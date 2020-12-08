11 Best The Child Toys: Your Ultimate Guide

The Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Kit is so darn good. It’s unique and fun in all the right ways.

I mentioned this elsewhere but Lego normally tasks the builder with creating vertical structures. It’s not often that we’re building in full 3D. This build is a challenge, sure, but Lego fans love a good challenge. Especially when it’s something as cool as this.

Other than looking exactly like Grogu if he were made from Lego, it’s wild how Lego has managed to jam articulation in there. The hands, head, and eyes all move. You can make some really stylish poses once this little guy’s all finished.

And best of all, it even comes with a tiny The Child mini-figure and a display base. What’s not to love?

Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up