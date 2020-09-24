101 Best Toys for 3 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

The Imaginext Super Surround Batcave is an absolute beast of a set. It is MASSIVE.

On the toy front, kids get Batman, Robin, Joker, Catwoman, and Mr. Freeze. TheBatman figure even comes with a removable hood for switching between the bat and Bruce Wayne. Neat!

As for the actual Batcave, there’s a lot going on. There are multiple red discs to activate different features – like opening and closing doors. Plus, you’ve got over 200 sounds and phrases to discover thanks to the Batcave’s dual speakers.

Granted it is a bit on the pricier side, but from what I’ve seen of it, it’s easily one of the best toys for 3-year-old boys out there, and a must for any child who loves to role-play superhero adventures.

Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up