101 Best Toys for 4 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List

If you’re after the very best toys for 4 year old girls, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve got 101 gift ideas that are sure to suit every budget.

Finding the right gift doesn't need to be a chore. We've got all the best gift ideas above, but if you're after answers to some of the most common questions online, read on to find out more. 

Gift Ideas for 4 Year Old Daughter

When you're picking out gift ideas, especially when it comes to your four year old daughter, you want something that screams WOW!

However, that doesn't necessarily mean you need to go with the most expensive item on this gift guide. If you see the priciest item and it suits your child, great! But each child has their own taste, so it's always better to go with what they'd like based on the type of child they are. 

I know the above sounds super obvious, but you'd be surprised how many parents opt for what looks like a good idea rather than what is a good idea. 

So... Ask yourself what type of child your child is? Do they have everything pink? (Go with dolls.) Do they love watching YouTube? (Go with a kid's tablet.) Are they an outdoors kind of kid? (Go with a playhouse.)

With 101 of the most in-demand toys on this list, I'm certain we've got something for every kind of child. It all just depends on who your child is?

Birthday Gifts For 4 Year Old Granddaughter

A lot of the above answer applies here. It always, always, always comes down to what kind of kid your granddaughter is. 

That said, if for whatever reason you can't ask the parents (kids have this in-built sense to appear whenever you need to talk about Birthday gifts!), the first 10 items on this list are safe bets.

They're all super popular and beloved by kids. Oh, but feel free to skip the pricier options, of course! 

Dolls are never going to go out of fashion. The same for playsets. Anything that helps promote pretend play is always going to go down well. And if it helps their development, which dolls and playsets do, their parents will surely be impressed. 

Best Educational Toys for 4 Year Olds

Let's get the important thing out the way first, shall we? Do not buy a four year old baby toys. A four year old has stronger motor control and understanding of the world around them so baby toys aren't going to do much. 

All that said, you also don't want to go with a gift that's too advanced for them because that will put them off learning. 

As an aside, that's why we break our gift guides down by specific ages; so every gift is going to be beneficial to that specific age group. 

So. What should you be going with? Anything that promotes pretend play is beneficial. Not only will playing with dolls aid with their motor functions (moving the doll's body and changing their clothes), role-playing teaches them about how to interact with people while also developing their speech. 

In short, toys are good! 

You've also got the option of STEM learning toys like Construction Sets. STEM toys lack the role-playing element while retaining the motor skills development. 

What STEM sets also offer is aid in a child's problem-solving skills. If one piece needs to be connected, the child needs to work out how it goes together.

It's the same for building, say, a STEM car. Kids will need to follow the instructions and if they get something wrong, work out how and why it's wrong then react accordingly. 

So when you're picking out gifts for this age group, always be sure to have a little think about how it benefits them. You'd be surprised how many toys that don't seem like they'd do much actually do. 

Squigz Starter Set

What the heck is a Squigz starter set? Funnily enough, this comes up a surprising amount so I spent some time looking into it. 

Squigz are these little suction cup toys that come in all shapes and sizes you can combine to create different wacky and wonderful creations. 

They're a super unusual gift for 4 year olds, but they're also really popular with kids with special needs, which leads us into our next question... 

Best Toys for Kids With Special Needs

My personal pick for special needs toys is without question Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain makes toys for almost every kind of child, and you can check out the full breakdown over on the Fat Toys Website.

Once you've had a look, and if you're an Amazon shopper, you can head on back over to Amazon and order everything from there. 

I Still Need More Gift Ideas! HELP!

Don't worry, I know how hard finding the right gift can be. That's why we've got a toys for kids hub set up so you can browse by specific ages to find the right toy for the right child without any of hassle of store clerks trying to sell you a dud. 

Happy shopping! 

