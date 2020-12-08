11 Best The Child Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

Whether you know him as Baby Yoda, The Child, or even as Grogu, everyone loves the little green guy. But with so much merch around, what are the best gifts available to grab right now? Read on for the very best The Child toys even the largest collectors will appreciate.
The Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Kit is so darn good. It’s unique and fun in all the right ways.
I mentioned this elsewhere but Lego normally tasks the builder with creating vertical structures. It’s not often that we’re building in full 3D. This build is a challenge, sure, but Lego fans love a good challenge. Especially when it’s something as cool as this.
Other than looking exactly like Grogu if he were made from Lego, it’s wild how Lego has managed to jam articulation in there. The hands, head, and eyes all move. You can make some really stylish poses once this little guy’s all finished.
And best of all, it even comes with a tiny The Child mini-figure and a display base. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Arguably one of the most popular The Child toys, and one I actually own, the Mattel Star Wars The Child Plush Toy is the current gold-standard.
This plushie nails The Child’s likeness and captures what made everyone fall in love with the little green elf. Visually, there’s nothing to fault.
I’m a big fan of the route Mattel took with this one. His head and hands are plastic, meaning you can get a lot more detail in due to not needing to worry about the material distorting features. But when it comes to his body, that’s nice and soft and full of padding. It’s perfect for cuddling up to.
I also love that the box is a take on his silver stroller. I can’t remember the last time I didn’t throw out a box, but here we are. This is one box you’ll want to keep.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
I’m a big fan of Lego. If you’re ever stuck for a gift, Lego is always the way to go.
The Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child Set is so freaking cute. Who knew adding a voxel aesthetic would make The Child even cuter?
These types of Lego builds are always a blast. Normally with Lego, you’re building vertical structures section by section. With this set, you’re building on a 3D scale, which is a fresh challenge not many Lego-heads will have undertaken before.
As well as the adorable The Child and The Mandalorian figures, you also get to build The Child’s stroller. And yes, you can totally take him in and out of it at will.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
As of right now, the best of The Child toys is the Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition. It is cuteness personified.
Pat little Grogu on the head and his whole head, complete with facial features, moves in the most realistic way. Even his ears wiggle!
Alongside making the baby sounds from The Mandalorian TV show, you can even put this little guy to bed and he’ll close his eyes and take a nap. Tell me that isn’t the cutest thing you’ve ever read. I’ll wait.
Even without the animatronic features, this toy nails the look. The face looks accurate, as do the clothes, and he even comes with a removable pendant to play with. You honestly couldn’t ask for a better toy to play with.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
If you can’t get hold of the Mattel plush, or you want a full-on cuddly, this Star Wars The Child Plush is the way to go.
Whereas the Mattel plush uses plastic for the head and hands, this plush is all material. The downside of that is the face isn’t quite as realistic as the Mattel version. The upside, however, is this is something you can cuddle up in bed with without needing to worry about him poking your eyes out on his over-sized ears.
This Child plush also comes in at 11-inches, which is around the average height of a plushie. It’s not a tiny thing to stick on a shelf. As I say, it’s designed to be played with and cuddled as much as possible. Great news, I know!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’re after an affordable yet worthwhile smaller gift, this Star Wars Mission Fleet Expedition Class Battle Pack is well worth checking out.
These 2.5-inch scale figures pack in a surprising amount of detail given their smaller form factor. Normally when you shrink something down to a smaller size, you lose most of the detail. Yet somehow, both The Child and The Mandalorian look recognizable.
The whole package consists of The Child holding his favorite metal ball, The Mandalorian, Mando’s speeder bike with blaster attachment, The Child’s metal stroller, and a selection of weapons.
This set has a lot going for it, and I’m a little shocked by how low the price is. If you’re are a bargain, you won’t go wrong with this one.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
As a general rule, you can never go wrong with Funko Pops. You can also never have too many. Them’s the rules.
If you’ve got a Star Wars fan in the house, this Funko Pop! The Child with Cup Figurine is a great choice.
It’s a bobblehead too, so whenever you pass it, you have to bop it. That’s also the rules.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’ve ever looked at a bookshelf and thought it isn’t geeky enough, you can easily fix that with these The Child Collectible Toys.
These 2.2-inch models are perfect for jazzing up boring areas. Whether it’s the aforementioned bookshelf or a nightstand, there are a lot of different places to put these cutesy toys. Heck, you put them in the bathroom if you wanted to. The possibilities are near limitless.
Plus as they’re solid models, you don’t need to worry about them getting broken as easily as action figures. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Okay. The title of Star Wars The Child Toy isn’t the most inspired name out there, but if you’re after something more in line with action figures, this is the one you want.
This little guy comes in at 6.5-inches. That’s around the same size as the average Spider-Man figure. If you’ve got a kid who owns loads of action figures, this should be near enough the same size.
While I’m not a huge fan of the painted-on white hair, Hasbro has got the eyes near-perfect. They glisten just the right amount, which adds to the overall Grogu look. Plus there’s a rule in toy-making that if you get the eyes right, the rest falls into place. I’d say, in this case, that’s absolutely true.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Granted I can’t see any kids adding this to their wishlists, but for adults who love Star Wars?
The Chia Star Wars Baby Yoda Pet comes with everything you need to get up and running, namely the pot-pet and three packets of chia seeds.
It takes around two weeks to get this from seedling to a fully-grown youngling. It also comes with a plastic drip tray, which is sure to come in useful.
If you’re new to chia growing, don’t worry, it comes with instructions explaining what to do and how to care for your new pet. Handy!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Ever wanted to blast music out of Baby Yoda’s head? Probably not, but now you can with the Bitty Boomers Star Wars The Child Bluetooth Speaker.
This miniature two-inch speaker utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 tech, which basically means the connection will be extra stable. It also lasts around four-hours per change and can be recharged via USB C (the cable is included).
For the price, this isn’t going to be the best speaker on the market. But as a gift for a Star Wars superfan who love their things kitsch, you won’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: N/A