Playmates Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Toys

Playmates has revealed its new line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem toys.

The new figures are set to coincide with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie and are set to release on June 25, 2023.

Each of the four Ninja Turtles figures features full articulation and stand between four and five inches in height. For those who don’t live and breathe toys, Turtles normally come in at around the four-inch mark so they can scale with other humanoid figures, normally standing at six inches (turtles are smaller than people, so this tracks).

Also included in the sets are weapons unique to each of the brothers and accessories.

It’s not just the smaller figures Playmates is releasing either. Following in the footsteps of Turtlemania from the 90s, 12-inch giant versions of the figures will also be released as well as the newly-revamped Turtle wagon, the Pizza Fire Van.

The Pizza Fire Van is capable of housing all four Turtles and Master Splinter, and can shoot out up to eight pizza pies from the built-in pizza launcher.

Next up, the five-and-a-half-inch figures come with spring-loaded arms and legs, complete with electronic phrases voiced by the actual Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem actors. Think “Cowabunga” and the like. It’s definitely sure to not drive parents mad.

Lastly, for those after something more deluxe comes the 24-inch sewer lair, which is said to house 20 action-packed features.

Analysis

As someone old enough to remember just how popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was in the 90s, it’s kinda cool to see Playmates going back to the well that worked. Going with the four-inch scale means they’ll fit with the current crop of Marvel and GI Joe figures, and seeing new versions of the Turtlewagon and sewer lair – two playsets that dominated the 90s – get new licks of paint is a smart move.

Hey, if it ain’t broke, reuse, reuse, reuse.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie appears to be taking its cues from the Into The Spider-verse movie, at least in its presentation and art style.

The Marvel movie proved a hit with kids and adults alike, so mimicking that is a way to revamp the Turtle gang for a modern, younger audience. How well youngsters will take to it remains to be seen, but if early signs are anything to go by, every parent over the age of 40 is sure to be dragging their kids to the movies at the first chance they get.