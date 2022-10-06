7 Best Siren Head Toys and Gifts: Your Ultimate Guide

If there’s one monster than just won’t die, it’s Siren Head. Now years removed from its original inception, this monster’s popularity continues to soar. It’s scary, but if you ask any kid, it’s the fun kind of scary – in a similar realm to Five Nights at Freddy’s.
Naturally, kids who love Siren Head will not doubt want some Siren Head toys to showcase their adoration for the spooky character. If that’s your child, here are the best Siren Head toys and gifts they need in their lives.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after an affordable option, say for a birthday gift, this eight-pack of Siren Head Toys is well worth considering.
All the figures in this pack are made from PVC and stand around the four-inch mark. To put that in perspective, it’s around the same size as a Funko Pop.
That catch here, which explains the low price, is that these are mass-produced and don’t feature any articulation. For displaying on a shelf, that’s totally fine, but for playing with, the lack of movement could throw up some issues.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The problem with the eight-pack on this list is those figures are just four inches. That’s a bit small. Especially for a monster the size of Siren Head.
If you’re after something a little more monstrous, this set of four Siren Head action figures stands at just under eight inches. That’s a whopping two inches taller than a standard action figure. That’s more like it!
Not only that, all four of the figures house a pretty neat light-up feature. I’m sure that won’t be scary at nighttime at all!
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Can a child ever have too many plushies? I think not. So if they’re into Siren Head, this Double Head Plush Toy comes easy to recommend.
It comes in at a giant 21.65 inches. That’s the same size as three action figures standing on top of one another. It’s also super soft and bendable, something that the reviews of this toy are keen to point out. It’s always hard to tell from a photo how soft something will be. But if the people who’ve paid for this toy are saying it’s soft, it’s going to be.
There’s also a really great selection of colors available, too: Red, brown, yellow, or the classic black. This may seem like a small thing, but given every child is different, being able to have a plushie that suits their personality lets gift-givers make the gift a little more personal.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
More shelf-fillers, this time it’s a set of six Siren Head minifgures.
What’s great about this is you’ve got a host of Siren Head toys to go alongside Siren Head itself. That means you don’t need to buy extra figures to build a set. You’ve got enough to jazz up a shelf or cupboard for one low price.
They’re also made from PVC and are environmentally-friendly and non-toxic.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My personal pick of the lot is the excellent Siren Horror Figure Building Kit.
Fake Lego can be hit and miss. A lot of the time it’s normally dire, but there are exceptions where things take a turn for the better.
All the blocks in this set are made from a high-quality ABS material. They won’t be as good as Lego, but they should work with other Lego pieces and sets nonetheless.
This set comes in at 299 pieces and is geared toward ages six and up. From the look of it, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything too technical in here, so I’d tend to agree with that agree recommendation.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another plushie for your consideration, this time it’s Siren Head’s friend TV Head.
Coming in at 15.7 inches (slightly smaller than the Siren HEad plushie), TV Head features a super soft material that makes it perfect for cuddling up to at night. The company behind this toy also has a pretty great customer support policy should you run into any issues. Just hit them up and they’ll respond within 24 hours to offer a refund or replace a defective item. Not bad, eh?
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you ever tried dressing kids? Seriously, my youngest is a nightmare. You show them something and they kind of just shrug.
That’s why meme tees are always a safe bet. Sure, some stale memes may be embarrassing, but the tried and tested memes, like Siren Head, endure where others fail.
This Siren Head Creepy T-Shirt is perfect for kids who are a pain to shop for. Every child loves (or is scared of) Siren Head, so it’s never going to go out of fashion.
It’s available in eight different colors and it’s 100 percent cotton (ain’t no one got time for polyester mixes). It also comes in the sizes small, medium, large, XL, XXL, XXXL, and is machine washable. Sounds pretty great, right?
Recommended Ages: Varies