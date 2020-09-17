101 Best Toys for 3 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List

After the best toys for 3 year old girls? If so, we’ve got everything from dolls to video games and a host of toys you may not have considered to make your shopping easier.
The Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends range is the gift this Christmas.
So much so, some Kindi Kids keep selling out, annoyingly.
If you’re planning on picking one up for your little one, definitely grab one in advance.
What’s great about this range is they’re aimed at kindergartners; an area that’s severely underrepresented in the doll world.
Hence why they’re so popular!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends Donatina doll is so freaking adorable.
It’s the large, glittery eyes, isn’t it?
Not the mention the brightly colored hair, which is really in at the moment.
This doll also comes with a rather nifty magic feeding accessory so younger kids can pretend to feed their little one.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends Marsha Mello Doll ticks all the boxes.
Cute? Yup. Gorgeous long hair for styling? You know it. Fun accessory to feed them with? Sure!
Those marshmallow hair accessories are adorable, too.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Kindi Kids Beat Petkin Refrigerator is a fun little extra.
The fridge opens up to reveal petkins (pet toys) lurking inside.
And twisting the magnets causes the petkins to jiggle like jelly.
Another feature lets kids plop some ice cubes in and they’ll drop out the front.
It’s affordable, and Moose Toys has clearly put in the effort to make something kids will get a lot of joy out of.Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re going all-in on the Kindi Kids range, the Kindi Kids Rabbit Petkin Shopping Cart is well worth checking out.
It’s a cutesy shopping cart, complete with wobbly ears when it moves.
You also get two exclusive petkins (little pet toys) with this one kids are going to love.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The LeapFrog LeapPad Academy Kids’ Learning Tablet is one of the best toys for 3-year-old girls.
It’s bulkier than a traditional tablet, so it’s less likely to break after accidental drops.
In terms of what games come with it, well, everything.
The tablet comes with a free three-month trial of LeapFrog Academy, which is a learning program that teaches kids through exciting adventures.
It’s also got a child-friendly web browser (which is a must for people unfamiliar with online parental controls) and access to LeapFrog library – home to over 750 learning apps! What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Yes, the Plan Toy Chalet Doll House with Furniture is expensive, but it’s also brilliant.
It’s all wooden, so the chances of it breaking compared to a plastic dollhouse are much lower.
The house itself is 2 units, so there’s the option to rearrange it in different ways depending on how your child wants it.
The best thing about this? All the tiny wooden furniture. Make sure to check it out.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Barbie DreamHouse is a number one bestseller and it’s easy to see why.
If you can get past the price, this house has a lot to offer.
At three-feet tall and four-feet wide (!!!!), this three-story house has eight rooms. Each of which are masterfully crafted and loaded with detail and accessories.
Nothing here is for show. Everything works as you’d expect.
The cooker opens and makes sounds, the fridge opens to reveal food, the couch opens to create bunk beds – as I say, these aren’t solid pieces of decorative plastic with no real use. Everything has a purpose.
Yes, it is pricey, but it does live up to the name of ‘dream house’.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This Amazon Exclusive Barbie Fairytale Dress Up is one of the best Barbie dolls out there.
The doll itself is great, and the unique candy dress is a wonderful design.
It’s the accessories that make this doll so special, though.
Fairy wings, a mermaid tale, and a variety of clothing mean this doll has a lot of different customization and styling options.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after a gift to inspire, or just want a Barbie that matches your child’s skin tone, there’s the Amazon Exclusive Barbie Ibtihaj Muhammad Doll.
Ibtihaj Muhammad is an American sabre fencer and also a member of the United States fencing team.
She’s also the first American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the US in the Olympics.
If you want a doll that teaches your child to believe in themselves, this is the one.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Barbie Musician Doll & Playset is another Amazon Exclusive that’s great value for money.
For a start, it’s very affordable.
Plus it comes with a wealth of accessories including a guitar, keyboard with desk, and mic with a stand, and a seat.
For the price, this can’t be beaten.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Daisy Travel Doll is just another great Barbie doll.
Included in this set are luggage, travel items, necessities, and personal items, including a cat and a guitar.
Plus it’s the “curvy” Barbie model, which teaches kids that you can still be beautiful even if you don’t fit in to society’s unrealistic beauty standards.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
You can’t beat the Barbie Careers dolls for sending an inspirational message.
Want your little girl to know she could be a doctor when she grows up? Get her the Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Doll Playset to let her know.
Any doll that also sends a positive message is always worth considering if you ask me.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
If the Barbie Dreamhouse is a little too expensive, a solid alternative is the Barbie 3-Story Townhouse.
Although not as detailed, this dollhouse still has everything your child needs to role-play Barbie adventures.
It’s got an elevator, a lush living room, bedroom, bathroom, and a kitchen.
Plus it folds together for easy storage.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Melissa & Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store really is the most realistic playset around.
This absolutely giant set comes with a hand-cranked conveyor belt, bagging area, card swipe machine, beeping scanner, and cash drawer.
The card swipe machine even has an etch-a-sketch-style feature.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Although the Sandbox Combo With Canopy Tent isn’t strictly a toy, it’s still pretty cool.
Kids sandboxes are great for outdoor fun. If you can’t get to the beach, bring it to you.
This one, in particular, comes with a canopy to help keep them sheltered from the sun’s harmful UV rays, and the sandpit slides neatly away while not in use.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with a plush. Combine it with Pokemon and you’ve got a winner on your hands.
The Detective Pikachu movie is a great film for families. If your little one has seen it, chances are they’ll want this Pokémon Detective Pikachu Plush.
It’s cute, it’s nice and fluffy, and at eight-inches tall, this is just the right size.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
Does your kid love drawing? Then go with the VTech Doc McStuffins Talk & Trace Clipboard.
Aside from the option of drawing then pulling a lever to clean the board, this set also comes with four different learning activities as well as over 30 playful melodies and sounds.
Plus, as it’s VTech, so it’s designed to aid your child’s development.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
If the weather’s going to be nice you’d better take advantage, so why not let the kids have fun in the sun with this Sprinkler pad & Splash Play Mat?
The mat itself is made from environmentally friendly heavy- duty PVC material. It’s also non-toxic, meaning it’s safe for kids.
And alls you need to do to set this bad boy up is plug a hose in then adjust the water pressure until you’re happy with the fountain. Easy!
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Lion King Mighty Roar Simba is a great interactive toy.
Mighty Roar Simba can respond to touch and sound and has over one hundred sound-and-motion combinations.
His head, eyes, ears, mouth, legs, and tail all move, resulting in a really cool sense of pretend-realism.
He also comes with a grub on a stick to feed him with.
And yes, he’ll let kids know what he thinks of his favorite snack.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
For all the little girls into tech, there’s the VTech Rock and Bop Music Player.
There’s a selection of different songs packed in to choose from, covering three different music styles, classical, hip-hop, and rock.
The 10 games included are also a great way to introduce children to letters, numbers, animals, instruments, time and much more.
If you’re after something that’s fun and educational, this is one of the best toys for 3 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Girls love tea parties, so if you want to supercharge the experience, there’s the LeapFrog Musical Rainbow Tea Party.
This beautiful 10-piece set lights up in six colors and comes equipped with seven songs and over 50 phrases.
Why’s this so cool? That’s simple.
Rather than talking to themselves, now they always have someone to play with.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
Lego is great for kids. But for younger children, it’s a nightmare. If they’re into building, definitely start them off on something like this Duplo Minnie’s Birthday Party set.
It’s a simple set consisting of 12 pieces that all make sense to kids in terms of where they should go.
Plus the chunky nature of Duplo means they’ll be able to grip them better and slot them into place with minimal fuss.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
Getting kids into exercise has its benefits. Combine it with fun and that’s half the battle won.
This Kick Scooter for Kids is great for exercise, fun, and is made with safety in mind.
The adjustable handle height means it’s suitable when they grow taller, and the rear fender brake means it’ll stop faster than other scooters.
The flashing lights at the front are pretty sweet, too.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Whether it’s recording themselves or taking photos are their favorite toys, the omzer Gift Kids Camera Toys for Girls is great value.
Not only is it cheap, it’s also designed with kids in mind.
The bulkier design means its capable of taking a few tumbles, which is great if your kids are anything like mine.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Intex Rainbow Ring Inflatable Play Center is perfect for a sunny day.
The inflatable set includes a water slide, wading pool, water sprayer, and a ring toss game.
The water sprayer is really great for keeping your kids cool as they play.
Simply attach a hose then adjust the water pressure until you’re happy with the fountain.
It’s fairly big as well. The full specifications are: 117″ X 76″ X 53″
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
If the weather’s nice, great. But even if it’s not, this excellent Beach Toy Set with Activity Table lets kids go to the beach whenever they want.
This table has two sides, one for sand, one for water.
That said, there’s nothing stopping you from going two sand or two water depending on what your child wants.
It also comes with a handy cover, so if you want to use it outside exclusively, you won’t need to worry about bugs, cats, or bears getting in at night.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Drawing Stencils Set for Kids has just about everything your child needs to become a budding artist.
There’s plenty of large stencils, decorated paper, a pack of colored pencils, as well as a sharpener, pen, and case to keep everything in.
The larger stencils are super handy for younger kids getting into drawing as well.
Recommended Ages: 3 an Up
This Kids Smart Watch is one for the more tech-interested child.
Not only is this much cheaper than the name-brand smartwatches, it also comes packed with 20 puzzle games.
What’s also cool is children have the option to switch the clock face.
So if a digital clock is easier for them to understand, you can ditch the analog clock face.
It also comes equipped with a camera, recorder, calendar, calculator, and an alarm.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Marble Run Set is great for the problem-solving child and is sure to result in a lot of fun.
The different sections all come apart so your child can arrange them however they want.
You can even set up a course going down the stairs!
The LED light up marbles are a cool little touch, too.
Be sure to set up a course at night to really get the full LED effect.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up (I don’t believe this, so exercise caution)
This Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. My First Microscope STEM Toy for Preschoolers is unusual but great.
Thanks to the larger eye-pieces and a bulky child-friendly knob, kids will be able to explore anything they find under the magnification scope.
Stones, toys, food, maybe even snails!
Just whack whatever they want under the scope and turn the dial to get a closer look.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Educational and fun, it’s the VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe.
This is a great way to help get your child used to letters through engaging play.
It features over 100 vocabulary words, 20 plus activities, and 20 songs and melodies.
It also transforms into a chalkboard, which is neat.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
More make-believe goodness for you, this time it’s the 35 piece NextX Doctor Kit.
This set really does have everything a child could need to play doctor.
Stethoscope, pulse monitor, plastic scalpel, ear thermometer, you name it, this set’s got it.
It even comes with a neat little carry bag.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Kids love playing dress up, and this Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk is a way of getting much more, for less.
Included are four popular Disney costumes, namely Aurora, Belle, Cinderella and Snow White.
Four popular characters that are beloved by almost every child.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Girls love horses, so you won’t go wrong with the Glitter Girls by Battat – Shimmers 14-inch Norwegian Horse.
It’s an adorable horse with a long pastel pink mane that’s perfect for brushing with the included accessories.
What’s also cool is the recycled packaging can be transformed into a horse barn stall.
So you’ve even got somewhere to keep Shimmers the moment you open it.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
If you’re after more for less, you can’t go wrong with this 42 Piece Kitchen Cooking Set.
Tea kettle, pots and pans, vegetables, fruit, knife, fork, chopping board – this set has just about everything.
If your little one is into role-playing with her toys, this is sure to keep them entertained for hours.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
If your child’s afraid of the dark or has trouble sleeping, get them the VTech Spin and Learn Color Flashlight.
Having the option to light up the dark if they need it can help them feel more comfortable.
Not only that, rather than having a bright light to keep them awake, the soothing colored lights and songs are sure to help them feel safer when alone.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
After a way to get your kid making music? Then go with the VTech KidiBeats Drum Set.
The three light-up drum pads and cymbal each have their own unique sound – something that is great for sensory development.
With built-in melodies, this drum sets has four different modes to play and learn: free play, letters, numbers, and follow along.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
If you’re after a small seat for your child, go with the Marshmallow Furniture Children’s Transforming Flip-See-Do Frozen 2 Foam Chair.
It’s perfect for sitting on with a tablet watching videos and small enough that it won’t take up too much space.
And should you need to pack it away, the back of the chair flips down easily.
Plus let’s face it, anything with Frozen characters plastered over it is sure to go down well.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
This Unicorn Flying Ball RC Toy Light Up Flying Fairy Toy is great as a birthday gift for parties.
It’s a cool little toy as well.
Place it in the palm of your hand, turn it on, then moving your hand up and down controls this cutesy kawaii unicorn’s height.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Barbie Unicorn Pet Doctor is one for kids who love cuddly toys and caring for animals.
This gorgeous fluffy unicorn comes with a host of fanciful accessories, including a jeweled stethoscope, syringe, and a feeding bottle.
It even comes with a cute backpack for taking the unicorn patient out and about.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The excellent 2-in-1 Vanity Set has everything your child could need.
First is the vanity mirror, which comes with toy jewelry, cosmetics, and hair accessories.
But lift the lid up at the front and there’s a working piano keyboard with two modes, music and keyboard.
Sadly batteries aren’t included, although, given the price, that’s not really a massive deal-breaker.
In total, you’ll need seven AA, three for the piano, three for the mirror, and one for the hairdryer.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Anything that promotes exercise is good, and if you’re after an entry point, go with the Little Tikes T-Ball Set.
According to GetActiveSports, exercise helps with the following:
- Help strengthen their bones and muscles
- Increases children’s self-confidence and belief
- Teaches them the importance of exercise
- Helps keep their mental state of mind healthy
- Your child will be less likely to become overweight
- Exercise will reduce the risk of your child developing type 2 diabetes
Start them off on something small and fun, and exercising won’t ever feel like a chore.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
You can’t beat Playmobil as a gift for any occasion.
This Playmobil Swimming Pool is perfect for playing outside with on a hot summer’s day.
The little pump shower, which uses real water, is a really neat little addition as well.
If you’ve got a kid who’s into Playmobil, don’t forget we’ve got a list complete with all the best Playmobil sets currently available.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
To say the KidKraft Shimmer Mansion Dollhouse is massive would be a gigantic understatement.
Just look at it. It’s huge!
If you’ve not heard of KidKraft before, they’ve made a name for themselves by making the best wooden dollhouses out there.
And yes, they’re to scale with Barbie dolls.
Although it comes flat-packed, so you will need to build it, all the parts are labelled so putting it together isn’t difficult at all.
Also, despite the high price, this dollhouse sits comfortably on 4.5 stars with the majority of customers reviews hugely positive.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you want to keep your little one away from your make-up, this Litti Pritti Pretend Makeup set is a must.
Although this all looks like the real thing, this 11-piece set is all pretend.
Specifically, it’s made from foam, rubber, and plastic.
It’s make-up but without the mess.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Here’s another one for the creative child, it’s the Crayola Mega Scribble Scrubbie Pets Set.
This scribble set comes with 12 scribble pets.
Simply color them in however you want, then when it’s time for a makeover, wash them in the bath.
It’s fun, and it’s reusable.
Plus it’s got that cute factor that kids love.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The AMOSTING Color Matching Mosaic Pegboard is another toy that’s great for developing motor skills.
It’s a simple idea: Kids have a card with a design on, then use the pegs to finish off the picture.
Getting the pegs into the board is great for motor skill development, while working out which colored pegs go where is sure to help with their problem-solving ability.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
After a selection of Toy Story figures? Go with this Disney Pixar Toy Story Adventure Pack.
This set comes with four main figures – Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, and Forky (and a tiny Officer Giggle McDimples).
Each of the figures feature articulation, meaning these aren’t solid lumps of plastic.
It’s a great set that’s perfect for any Toy Story fan.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Got a girl who’s into Toy Story? Go with the Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Epic Moves Bo Peep Action Doll.
What’s great about this doll is how much articulation it’s got.
You really can create some excellent poses.
It also comes with a change of clothes, a staff, and a tiny Giggle McDimples toy.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
What’s not to love about the Toy Story Disney Pixar 4 Woody & Bullseye Adventure Pack?
Both figures in this set have enough articulation to make them perfectly playable.
They both really look like the characters they’re based on, too.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
What’s better than Mr Potato Head? How about four mini potatoes based on Toy Story characters?
The Mr Potato Head Disney Pixar Toy Story Mini 4 Pack is great value.
It’s affordable and lets kids mix and match versions of Buzz, Woody, Ducky, and Bunny.
Just think of the nightmarish possibilities kids will come up with!
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Fisher-Price Imaginext Buzz Lightyear Robot is one of the best Imaginext sets around.
Missle launcher? Check. Grabbing claw hand? Check. Pop-out hidden ship? Sure, why not.
It also comes with a Buzz figure and an alien figure, so kids are good to play from the moment the box is ripped to pieces.
And if you’ve got other Imaginext figures, they all scale perfectly, meaning kids can totally mix and match.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Imaginext is my personal recommendation for younger kids.
Just take this Fisher-Price Imaginext Batgirl Helicopter, for instance.
Pull the handle and the chopper blade will spin.
And it comes with a Batgirl Imaginext toy.
They’re affordable, and more importantly, fun to play with.
My kids absolutely adore Imaginext so if you’ve been holding off, definitely give them a go.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
What’s the best thing about Imaginext? They’re super affordable.
The Fisher-Price Imaginext Mera & Battle Sub is affordable and super-fun.
It’s got moving fins and, as is customary with Imaginext, it fires missiles.
The Mera figure stands snuggly on the back area.
Plus if you wondering how hard they figures are to get in place, it’s all really easy.
Is this the perfect bath toy for 3 year old girls?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Fisher-Price Imaginext Wayne Manor Batcave is everything you love about Imaginext.
Turn the top pad to lower the bat-signal or maybe try the other pad to open up the waterfall entrance.
It’s packed full of things for kids to discover.
And best of all, it’s still really affordable.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
These smaller sets, like the Imaginext Wonder Woman Flight Suit, are great for building out a child’s collection without breaking the bank.
They come with a figure, in this case Wonder Woman, and a small accessory, like the flight suit.
They’re fun, and excellent if you’ve already got a larger Imaginext Playset.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Fisher-Price Imaginext Transforming Batbot is the best Imaginext toy there is.
Is it a robot? Is it a tank? It can be both!
It’s remote-controlled, too, which adds a whole new layer to playing with it.
It also fires disks and the eyes light up.
If your little one is into Imaginext and Batman, this is the perfect Christmas gift.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Disney Princess Playdate Rapunzel Doll is freaking huge!
It’s 32-inches in height. Some kids aren’t even that tall!
Being that this is Rapunzel, this doll has hair for days.
If your little one loves to brush and style dolls’ hair, this is an obvious choice.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Fisher-Price Think & Learn Teach ‘n’ Tag Movi is just great.
This little bot has three different modes designed to aid kids with learning: Alpha Fun Actions, Think and Move Shapes, Learn and Play Games.
Its eyes light up, it can wander in any direction, and has over 60 different expressions.
It’s great. Not only is it fun, it’s designed to help kids with following directions and develop critical thinking skills.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Squeezamals Beatrice Unicorn Plush is so relaxing.
You squeeze it, and it bounces back to its original shape.
It’s almost like a stress ball, only much cuter and squishy.
Sure, it’s not anyone’s number one pick, but as a smaller gift, it totally rocks.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with Play-Doh.
The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Oven is a hella fun set.
It comes with five different colors, so you know you’ve got a lot of building options.
You also get a deluxe oven for pretend baking, as well as a host of different cutters, plates, and kitchen utensils.
And let’s face it, what kid doesn’t want to sit around making Play-Doh cakes?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Noodle Makin Mania Set is good, simple fun.
Roll one of the five colors into a sausage shape, thread it into the noodle maker, press it down, and out pops noodles.
Who says the best toys need to be super complex?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Trolls World Tour Rainbow Hair Poppy Styling Toy is a lot of wholesome fun.
It’s comes with six pots of Play-Doh as well as cutters, molds, plastic scissors – all the essentials kids need for when they’re Play-Dohing.
The main hook here is being able to blend the doh together then feeding it through the Poppy toy to grow her hair.
You can totally style it once it’s long enough, too!
It’s a really fun idea, and if you’ve got a kid who loved the Trolls World Tour movie, you’re onto a winner here.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Burger Barbecue is an all-time classic.
Roll out different colors into shapes, place them in the grill, then press the lid down.
Once you lift up the lid, the shapes will resemble a tasty burger or hot dog.
It’s simple fun. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
What kid wouldn’t want to make Play-Doh cookies?
The Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations is really easy to use.
Either press Play-Doh into the tray, or use the roller to create a cookie sheet.
There’s even a syringe for making a delicious frosting.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You can’t beat musical toys.
This Fisher-Price Dance & Groove Rockit has a rocking motion, meaning kids can get down and boogie.
There’s over 100 songs and Rockit’s learning grows with your child.
Plus it’s really stinking cute!
Recommended Ages: 6 Months and Up
Nickelodeon’s Shimmer and Shine is in at the moment, so gifts like the Teenie Genies Magic Carpet Adventure Playset are an easy recommend.
This set features an absolutely huge slide to send genies whizzing down.
There’s also a few other neat touches, like the swing, magical seesaw, and boating area.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Fisher-Price Nickelodeon Shimmer & Shine Rainbow Zahramay Shimmer is perfect for fans of the TV show.
These dolls are fairly simplistic with a price-tag to match.
Kids are certain to get a lot of fun out of styling their rainbow hair with the included comb, though.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Fisher-Price Nickelodeon Shimmer & Shine, Magic Flying Carpet set is adorable.
The carpet itself magically flutters when kids whizz it around the room.
Press the jewel on the carpet to hear different songs, phrases, and sounds.
It can even recognize when it’s being tilted and plays one of 40 phrases. Neato!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Fisher-Price Nickelodeon Shimmer & Shine, Shine Doll is perfect for allowance money.
They’re super affordable, which is a nice change when it comes to officially licensed toys.
As with the other Shimmer & Shine doll, this doll also comes with a comb, meaning kids can get to styling the moment the box is out the way.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Fisher-Price Nickelodeon Shimmer & Shine, Magical Flying Zahracorn is for young girls who love horses, which I assume is all of them?
The wings on Zahracorn can move, which is great because static wings would be really easy to break.
The Shimmer doll doesn’t have much in the way of articulation, but it does come with a gorgeous pinky-red ponytail.
All in all, and for the price, you can’t go wrong with this set.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
After a scooter little kids can ride? Go with these very stylish 2-in-1 Kick Scooters.
It comes with a removable seat, which is great for smaller kids.
The neck is adjustable, and best of all, it all folds down easily for neat storage.
Plus it’s pink. You can never go wrong with pink.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Want to get your kid writing without needing to waste a forest’s worth of paper? Go with the Spring & Colorful LCD Writing Tablet.
This tablet has been designed with kids in mind, meaning the screen is extra resistant to hard presses.
The colorful nature of this tablet is sure to excite when bringing doodles to life.
And best of all it’s not super expensive!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You can’t go wrong with plushies, and you can’t go wrong with Care Bears.
In short, you can’t go wrong with the Care Bears International Jumbo Plush Bedtime Range.
This bear is 21-inch tall, making the perfect size for cuddling all night long.
It’s also made from soft fabrics, making it even more cuddlable!
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
What’s better than one Care Bear? That’s right. FIVE!
This Just Play Care Bears Glitter Fun Figure Set is great value given there’s five bears and it’s really cheap.
These aren’t the greatest figures in the world but will do the job.
Plus, like I said, they’re super cheap!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If your little one loves to role-play, this Melissa & Doug Wooden Snacks and Sweets Food Cart is well worth checking out.
Not only is this a realistic ice-cream cart, it also comes with a whopping 40 pieces of toy foods.
That’ll explain why there’s pull open drawers on this thing.
Where else would you keep that much food?
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
Cry Babies are all the rage at the moment.
This Cry Babies Dotty Doll cries when you remove her pacifier.
But lay her down and she’ll stop crying.
It’s just like a real baby (or nothing like a real baby if you’ve ever spent all night wishing them to sleep).
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
The Cry Babies Bonnie Doll has such a cute onesie.
Just look at it! What parent hasn’t dressed their child in ridiculous clothes because it makes them even more adorable?
As with the other dolls, remove the pacifier and this thing screams until you rock it or lay it down.
You can add water for real tears, though why you’d want to I’ve no idea.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
The Cry Babies Fancy Doll is another one with a really adorable onesie.
And it looks surprisingly soft, too.
So, what does this doll do?
It cries and screams until someone settles it.
I’m sure parents will love that feature. Kids do though, for some reason. ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
As much as the idea of a crying doll gives me flashbacks, there’s no denying the Cry Babies Lala Doll is cute as buttons.
Those big eyes, the fluffy onesie – they’re adorable.
Yes, they cry when you take out the pacifier, but you can soothe them by rocking them or lying them down.
Younger kids LOVE them, too.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
Got a kid with a spark for creativity? Go with the BIRANCO. Flower Garden Building Toys.
This 120-piece set lets kids build their own flower arrangement.
What’s cool is there are loads of different combinations for kids to figure out.
So even when they’ve built their arrangement, when they tire of it, they can tear it down and create a completely different garden with different flowers.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Piano Toy Keyboard for Kids is perfect for Birthdays.
This 24-key piano with mic is also great for kids who love making music. Obviously.
If your child, like mine, enjoys smacking pots and pans with wooden spoons, this is a much quieter alternative.
Plus music has been scientifically proven to improve their brain power, so if you want a smart kid, get them into music.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
If you want something that’s fun and mess free, the Toyk Aqua Magic Mat is a great place to start.
Kids love drawing, and being able to use water pens means you never have to fear ink on the walls. Handy!
What’s also cool is anything they draw will vanish within three to 10 minutes, meaning it’ll be back to a blank slate without needing to wash it.
Also included are differently sized pens, stencils, and a host of stamps.
With how popular this item is, it easy to see how this is one of the best toys for 3 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up.
Not sure what to get? You can never go wrong with Magnetic Building Blocks.
These shapes can create just about anything.
Turtles? Sure. Castles? Yup. Weird spikey monsters? Why not!
The fact they’re magnetic as well means you never need to worry about whether or not your child can clip the pieces together.
Recommended Age: 3 and Up
This BUCKLE TOY Blossom Butterfly Backpack is perfect for when your child is out and about.
It’s bright and colorful, the buckles are easy to open, and it’s got numbers on to help them with counting.
If you’re after something to keep their toys or lunch in while you’re out, this is the affordable backpack you’re after.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
This Dino Egg Dig Kit Dinosaur set is just pure fun.
Basically it’s an archeology dig.
Place however many of the 10 rock-like eggs in water for 10 minutes, then use the brush to carefully (or roughly!) remove the outer shell to reveal a mini dinosaur toy. How cool is that?
It even comes with dino cards to teach kids what it is they’re unearthing.
Just keep in mind the age rating here is for six-plus, so be sure to get involved with them.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
According to everyone I know, 154% of kids owned a space hopper at some point.
That stat may or may not be made up, but either way, Hopper Balls are always a solid investment.
Not only do they get your child active, they’re just good, wholesome fun, you know?
Amazon currently has a massive range of hoppers spanning everything from Paw Patrol to Frozen 2. So finding the right one won’t be hard.
If it’s fun you’re after, hoppers are some of the best toys for 3 year old girls out there.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The TEMI Pretend Birthday Cake for Kids is good, wholesome fun.
This 99 piece pretend set has a lot going on.
There’s a cake to decorate, plastic donuts, a swiss roll cake, cups, a teapot, plates – the list is near-endless.
Plus for the price, this set cannot be beaten in the value for money department.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Now this is just adorable, isn’t it?
The Little-Sweet Cute Toddler Backpack Plush Doll is great as a place to store toys for when they’re out and about, or even taking to kindergarten if they want to stand out.
Maybe even if they’re off to the park for the day you could fill it up with snacks.
The possibilities are endless.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The JaxoJoy Complete Kids Cooking and Baking Set is great for role-playing.
Included in this lovely set are a chef’s hat and apron, oven mitts, and baking utensils.
There’s also a handy cookbook specifically designed for kids.
So if you want to get baking with your little ones, now you can!
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Kids love puzzles, so if you want fun and to teach them something, try the Monilon Wooden Blocks puzzle.
This is a jigsaw-like puzzle with a useful little trick.
All the sections have numbers on, meaning as your child gets better at counting, putting the pieces in the right place will become easier.
Who said learning has to be boring?
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
It’s amazing how much use kids get out of flashlights.
This Peppa Pig – Moonlight Bright Book and Flashlight Set lets kids guide their own reading or look at the pictures with the use of a flashlight.
And when they’re done reading the book, you can be certain the flashlight will be used in their own backyard adventures.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Now this is cool. The VTech Care for Me Learning Carrier is for kids who love animals.
Opening and closing the door plays fun phrases, while the light-up buttons help teach your child about colors, shapes, and pet care.
When it comes to learning about letters, slide the beads to hear one of over one hundred songs, melodies, sounds, and phrases.
This also comes with a bowl, comb, and bottle for kids to role-play looking after a sick pup.
Recommended Ages: 9 Months and Up
This Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog toy is great for developing a child’s motor skills.
12 quills, with numbered holes to get them used to numbers.
The quills are nice and thick, too, which makes them much easier to grasp for younger kids.
And if you worried about this making a mess, don’t.
The hedgehog’s back comes off so you can store the quills neatly inside the hedgehog. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’re after a fun game kids and parents can play together, go with the Wonder Forge Disney Princess Matching Game.
Match games are simple, which is good when dealing with 3 year olds.
You don’t want something too complex, they simply won’t enjoy it.
Plus games like this help develop memory skills.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Getting kids to have a bath isn’t always easy. For times like that, there’s the Munchkin Fishin’ Bath Toy.
It’s a magnetic fishing rod with three adorable little toys to catch.
What 3 year old wouldn’t want to get in the bath to play with this fun little set?
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
The Nintendo Switch is a solid long term investment.
Although there are several different video game console manufacturers, the best by a clear mile is the Nintendo Switch.
The reason being, it’s designed with kids in mind.
When it comes to the available games, anything made by Nintendo will be geared towards children.
As for what this system is, imagine a tablet that you can also hook up to your TV.
When in handheld mode, controllers plug into the side of the tablet.
But when the child wants to play on the TV, drop the tablet into the dock (that’s already plugged into the TV), remove the controllers, and they’re good to go.
It’s worth keeping in mind, not every game will be suitable for a 3 year old due to the complexity of the controls.
That said, we’ve outlined some games that are suitable for this age group based on how accessible they are.
It is expensive, but given a video game console generally lasts a child at least seven years, the long terms investment is worthwhile.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Just Dance 2019 for Nintendo Switch is the best item on this list for 3 year old girls.
The short version is, it’s a game where you dance in front of the TV to songs while holding the controllers.
The console then translates the dance moves the child performs with the controller and scores them.
Match the dance moves on the screen and the score goes up.
Each of the included 40 songs has it’s own specific dance to learn as well.
What 3 year old wouldn’t want to dance around the lounge to Ariana Grande’s No More Tears Left to Cry?
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Minecraft for Nintendo Switch is essentially virtual Lego.
It has two modes, Survival and Creative. Personally, I started my kids off in the Creative mode first, just because they have access to infinite blocks and can build whatever it is they want.
A hut, a house, a castle, a working calculator – anything they can dream up, they can build it.
Although Minecraft is aimed at kids over 10, in reality, this isn’t the case.
My youngest has been playing since he was three. It’s easy to pick up, and their skill evolves as they age.
As the number one kid’s game and with over 150 million copies sold worldwide, Minecraft is sure to keep any child happy for a very long time.
Recommended Ages: 10 and Up
More dressing up fun for you, this time it’s the DC Super Hero Girls 21 Piece Dress-Up Trunk (Amazon Exclusive).
Not every girl is into Disney princesses. For those girls, there’s the option to dress up as DC superheroes.
This set comes with three costumes in Wonder Woman, Batgirl, and Supergirl.
Who wants to be a princess when you can be an Amazon?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated