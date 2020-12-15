Top Toys for Christmas 2020: Your Last-Minute Guide

Top Toys for Christmas 2020: Your Last-Minute Guide

  • Shares
  • Updated

After some awesome last-minute gifts? If so, we’ve compiled the top toys for Christmas 2020 so you know which toys need to be on your radar. With everything from Lego to gaming gifts all the way to niche-but-cool Billie Eilish dolls, we’ve got something for everyone, for every kind of budget.

Also of Interest: The Child Animatronic: Where to Buy and Availability

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
11 Listed Items

Most Popular Toys of 2020

This year has been ruled by one little green alien. The Star Wars fans reading this will know who I'm talking about, but for everyone else, Baby Yoda has been the breakout star of 2020. 

Whether it's the plushie listed above, The Child Animatronic, The Child Lego Building Kit, or Star Wars Pyrex Dishes (no, really!), you can't move without seeing that cutesy green face everywhere. 

Just a word of warning, though, there's a Star Wars Black Series The Child Figure. Avoid it. It's bad. Really, really bad. It is 1.1-inches of pure disappointment. 

Biggest Video Games of 2020

Before we hop into it, if you're unsure of which Xbox your child is asking for, or you want to check availability, we've got a guide explaining all the different Xboxes to work out which Xbox is right for you

In terms of games, my own personal highlight has been Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Nothing beats riding around England during the Viking years. 

Other highlights from my year include Jedi Fallen Order, Spider-Man Miles Morales, Animal Crossing, and Ghost of Tsushima

If you've got a youngster, both Spider-Man and Animal Crossing are suitable. For older kids, so long as you're okay with violence and gore, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Ghost of Tsushima are sure to keep them entertained for around 40 hours per title.

How to Work Out If It Ships Before Christmas

So. This is important. No one wants to buy a gift only to find out it ships after December. 

What you want to keep an eye out for is the green 'Arrives Before Christmas' verbiage on the Amazon page.

On the right side of the page, near 'Add to Basket' there should either be the green 'Arrive Before Christmas' or the red 'Arrives After Christmas'. 

Whatever you're ordering, always double - no, triple! - check what the right side of the page says. It should also give you a delivery window as well, which is even more important as we inch closer to the cut-off date. 

It also may be worth signing up for the 30-day free trial of Prime to get priority shipping if you're in a rush, too. 

See Also: 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
,