the Nerf Phoenix LTX Tagger Set. It comes with two lazer tag guns and others can be bought separately for larger matches.

Unlike other systems, you don’t need to wear any uncomfortable vests or receiver tags because the gun itself acts as the receiver. The red dome on top registers hits and lights up, vibrates, and makes a sound to signal when you’ve been tagged. It also has a recoil effect that goes off with every shot.

You can set your game to either 10 or 25 lives and the LED strength meter will show you about how much life you have left. When you run out of lives, your gun stops working for the rest of that game.

If you get into a tough spot, each game gives you a few seconds of shield time and when you trigger this effect you are temporarily immune to being tagged and any shots will produce a sound of bullets ricocheting off steel. It’s a small features that adds a lot of fun strategy (and fun sound effects).

Price: $44.79 (30 percent off MSRP)

10. 10 Percent Off Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn First Words Smart Puppy

For nine month olds to three year olds, this adorable puppy from Fisher-Price is a hands-on toy that helps kids discover and learn new words.

There are three different learning stages which keeps the activities interesting as your child grows. For the littlest ones, Laugh & Learn is an interactive puppy with soft, fuzzy ears who lights up and sings songs when you boop his nose and has colorful, stackable blocks that come falling out of the tower with the pull of a lever.

As the child grows, this puppy can help them learn new words and concepts. When you place a block on the puppy’s reader (the orange circle in front of him) the puppy will talk about what’s on the block.

This way when your little one puts the block with the picture and word for Cat on the reader, Puppy will talk and sing songs about cats helping to connect those sounds and pictures–the key process in learning and expanding language.

Puppy can teach about a range of objects, food, animals, colors, numbers, and even adjectives.

Price: $35.98 (10 percent off MSRP)

