Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair Black Friday Deal: Save Up to $253.50

Razer Iskur X Features

If you’re after that premium feel, the Razer Iskur X is one of the best gaming chairs out there.

It’s the different contours that make this chair so comfortable. The lower area where your back rests is angled to apply a good amount of pressure on your lower back, which helps to avoid slouching, while the upper section curves to let the rest of your back lay naturally.

This may sound obvious, but when you’re settling in for a long gaming session, you want something that’s going to keep you sitting in a safe posture. Even playing for an hour a day with a bad posture can lead to problems in the long run. If you play for more than that, you absolutely want something that’s designed to keep you sitting right.

Another smart choice here: Razer opted to go with 2D armrests. These flat panels are a godsend for anyone with lower arm injuries as they keep your arms straight (as opposed to overly padded armrests that offer zero support). They can be customized to change the height and rotated backward or forward so your arms are always laying in a natural position.

In terms of build quality, the Iskur X makes use of high-density foam cushions, which work in a similar way to memory foam pillows, only these cushions won’t eventually collapse and will still offer thick support down the line.

For the main feel of the chair, Razer uses multi-layered synthetic leather that’s more durable than the commonly used PU leather. It’s not indestructible, of course, but it offers up a much longer lifespan than PU leather.

Lastly, the Razer Iskur X uses a steal-reinforced body throughout the frame, armrests, and wheelbase.

Different Versions

This is where things get a little complicated as there are four different versions of this gaming chair. We know. It’s never simple. Don’t worry, though, we know what’s what.

First, let’s take a look at the four versions:

What’s the difference? There are a few style distinctions, but in terms of the important stuff, the standard Iskur comes with deeper lumbar support built into the design, and the 2D armrests are switched out for 4D versions.

4D essentially lets the users match the armrests to how their arms lay, rather than 2D which is more fixed. Think of 2D as the opposite: Matching your arms to the armrest.

As for the ‘XL’ on the end of the two versions, all that means is the chair is designed for larger weights and taller people.

Razer Iskur and Razer Iskur X: Up to 300 pounds, designed for heights of five foot six to six foot two.

Razer Iskur XL and Razer Iskur X XL: Up to 400 pounds, designed for heights of six foot to six foot 10.

Razer Iskur X Price History

With far too many Black Friday deals, some sellers end up taking a product, raising its price for the month before, then reducing it for Black Friday. We’re smart though and won’t fall into that trap.

We used CamelCamelCamel to check the price history of the Razer Iskur X and this is, in fact, the real deal. The chair has been on offer previously, but this is legit the lowest it’s ever been, so you know you can buy with the confidence that you aren’t getting ripped off.

Other Places to Buy the Razer Iskur X

At the time of writing, Target doesn’t stock the Razer Iskur X. Walmart does, though, but it’ll cost more at $346.99. that deal does come with a free mouse as well, but that’s not really enough to justify the extra cost.

So the clear winner here (if you’re not interested in the mouse mat) is Amazon at $284.99 for the standard Iskur X and $246.99 for the Iskur XL.

