7 Best Siren Head Toys and Gifts: Your Ultimate Guide

Can a child ever have too many plushies? I think not. So if they’re into Siren Head, this Double Head Plush Toy comes easy to recommend.

It comes in at a giant 21.65 inches. That’s the same size as three action figures standing on top of one another. It’s also super soft and bendable, something that the reviews of this toy are keen to point out. It’s always hard to tell from a photo how soft something will be. But if the people who’ve paid for this toy are saying it’s soft, it’s going to be.

There’s also a really great selection of colors available, too: Red, brown, yellow, or the classic black. This may seem like a small thing, but given every child is different, being able to have a plushie that suits their personality lets gift-givers make the gift a little more personal.

Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up