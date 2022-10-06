7 Best Siren Head Toys and Gifts: Your Ultimate Guide
7 Best Siren Head Toys and Gifts: Your Ultimate Guide

If there’s one monster than just won’t die, it’s Siren Head. Now years removed from its original inception, this monster’s popularity continues to soar. It’s scary, but if you ask any kid, it’s the fun kind of scary – in a similar realm to Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Naturally, kids who love Siren Head will not doubt want some Siren Head toys to showcase their adoration for the spooky character. If that’s your child, here are the best Siren Head toys and gifts they need in their lives.

What Is Siren Head?

Much like Slenderman, Siren Head is a horror monster created by Canadian artist Trevor Henderson.

Originally posted to Henderson's Instagram account, the monster stands at 12 meters and is known for its mummified and emancipated body that can blast both natural and man-made noises to lure in its victims. Lovely stuff. 

Check out the original story below:

"She was on vacation with her husband and they were scoping out graveyards on the way, as you do, when she saw it. Rising out of the old cemetery, big as an old (macabre) telephone pole. Was this some kind of bizarre art piece the authorities hadn't gotten wise to yet? Even as she stepped out of the car, the megaphones on it's "head" screeched to life. 'NINE. EIGHTEEN. ONE. CHILD. SEVENTEEN. REMOVE. VILE.' A buzzing, doubled voice screamed random words at her. At this point, it jerked into motion, striding down the hill towards her."

Although having been conceived in 2018, it wasn't until TikTok user and filmmaker Alex Howard created a viral video showcasing the monster in action that Siren Head cemented itself as a horror icon beloved (and feared) by kids and adults alike. 

