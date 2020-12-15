Top Toys for Christmas 2020: Your Last-Minute Guide

After some awesome last-minute gifts? If so, we’ve compiled the top toys for Christmas 2020 so you know which toys need to be on your radar. With everything from Lego to gaming gifts all the way to niche-but-cool Billie Eilish dolls, we’ve got something for everyone, for every kind of budget.
Also of Interest: The Child Animatronic: Where to Buy and Availability
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The biggest Lego set of the year has by far been the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Razor Crest. This thing is superb.
This 1023-piece set is a super-fun build. The Razor Crest is a really oddly shaped ship, which translates into a really interesting build.
Over on the mini-figure side of things, it’s great. We’ve got Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and a droid, sure, but the real stars here are The Mandalorian and the tiny The Child figure that sits on Mando’s hand. It’s so cute.
The ship opens up as well, leaving the builder with plenty of space to play inside when they’re off on adventures.
There really isn’t much to fault here. It’s just a good, solid Lego Star Wars set. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As a general rule, you can never go wrong with L.O.L. dolls. Kids absolutely love them.
The L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Roller Chick Fashion Doll has proved to be one of the top toys for Christmas 2020 to the point it refuses to move lower in the top 10 dolls, seeing off competition from Barbie, American Girl, and a ton of other heavy-hitters.
The brilliance of L.O.L. isn’t just that they’re great dolls with stylish clothes, it’s the little things, like the 20-plus surprises or the fact the box turns into a playhouse.
In terms of value for money, L.O.L consistently hits it out of the park every single time.
Recommended Ages:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after something they’re going to get years of usage out of, the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter is the gift for you.
This thing is the best of the best. Thanks to the upgraded 300-watt brushless direct current motor, this beast can reach speeds of 12.4 mph. That is fast. Not so fast that it’s more dangerous but fast enough that you’ll feel the wind in your face as you scoot to school, work, or around the yard.
This 28 pounds scooter is really easy to pack away, too. One flick and it’ll condense in size for carrying or dropping in a large bag.
Of course, we can’t not mention the price. It’s pricey, right? Segway is the best of the best, though, and if you’re planning on getting several years of usage out of it, the price is worth the investment.
All that said, if you’re after something a little cheaper, be sure to check out our guide to the best electric scooters for kids.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marvel Legends will always be my go-to when it comes to action figures. They are, simply put, the best out there.
If you’re after something extra special, this Marvel Legends The Children of Thanos 5-Pack is the way to go.
This pack features all the Children of Thanos and Thanos in one pack. Although they look like the solo figures, each has had a little makeover – be it a new face or extra style option.
The big man himself, Thanos, comes with an interchangeable arm and head to switch him into post-gauntlet, hamburger Thanos. It’s really quite cool.
Each figure also comes with accessories and features a ton of articulation.
Whether it’s for posing or playing with, Marvel Legends are hands down the best action figures going.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I reviewed the Billie Eilish Bad Guy Fashion Doll earlier this year and even now, I’m amazed by how great it is.
Normally with dolls based on a real person, they don’t look like the person when they’re in-hand. Sure, in the promo images they do, just not when you open it up.
And let me tell you, it takes some series stones to send me the doll knowing if it’s not up to scratch, I’m going to tear it apart. Yet the Billie Eilish doll is so good, you can understand why Playmates was so confident.
The face looks like Eilish, the hair is vivid and really pops in the right way, and the outfit has several smaller details Playmates could have skipped on but chose to put in the extra effort to get it right.
Plus, in an eco-friendly twist, the box is made from recycled cardboard and can be turned inside out to create a scene from the Bad Guy music video. How smart is that?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With streaming services like Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass now on mobile devices, there has never been a better time to get a real controller for serious gaming.
The Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller practically turns any smartphone into a Nintendo Switch-like gaming beast.
Just open up the Kishi, place the phone in the center, align the USB-C charger, and it’s good to go.
The in-built USB-C charger port is a smart design choice as it allows players to play while their phone is charging.
Whether it’s Destiny 2, Skyrim, or the latest AAA or indie game, the Razer Kishi device is a must-have for gamers on the go. Mobile controls via a phone are, frankly, rubbish. But with the Kishi in tow, you’ll be able to play proper blockbuster games without the hassle of touchscreen controls.
Recommended Ages: N/A
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If I had to sum up 2020 in one toy, it’d be this Mattel Star Wars The Child Plush.
This Baby Yoda plush was one of the very first launched and boy oh boy did they get it right the first time.
The head and hands are vinyl, which allowed Mattel to create something that actually looks like little Grogu, while the main body is soft and squishy. Whether it’s for playing with or cuddling, this is one of the best The Child toys going.
One quick note, the normally-priced version of this toy does not ship before Christmas. There is a seller offering it for double the price that does arrive before Christmas, but I’d personally avoid that unless you really, really want it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If I had to sum up 2020 in toys, the words Goo Jit Zu would be at the top of the list. These things are everywhere.
The sheer brilliance of the Goo Jit Zu range is that it combines everything kids love into one fun package. They’re like slime in toy form, great for poking and prodding, and they’re trained fighters. Kids will always get a kick out of toys that fight one another, throw in the slime factor and make it almost a stress toy, and you’re onto a winner.
And yes, they even made Marvel Goo Jit Zu toys.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t beat Power Rangers Megazords when it comes to the wow factor.
If you’re after something that’s going to tower over other gifts, this is the one to go with.
The Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X King Ultrazord is a massive 12.5-inches tall. Size isn’t everything, of course, but it sure looks mega next to regular six-inch toys.
The Beast-X features articulation in the shoulders, comes with a staff weapon, and when you spin the lion emblem, it’ll make different sounds.
It also boasts a sweet motion feature whereby when you move it, it’ll make even more sounds when you’re bashing against other toys. How cool is that?
Hasbro sent me this for review a while back and it really is one of the best Power Rangers toys going.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ve gotta give it to Moose Toys. The company has made a habit of making utterly bonkers toys kids didn’t know they needed but will love all the same.
Squeakee The Balloon Dog is, well, it’s a plastic balloon dog. The name explains it all really.
But where this thing really comes to life is through the variety of different features it has.
Grab the plastic pin, pretend to pop it, and Squeakee will deflate. Then grab the pretend pump and you can bring him back to life. That sounds rubbish on paper, but when you see it in action, it’s surprisingly cute and you just know kids are going to have a lot of fun with it.
You can also teach him a selection of tricks and, as it’s one of the top toys for Christmas 2020, it pees and farts, because of course it has to!
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If one character has defined 2020, it’s the baby Yoda formally known as The Child, Grogu. What can I say, he likes changing names.
The Star Wars The Bounty Collection The Child Figurines have proved hugely popular. They’re models, so if you’ve got a shelf or table that needs jazzing up, they’re perfect for that. Plus they capture the cuteness of The Child effortlessly, which is all you really need. If it makes you go ‘aww,’ it’s done its job.
I’d also argue the most important thing here, they’re super affordable. Stocking filler, anyone?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up