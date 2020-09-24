101 Best Toys for 4 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List

If you’re after the very best toys for 4 year old girls, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve got 101 gift ideas that are sure to suit every budget.
Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama is going to be one of the biggest sellers this Christmas.
Boppi is hands-down the most adorable toy ever made.
It twerks its little butt and wiggles its head when activated.
Pop it on the floor, press its rump and watch it go.
It’s so freaking cute!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Step2 Sweetheart Playhouse is great for role-playing.
First off, it’s got a doorbell with a realistic chime sound and electronic phone. How cool is that?
Next, along with the full-size door are also working shutters and a roof with a skylight. Again, how cool?
There’s even a convertible table that transforms into an outdoor barbecue, and clock with movable hands, which is sure to help with teaching kids to tell the time.
Yes, it is pricey, but for a one-off special occasion, this is one gift they’ll never forget.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
This Candylocks Straw Mary doll is the larger, seven-inch version, and they’re the ones we’d go with.
The larger dolls are better for little hands.
And with larger bodies comes much bigger hair, meaning styling the perfect bun or braid by hand is all the easier.
Just remember not to use a brush if you want to keep their hair in the best shape.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Candylocks BFF 2 Pack is the most delicious doll set around.
I got sent some of the Candylocks a while back and they’re such great fun.
They each have different smells. Think candyfloss, mint choc chip, and so on.
Where these dolls differ is the hair.
Brushing would damage these dolls, so instead, you style by hand.
You can pull off some really neat looks with their chunkier hair, too.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Another of the hot toys this Christmas is the Kindi Kids range.
This Kindi Kids Donatina doll is perfect for younger kids.
The big, bright eyes are adorable and the long hair is great for styling.
And like traditional dolls, you can still switch Kindi Kids clothing in and out with other dolls in the range to make the perfect doll.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Pokémon Detective Pikachu Interactive Talking Plush has a brilliant hook.
Not only will it recite lines from the movie, but you can change it to sound like a Pikachu from the TV show.
How cool is that? It’s two Pikachus in one!
Plus it’s really, really cute. Look how fluffy it is!
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
If you’re after something that’s going to get them role-playing, you won’t go wrong with this Pokemon Carry Case Playset.
This toy is part backpack, part playset. Plop it down, open it up, and kids can play inside a Pokemon-themed world complete with a Pokemon battle area and several locations inspired by the video games.
You’ve got a host of different areas to explore as well as some surprises to uncover, like trap doors or launchers. You also get a Pikachu figurine with this set, meaning kids can play with it the moment the box is off.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Candylocks Surprise Doll with Accessories is a blind bag version of the smaller Candylocks dolls.
What happens when you cross Polly Pocket with candyfloss? You get the Candylocks range.
Thick hair that’s easy to style meets adorable, almost kawaii style.
These are going to be big sellers this Christmas, so make sure you get them early.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Outdoor playsets like the Lifetime Heavy-Duty A-Frame Metal Swing Set are a great investment.
Pricey, yes, but when you’re getting 10 or so years out of something, that value-per-year is high.
This set is made from all-weather high strength low alloy steel, which means it won’t rot, chip, or warp.
The best thing about this set is while you’ve got the swing set, you’ve also got a fun little trapeze area.
If you live somewhere that gets lots of sunshine, this is a must for any 4-year-old girl.
It’s also worth mentioning, this free-standing swing set comes with a five-year warranty. If it’s peace of mind you’re after, you’re covered.
Size: 112″ H x 125.5″ W x 162.5″ D
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Kindi Kids Marsha Mello doll is another great choice.
The white hair mixed with pastel colors is gorgeous, as are the tiny marshmallow hair accessories.
Marsha Mello also comes with a Babycino toy, which when squeezed, causes the marshmallows inside to move around.
Fun accessories, beautiful hair – what’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
How adorable is the Kindi Kids Peppa-Mint Doll?
The thing I love about this range is the brightly colored hair.
Younger kids don’t want generic colors. They want something fun and vibrant, which this certainly is.
Plus the magic feeding accessories are a really fun inclusion.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
My personal pick for Kindi Kids accessories is the delightful Kindi Kids Kitty Petkin Supermarket.
This thing is to scale with the Kindi Kids dolls.
It also features wobbly scales, a shopping basket, drop-down conveyor belt, a host of Petkin toys, and a massive playmat.
It’s a fun little set, and the cost is in line with the dolls (which makes a nice change!).
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re getting the Kindi Kids doll range, playsets like the Kindi Kids Beat Petkin Refrigerator are a solid gift idea.
This refrigerator opens up to reveal an inside that’s littered with tiny Petkins.
Petkins are tiny kawaii faces on food toys. Think cute ice cubes and adorable broccoli.
It’s a fun little toy that goes perfect with the rest of the Kindi Kids range.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Hatchimals never go out of fashion, so if you’re after a quick gift they’ll love, go with the Hatchimals HatchiBabies Ponette.
Part of the appeal is how interactive they are.
This cutesy critter can be fed, burped, tickled and snuggled.
Plus, once you’ve busted it out of the egg, there are several accessories – rattle, hairbrush, bottle & cuddle buddy – to be found in the bottom of the egg.
Kids love these things, so if you stuck for inspiration, Hatchimals are a safe bet.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The Lascoota 2-in-1 Kick Scooter with Removable Seat is great for keeping kids active.
The best part? The seat is great for younger kids who’re getting used to riding it, but can be easily removed later on as they grow older.
Plus it promotes healthy activity.
In fact, LiveStrong recommends adults and children perform up to 60 minutes of exercise per day.
This isn’t always easy to measure, but if you get them something fun, like a scooter, working out won’t ever feel like work.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I won’t even try to sugarcoat how expensive the L.O.L. Surprise Inflatable River Race Water Slide with Blower is.
That said, if you’re looking for the very best toys for 4 year old girls, this is it.
Inflatable water slides are all the rage at the minute.
Plus as the weather picks up, they’re only going to rise in popularity.
The whole set features two slides, a watery climbing wall, and a splash pool.
It can hold up to 350 lbs, as well, so if you want to invite friends round, you totally can!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 10 Years
More doodling fun for you, this time it’s the number one bestselling Toyk Aqua Magic Mat.
It’s a massive mat, sitting at 40 x 28 inches. Easily large enough for several kids to play on at once.
What’s cool about this is the fact it’s all water based. Even the pens.
Simply create your latest masterpiece, wait 3-10 minutes, and the mat magically cleans itself.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Schwinn Roadster Tricycle with Classic Bicycle Bell and Handlebar Tassels is packed with style.
The coloring is bright, the retro tassels add at least 10 style points, and the use of decals on the front and pedals make this thing stand out.
Another cool little feature: In between the back wheels is a slab of wood. So if a friend wants to ride along, they can.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Amazon Exclusive Barbie Pop-up Camper is the perfect gift for any doll-loving child.
It’s amazing how much Mattel was able to fit into the camper’s design.
The front opens up to reveal a bathroom area, the back door slides open to showcase a kitchen area, there’s a water pool hidden underneath, and the middle of the camper can be pulled up to create a living room.
This camper van really does have everything you can think of.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Another Amazon Exclusive for you, this time it’s the Barbie Fairytale Dress Up doll set.
The candy dress on this doll is outstandingly stylish. Although in fairness, you can say that about any of the clothing options in this set.
In total, there are three different looks included; a princess, fairy, and mermaid.
Or, if your child fancies it, combine all three outfits to make a princess fairy mermaid.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate is how you get a child ready for school in the age of tech.
And if you’re after a tablet with a focus on education, LeapFrog is all about learning through play.
In fact, this tablet comes with access to LeapFrog’s learning library of over 1000 educational games, videos, eBooks, and more.
Plus, so your child never feels frustrated, the games adapt to their learning level, meaning it’ll never too hard and never too easy.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Calico Critters Town Grand Department Store is the ultimate Calico set.
Calico Critters has been around since 1985, and it’s easy to see why.
This set has a ton of accessories, a working lift, revolving door, and comes with a Calico Critter doll.
If your little one is into Calico Critters, you won’t go wrong with this as a Birthday or Christmas gift.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with Calico Critters.
This Calico Critters Town Delicious Restaurant is expertly built.
Each room is fully furnished and even comes with a nice tea tray with a delicious cake on.
This set also comes with a rather cute chef outfit.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Calico Critters Town Violin Concert Set is adorable.
Not only is the little animal doll with a dress really cute, the tiny violin and case are just good, wholesome fun.
The hands are designed to hold the instrument, too, which is a nice touch.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Calico Critters Town Designer Studio is great for if you’re on a budget.
This cheaper set still has all the hallmarks of a Calico Critters set.
The design is simple but effective, and the extra accessories are excellent.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Calico Critters Town Ride Along Tram is another set that’s too pure for this world,
It’s a push along ye olde tram, complete with platform accessories.
It also comes with a pretty nifty hat for your existing Critters that is just too cute.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The custom Barbie book range (links below to each one) is a must for any young child.
Even if your child isn’t much of a bookworm, having a book where they can see themselves thanks to the customization options is sure to get them reading.
These books put your child as the main character alongside Barbie and feature customization options including five different hair colors, four skin tones, three eye colors, as well as eye and body shape to truly place your child at the heart of the story.
And with a wide selection of different themes across the different books, there really is a story for every child.
Below are all the links to the different magical adventure books. As you know your child best, I’ll leave you to match the book theme to your child.
- Barbie (and Friend) You Can Be A Fashion Designer
- Barbie (and Friend) You Can Be A Chef
- Barbie (and Friend) You Can Be A Ballerina
- Barbie (and Friend) You Can Be A Scientist
- Barbie (and Friend) You Can Be A Filmmaker
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If your kid’s seen the Into the Spiderverse movie or watches the Marvel Rising TV film, chances are they’ll want a Marvel Rising Secret Warriors Spider-Gwen / Ghost-Spider doll.
It comes packed with way more articulation than, say, a Barbie doll does.
In fact, they’re more like over-sized action figures than dolls.
That said, they still retain what makes dolls cool – the larger than life expressions and realistic clothing.
If you’ve got a little girl who’s into nerdy toys, this is one toy you shouldn’t pass on.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If your little one has seen the Captain Marvel movie, chances are she wants to be her. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any body-changing serums, but there is the Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain Marvel figure.
The Marvel Legends range are the best Marvel figures money can buy without getting into silly territory (some cost upwards of $200!).
They’re super durable, have tons of articulation, and for the price, feature the closest likeness to the character or person they’re emulating.
There are cheaper Captain Marvel figures about, but if you’re after something that will last, always go with Hasbro.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with drawing equipment.
The 54-piece Drawing Stencils Set for Kids has everything your child needs to become an artist.
It’s got a pack of colored pencils, a multi-colored pen, a stack of paper, a carry case, and a LOT of stencils to get them up and running.
The stencils span everything from butterflies to sea creatures, and even numbers to help them with their counting.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Does your child love animals? Then go with the Melissa & Doug Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set.
Melissa & Doug’s whole ethos is all about creating a “sense of wonder in all children,” and it’s easy to see how this vet playset would achieve that.
This set has everything to care for animals, including an ear thermometer, syringe, stethoscope, and much more.
The accessories are all designed to get kids thinking.
They won’t know what everything does and will most likely ask questions, which is sure to get their imagination running rampant.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Here’s another one for the cool and nerdy girls out there, it’s the DC Super Hero Girls Harley Quinn Doll.
Girls love Harley Quinn – she’s colorful and makes being weird cool.
This doll comes with her trademark two-color pigtails, her hammer, and a wacky-yet-stylish outfit.
Like I say, it’s perfect for any girl with an interest in comic-book characters.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
These ERLY Pop Beads are perfect if you’re looking for something fun to make.
This massive 530 piece set lets kids make whatever they want, be it bracelets, necklaces, headbands, or rings.
All they need is a tiny amount of patience, a lot of imagination, and they’ll be making jewelry they’re sure to love.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is the best tablet for kids.
Not only is it super affordable, if it breaks, Amazon will replace it.
That is a godsend for younger kids.
Although it may lack the line-up that comes with the Google Play Store, the Amazon App Store still has a load of games kids will love.
Plus it’s a portable YouTube device, and it’s got killer parental control options.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Click n’ Play 9 piece Doll Puppy Set and Accessories is another one for kids who love animals.
The cute doggo comes with accessories to play its favorite games.
In this set you’ll also get a hairbrush for grooming, toy bone, ball, blanket, and a food bowl packed with dog food.
It also comes with a travel case that’s perfect for days out.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Does your child own a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch video game console? If so, Just Dance 2019 is an absolute must.
The game is, essentially, all about dancing along to popular songs, matching the on-screen dances as best you can, then receiving a score at the end.
The more you play it, the more dances you learn, the higher your score climbs.
It’s hugely popular with kids of any age, so if you already own a video game console, it’s well worth picking up.
It’s all licensed songs as well, so expect to hear you kid rocking out to Arianna Grande, Bruno Mars, and Disney Pixar to name a few.
Feel free to check out the attached video to get an idea of how it all works.
Recommended Ages: E for Everyone
I’m amazed by how affordable the KidKraft Chelsea Doll Cottage with Furniture is.
This massive dollhouse is three stories tall, which is comprised of five different rooms and a balcony area.
There’s also tons of expertly-designed furniture in this set as well, of which there are 17 pieces in total.
And, yes, it’s made from wood, so once it’s constructed, it’ll be nice and sturdy.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
You shouldn’t just throw kids into riding a bike unless you enjoy setting impossible tasks for your children.
Instead, it’s worth opting for something like the Radio Flyer Pink Rider Trike to get them started.
Three wheels mean they’ll always be safe, and so, can begin to get used to what it’s like to pedal while seated.
Sure, they’ll outgrow it in a few years, but at least when they move onto real bikes, it won’t feel as alien to them.
Recommended Ages: 30 Months and Up
Melissa & Doug makes some of the best toys for 4 year old girls there is. Just look at this inexpensive Wooden Play Food set.
It’s perfect for role-playing kids.
Fish, meat, vegetables – it’s all here in plastic form.
Not only that, you also get wooden crates to sell them from (and to help keep them tidy!).
The price is right, the toys are fun. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The VTech Rock and Bop Music Player is another one for kids interested in technology.
There’s a variety of different songs loaded onto this player, each of which can be played in different styles (classical, hip-hop and rock).
The other great thing about this little set is the headphones are designed specifically for kids, meaning they’re safe.
But not only safe, they’re also equipped with volume limits to avoid them damaging their ears.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This Creativity for Kids Enchanted Fairy Garden Craft Kit is a little unusual, but it’s also pretty cool.
The idea here is for children to build their very own fairy garden.
Plant the seeds, decorate the area with mini fairies, paint the stones, then sit back and let nature finish it off.
It’s a novel idea that’s perfect for parents looking for something different from the usual best toys for 4 year old girls.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up (So supervision is recommended)
Who’s the most adorable pup in town? That would be the Smart Puppy Toy.
This loveable pup responds to voice commands, features a touch response, and also has lights and plays music.
The only downside? You’ll need to purchase 3 AAA batteries separately to bring this doggo to life.
I know! I know!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The #Snapstar dolls are one of the best new doll ranges to come out in some time.
This #Snapstar Poseable Dolls – Yuki is gorgeous.
Each of the dolls have a plastic sheen to the eyes that really stands out.
The best part? That’d be the app.
You can download the app on phones or tablets that lets you create your own catwalk model.
The dolls also come with an included green screen, so you can pose them in front of that, then use the app to superimpose them onto different backgrounds.
It’s a really fun idea that, surprisingly, not many other doll-makers are doing.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
If you’re after pure fun, then look no further than the Uenjoy 12V Licensed Mercedes-Benz SL500.
This licensed electric car can be controlled by the driver or by an adult remotely.
It even comes with pre-recorded songs and stories accessible via the dash.
If you’re concerned about safety, the front and rear wheels are equipped with spring suspension system to provide a safe and stable ride.
This really is one of the best toys for 4 year old girls there is!
Recommended Ages: 1 Year and Up
You can’t go wrong with sandboxes at this time of year.
The Lovelion Beach Toy Set with Activity Table with Storage Room and Cover is a way of bringing the beach to you if you don’t fancy picking up one of the larger sandboxes.
It comes with all the accessories you could need – bucket and spade, watering can, that sort of thing – and perhaps more importantly, comes with a cover.
So if you’re worried about getting sand all over the living room, you can always store it outside and the cover should stop any cats, bugs, or snakes getting in.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Has your kid seen the Lego Movie 2? If so, get them this Lego Movie 2 Emmet and Lucy’s Visitors from the Duplo Planet set.
It’s another set for kids who haven’t moved on to traditional Lego, or just kids who like Duplo.
This lovely set comes with four weird and wonderful aliens to build, and also comes with – as the name gives away – Emmet and Lucy figure.
It’s colorful, fun, easy to assemble, and is easily one of the best cheap Lego sets available.
If your little one isn’t quite ready for Lego, there’s nothing wrong with opting for Duplo instead.
This Lego Duplo Cafe is much easier to build than traditional Lego, but still retains the fun factor.
Each piece of this simple set can be built with just a few blocks. So there’s no worry of kids becoming overwhelmed by the instructions or several hundred pieces (there are just 53 pieces to this set, by the way).
If you ask me, as long as it results in a fun play experience, it doesn’t matter that it’s Duplo rather than Lego.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
With a new Toy Story film comes new sets, and this Lego Toy Story 4 Buzz & Woody’s Carnival Mania is awesome.
It’s designed for younger kids, meaning the balance of challenge will be just right.
And in terms of building, there’s a lot going on here.
Cannons, ice-cream parlor, octopus ride, and a shooting gallery are just some of the things your child will be building with this set.
Plus the mini-figures (Bo Peep, Woody, and Buzz) are a great selection.
Kids are sure to love this, I’m certain.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with Lego or Disney. Combine the two and you get Lego Disney Cinderella’s Carriage Ride.
It’s a fun set that’s designed with 4 year olds in mind, meaning it won’t be too hard, nor will it be too easy.
This set lets kids build a beautiful carriage and mini-tower, and also comes with a Cinderella mini-doll.
Plus it’s cheap, which always helps.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Playmobil Mystical Fairy Glen Playset is one of the best Playmobil sets out there.
Not only is it affordable, it’s also fun without sacrificing anything due to the lower price-point.
In terms of what’s in the playset, the flower pod has magical petals that light up from below (and opens to reveal a fairy baby), and there’s also a small river flowing calmly from a tree to the ground.
You also get several fairy figures, as well as a unicorn and some animals.
Like I say, for the price, you can’t go wrong with this set.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Kids love to draw, so the Magnadoodle Magnetic Drawing Board is an obvious gift choice.
Draw on the magnetic board, pull a lever across the bottom, and it’ll wipe the slate clean.
It also comes packed with a bunch of stamps and the pen is connected via a small piece of string, meaning they’re less likely to lose it.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’ve got an active kid, why not keep them exercising with an excellent Kid’s Trampoline?
Exercise is important. I won’t bore you with all the details, but it’s proven that getting kids exercising early on, in a super fun way, means they’re more likely to stay healthy in later life. If they see it as fun, why would they stop?
The best thing about this trampoline is the fact it works as both an indoor and outdoor toy. Nice sunny weather? Whack it in the backyard and you can relax in a chair while they tire themselves out. Conversely, is it cold and rainy? Whack it indoors and you can still sit in that chair and chill. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
When the weather’s nice, something like the Kids Splash Pad is essential.
What could be more enjoyable than splashing about on a warm summer’s day?
This 68-inch mat is really easy to set up.
Place it down, plug in a hose, then adjust the water pressure until you’re happy with the fountain. Easy stuff.
Plus it’s made from BPA-free PVC, meaning it’s nice and durable and safe.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The L.O.L. Surprise Jump ‘n Slide Inflatable Bounce House is another more pricey item, but it sure is fun.
It can hold up to 250lbs, which adds up to around three kids, give or take.
Plus it comes with a heavy-duty blower for inflation, so there’s no hidden costs there.
The blower itself isn’t massively noisy, either. It’s on par with a hairdryer set to high.
If you’re after outdoor fun, you can’t go wrong with a bounce house.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Nothing quite says girl power like this Black Widow Endgame Titan Figure.
If you want to teach your girls they can do anything boys can, this Black Widow figure sends a positive message.
The range it’s from, the Titan series, is hugely popular at the moment, too.
They’re larger figures, but still retain some of the articulation of smaller figures.
Because of their size, they’re much easy to grip and play with, as well.
Plus they come with a port in the back which makes sounds when you plug in the titan key (sold separately).
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Monobeach Princess Tent Large Playhouse is simply magical.
Kids love to create their own worlds with their own stories, so having their own little castle to play in makes sense.
It also comes with a set of star lights as well, which are sure to look brilliant as the day darkens.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Barbie Unicorn Pet Doctor set is just adorable.
Kids love unicorns, so a cuddly unicorn teddy is sure to go down well.
Elsewhere you’ve got a jeweled stethoscope, feeding bottle, and a delicious cupcake treat.
And like a few of the toys on this list, it all comes with a backpack, so they’re definitely be able to take their new favorite teddy out with them.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Kids love to dress up like adults. If you’re looking for a safe way to let them play that doesn’t include hazardous substances, go with the Disney Frozen 18 Piece Peel Off Nail Polish Set.
Not only is this set made from a non-toxic and water-based formula, it’s also designed to peel off.
So instead of using nail polish remover, it’ll come off with a few picks and a wipe. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Ballerina Music Jewelry Box is just a lovely gift.
How many parents grew up around a musical jewelry box of some description? Probably a lot.
Now you can get your little girl one to keep her most valuable treasures in.
Sure, this isn’t the most exciting gift out there, but it’s something they’re sure to cherish.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Amazon Exclusive Barbie Dolphin Magic Snorkel Fun Friends is a great set.
The Barbie doll in this set isn’t anything spectacular, but just… works.
The color-changing shirt is pretty awesome, though.
Also in this set – and this is where it gets good – are snorkel and flippers, as well as a lovely pink dolphin with articulation in the tail, and a surfboarding pup that shoots water.
Slightly off-topic, but this set would make a great bath toy.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Kids love taking pictures of everything they find, hence why the VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix is a smart choice for a gift.
This affordable 2-megapixel camera comes equipped with a 4x zoom and comes in child-friendly, easy to open packaging.
It’s also got built-in storage, more than 35 fun photo effects, and connects to a computer via USB so all of their favorite creations can be kept safely backed up.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Disney’s Frozen never gets old, so this Frozen Me Reader Electronic Reader and 8 Book Library is an easy gift to recommend.
What’s great about this is the read-aloud function.
Pick a book, hit the corresponding button, and the story will play out loud.
It’s a way for kids to follow words they may not know yet without the frustration of not knowing what’s happening.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The 2-in-1 Vanity Set Girls Toy Makeup Accessories with Working Piano & Flashing Lights is hugely popular.
Lights and music? Check. A boatload of accessories including a hairdryer? Check. Plastic stool to sit on? Check. Working keyboard because why not? Check.
This set has everything a little girl could want.
And, most importantly, it doesn’t cost a bomb.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Kids love to take pictures of their lives, so this Abdtech Kids Camera is a worthwhile investment.
Not only does this camera take pictures, it also records video in a crisp 1080p.
It’s also shockproof thanks to the silicone shell and features a child-friendly large screen so kids know exactly what they’re snapping.
Plus it comes with a 16GB micro SD card, which is plenty of storage for thousands of photos and several short videos.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Got a little builder on your hands? Go with the LEGO DUPLO Large Playground Brick Box.
This massive box comes with bricks to build a fun kids playground.
Swings, climbing frames, that sort of thing.
Plus it comes with a storage box, which if you’ve ever felt the pain of stepping on LEGO, is sure to come in handy.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
The Crayola Mega Scribble Scrubbie Pets Set is a great idea.
Kids love to draw and color in. But how about transferring those skills onto toys?
This set comes with 12 pets to draw on, and once you’re done, simply give them a little bath to wash off the color.
It’s fun, reusable, and great for sparking a kid’s creativity.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Barbie Fashionista Doll 106 is one of the best dolls in the Fashionista range.
It’s got everything.
Great look, killer dress, stylish shoes, sweet earrings.
What’s not to love about this doll?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Fashionistas range is one of the most affordable doll ranges out there.
While they lack the higher-end articulation, they’re still great.
And if it’s a gift for 4 year old girls, the added articulation of the more expensive dolls isn’t really needed.
For the price, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The hair on the Barbie Fashionista Doll 105 is just incredible!
Look at it! It’s great.
Doll ranges always seem to struggle to get Afro-Carribean hair right, but this doll makes it look easy.
Plus the dress is simple but elegant, and sure to find its way onto other dolls.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Fashionista Doll 109 has a great message.
Simply put, it’s that curvy girls can be just as beautiful as everyone else.
Stunning hair meets killer style.
And the fact this is one of the curvy dolls is secondary to her style.
Teaching kids that larger girls can still look great is a good lesson to learn.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Fashionistas Tropical Vibes Ken Doll is a solid way to get a Ken doll for cheap.
It’s basic, but for the price, that’s fine.
The hipster style on display here is excellent.
Pair that with a tropical shirt and this doll is well worth considering if you’re in need of a Ken.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This Winx Bloom doll is just stunning.
Add a fairy accessory to anything and kids will like it. But go the extra mile and kids will love it.
The Winx dolls have 11 points of articulation, making it perfect for posing.
Everything from the glittery wings to the big bright eyes screams beauty.
If your little one loves fairies, this is an obvious choice.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Winx Club Bloom Doll is another stunner.
The hair is gorgeous, as are the glittery wings.
Even the shoes are over-the-top!
And, yes, Bloom does come with a brush. So feel free to play with that luscious hair to your heart’s content.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
As with the other Descendants dolls, the Disney Descendants Uma Fashion Doll, Inspired by Descendants 3 is also super stunning.
If you’re unsure which Descendants doll to get, just think about what your little one’s favorite color is.
Chances are, that’ll be enough to sway them.
All the dolls are gorgeous, so whichever you pick, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This LeapFrog Musical Rainbow Tea Party is pure adorable, wholesome fun.
If you’re after a gift that fits into any budget, this is the one to go with.
Tilt the teapot to and it’ll light up, play fun sounds and phrases. The tea inside even moves realistically.
It even plays seven different songs, too!
Plus as it’s V-Tech, it’s full of all kinds of developmental benefits.
- Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
Both adorable and affordable it’s the Ritzy Rollerz Toy Cars with Surprise Charm.
It’s a cutesy truck that opens up to reveal a donut shop.
It also comes with a Ritzy Rollerz toy for blasting through the shop door.
Just keep in mind, this comes with small parts, so if your child still puts things in their mouth, it may be worth taking some of the smaller bits away.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This LeapFrog Number Lovin’ Oven (Amazon Exclusive) is another one that’s great for make-believe games.
This whole set includes the interactive oven, four pizza slices, two cupcakes, bread cut into three, one fried egg, one skillet, one baking tray, and two plates.
So everything, really.
Pressing the chef’s hat plays learning songs along with fun phrases.
It’s simple, but I’m certain young kids who like cooking are sure to love it.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
The Personalized Sweetheart Cuddle Doll is a great gift idea if you’re after something they can keep forever.
The doll itself is nice and cuddly but that isn’t the main hook.
The main hook is being able to get your child’s name embroidered on the skirt.
Rather than just being another doll, it becomes a keepsake; something they’re going to cherish even into their adulthood.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This DC Super Hero Girls Bumble Bee Doll is what every nerdy girl needs.
The plaited hair, with brown and blonde highlights, is exquisite.
Likewise, the design of the outfit is also as awesome.
Just check out the polka dot socks leading into the leggings. It’s cool.
I’ve said this before on this list, but if your little one is into comic-book characters, you won’t go wrong with this doll.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you don’t mind loud toys, this Educational Insights Magic Moves Electronic Wand sure is fun.
This mic comes with 90 physical commands.
One second the child may be stomping like an elephant, the next they’re dancing like their feet are on fire.
It’s fun, and a great way to keep kids active without them realizing it.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This selection of Cute Animal Backpacks are just adorable.
Backpacks are not only great for getting kids ready for school, they’re also good for making your child independent.
Taking toys out with them teaches them to be a little more responsible.
Plus it means they’ve got somewhere to store their toys other than everywhere, which is always a bonus.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The NextX Doctor Kit is one for girls who like to role-play.
This 35 piece set has a lot.
Stethoscope, syringe, toy toothbrush, plastic scissors, tweezers – you name it, it’s probably in there.
It also comes with a handy doctor’s bag to carry everything around in. So no more stepping on plastic toys in the morning.
If your child likes to make their own games, this is one of the best gifts for 4 year old girls out there.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Now this is cool.
The Tara Toy Disney Princess Necklace Activity lets kids create their own Disney-themed necklaces.
There are five rubber pendants in total, and a host of different beads to create something truly unique (and stylish!).
If you’re after something crafty, this is both affordable and fun.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Hairdorables Dolls & Accessories is perfect for kids who like to style their doll’s hair.
These things have a lot of hair to play with. So much so, they’re more hair than doll!
It’s not just generic hair, either. Different tones and different styles help these dolls stand out in a crowded market.
Plus they come with styling accessories, which is great.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The JoJo Loves Hairdorables D.R.E.A.M. Limited Edition Doll is based on Jojo Siwa!
But who is JoJo Siwa you ask? I have no idea, but according to Wikipedia, she’s a singer, actress, and YouTube personality with almost 4 million subscribers.
The more you know!
Famous YouTubers aside, this doll has sleek hair, which is perfect for styling and is packed full of accessories.
Plus it’s a limited edition, so it could be worth something in the future.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Enchantimals Winsley Wolf Doll & Trooper Figure is so freaking weird I love it.
Despite being based on paranormal creatures, they’re bright and full of color.
Plus the rule at the moment is to go with vibrant hair colors instead of standard hair colors, which this doll does.
The outfit is nice and unique, and the added woof toy is sure to get a lot of usage.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Enchantimals Preena Penguin Doll Playset is great value.
You get a Preena Penguin doll along with a cute penguin pet and a rather nifty ice-cream truck.
This set also comes with chairs and a table should they want to sit outside in the sun with an ice-cream in hand.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Enchantimals Ballet Cuties Doll Three-Pack is another great value set.
In this pack you three dolls – Lorna Lamb, Preena Penguin, and Bree Bunny – as well as their sidekick pets.
The ballet theme to each of their outfits is wonderful.
I can see many a child dancing around the house with these dolls in tow.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Baking with the kids is one of the most enjoyable pastimes a parent can have.
This JaxoJoy Complete Kids Cooking and Baking Set comes with everything you need to get to baking.
Rolling pin, wooden spoon, whisk, apron, cookie cutters – all you need is the ingredients.
It also comes with a handy baking book to offer up some suggestions.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Getting inquisitive kids into science early helps with their development.
This Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. My First Microscope is perfect for getting kids thinking.
Taking a closer look at seashells is sure to spark their curiosity, sure, but the same can be said about everyday objects.
Stick a doll under the microscope and they’ll be able to see how it all goes together.
The possibilities for exploration around the home are endless.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Polly Pocket Mega Mall isn’t so much Polly Pocket as it is Belinda Backpack. It’s huge!
While this won’t fit in your pocket, it is a really great set.
Fully-furnished insides, loads of interactive areas, and five-stories make this one of the largest Polly Pocket sets around.
The car and spiral ramp are a nice little touch, too!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Polly Pocket Mattel Pollyville Diner is a great gift idea if you’re on a budget.
This tiny playset opens up to create a two-story diner, complete with interactive props.
It also comes with two dolls, so kids don’t need anything else to enjoy this set to its fullest.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’re after another affordable gift idea, look no further than the Mattel Polly Pocket Pollyville Arcade.
As with the diner, this set can be unfolded to create a two-story attraction.
It also comes with interactive arcade game props and two different mini-dolls.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Koyya 3D Unicorn Night Light is just stunning.
It’s a small light with an LED image that’s bright enough to offer a cozy amount of light but not keep kids awake at night.
There’s a few different versions available through the link.
Dinosaurs, unicorns, and popular video games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Pokemon.
It’s a little different, sure, but no kid will turn their nose up at this.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Sometimes the best gifts for kids are the simplest.
This Magna Doodle Drawing Board is basically a giant etch-a-sketch.
Draw on top, and when you’re done, pull a lever to erase it.
Simple, sure, but there’s a reason these things have been around for so long.
Recommended Ages: 1 Month and Up
The VTech Little Apps Tablet is one gift for the tech-interested child.
A color changing screen, letter buttons and piano keyboard, this mini tablet is an inexpensive way to see how they fair with it.
The included 12 learning activities also helps teach kids about letters, counting, number order, and matching.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Got a kid who struggles with sleeping? Then the LET’S GO! Starry Night Light Projector is a must.
My youngest had trouble sleeping when they were younger, and nothing we did seemed to help.
That was, until we got them a night light projector.
A bright room will keep them awake, but complete darkness is scary.
A night light projector is a good compromise.
There’s just enough like to make them feel safe, but without keeping them awake.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The VTech Doc McStuffins Talk & Trace Clipboard combines drawing with interactivity.
There’s a little sketch pad which, with the pull of the trigger, can wipe away old drawings and start afresh.
The pen is nice and chunky, too, which is perfect for younger kids.
As for the interactivity, Doc McStuffins will talk to your child and offer up advice.
It’s learning through play essentially; the best kind of learning.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
This rather lovely Ice Cream Candy Trolley is affordable fun designed for role-playing kids.
This tiny trolley lights and plays music at the touch of a button.
It also comes with a trolley load of accessories including ice-creams, lollipops, sweets, and more.
And it’s made from eco-friendly plastic so you’re doing your part to end climate change.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Okay, this Bow and Arrow for Kids Set is an ‘out there’ pick, but you absolutely won’t go wrong with it.
The flashing lights set this gift apart from other bow and arrow sets.
The most important part here, though, is the fact bow and arrows are just good fun.
Whether it’s playing inside (away from anything breakable!) or outside on a nice day, kids will always love bow and arrow sets.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Amazon Exclusive Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk is perfect for kids who like to create their own games.
And let’s face it, what little girl wouldn’t want to dress up as a Disney princess?
This set comes with four different outfits in Aurora, Belle, Cinderella and Snow White.
What’s also cool is they come in a deluxe trunk to keep them in, meaning you won’t need to worry about the smaller pieces getting lost or causing a mess.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up