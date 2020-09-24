101 Best Toys for 3 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

Finding the right toys for youngsters isn’t easy, that’s why we’ve scoured the internet to find 101 of the very best toys for 3 year old boys. Thankfully, you won’t need to worry about spending hours searching for the right present. We’ve got just about everything you could need for the ideal gift right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Imaginext Super Surround Batcave is an absolute beast of a set. It is MASSIVE.
On the toy front, kids get Batman, Robin, Joker, Catwoman, and Mr. Freeze. TheBatman figure even comes with a removable hood for switching between the bat and Bruce Wayne. Neat!
As for the actual Batcave, there’s a lot going on. There are multiple red discs to activate different features – like opening and closing doors. Plus, you’ve got over 200 sounds and phrases to discover thanks to the Batcave’s dual speakers.
Granted it is a bit on the pricier side, but from what I’ve seen of it, it’s easily one of the best toys for 3-year-old boys out there, and a must for any child who loves to role-play superhero adventures.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My youngest has a lot of Imaginext playsets, and the best thing I can say about them is that they last a long time.
Not just because they’re durable, but even as the child grows up, they never seem to want to throw them out. Kids will always love comic-book characters, meaning sets like the Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Super Hero Flight City is a worthwhile investment if you want something they’ll be using for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LEGO DUPLO Cargo Train set is without question of the best options on this list.
For starters, Duplo trains are easy to build and a blast to drive across the floor.
But this isn’t just a buildable train.
Not only does this come with train tracks, there’s also a whole depot to build.
Crane? That’s there. Food stand? Yup. Random boat because why not? Sure!
It’s all simple to build but the sheer size of this set is sure to result in various designs.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right. The Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends, R/C Transforming Batbot is flat out amazing.
For a start, this thing transforms from a robot into a Batmobile tank.
It’s really simple to transform as well, which is important when buying gifts for younger children.
The best part? It’s remote controlled in both forms.
So, yes, the robot walks and the Batmobile drives.
What kid wouldn’t love this?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The My First Foam Pogo Jumper is a number one best seller at Amazon.
What kid wouldn’t enjoy bouncing around the backyard?
Despite its size, it’s surprisingly sturdy, supporting up to 250lbs.
It’s also available in a variety of colors, so getting the right color for the right child shouldn’t be an issue.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want something that’s going to make them wow, the Batbot Xtreme is the way to go.
Kids will always love Imaginext. Sturdy, easy to move toys based on their favorite cartoons. It’s perfect.
But if you’re looking to supercharge the experience, it’s well worth grabbing one of the massive playsets.
The Batbot Xtreme, which is exclusive to Amazon, comes in at a whopping two-feet tall. I did say it was massive!
This isn’t just a showpiece, either. Turning the red discs with the Batman figure opens this beast up to reveal an elevator that leads to the cockpit. Cool, right? There’s also a button on the back to make the arms punch and it shoots missiles because why not?
It’s a great toy that’s sure to lead to some wild adventures.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If electric cars aren’t your thing, there’s always the XJD 3-in-1 Kids Tricycles.
Trying to ride a bike at a young age is both difficult and sure to end in scrapes and bruises.
That’s why it’s always best to start off with a tricycle first.
The positioning of the pedals at the front means kids can get used to sitting and pedaling at an early age so when they do move on to a real bike, the change won’t feel too unfamiliar to them.
Another handy feature, this model, in particular, is a three-in-one, meaning once they’re a little older you can change the wheel placement to turn it into something else, like a tiny bike.
It’s perfect for getting them used to riding a bike before they move onto the real thing.
Recommended Ages: 1 to 3 Years
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for something they are 100 percent going to love, look no further than this Licensed Land Rover Ride-On.
Electric Cars are pure fun, there’s no doubt about it. Imagine being a youngster and blasting around the backyard in one of these beasts?
Although these things work in a similar way to everyday cars, they’re entirely safe. This one moves at either 1.8MPH or 3.7MPH depending on which setting you prefer.
And that’s the thing, thanks to the parental control, which is a literal remote control, you can take control of the car should you have any concerns.
In terms of what makes this electric ride-on so great, it’s made from PP plastic and features a strong metal frame. It will last. There’s also space under the hood for kids to keep their belongings as well as a rear handle so parents can transport the car easily. Nice!
Just keep in mind, this is a toy designed for kids. So even though you really, really want to get in and have a ride, you shouldn’t. I know, being an adult sucks.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the price, the Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batmobile and Cycle set is great value. Not only does it come with Batman and Robin figures, it also has a batmobile and a bike.
The batmobile actually shoots out disks as well, which is a neat little add-on feature.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every dad over the age of 30 will tell you how much they loved playing with Transformers as a kid.
Now their kids can partake in the enjoyment thanks to the Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Optimus Prime Action Figure.
This figure is a simplified version of Transformers toys, specifically aimed at younger kids.
Rather than spending an age learning how the toy transforms, all this Optimus requires is a few twists and it’ll transform in seconds.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As with the Optimus Transformer, the Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Bumblebee is also aimed at youngsters.
Trying to get a three-year-old to transform a traditional Transformers toy is going to both aggravate them and result in said toy ending up in the trash.
Thankfully these Playskool Transformers can be transformed in a matter of seconds thanks to their easy to move parts.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s another of the KidKraft massive playsets for you, it’s the KidKraft Rocket Ship Playset.
Can you ever go wrong with space toys? Although this may a little too large for a youngster to fly around, it’s great for building a child’s imagination. Just think of the escapades each of the toys could get up to.
It’s also worth noting, KidKraft toys are built to last and super easy to assemble. The same company makes dollhouses, and the amount of people who come away happy is unparalleled.
As for what this thing can do, it comes with smiling figurines to play with, has a moving crane, and the top section can pop off so they do have something to fly around the room. If you happen to have any siblings who want to get in on the action, this beast is large enough for multiple kids to play with at once.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a nice and affordable gift that’s suitable for 3-year-olds, the Imaginext DC Super Friends Batsub is the way to go.
Although this is one of the smaller Imaginext sets, there’s still a lot to play with. The Batsub features a cell for transporting prisoners, grabbing claws, rotating propellers, and the cockpit opens to let figures sit inside.
This pack also comes with both Batman and Killer Croc in figure form, the latter of which has been renamed to K.Croc to keep it suitable for youngsters. That’s a nice little touch.
It’s also worth noting, this is the perfect bath toy. Even kids who loathe bath time are going to enjoy splashing this one around.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The trick when buying tech for kids is to buy something that’s fun rather than useful in everyday life.
While this kid’s smartwatch does feature a digital and analogue clock, it’s also packed with 10 games, a camera, recorder, calculator and alarm.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The KidsEmbrace Paw Patrol Ride Tricycle is a great way to get kids ready for riding a bike without the worry of any injuries.
The best thing about this Stroller is it transforms into different stages depending on your child’s age.
For babies, this can be a stroller. But for 3-year-olds, remove the backing and the handle and it’ll transform into a trike.
If you’ve got other kids of younger ages, this one is definitely worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 1 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
STEM toys are important to a child’s development. Video games and tablets are great, but it’s all about balance, which is where this Original STEM 101 Piece Educational Construction Engineering Building Blocks comes in.
The wonderful thing about construction sets is they don’t need to start off making massive creations. Start off small, even if it’s just learning how things go together, and work up to the larger projects once they understand it better.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As kids absolutely adore all things Marvel, it’s no surprise how popular the Playskool Heroes Marvel Super Hero Adventures Iron Man Headquarters Playset is.
This set comes with both Hulk and Iron Man, and features electronic lights and secrets for your child to uncover.
What’s also great, these figures are the same size as the DC Imaginext figures, so if they want to cross their toys, they can without any issue.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there are two things you can’t go wrong with when it comes to finding the best toys for 3 year old boys, it’s dinosaurs and cars, and this 142 Piece Dinosaur Race Track has both.
The big in thing at the moment is flexible track, which can bend to create new shapes, with a battery-powered car that propels itself along the track. Combine the thrill of Lego-style building with the play of dinosaurs, and it’s easy to see why kids everywhere love this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ve established you can’t go wrong with mega playsets. If you want to supercharge the experience, check out the Kidkraft Fire Station Set.
This two-story playset features figures, opening doors, scenery, and a brilliantly designed firetruck. If your child loves making their own adventures, this set has everything for would-be firefighters.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fisher-Price Imaginext Shark Bite Pirate Ship is another good quality set.
The pirate ship itself is full of neat little tricks.
It shoots cannonballs, has a hatch for prisoners, a cage, and the usual Imaginext red panels to place figures in to make something move.
Plus you also get a one-legged pirate and a shark-man captain, as well as a host of accessories.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
STEM toys are great for helping a child’s development. That’s a fact. And this huge STEM 80 Piece Konnect’in Geometry Snowflakes set is sure to result in some imaginative designs.
Each piece slots together with a slight push, and there’s even an idea sheet to get them started on their journey to create.
If want the best toys for 3 year old boys, STEM is the way to go.
-
If an older sibling has Lego but it’s still too hard for them to master, check out the Lego Juniors range.
Not only is it somewhat cheaper than the main Lego sets, it’s also much simpler to put together.
What makes this range so appealing is it acts as a halfway house between Duplo and Lego. It features the usual Lego instructions, but they’re simplified down for a different age group.
Just remember as it’s Lego, it needs to stay away from the child’s mouth for obvious reasons.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a garden, or don’t mind the living room getting a little trashed, you can’t go wrong with this Harley Davidson Boy’s Trike.
Not only does it promote exercise, but it’s good for introducing children to bikes at an early age.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wowza. The KidKraft Everyday Heroes Play Set is freaking HUGE!
How big is it? We’re talking three floors, 12 rooms kind of big.
As it’s a firefighter-themed set, it’s got everything a station should – kitchen, bathroom, office, gym; you name it, it’s there.
Plus the whole thing folds shut, meaning it won’t take up more space than it needs to.
The figures that come with it aren’t anything to get excited about, but, they’re Imaginext and Playskool Superhero sized, so you can always buy those figures at a later date if you want to replace them.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When picking remote control cars for kids, you don’t want something overly complex. Forward, left and right are all the buttons you need on the control.
This Remote Control Car with Music and Lights also features honking sounds, music, and flashing headlights, and three interchangeable drivers. What’s more, the plastic is non-toxic and the antenna is soft to minimize the risk of injuries – something very important when selecting RC cars for little ones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The B. Critter Clinic Toy Vet Play Set is perfect for kids who love animals.
The vet set comes with two small stuffed animals to care for, as well as a stethoscope, mirror, syringe, tweezers, and thermometer.
All of the above can be stored inside the roof of the clinic for easy storage, too.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
-
VTech make some of the best toys for 3 year old boys. The company ethos could be described as quality, lights, and tech, and with the VTech KidiBeats Drum Set, it’s easy to see why.
The kit itself has different modes of play. Free play lets the child smack the kit to their heart’s content. Then there’s also letters and numbers to help with basic education, as well as a follow-along mode.
And when it comes to safety, in VTech’s own words: “Through rigorous testing, we maintain strict control and supervision over the quality of our products to ensure we provide the ‘Fun and Learning’ toys that you have grown to know and trust.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Colorful? Check. Filled with animals? Check. Pop-up computer screen with interesting animal facts and a working zipline? Also check.
At two-feet tall, the Fisher-Price Little People Share and Care Safari is an absolute goliath. If you’ve got the space, this is sure to keep the little ones entertained for hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trying to get kids to read isn’t easy. That’s why it’s always best to introduce them early if you plan on getting them to read later.
With the Amazing Machines: Big Truckload of Fun, you’ve got a set of 10 colorful picture books featuring airplanes, diggers rockets and tractors – all things kids would normally play with in toy form.
Each of the books also contains a glossary of the harder words for them to help strengthen their vocabulary, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s better than reading a book? Being able to play one with the Disney The Lion King – Songs with Simba Piano Songbook.
Each page comes with a bright and colorful picture opposite a music sheet. But rather than confuse kids with notes foreign to them, the book instead breaks it down into numbers and letters that correspond to the keyboard. Cool, right?
Plus let’s be real here, what kid wouldn’t love to rock out to their own Lion King songs? It’s the perfect gift.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best toys for 3 year old boys is something where they can record themselves and play it back. With the tap of a button, the Sopu Talking Robot Toy will repeat back what your little guy says to it.
If you’re worried about Sopu breaking, while it’s not indestructible by any means, it is made from double die-cast metal, so it should be able to take a few bumps here and there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s better than one Paw Patrol book? Four, of course! And a nice solid box to keep them in so you don’t end up tripping over them when you have to answer a call.
Kids love Paw Patrol, and if you’re looking to get them reading early on, the Paw Patrol The Little Red Rescue Box is the boxset for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nobody wants to be the one who buys a child something useful, but I guarantee their parents will thank you if you go with this Cartoon Cute Animal Plush Backpack.
This range of animal backpacks are both adorable and got plenty of storage space for their favorite toys should they want to take them with them on the go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Paw Patrol is still one of the most-watched shows for younger children. So if you’re stuck for inspiration, the Paw Patrol Felt Mega Playmat with Vehicle is a safe bet.
This playmat comes with Marshall (one of the most beloved characters of the show) in a firetruck to race around the playmat. The mat itself is made from felt, so tidying up should be a doddle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ll never go wrong with superhero toys, and you’ll never go wrong with Imaginext.
If your child is yet to start an Imaginext collection, this Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batcopter set is a great starting point.
The bendy plastic used to create the action figures is a godsend, seeing as it makes them harder to break than traditional six-inch toys meant for older children.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If it’s not Paw Patrol, it’s PJ Masks.
The PJ Masks Vehicle Catboy Cat Car may not be the most revolutionary, but the combination of car plus figure is always a winning combo. Plus the car can fit all three characters, so if you’ve got other PJ Masks figure from elsewhere, they should be able to fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a solution to keeping the dark out without noise, this Starlight may be the answer you’re after.
The three different modes are what makes this gift so useful. Button A beams out a steady stream of white light, button B changes the colors, and Button C switches to rotation mode.
It’s calming without needing to worry about it keeping the young ones awake, which is super handy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the simplest gifts are the best. Small, but not small enough to be swallowed. Sturdy. And more importantly; insanely cute.
If you’ve got a little one who’s into farmyard animals, the Fisher-Price Little People Farm Animal Friends set could go down a treat. Pair it with the Fisher-Price Little People Share & Care Safari playset and you’ll have a little menagerie up and running in no time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids and cars go together like newborns and sleepless nights. If in doubt, get them this 12 Pack of Mini Assorted Construction Vehicles and Race Car Toys.
This pack features 12 cars, including race cars and heavy machinery. For the price, there’s little to complain about. Just keep in mind as these are small parts, supervision is required. And if they have a habit of chomping on everything they touch, it may be worth going for something more chunky, like the PJ Masks figure and car.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mobile phones are a great way to keep kids quiet. But, you know, the chances of expensive phones breaking go up significantly ever time we hand it over.
For a much safer (and cheaper!) alternative, this VTech Call and Chat Learning Phone comes with 10 phone apps including music, a clock, photos, as well as games.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child likes toy cars, why not upgrade them to the WolVol 3D Lightning Electric Train?
Aside from lighting up, this train also drives itself along smooth surfaces and even changes direction when something gets in its way.
The only downside is it doesn’t include batteries. I know! How could they?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Attempting to get kids to sleep in the dark isn’t the easiest of tasks. One way to try and make it less scary is with the VTech Spin and Learn Color Flashlight.
Not only does this torch has songs that teach about animals and numbers, but it also has five changeable lights so playing in the dark hopefully won’t seem as scary.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love to mimic adults.
We’ve already covered tools and chainsaws, but what about trying the CASDON Dyson DC22 Toy Vacuum?
This lovely home vacuum even goes as far as having a little filter slot to make it as realistic as possible (minus the loud noise of course).
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want your child to read, the best way forward is to draw them in with pictures.
Kids love dinosaurs, and the National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Dinosaurs is filled with big pictures and age-appropriate facts to help get them into reading.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Magnetic Building Blocks are another item that never goes out of fashion. Simply get them all out and place two near one another and voila! It snaps together.
The real fun begins when kids start stacking multiple together to create new shapes or different animals. If you’re after something a little unusual and creative, this one’s for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With Imaginext, it’s all about picking the right playsets to suit the child.
If they’re not too keen on Batman but love dinosaurs, go with the Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World, Research Lab. This dino features a chomping mouth attack, articulation, and a handy projectile launcher should it break free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Traditional Lego is great, but it’s also quite tricky to put together when you’re young and don’t have full motor control. To fix this potential problem, there’s the Lego Duplo My First Animal Brick Box.
Blocks are much larger and clip together with ease, making them easier to use for youngsters. Just keep in mind because of their size, there’s a chance the build’s will fall apart when they take a tumble.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Playmats are a solid activity to lose an afternoon to. What makes the Aqua Doodle Board Magic Mat so special is the use of water pens. Fill the pen with water and your child can draw on the mat.
Around 10-or-so minutes later, what they’ve drawn will magically disappear; leaving it blank and ready for drawing with minimal fuss and barely any mess.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fisher-Price is the best when it comes to value for money. The Little People Fisher Price DC Super Friends Figure Pack of 7 contains a selection of cars all based on the most popular DC heroes and villains. And because it’s Fisher-Price, there’s no need to worry about low quality products that fall apart after a few minutes.
To quote Fisher-Price’s mission statement, they’re all about “enriching the lives of young families, bringing joy to generations and nurturing what’s in each child’s unique nature.” You can’t go wrong with Fisher-Price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you think of games you played as a kid, I’m sure some variation of building a fort comes up.
With this easy to tidy 12 Piece Kids Camping Set, they can play outdoors when the weather’s nice or indoors should the weather turn sour.
It also comes with binoculars, shovel, flashlight, compass and everything they need to build their own little fort.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTech is all about learning through play.
The VTech Paw Patrol Pups To The Rescue Driver is a blast from the past with a modern twist lets kids race through wherever their imagination takes them.
The twist, of course, is that this is Paw Patrol, and games include rescue missions. It’s just like the show, essentially.
For an added educational aspect, this toy also teaches kids about numbers, road safety, and much more.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay. So. Hear me out. Christmas may be over, but advent calendars like this Fisher-Price Little People Advent Calendar work as excellent prize boards. If your child eats their greens or does well at school, they can come home and open up a door containing a toy.
Why let Christmas stuff go to waste when you can re-purpose it for something else?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any gift that lets a child draw is sure to go down well. Case in point, this NextX Magnetic Drawing Board.
The best part of magnetic boards is once their masterpiece is complete, all it takes is a pull of the slide to clean the slate. There’s no need to worry about paper wastage or making a mess on the carpet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If Lego or Lego Juniors is too hard, and Duplo is too babyish, the Lego Duplo Marvel Super Hero Adventures Spider-Man vs Electro is a great compromise.
Coming with two playable figures, this set includes an easy to build mini-bank which even the youngest of builders can manage.
These types of gifts are fantastic for helping with motor development, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids like to play with tools. No one knows why, they just do.
This 68 Piece Workbench with Realistic Tools set comes with all the things you’d expect – spanner, hammer, saw, and so on – but it’s also got cooler toys like an electric drill.
For the price, and the fact it can all be packed away into a neat little tray, you can’t go wrong.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The rules of parenting states: Every child must have an animal farm noise book, so why not go with the World of Eric Carle, Around the Farm Play-a-Sound Book?
With 30 different animal sounds, this book will introduce your child to the wonderful world of animals from an early age.
The constant quacking shouldn’t drive you too mad either.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The VTech Baby Lil’ Critters Spin and Discover Ferris Wheel is another in the ‘let’s learn’ category.
This toy teaches kids about numbers through sound. It also boasts five sing-along songs that are sure to get stuck in your head as well as over 45 sounds to help them with learning and speech.
If you’re after home learning in a fun environment, you won’t go wrong with this one.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Kids Power Tool Toy Chainsaw is the star of the show here.
Rotating chains with mechanical springs to avoid the chain getting stuck, realistic weight and sound –all at the pull of a trigger.
Although it looks dangerous, the blade is actually a soft plastic, so there’s no need to worry about injuries.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trying to get my youngest to have a bath was always a fight. That’s why I’d recommend bribing them with Kids Bath Toys.
Each fish squirts water, and the rod is easy to use.
Turn bath time into a game and you’ll never need to worry about screaming kids ever again.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not sure what to get? Go with costumes. Every kid loves playing dress up.
There’s six capes and masks in this Superhero Cape Set, loosely based on popular Marvel and DC characters.
As normal costumes cost a little more, this is a solid way of getting more bang for your buck.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This iLearn Golf Toys Set includes 12 plastic golf balls and tiny-person driver. It also features a foot pedal, which when pressed, drops another ball onto the tee.
Although everything here is tested with safety in mind, you’ll still need to supervise your child when using it. If you’ve got a golfer in the family, this is the perfect activity for them both to bond over. Just avoid the windows, yeah?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trying to get board-games style toys for youngsters isn’t easy. Some are too babyish, others are too difficult. But what about the Top Bright Magnetic Toy Game Set?
Thankfully, while researching the 50 best toys for 3 year old boys, this magnetic worm catcher that should do the trick.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
More dinosaur STEM action for you, this time it’s the excellent Kidtastic Dinosaur Toys.
You won’t go wrong with dinosaurs, and you definitely won’t go wrong with toys kids can build for themselves.
These toys are nice and chunky as well, meaning putting these together (or taking them apart) isn’t going to be too difficult.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If creating toys from blocks seems a bit too testing, this pack of six STEM Dinosaur Toys Take Apart Toys With Tools is a suitable alternative.
The simplicity of the design is what makes this so cool. The legs just pop in and can be fixed with a screw, and there’s areas to practice to get the hang of it.
If your child is new to STEM learning, this is a good place to start.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This may not seem like much, but the Award Winning Hape Walk-A-Long Snail is a solid reinvention of a classic.
Remember those small white plastic boxes with shapes cut out? The ones that come with blocks to post through the holes?
Yeah, this is that, but transformed into a wooden pull along snail.
Old idea, new lick of paint, and the result is something kids are certain to get more enjoyment out of.
Recommended Ages: 1 Year and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The IPIDIPI TOYS Flippy Kitten Eye Popping Cat just oozes cuteness.
If there are two things kids love, it’s cuteness and something they can squeeze.
It’s made from a safe material that’s elastic and environmentally friendly, very soft, harmless and more importantly, durable.
These kind of toys are also really great stress relievers for adults, too.
Recommended Ages: 1 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Rocket Ship Play Tent is great for kids with a lot of imagination.
The whole thing is made up of 190T soft polyester fabric and thick steel wiring, meaning your kids will be safe.
And it’s easy to clean, which is always nice.
Plus it comes with a free Space Torch Projector with 24 images.
This is the perfect playset for dark nights or playing inside.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you can’t get to the beach, why not bring the beach to you with the Lovelion Beach Toy Set with Activity Table?
This table is split down the middle. One side is meant for sand, the other water.
No doubt both will mix at some point. Kids, eh?
In terms of accessories, this set comes with a cover, water tower, shark scoop, shovel, and bucket.
It’s built from environmentally friendly non-toxic plastic, too, which is nice and sturdy.
While you’re here, if you’re into the idea of a playset with sand but this one doesn’t work for you, we’ve compared and reviewed 15 of the best kid’s sandboxes for every kind of budget.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after good, wholesome fun, the Cyiecw Piano Music Mat is the way to go.
This 19-key piano plays exactly how you’d expect, but what separates this from other children’s keyboards is the extra sound options available, namely piano, saxophone, violin, accordion, trumpet, harp, vibraphone and guitar.
Plus there’s a great guarantee, which states if there are any issues or you’re unhappy “please contact us, we will do our best to give you the most satisfactory solution.” Nice!
Recommended Ages: 1 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The VTech Smart Shots Sports Center is pure fun.
Up top is a basketball hoop with an animated light up LED scoreboard, while below is a goal for booting the soccer ball into.
Clearly both sports are fun, but they’re also great for developing a child’s motor skills.
The whole sports center also comes complete with over 50 songs, sounds and phrases.
Recommended Ages: 1 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the weather’s nice, this massive 68-inch Sprinkler Pad & Splash Play Mat is perfect.
What’s more, it’s really easy to set up.
Just attach the hose then adjust the water pressure to alter the height of the water fountain. Simple.
It’s also made from a durable, soft, and heavy-duty PVC material so it won’t break on the first day of use.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s another bestseller for you, this time it’s the Little Tikes T-Ball Set.
What’s cool about this is the fact the ‘T’ is adjustable.
So if your little one can’t quite reach the top, problem solved.
As some sports games are a little tricky for younger kids, this set is a solid way to get them into sports and generally being active, while still keeping it fun an exciting.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
And here we have a toy that’s fit for any would-be mechanic.
The Take Apart Toy Racing Car Kit For Kids is a regular car, but with use of the extra pieces and electronic drill to make attaching parts easier, this car transforms into a sports car.
Kids love tearing things down and putting them back together, so if you’re after an inexpensive gift that’ll hold their attention, this is the one.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Monilon Wooden Blocks Puzzle is for smart kids who like a challenge.
As you can guess from the title, this set creates both an elephant and a snail.
What’s great about this, while it is challenging, all the blocks are numbered, so as they practice their building, they’re also getting better at math.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This super fun Truck Tools Toy is another one that’s great for kids who love taking things apart.
This set comes with a variety of different tools, including a hammer, screwdriver, and an electric drill that’s sure to make quick work of the crosshead screws.
Plus if that’s not enough, there’s the fact this is still a car with a fun toy and working lights.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DUPLO My First Number Train is great for youngsters who like taking things apart.
These bulky blocks are much easier to snap into place than their traditional Lego counterparts.
Meaning they’re perfect for toddlers.
Plus as they get older and start to understand numbers, they’ll have fun arranging the blocks in numerical order.
It’s educational and fun!
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Imaginext DC Super Heroes vs. Villains is a great way to get loads of figures for one affordable price.
The six Imaginext figures (which fit perfectly with the KidCraft playsets elsewhere on this list) are Batman, The Joker, Superman, Lex Luthor, Wonder Woman, and Cheetah.
It’s a good selection of popular figures mixed with figures that look cool.
What’s great here is you get a hero and their arch-nemesis, which is sure to lead to a lot of fun adventures as they battle one another.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Playskool Heroes Power Rangers Morphin Zords Black Ranger and Rhino Zord is for inquisitive kids, even if they’re not into Power Rangers.
The best part about this toy is it easily transforms from a large robot into a blue rhino.
Normally transforming toys can be hard for younger kids, but all this Power Ranger robot takes is a gentle bend forward and a tucking of the head.
Toys like this are also great for strengthening and child’s motor functions.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child’s a builder, go with LINCOLN LOGS.
Building is great for kids. Not only does it help with developing motor skills, it also helps with teaching them to solve problems.
This playset comes with a total of 111 pieces, meaning they’ll never run out of parts for their latest invention.
What’s great about this is it’s all easy to understand.
Each wooden piece has slats in that lets different pieces slot together seamlessly.
(Lincoln Logs are also great fun if you’re an adult too, so be sure to get involved)
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here at Heavy we’re all about value for money, and you don’t get any better than the Playskool Heroes Marvel Super Hero Adventures Ultimate Super Hero Set.
On average, you normally get around two figures per playset.
So being able to get a whopping 10 for one price is definitely a cheaper way to build up a child’s collection.
Also, the figures you get in this set are some of the most-loved characters.
In short, it’s sure to impress any youngster.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The RC Car Wall Climbing Remote Control Race Car Toy is an RC car that can – wait for it! – drive on the ceiling.
WHAT?! It’s a truly magical sight to see.
This USB rechargeable car uses vacuum technology to, basically, stick to any flat walls.
It’s a real sight to see it in action. One that leaves you speechless.
If you’ve already got an RC car or looking to get your child their first, this is definitely one to consider, simply because of its wow factor.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only is the Playskool Heroes AT-AT Fortress Playset amazing, it’s also one of the best Star Wars toys for 3-year-olds.
This thing is huge, but not so big that it can’t be trudged around the room.
It also isn’t just a model AT-AT. This bad boy opens in half to reveal the inside of the mega vehicle-robot-hybrid.
Plus it comes with Stormtrooper figure to operate the AT-AT and fire off the cannons (and miss, probably) at unsuspecting Jedi.
Pretty cool, right?
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Playskool Heroes Marvel Power Up Squad is another set that’s great value.
For a start, it’s five fav-favorites in Thanos, Black Widow, Hulkbuster, Iron Man, and Hulk.
Plus, it comes with a host of accessories, including a crossbow, blast effects, and power up arms.
For the price, this is a solid way to get a set of Marvel figures without needing to buy any of the more expensive sets.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Star Wars Galactic Heroes Poe’s Boosted X-Wing Fighter is another affordable Star Wars set that’s pure fun.
Not only does this playset come with two popular characters in Poe and BB8, the ship itself is awesome.
It’s big enough to house the included characters, and the wings open up just like the real thing.
And yes, it has canons that figure bullets. Because every ship has to be able to fire plastic bullets. Them’s the rules.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Figure packs, like the Playskool Galactic Heroes Star Wars Pack are beloved by kids everywhere.
It’s a load of action figures for one low price. What’s not to love?
They’re cheap enough to purchase with allowance money or maybe as a gift for doing well at school, yet still add to a collection in a meaningful way.
Plus it’s varied, with a good mix of Star Wars heroes and villains.
For the price, you absolutely cannot go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every child needs a Playskool Sesame Street Lullaby & Good Night Elmo.
It’s not just the cuteness of Elmo in his little pajamas.
His soothing bedtime phrases are sure to help even the most sleep-adverse children drift off.
Plus he comes with an option to switch his language from English to Spanish. Maybe they’ll pick up a few extra words here and there?
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After a gift you know every little boy will love? Go with the Playskool Heroes Marvel Super Hero Adventures Spider-Man Web-Quarters playset.
As a general rule, you can never, ever go wrong with Spider-Man.
This set has all the usual Playskool interactions, like the web zipline, and it’s light enough for a child to carry around (which is great if you’re sick of tidying up after them!).
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ah, Mr. Potato Head. A tried and tested classic that never goes out of fashion.
This set is great. Not only does it come with Mr. Potato Head himself, it also comes with a Mrs. Potato Head body and two mini potatoes.
Will they make a potato pet dog? Or some sort of monstrous potato hybrid? It’s probably the latter, to be fair.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 5pc Kids Ball Pit Tents and Tunnels may not be a toy, but it sure is fun.
Each of the three sections can be filled with balls. You’ll need around 400 to 600 balls, which are not included, to fill everything.
What makes this so fun is each of the sections has its own game attached to it.
One includes a dartboard-like sticky surface (the dart balls are included in this set), while another comes with a basketball hoop.
It’s just a good, fun set that is sure to keep your kids entertained for hours at a time.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The USA Toyz Kids Teepee Tent for Boys or Girls is one for children bursting with imagination.
If you kid loves creating their own stories, having their own little den to retreat to is sure to stoke their imaginative flames even further.
This 61” x 44” x 44” teepee also comes with its own projector flashlight, which comes with 24 safari animal slides.
Plus its designed to be easy to clean, which, you know, is really important when you’re dealing with three-year-olds.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Dino Egg Dig Kit is the gift no one’s thought of.
What it is, essentially, is a child’s own archeology dig.
You get 10 rock-like eggs in this set. But soak them in water for 15 minutes, dry them off a little bit, and your child can use the included brush to dig out the plastic dinosaurs buried within.
It’s unique, and fun, without feeling like a cheap novelty item. If you’re after something a bit different, this is the gift to go with.
One quick note, however, the age rating on this is 12 and up. I’m not actually sure why, but with these types of toys it’s always worth mom or dad getting involved and supervising at all times just to be safe.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t beat a soccer ball for getting your child up and active.
But if you’re after something a little more interactive, go with the hilarious Talkin’ Sports Interactive Soccer Ball.
Not only does this ball include music, it also has over 40 sounds.
Give it a good kick and it might scream “Monster boot!”, “GOAAALLLL”, or even “Banana boot!”
Recommended Ages: 0 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s another gift you can never go wrong with, it’s the Amazon Exclusive Hot Wheels Marvel Avengers 5-Pack.
Toys cars, especially Hot Wheels if you want a high-quality build, never go out of fashion.
Younger boys will never tire of being able to zoom cars around the living room.
Add in Marvel’s Avengers to the mix, and you’ve got a recipe for success.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LEGO DUPLO Town Truck & Tracked Excavator set is perfect for any child that’s new to Lego.
As the name suggests, you get two vehicles to build in this set, an excavator and a truck.
It’s a simple set that clips together with ease, meaning even a young child will be able to get to grips with it.
Plus because of its smaller size, it’s less likely to fall apart when it’s being played with.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What happens when you combine the joy of taking things apart with driving? You get the TOP BRIGHT Toddler Tools Set.
It’s a cool idea for a toy. Combine two things children love and you’re surely on to a winner.
The back of the truck actually unfolds to reveal a work surface so you can hammer and screw to your heart’s content.
It comes with its own set of tools as well, along with a little worker toy.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s always good to let kids play dress up if you want to foster a healthy imagination.
And you can never go wrong with pirates, hence why this Dress 2 PLay Kids Pirate Costume for Boys makes the list.
Included in this set is the pirate outfit, as well as accessories in a sword, hook hand, necklace, scarf, compass, and most importantly, some doubloons.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After something fun while on a budget? Go with the Betheaces Bubble Machine.
This cute little whale blows bubbles at the press of an easy-to-use button. Even kids will be able to work it.
What’s more, it’s made from non-toxic, high-quality ABS plastic that is safe, eco-friendly, and durable.
If you’re after fun on a sunny day, this is well worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Amazon Exclusive Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Aquaman Playset has an awesome design.
The Kraken-like monster in the middle, with its tentacles poking up through the watery base looks really cool.
If your child is into collecting Imaginext, this is another solid set to add to their collection.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 105-Piece Kids Magnetic Tile Car Race Track has a trick up its sleeve.
We’ve covered a fair few STEM toys on this list, but what makes this set stand out is the introduction of light-up cars and a mega track.
Having more options, in terms of what to build, is always a plus, and by adding cars to the set, kids can dream up all kinds of crazy build ideas.
More options mean more ways to play, which then means more usage.
Plus this is a 105-piece set, so it’s going to keep them busy for a while.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Joker Laff Factory is great for if you’re on a budget.
First off, it’s got a colorful and fun design that kids are sure to love.
It shoots the included missiles with a press of the easy to use button, and on the interaction front, there’s a simple spin ride and a fun dunk tank.
Plus it comes with a Joker figure. If they’ve already got a Batman, this set is good to go.
For the price, this is a really fun little gift.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s better than a toy train? A toy train that shoots bubbles.
The CifToys Bubble Blowing Toy Train is sure to result in endless giggles.
Kids love trains, and they love bubble mixtures. It’s a match made in fun.
You’ll need three AA double batteries to bring this train to life, which are, sadly, not included (booooo!).
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up