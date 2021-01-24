Ready 2 Robot Toys: Where to Buy These New Mystery Toys (Updated!)

Buy them on Amazon | Buy them at Target

On the hunt for those awesome new Ready 2 Robot toys you’re seeing commercials for? Wondering where the best place to buy them is? We’ve got you covered here at Heavy.com.

If you pay attention to the toys industry at all, you probably noticed the big influx of mystery toys releasing over the past few years. L.O.L Surprise, Hatchimals, and Kinder Surprise are just a few examples.

Now, one of the hottest toys are the brand new Ready 2 Robot toys by MGA (the same company behind L.O.L., Little Tikes, and more). They’re these AWESOME surprise toys that task your kids with building their own robot — and some slime to go along with it. When you’ve got more than one, you can swap their robot pieces and accessories, making your own Frankenbot of sorts.

They’re undeniably super cool, and in my opinion, they’re much better than those popular L.O.L. Surprise toys.

So, where can you buy Ready 2 Robot toys and who still has them in stock?

Your first destination for toys now that Toys R’ Us is dead should be Amazon, as they not only have the biggest stock of toys but they also allow you to pre-order many toys before they’re actually released.

Luckily, Ready 2 Robot toys are already in the wild, and you can find them right on Amazon.com for $19.99 (which is 43 percent off their $34.99 MSRP).

As of writing this post, they’re still in stock, as well. So, ordering is super easy.

They’re also available with Prime 2-day shipping, so if you have an Amazon Prime account, you’ll save on shipping costs.

Target (In-Store Only, for now) – $19.99

We’ve seen reports that Ready 2 Robot toys are available at Target as well. However, they’re only available in-store for now (you won’t find them online). Bummer.

Still, if you’re a frequent Target shopper (and, really, who isn’t?!), you might want to swing by their toy section to see if you can find them.

Admittedly, I’ve always found Target’s toy section quite disorganized and hard to cipher through to find exactly what you’re looking for. But, maybe your local Target is better-organized than mine.

Target also has an exclusive set for $7.99 for Series 1.

Walmart- $9.97 (but OOS)

Yes, good ‘ole reliable Walmart is also carrying Ready2Robot toys at $9.97 for now. However, we’re already seeing them out of stock. We’ll keep an eye on their listings to see if they come back any time soon, and we’ll update this post accordingly.

Ready 2 Robot Mystery Toy Opening! Slime! Fun Toy Surprises | Birdew ReviewsWe open our very first Ready 2 Robot blind/mystery toy with bonus slime! Our Food Review Channel: https://www.youtube.com/birdewfoodreviews Our Vlog/Personal Channel: https://www.youtube.com/flylikeabirdew Find us on social Media! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/birdewreviews/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/birdewreviews/ 2018-06-30T21:28:23.000Z

See Also

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.