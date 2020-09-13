12 Best Toy Grills For Pretend BBQs This Summer

Grilling season is here, and if your kids are like mine, they’re going to want to join you outside by the grill. Luckily, there are plenty of options when it comes to toy grills for kids to pretend to BBQ with.
Below, you’ll find a list of the best toy grills you can buy for your kids right now. We’ve done all of the extensive research for you, so all you need to do now is pick the best toy BBQ grill for you and your budget.
Pretend play is an absolutely vital component for your child’s development, helping self-regulation, reducing aggression, and promoting empathy. And one great way to fuel their interest in pretend play is if they’re modeling your own behavior — like by the grill!
So whether you’re looking for the best value, the most popular, or the premium-tier option, you’ll find an awesome toy grill that your child will absolutely love this summer in the list below.
1. Little Tikes Cook 'n Play Outdoor BBQ
Pros:
Cons:
- Lots of Room for Play
- Big Grill, Oven, and Sink
- Includes Play Food Set
- Stickers Wear Easily
- Pricey
- Smaller Than Pictures Make it Appear
We all know the Little Tikes brand and their never-ending stream of new toys every year, and they’ve got a bunch of awesome outdoor toys. One of our favorite grills for kids is the Little Tikes Cook ‘n Play Outdoor BBQ.
It provides a more traditional outdoor, full-size kitchen complete with a toy grill, a play food set that includes barbecue essentials, a sink, and an oven. It’s one of the best-looking toy grills available.
One thing we love about Little Tikes toys is that they’re all proudly made in the USA.
Size: 29.2″ x 12.1″ x 35.2″
Recommended Ages: 2 years and Up
Find more Little Tikes Cook 'n Play Outdoor BBQ information and reviews here.
2. Step2 Sizzle & Smoke Toy BBQ Grill
Pros:
Cons:
- Most Realistic Look
- Grill Noises
- Cool Vapor Effect
- Higher Price
- Batteries Not Included
- Only One Color Available
We absolutely adore the Step2 brand. In fact, you’ll find many of their products on our list of the best kitchen playsets as well. And if you’re looking for a toy grill that looks like the toy version of a real grill, your best bet is the Step2 Sizzle & Smoke Toy BBQ Grill.
It not only has the most authentic grill look, but it also has realistic sounding grill noises like sizzling, a cool water vapor effect that makes it look like smoke is coming from the grill, and a fake propane tank.
With this sizeable grill, they can pretend to cook-up two steaks and two ears of corn. The grill also comes with a 15-piece accessory set, including utensils, steak sauce, a grill mitt, plates, and a pot for the side burner.
The burner knobs turn for added effect, and it has built-in wheels for easy transporting. On top of all of that, there’s a storage cabinet under the actual grilling part where you can store all of the accessories.
Note that you’ll need 3 AA batteries for the noises and vapor effect, but they’re not included.
Size: 13.2″ x 38.5″ x 26″
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Find more Step2 Sizzle & Smoke Toy BBQ Grill information and reviews here.
3. Little Tikes Backyard Barbeque Get Out 'N Grill
Pros:
Cons:
- Made in the USA
- Accessories Included
- Brick Aesthetic
- Small
- Not As Many Accessories as Other Options
- Only One Color
Another awesome Little Tikes toy grill is the Get Out ‘N Grill set. What sets this apart from most of the other grill sets on this list is its brick-oven aesthetic. It uses red brick as the base with cupboards in the front, a sink on the left side and a burner on the right.
It has a two-tier grill on the top with a lid that opens and closes.
It comes with 8 accessories, including a burger, hot dog, ketchup, and utensils.
Size: 24″ x 11″ x 28″
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Find more Little Tikes Backyard Barbeque Get Out 'N Grill information and reviews here.
4. Step2 Grand Walk-in Kitchen and Grill
Pros:
Cons:
- Ultimate Set
- Includes Grill, Oven, Fridge, and More!
- 103 Accessories Included
- Price
- Might Not Have Room For It (It's big!)
- Might Ship in Separate Boxes
If you’re looking for a bit more than just a toy grill, you should take a look at the Step2 Grand Walk-in Kitchen and Grill set — which is clearly the ULTIMATE grill toy for kids.
Essentially, it’s like a mega outdoor kitchen with not only a grill but also burners, a fridge, a sink, an oven, a microwave, and all the accessories your kids could ever want (103 pieces to be exact!).
It also has great storage areas that will keep all of these pieces hidden when playtime is over, so you won’t have to worry about losing them.
The Grand Walk-in Kitchen also has lights and sounds, including illumination from the grill and the burner.
It’s great for indoor use or outdoor use if you have the room for it. It’s the perfect large kitchen playset for parents looking for something more versatile than just a grill.
Size: 47.2″ x 36.6″ x 50.8″
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Find more Step2 Grand Walk-in Kitchen and Grill information and reviews here.
5. Hape Gourmet Grill
Pros:
Cons:
- Premium Option
- Supreme Quality Paint Job
- Awesome Shish Kabob Toys
- Price
- No Noises or Effects
- No Spatula? Come on, man!
Like Melissa & Doug, Hape is well-known for making super high-quality wooden toys for young kids. In fact, they’re one of the largest producers of toys made from sustainable materials. The company typically leans toward the premium side of things, and the Hape Gourmet Grill & Shish Kabob Play Kitchen does just that.
This is the premium toy grill option on the market (yes – with a price tag that goes along with it). However, you’re really getting the highest quality grill toy you can buy. First, it has a premium look, with a realistic-looking grill that’s well-painted. Secondly, it comes with these awesome little shish kabob toys that your kids can put together and take apart as they see fit.
It also includes mustard and ketchup bottles, as well as grilling tongs. It’s on two wheels for easy transport.
Size: 23.1″ x 21″ x 8″
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
6. Melissa & Doug Rotisseries and Grill BBQ Play Food Set
Pros:
Cons:
- Melissa & Doug Quality
- Premium Look
- Wooden
- Better for indoor use (although you can certainly use it outside)
- No Base
- No Lid
We’ve been raving about the quality of Melissa & Doug toys for years now, so it would be a crime to not include one of their toy grills in our list of the best. The toymaker has a brilliantly-designed wooden grill set, the Melissa & Doug Rotisseries and Grill Wooden Barbecue Play Food Set, that’s of the highest quality.
It’s quite possibly the cutest toy grill you can buy in 2019! It’s a deluxe wooden BBQ and rotisserie set that comes with 24 pieces, including wooden BBQ food items, utensils, a basting brush, and more. The meats are held together with self-stick tabs so that they can easily be cut apart with the included wooden knife, encouraging fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
The grill has an awesome look to it, too, with an all silver base, black grill grate, and knobs on the front of it. If you’re looking for a great indoor grill toy, this set is a great option.
Size: 5″ x 5″ x 5″
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Find more Melissa & Doug Grill Set information and reviews here.
7. Black and Decker Jr. BBQ Grill
Pros:
Cons:
- Black and Decker Look
- Food "Sizzles" When on the Grill
- 50 Accessories
- Small
- Heavily Branded (Some People Don't Like That)
- Food is slippery, so hard to stack while playing.
One of the best branding decisions Black & Decker has made was to go into the toy space to sort of ship their brand to young kids so that they’ll have the brand familiarity when they get old enough to buy tools. The toolmaker (now toymaker) has an awesome kids BBQ grill toy that’s perfect for grilling alongside dad or mom.
It’s the Black and Decker Jr. BBQ grill, and it comes with over 40 pieces, including a Black & Decker apron, play food, and utensils.
What makes this grill extra special (and why we included it on our list of the best toy grills) is that food “sizzles” while they’re pretending to cook with the press of a button. It also sports the classic Black and Decker colorway, so it looks less like a kid’s plaything and more like the family grill.
I’ll also note that it’s one of the easier grills to put together, with easy-to-follow instructions that take less than 10 minutes.
It requires 3 AAA batteries that are not included.
Size: 20″ x 6″ x 14″
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Find more Black and Decker Jr. BBQ Grill information and reviews here.
8. Step2 Fixin' Fun Outdoor Grill
Pros:
Cons:
- Great Value
- Fun Stackable Hot Dog
- Brick-Oven Aesthetic
- Batteries Not Included
- Stickers Wear Easily
- No Grilling Noises
Step2 has one of the best toy grills that’s similar to the Little Tikes Backyard BBQ set, in that it has that similar brick-oven grill aesthetic. With Step2, the bricks are brown, not red, and it also has an oven in the front (instead of a cabinet).
This toy BBQ grill has a textured brick design and uses neutral colors so that it matches most outdoor furniture.
It comes with a 10 piece Stack N Stay Hot Dog Set so that your child can attempt to grill the ultimate hot dog.
It also has two turnable knobs on the top and comes with other utensils like grilling utensils, a plate, and condiments.
The grill also lights up at the push of a button.
Size: 24.9″ x 11.7″ x 26.4″
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Find more Step2 Fixin' Fun Outdoor Grill information and reviews here.
-
9. Little Tikes Cook 'n Grow BBQ Grill
Pros:
Cons:
- Convertible 2-in-1
- Comes with Accessories
- Sink and Burners As Well
- Not As Many Accessories As Some Other Options
- Small
What sets the Little Tikes Cook ‘n Grow BBQ Grill apart from other grills on this list is that it’s convertible so that it can be shorter and wider or taller and thinner. Brilliant. The point of this is so that it can grow with your kids, and they can use the shorter one until they’re tall enough to turn it on its side.
It also comes with a handful of accessories including tongs, a spatula, a hamburger and bun, a hot dog and bun, and a bottle of ketchup.
It has extra burners on the left side and a sink on the right, giving them multiple options for pretend play.
Recommended Ages: 2 to 8 years
Find more Little Tikes Cook 'n Grow BBQ Grill information and reviews here.
-
10. Theo Klein Weber Kettle Grill Toy
Pros:
Cons:
- Realistic-Looking
- Portable
- Great for Days at the Park
- Lights and Sounds
- Short
-
Theo Klein also has a great-looking, hyper-realistic toy grill that your kids will absolutely love: the Weber Kettle Grill Toy. It looks like a classic Weber charcoal grill; in fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if you mistake it for a real one once or twice!
It comes with light up charcoal, a lighter, 2 grates, and tongs, as well as some play meats for your kids to grill up!
Recommended Ages: 3 to 8 years
11. Step2 Grillin' Up Goodness Wood Grill
Pros:
Cons:
- Bright Red Color
- Great Price
- Wood
- Small
Another awesome Step2 toy grill your kids will love is the Grillin’ Up Goodness Wood Grill Playset. It looks like something you’d find in a gourmet kitchen, complete with a hooded grill that opens and shuts with ease, a burner, and a storage cabinet.
Find more Step2 Grillin' Up Goodness Wood Grill information and reviews here.
12. Hape 2-in-1 Kitchen & Grill Set
Pros:
Cons:
- High Quality Wood
- Comes With Stainless Steel Pots
- Comes With Spatulas
- No Legs
Another great Hape wooden toy is their 2-in-1 Kitchen & Grill Set, which is ultra portable and comes with stainless steel pots and pans for ultra realism. It’s perfect if you don’t have a lot of extra room in your house, as it can sit right on any table.
Toy Grills You Should Avoid
Here are a few kids toy grills that you should definitely avoid:
- Little Tikes Cook n Grow BBQ Grill Set - Don't get burnt with this set. It's super small, and looks nothing like the picture.
- Shop.R Kids BBQ Grill Set - It's obnoxiously colored, small, and cheap-looking.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.