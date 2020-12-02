The Child Animatronic: Where to Buy and Availability Right Now

Grab The Child Animatronic on Amazon Here

Whether you know him as Baby Yoda, The Child, or Grogu, the Star Wars The Child Animatronic is this year’s must-have gift.

I don’t know about you, but I’m blown away by how far animatronics have come. Back in the day we had slight automated movement. Now we’ve got full-on motion with force poses. It’s wild.

So, what is this The Child animatronic toy? In short, it’s a near-life size Baby Yoda that moves. In terms of size, this little guy stands at 7.2-inches tall. That’s around an inch taller than most action figures if that helps visualize it.

That may not sound all that big, but it’s worth taking into account the width of this toy. As I say, it’s not quite life-size, but it’s not far off either.

What Can The Child Animatronic Do?

Star Wars "The Child" Baby Yoda Animatronic Edition Toy TrailerRetail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2020) From HASBRO’S STAR WARS Collection comes THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC EDITION toy with sounds and motorized sequences! He may look like “BABY YODA,” but this lovable creature is called THE CHILD – and now you can become his protector with this animatronic toy from STAR WARS. Touching the top of THE… 2020-02-20T21:18:40Z

As for what it can do, that’s where things get exciting. The Child can open and close his eyes, move his arm, wiggle his little-big ears, and turn his head. I know, I know, it sounds rubbish when you lay it down like that but when this thing comes to life, it really comes to life. It’s perfect for Star Wars fans who can’t get enough of The Mandalorian.

Speaking of laying it down, when you lay The Child down he’ll close his eyes and go to sleep while making baby noise. All together now: AWWWWWW!

He also features cloth clothes and comes with a removable pendant. You’ll need to get your own starship gearstick ball to keep him entertained, though.

One thing I do need to note, the Baby Yoda animatronic is currently in huge demand and as such, it’s becoming harder to get a hold of. If it’s in stock when you’ve clicked, add it to your basket immediately then decide about it a short while later. Trust me, you need to act fast to grab this little dude.

Grab The Child Animatronic Here

What Are the Other Star Wars Must-Have Gifts?

This year has been great for Star Wars fans. Aside from The Child Animatronic, there has been loads of killer products.

On the Lego side of things there’s the awesome Boba Fett helmet, the Revenge of the Sith dual (“I’ve got the high ground, Anakin!”), and the Luke’s Hut set that I keep spelling with two Ts because Jabba.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of the Revenge of the Sith dual. It’s a cool set and it’s super cheap. It has ‘awesome stocking filler’ written all over it.

Next up are the Garmin Vivofit jr. 2, which is a Star Wars-themed fitness tracker, and if you’re after a truly ugly Christmas sweater, of course there’s a Star Wars Christmas sweater.

If you’re after something a little more outside the box, or something no one will have thought of, there’s also some decent savings on the Huffy Stormtrooper kids’ bike and the Jay France Star Wars twin bed set.

Hopefully, that’s given you some solid Star Wars inspiration. If you’re after more buying advice, be sure to check out our latest

See Also: