101 Best Toys for 5 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List

Shopping for 5-year-olds is really hard, isn’t it — especially if that 5-year-old isn’t yours! Nowadays, young kids have a seemingly endless supply of new toys to play with, thanks largely in part due to the slew of popular kids shows and movies that they’re exposed to.

But if you’re looking for some awesome gift ideas for your five-year-old, Heavy.com has you covered with our list of the best toys for 5-year-old boys.

Below, you’ll find a massive list of the best toys for 5-year-old boys, handpicked by yours truly – the resident toy expert at Heavy.com. I’ve included movie toys, board games for kids, riding toys, learning toys, and more on this list so that there are some awesome toys for boys at that age.

Here are the best toys for 5-year-old boys in 2020: