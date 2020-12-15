Top Toys for Christmas 2020: Your Last-Minute Guide

The biggest Lego set of the year has by far been the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Razor Crest. This thing is superb.

This 1023-piece set is a super-fun build. The Razor Crest is a really oddly shaped ship, which translates into a really interesting build.

Over on the mini-figure side of things, it’s great. We’ve got Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and a droid, sure, but the real stars here are The Mandalorian and the tiny The Child figure that sits on Mando’s hand. It’s so cute.

The ship opens up as well, leaving the builder with plenty of space to play inside when they’re off on adventures.

There really isn’t much to fault here. It’s just a good, solid Lego Star Wars set. What more could you ask for?

Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up