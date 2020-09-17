101 Best Toys for 3 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List

The Nintendo Switch is a solid long term investment.

Although there are several different video game console manufacturers, the best by a clear mile is the Nintendo Switch.

The reason being, it’s designed with kids in mind.

When it comes to the available games, anything made by Nintendo will be geared towards children.

As for what this system is, imagine a tablet that you can also hook up to your TV.

When in handheld mode, controllers plug into the side of the tablet.

But when the child wants to play on the TV, drop the tablet into the dock (that’s already plugged into the TV), remove the controllers, and they’re good to go.

It’s worth keeping in mind, not every game will be suitable for a 3 year old due to the complexity of the controls.

That said, we’ve outlined some games that are suitable for this age group based on how accessible they are.

It is expensive, but given a video game console generally lasts a child at least seven years, the long terms investment is worthwhile.

Recommended Ages: 3 and Up