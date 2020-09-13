12 Best Toy Grills For Pretend BBQs This Summer

Grilling season is here, and if your kids are like mine, they’re going to want to join you outside by the grill. Luckily, there are plenty of options when it comes to toy grills for kids to pretend to BBQ with.

Below, you’ll find a list of the best toy grills you can buy for your kids right now. We’ve done all of the extensive research for you, so all you need to do now is pick the best toy BBQ grill for you and your budget.

Pretend play is an absolutely vital component for your child’s development, helping self-regulation, reducing aggression, and promoting empathy. And one great way to fuel their interest in pretend play is if they’re modeling your own behavior — like by the grill!

So whether you’re looking for the best value, the most popular, or the premium-tier option, you’ll find an awesome toy grill that your child will absolutely love this summer in the list below.