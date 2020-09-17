101 Best Toys for 3 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List

101 Best Toys for 3 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List

  • Updated

After the best toys for 3 year old girls? If so, we’ve got everything from dolls to video games and a host of toys you may not have considered to make your shopping easier.

Our gift guides don't just end with over 100 expert reviews. If you're looking for answers to some of the most commonly asked questions, or just need more general advice, we're here to help. 

Birthday Gifts for 3 Year Old Daughter

For older kids, you want to go with something that screams wow! But with younger kids, it's worth considering going with something that's fun, but also aids in their development. 

Also, keep in mind lots of toys you'd think wouldn't aid in their development actually do. 

For example, dolls are great for developing a child's motor skills thanks to their moving parts and need to change their clothes. Likewise, dolls promote role-play, which in turn aids a child's social skills. If the dolls are talking to one another, that's your child practicing speech. 

That's one of the reasons I'm so into the Kindi Kids range (at the top of this list). Their clothing options are designed for younger kids, meaning they won't be too difficult to pull on and off. 

By all means, go for the more learning-centric gifts like V-Tech or LeapFrog. Just don't forget the more fun-looking can be just as useful for aiding a child's development. 

Best Toys for 3 Year Olds

Of course, this all depends on what kind of child you have.

If everything they own is pink, you'll want to go with dolls. If they won't leave your phone alone, it's worth picking up a V-Tech or LeapFrog learning tablet. If they love hosting tea parties for their plushies, go with an interactive plushie. 

But speaking more broadly, the most popular items at the moment are the first 10 items on this list. The Kindi Kids range, which is geared towards kindergartners, has been on fire since it released. 

In a similar vein, you can never go wrong with Barbie or Duplo. It all just depends on what your child's into. 

Toys for 3 Year Old Boys

Actually, this is something we can help with as I've previously counted down the Best Toys for 3 Year Old Boys

It's well worth checking out the list, but the general idea is go with Imaginext (and, yes, we've also counted down the best Imaginext playsets too). 

Imaginext has the best price range if you ask me. The cheaper sets cost as little as $10, while the most expensive playsets teeter around the $100 mark. 

If you're buying big gifts for Birthday or Christmas, $100 is really inexpensive when compared to the wider toy market, believe me!

Plus they're super fun. Most of the vehicles all do something - fire discs, move, and so on - and there's a load of different characters kids, ranging from DC comics all the way to Scooby Do and Power Rangers. 

When it comes to Imaginext, finding a gift is surprisingly easy. 

Best Gifts for a 4 Year Old Boys

You bet we've got a rundown of the best toys for 4 year old boys

Thankfully, there isn't too much of a difference between the ages of three and four. 

Imaginext still reigns supreme, but you can also consider the more traditional action figures, like the very excellent Marvel Legends range. 

My only word of warning here is to factor in the age recommendation. We list all the ages here at Heavy simply because if a toy is too complex or the accessories to hard to plug in, there's a chance the child will abandon the toy sooner than we'd like.

So always, always factor in the age guideline. 

I Still Need More Ideas! HELP!

Never fear, we're here to offer actually useful gift advice. 

If you've got other kids you need to shop for and in need of more gift ideas, head on over to our Toys for Kids hub where we've got all our gift guides broken down by individual ages.

Seriously, there's a ton of cool stuff in there!

