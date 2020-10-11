15 Best Roblox Toys: The Ultimate List

Roblox is a game that has pretty much taken over the lives of kids across the world. In fact, both my son (8) and daughter (4) play the game every day, and it has become a major topic of conversation in my household.

Obviously, the company behind Roblox — properly named the ROBLOX Corporation — knows that its game has blown up in popularity, as they’ve got a brand new focus on creating awesome Roblox toys.

So, if you’re looking to get your kids away from their screens once in a while, here are the top 15 best Roblox toys for sale right now, ranging from the very first wave to the newest Series 8.