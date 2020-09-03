101 Best Toys for 5 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List

Shopping for 5-year-olds is really hard, isn’t it — especially if that 5-year-old isn’t yours! Nowadays, young kids have a seemingly endless supply of new toys to play with, thanks largely in part due to the slew of popular kids shows and movies that they’re exposed to.
But if you’re looking for some awesome gift ideas for your five-year-old, Heavy.com has you covered with our list of the best toys for 5-year-old boys.
Below, you’ll find a massive list of the best toys for 5-year-old boys, handpicked by yours truly – the resident toy expert at Heavy.com. I’ve included movie toys, board games for kids, riding toys, learning toys, and more on this list so that there are some awesome toys for boys at that age.
Here are the best toys for 5-year-old boys in 2020:
After something really freaking awesome? Check out the Rollplay 6 Volt Chevy Silverado Ride-On.
This absolute beast of a toy boasts an MP3 AUX cord with speakers, a light-up dashboard, and a built-in power indicator.
In terms of speed, this car moves at just 2.5MPH forward and in reverse. That’s the perfect speed as it’s fast while not being dangerous. A lot of the high-end Electric Cars use the same speed setting so you know it’s the right call when safety is concerned.
Whether it’s on a warm summer’s day or just to play with out back, this is one of those toys for 5-year-old boys you just know they’re going to love.
Recommended Ages: 3 to 7 Years
-
Believe it or not, this thing can even be used by adults up to 250 pounds!
This. Thing. ROCKS! It’s called the My First Foam Pogo Jumper by Flybar, and it’s an energy-expending, fun-inducing, and cool-looking toy that is going to keep your 5 year old busy, for sure.
There are a variety of colors available, like blue and green, orange and teal (Miami Dolphins colors, baby!), and even some with little animal pictures on them!
-
When the sun’s out, nothing beats chilling in a pool.
But given how costly Above Ground Pools are, if you’re after something smaller and more cost-effective, this Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool is well worth checking out.
In terms of size, we’re talking 45-inches x 10-inches with a water depth of 6.5-inches. That’s not huge, neither is it tiny. It’s perfect for younger kids.
You also get a repair patch and this version comes with a pump. If you’ve already got a pump, there’s a cheaper option without one. Just, you know, I wouldn’t try to blow up this pool with your mouth unless you’re okay with popping your lungs.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
The Playmobil Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine is a really cool set.
You can never go wrong with vehicle toys. Young kids love blasting cars around the room, so the Mystery Machine is a safe bet for a gift.
Not only that, it’s a really fun build. What I will always praise Playmobil for is the ease at which its toys go together. If you’ve got a wheel or a roof, chances are you’ll know where it goes without needing to look at the instructions. Playmobil is much, much easier to understand than Lego.
You also get a host of fun accessories as well as Fred, Daphne, Velma in figure form.
If you haven’t picked it up yet, I’d also pair this pack with the Shaggy and Scooby Two-Pack for the ultimate Birthday gift set.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Everyone loves baby Yoda! Just look at how adorable it is!
If your child loves Star Wars and plushies, this Star Wars The Child Plush Toy is super easy to recommend.
Made from a soft plastic and material, this 11-inch cutesy critter is perfect for cuddling up to at night or taking on an adventure.
It also comes in a neat little travel case for carrying it around.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
The Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord is, as the name suggests, and absolute beast!
This monster collection is six toys in one. You’ve got the five Transformers-like cars or air vehicles, but with a few twists and turns, they all come together to form the massive Beast-X Ultrazord.
This is one seriously cool toy, and if your child is a fan of the show, they are going to go mad over.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Kids. Love. Scooters.
That’s probably the most obvious advice you’ve ever heard, but for real. You will never go wrong with a scooter as a gift.
This Kids Kick Scooter features an adjustable T-bar and wider platform, making it great for newcomers, and boasts LED lights in the wheels.
If your child wants to ride in style, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: 3 to 8 Years
-
At this point, you’ll just have to accept it – boys love poop jokes and fart jokes and all things gross. The sooner you can accept that as a parent, the easier your life is going to be. In 2018, we’ve reached peak toilet humor with the Don’t Step in it Game from Hasbro Gaming.
That’s right, Don’t Step in it tasks your kids with…not…stepping…in…it. Don’t worry – the poo isn’t real, and the compound used to make it is included in the packaging. Whoever steps in the fewest poops wins the game.
Recommended Ages: 4+
-
Is there a parent in the house who’s a gamer? Why not introduce your child to the games of yesteryear in the most authentic way possible?
Arcade1Up is, hands down, the best arcade cabinet maker out there. These things run like a dream, feel sturdy, and look the part.
Just check out the decals on the side. Arcade1Up is all about authenticity.
While I’ve highlighted the Turtles in Time Arcade Cabinet, there’s a whole range to choose from. TMNT, however, is the ultimate four-player co-op game.
And yes, there are indeed four joysticks for four players.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
If there’s one type of toy that our kids will never get tired of, it’s easily dinosaur toys. Nothing beats destroying your other unsuspecting toys with a giant T-Rex, which is why we absolutely LOVE the Jurassic World Thrash n’ Throw T-Rex that’s new for 2018.
This baby not only looks great with a high level of detail, but it’s also near 2-feet long! It has chomping and stomping action, so your kids will absolutely love it.
While it’s doubtful you let your 5 year old watch Jurassic World (you shouldn’t…please don’t let your kids watch it!), the result here is a great dinosaur toy. And, if there’s one thing I’m sure of in life, it’s that kids love dinosaur toys.
Recommended Ages: 4 to 8 years
-
One of last year’s hottest new toys came from Hot Wheels in the form of the Builder Stunt Bridge Kit. It lets kids test their timing skills by aiming and launching a car into an epic jump across the bridge gap. You can send two cars down the ramp at a time, allowing you to race your friends.
Recommended Ages: 4 to 9 years
-
Again, boys love weird “gross” things, and this gross thing is a LOT of fun. We LOVED the Matchbox Stinky Dump Truck when it first debuted, and we still love it now.
Recommended Ages: 3 to 7 years
-
This Grumblies are too darn cute that we can’t stand it. They’re grumpy-looking plush monster toys that are interactive, with 40 different reactions and custom sounds. The more your kid messes around with them, the angrier they get, and they’ll eventually reach the point of meltdown mode.
Recommended Ages: 5 and up
-
There are plenty of ways to fuel creativity, and one of my favorite ways to do that with my own children is with Play-Doh. This 36 pack of Play-Doh is the mega pack they need to get the creative juices flowing. Plus, you’ll have a lot of fun creating things with Play-Doh, too, admit it!
Recommended Ages: 2+
-
The Osmo Genius Kit is proof that stuffing your child’s head into a tablet screen isn’t always a bad thing. This is one of the best STEM toys on the market, even two years after its initial release. It fuels learning starting at age 5 using a stand, a unique camera, and pieces that your kids will use alongside an app. Best of all, it grows with your children, so whether they’re just getting started on their path of learning or they’re entering 6th grade, there are add-ons and other kits that will be appropriate learning for their age (up to 12 years).
Recommended Ages: 5 – 12 years
-
Whether you’ve already got the Mystery Machine or you’re looking for an affordable gift, this Scooby-Doo Three-Pack is excellent value.
The Shaggy and Scooby figures are both great, and fans of the show are also certainly going to want those two before anyone else.
The real star here, for me anyway, is the ghost. It’s not just a ghost. There’s a figure underneath, meaning you can totally do the ‘and I’d have gotten away with it’ reveal at the end of every play session. Tell me that isn’t super cool!
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
The Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean is currently one of the most unexpected toys. I wasn’t expecting to love it as much as I do, but it’s a really well put together toy.
It’s easy to assemble, the stickers go on without too much hassle, and there are small design choices fans of Back to Future will appreciate, like how the wheels can fold under the bottom.
The Doc and McFly figures are both awesome, too.
It’s no surprise, then, how quickly this one selling out everywhere. It’s too good not to grab.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
If there are two things you can never go wrong with it’s dinosaurs or spaceships. The Playmobil Mission Rocket with Launch Site falls in the latter, although dinosaurs in space is a great idea that needs to happen.
This set is an absolute beast. The hook is all about getting the (massive) rocket ready for lift-off. Best of all, the rocket breaks down into smaller sections, so there’s a level of creativity to this playset kids are going to get a kick out of.
There is also a host of accessories, moving parts, and of course, figures to play with.
This is one of those Playmobil Sets few children will ask for directly, but you just know they’re going to get a lot of enjoyment out of.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
The Playmobil Mars Research Vehicle is a solid affordable gift option.
Cars will always be fun, especially with younger boys. Surely a super-sized car with toys that can fit inside is guaranteed to get a few ‘wows’.
This set also comes with a figure, an arm for the research vehicle, and a selection of fun accessories for role-playing.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Like Play-Doh, LEGO is a great tool to fuel creativity. This mega-sized LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box contains 790 pieces total of varying colors, including 8 different types of windows and doors, two big green baseplates, six tires, and all the colored bricks your poor feet can handle.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
This baseball pitching machine is perfect for kids, and if you want them to develop a home run swing, it’s a great option. It’s one of our favorite toys for 5 year old boys because it is a great way to fuel his interest in sports.
Recommended Ages: 5+
-
I’m sure you’ve heard of Magformers, right? Well, they can get expensive quick.
This cheaper, no-name brand version Magnetic Building Blocks Set is just as awesome as the original toy set, but it comes in at a significantly lower cost per block (which is why it’s Amazon’s #1 best-seller in Toy Stacking Block Sets.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Automoblox is a super cool line of wooden toy cars for kids that uses a unique universal connector system which allows kids to swap parts quickly and easily. They can change out the rims, tops, front end, back end, and more to make their own unique car.
Recommended Ages: 3+
-
PlayMonster Yeti, Set, Go! game sort of mixes Hungry, Hungry, Hippos with, like one of those old basketball flip games. Fun!
Recommended Ages: 4-10
-
We can’t get enough of Melissa & Doug toys, and this Giddy Buggy Camping Tent is one of the best toys for 5 year old boys.
Recommended Ages: 4 to 7 years
-
This is a great starter bike for kids. It comes with training wheels, and there are a few different styles. Personally, I think the best for most 5 year old boys is the BMX Freestyle 16″.
Recommended Age: 4 – 6 years
-
The Power Wheels Dune Racer is one of their most popular and best riding toys available right now. It looks super cool, works really well, and kids love it (most importantly). It seats two, so it’s great for siblings or two friends.
Recommended Age: 4-7 years
-
Where was this when I was a kid? Batman everything!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
The Little Tikes Super Slam ‘n Dunk is a large inflatable toy that combines jumping and classic trampoline basketball. It’s truly incredible and a lot of fun, which is why it’s on our list of the best toys for 5 year old boys.
Recommended Age: 5-9
-
The Vivofit Jr is an advanced kid’s watch that’s wearable 24/7 (yes, it’s water-resistant!) and it utilizes an app for activity tracking. But this app basically assigns points for completing goals and tasks, whether they’re for physical activity or chores. Those points can be redeemed based on whatever system the parents set up.
As a very basic example, you can set a chore that’s worth 10 points. Once they complete that chore, they earn that 5 points. You can set rewards like a $5 iTunes card for the app store set at 100 points, or make their favorite dinner at 50 points, etc.
He’ll also be able to compare his scores with the rest of the family, creating a friendly competition.
Recommended Ages: 4-9 years
-
Recommended Ages: 5-7 years
My older brother and I would’ve never left the ring if they had this when I was a kid. It measures at 89″L x 89″W x 43.5″H, so make sure you’ve got the indoor room to set it up before purchasing. However, if you’ve got the yard for it, it’s a LOT of fun. Our only gripe is that it isn’t built for adults. Bummer.
-
Paw Patrol is super popular among four and five year old boys, and this new Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle is the best new Paw Patrol toy of the year. In fact, it was a winner at this year’s Toy of the Year Awards!
Recommended Ages: 3+
-
Kids LOVE to dig, and whenever this type of crane is at a playground, it quickly becomes a focal point. Believe it or not, they’re actually cheap enough to have right in your backyard, and super easy to install. Just set it in a small sand pit, add some sand, and you’re set.
Recommended Ages: 4+
-
The POOF Strato Slam Rocket Battle Blast is, essentially, competitive Stomp Rockets. They’re a lot of fun for kids.
Recommended Ages: 5-11 years
-
Melissa & Doug’s quality can’t be denied, and if you’re looking for a great indoor play option for 5 year old boys, check out the Let’s Play House set.
Recommended Ages: 3+
-
Kids love playing hockey, and this set is great for indoor and outdoor playtime. It comes with two balls, a rolling puck, four sticks, and two nets.
Recommended Ages: 5-9 years
-
The all-new Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic is an improved Lite-Brite toy that 5-year-olds will love.
Recommended Ages: 4-15 years
-
You can’t go wrong with Hot Wheels when it comes to 5 year old boys – who DOESN’T love to race and crash toy cars? It’s a safe bet, and this Hot Wheels 20-pack is great for gifting.
Recommended Ages: 3-7 Years
-
Another great go-to gift for 5-year-olds are LEGOs, but a lot of the LEGOs available come in themed-sets. But if you don’t know what fandom the 5 year old likes, picking up a generic mega set of 1,000 bricks is a great option.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years+ (but 5-year-olds are fine under supervision, of course)
-
The Chillafish BMXie-RS is the best balance bike on the market, as it makes balance bikes feel simply cooler. This one has a seat that adjusts without tools, and because it uses entirely airless tires, you’ll never need to hunt down a replacement tire nor pump it up. Instead, it has rubber tires. The bike, itself, uses a high-quality, lightweight frame that’s durable, and the bike has a cool BMX look to it.
There are many colors available, and it’s recommended for ages 2-5, and it has a maximum weight of 77 pounds.
-
Looking to keep your kids busy all-day when Christmas comes around later this year? Check out the Spider-Man Mega City Playset — the busiest superhero playset we’ve ever seen.
It stands at roughly 4 feet tall and it comes with over 20 different play features. It’s intended for use with their current collection of 6 inch figures. It’s one of the more detailed sets we’ve seen Marvel and Hasbro come out with. It’s one of the best Spider-Man toys we’ve gotten our hands on, and we can’t wait for your kids to play with it later this year.
-
You’ve probably seen the commercial for the Air Hogs – Thunder Trax on TV already, and so far, it’s getting great reviews.
This tank-like monster transforms into a pot and is capable of driving over most surfaces.
-
How about some indoor exercise? Check out this hover soccer ball set which comes with two goals and a floating soccer disk that your 5 year old will absolutely love.
It comes with a durable, light-infused (LED) hover soccer ball that floats on the floor like an air hockey puck on an air hockey table. It can be kicked just like a soccer ball. And, with two included goals, you can essentially make an air soccer game right in your living room or playroom.
-
The Incredibles 2 is THE biggest animated of 2018, and the star of the movie is Jack-Jack, who debuts his powers for the first time.
The Jack-Jack Attacks figure is one of the best new toys of 2018, and it’s perfect for 5 year olds who loved the movie. The figure laughs, giggles, and goes through his powers cycle, and when you hold its belly, Jack-Jack explodes with colors, lights and sounds (as if his powers were activated).
It’s a super cool movie toy, and your child will love it.
Recommended Ages: 3+
-
Walkie talkies for kids is one of those no-brainer gifts…because EVERY kid has a fascination with walkie talkies.
I’m not sure why, either. Essentially, walkie talkies are low quality cellphones, when you think about it, right? But something about the satisfying ksssh sound and the ability to hear someone else from far away without holding a phone up to their ear makes walkie talkies a must-have for childhood memories.
-
The Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad is perfect for rainy days when they can’t get outside and play. It comes with the light-up coloring board (pictured), a pencil, 12 short colored pencils, 10 tracing sheets and 10 blank sheets.
The bright LED tablet illuminates the tracing sheets so that your child can more easily trace what’s on it. It works very well, and my daughter loves hers and gets a lot of use out of it.
It requires 3 AA batteries which are not included.
-
A kids bow and arrow set can be a lot of fun for a 5 year old. Not only is it a great way to influence hand-eye coordination, but it’s also incredibly fun.
This one from SainSmart Jr. lights-up, giving it a cool factor that other kids archery sets don’t have. Included in the set is also 3 suction cup arrows, a cool-looking, wearable quiver, and a 9.4″ round target.
It’s great for both indoor and outdoor play!
-
Stomp Rockets have been around since the late 1970s, and they’re most popular with young boys between 5-10.
There have been a few different varieties released in the past few years, including the Ultra Stomp Rocket (shoots up to 200 feet), a Glow Rocket, and even Dueling Rockets (my kids LOVE this, for the record). But if you’re looking for the best Stomp Rocket for 5 year old boys, it’s HANDS-DOWN the Stunt Planes version featured here.
It shoots a stunt plane (there are 3 different planes included) using the power of your kid’s stomp, and each plane is designed to fly differently and do different stunts. There’s a looper, a glider, and a wildcat plane – each does amazing things while soaring up to 100 feet.
-
The new line of Treasure X toys made waves last holiday season, and this year, the brand has introduced the Treasure X Dragons – a new dragon-themed line. Their best sku so far from the new season is the Treasure X Quest for Dragons Gold Treasure Set.
Not only does it come in cool-looking packaging that’s shaped (and functions!) like a treasure chest. It comes with 3 treasures blocks inside that tasks your kids with ripping, chipping, and digging through the different layers to unveil the treasure within. It also comes with reusable slime (which we all know kids love).
-
Now, here’s a new toy in 2018 that I’m especially excited about: Treasure X toys! Why the excitement?
First, it tasks your kids with digging out their collectible toys instead of just opening them from some dumb box. Obviously, kids love to dig.
Second, the story that Moose toys is interjecting into their Treasure X marketing has been brilliant, and it’s one thing that helps to set them apart from other collectible toys.
Finally, the toys, themselves, look super cool. They’re variations of different weapon-toting skeletal humanoids, each with unique accessories. There are 24 of them in total, and I wouldn’t be too surprised to see more added in a second wave.
-
You can never go wrong with Batman toys, and this Batmobile and Batboat 2-in-1 Transforming Vehicle is a lot of fun.
It’s both a Batmobile and a boat. The boat section goes into the back, but with the push of a button, the Batmobile shoots off.
It’s a cool toy, and best of all, it’s super affordable.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
The same company behind last year’s hot Fingerlings comes Untamed T-Rex Fingerlings. They’re the same idea as the monkeys, but they’re dinosaurs. Ferocious!
There are currently four of these little guys available: Ironjaw, Ripsaw, Scratch, and Tracker.
Recommended Ages: 5 to 15 years
-
The Air Hogs Supernova is essentially a small drone with a cage around it that’s controlled with their hands. There’s no need to control it with a remote control like you would a typical drone, and getting it to hover on its own is super easy — just toss it into the air and it’ll automatically start flying.
The Air Hogs Supernova only responds to the motion of your hands, thanks to small sensors on every side of it. These sensors allow you to push, spin, and launch the Supernova with your hands, giving you the ability to learn over 30+ moves and 9 Super tricks.
-
Playmobil has a lot of great new toys every year. In 2018, they’ve introduced the Playmobil Aquarium, a super cool 112 piece set that actually comes with a reservoir for water — which is something unique that they haven’t done before (and to my knowledge, neither has LEGO).
Kids love the aquarium, so an aquarium playset like this makes total sense, right?!
It even has a clock with movable hands so that your child can set the time for the next feeding or aquatic show.
Recommended Ages: 4-10 years
-
If you’re after something to help the tech-loving child with math, the Shifu Plugo Count is the way to go.
How does it work? Grab your tablet, plug it into the gamepad, then use the count spike and numbers and follow the on-screen instructions. It’s simple, and given kids can truly interact with math in an exciting way, rather than staring at a piece of paper, they’re much more likely to learn and take in the new knowledge.
This whole package comes with one foldable gamepad, one count spike, four arithmetic operators, and two sets of digits numbered 0-9.
As for which tablets and smartphones the app is compatible with, the full list reads as:
- iPad 3 and above
- iPad mini 2 and above
- iPad Air 1 and above
- iPad Pro 9. 7 & 10. 5 inch
- iPhone 6 & above
- Samsung tablets & smartphones (from 2015 or newer with more than 2GB RAM)
- Kindle Fire 7, Fire 8
Recommended Ages: 5 to 10 Years
-
Kids really just want to crash cars. All day, every day. With the brand new Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Set, they’re able to do that rather easily.
The track is set up in a cool corkscrew design, complete with loop-de-loops that add to the fun. They’ll spend hours and hours just creating cool crashes with their favorite Hot Wheels cars.
Recommended Ages: 5-10 Years Old
-
Kids love Braun Strowman. This guy is seven-feet tall and literally wrecked a car live on TV.
This WWE Wreckin’ Slam Mobile Pack reenacts that famous moment. You get a really great Braun figure along with a red car that, yes, can be destroyed.
This pack is geared towards six-year-olds due to the smaller parts used in the car, however, so use your better judgment if they still have a habit of chewing everything in sight.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
What’s better than one super-popular wresting figure? How about two!
The WWE Elite Collection Pack features two top-tier stars in Finn Bálor and AJ Styles. Both are really great figures, too. The likenesses are uncanny.
These are the deluxe figures as well, so you get accessories, an extra head, and extra hands.
As this is meant for six-year-olds, those extra hands or head may be a safety issue depending on how much your child puts things in their mouth. You know your child best though, so the decision is yours to make.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Every WWE fan needs a good ring, so if you’re after an affordable solution, the WWE Superstar Ring with 2 Swappable Ring Skirts is well worth grabbing.
There really isn’t much else to say here. Mattel has gone through several iterations over the years and really has nailed the art of ring design.
This pack also comes with two skirts, meaning kids are free to swap out between RAW and Smackdown as they wish.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Matt Riddle is one of the breakout stars from the WWE developmental brand NXT.
Whether you’re a child or an adult, everyone loves the laidback assassin.
The WWE Matt Riddle Action Figure gets the likeness right, features a ton articulation, and best of all, is super affordable.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
If we’re talking the biggest superstars on the planet right now, Becky Lynch is up there.
The WWE Becky Lynch Action Figure is a basic figure, meaning there’s no extra accessories or anything like that. The upshot: It’s more affordable than the other figures, making it perfect for allowance money or a gift for other people’s kids.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Disney’s Big Hero 6 was probably the biggest animated movie to release in 2014 and was met with a great deal of positive reception due to how well the comic book-based movie translated to the big screen.
The Big Hero 6 Armor-Up Baymax Action Figure is a 6-inch figure that has over 20 armor pieces so your kids can transform Baymax (the movie’s hero) into an 8-inch figure with a 14-inch wingspan. He’s super easy to assemble, and your kids will love taking him apart and putting him back together again while they reenact the best moments from the movie.
-
This is a follow-up to last year’s best-selling Robotics: Smart machines kit.
This time around, the focus is on wheeled robots! With this kit, your kids are taught how to build 8 motorized machines that are controlled by programs and an ultrasound sensor.
-
This massive kit isn’t just another great STEM toy, but it’s a super cool science kit that shows them how to create some of the coolest chemical reactions on the planet.
-
One of the best things about being a kid is being able to dress up and run around the house without a care in the world.
If you’d like to encourage their make-believe play, these Superhero Capes are well worth grabbing.
They’re not officially licensed by the look of it, but for the price, that’s fine.
As for who they’re based on, that’d be Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Wolverine.
Each set comes with a mask and a cape.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years to 10 Years
-
Matchbox toys don’t get nearly as much love as Hot Wheels, but they definitely have some cool playthings in their lineup. One of this year’s coolest new toys for ages 3-7 years old is the Matchbox Rocky “The Robot Truck”. This is an interactive truck with a personality as big as its tires. He speaks over 100 phrases and reacts to certain actions, thanks to sensors. He can also dance, has working headlights, and the bed tilts fully.
-
If you’re after pure chaos, you won’t go wrong with the Hot Wheels Smashin’ Triceratops Playset.
The goal here isn’t to outrace your opponent, it’s to topple a mighty triceratops attempting to wreck your ride.
Cars get loaded into the blue truck at the front as the dinosaur stands guarding the midway point.
Slamming your hand down on the trigger fires a car into the triceratops.
Knock it all the way back and it’ll keel over, but if you’re too slow, it’ll charge forward and attack the truck.
It’s one of the best Hot Wheels sets of 2019 and it’s sure to result in laughs whether playing alone or with the rest of the family.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
The Imaginext brand has done some super cool things with the Batman licensing, and our favorite is the DC Super Friends Batboy Xtreme Robot.
It stands 2-feet tall, and it comes with everything a kid could ever want: wings, a punching mechanism, projectile launchers, a motorcycle, and a small Batman figure. Seriously, it’s a lot of fun, and my kids love playing with it.
Recommended Ages: 3 to 8 years
-
If it’s an affordable gift you’re after, the Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 Woody & RC is an easy win.
Simple doesn’t mean boring, and even though this is a smaller set, there’s still a lot of fun to be had.
You get a Woody mini-figure and a buildable RC car. As this is set is aimed at younger kids, it’s not complex in the slightest. Just a few minutes is all that’s needed to assemble this one.
There are also a few accessories to let kids build their own makeshift racing course.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
What could be more fun than building your own theme park?
The Lego Toy Story 4 Carnival Thrill Coaster lets kids do exactly that. It’s simple, and because of the smaller piece selection, is suitable for younger kids.
You also get an alien and Buzz mini-figure so they can role-play to their heart’s content.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
The Lego City Great Vehicles Garbage Truck is the ultimate stocking filler.
It’s a smaller gift, with a smaller price-tag. There really isn’t much to fault here.
So, what do you get in this set? There’s an easy to assemble garbage truck, dumpster, two mini-figures, and some accessories to keep those bins and trucks filled.
As I say, this is a straightforward set that’s sure to keep kids entertained. Even more so if they’ve already got other Lego sets. This one will fit into other, larger sets seamlessly.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
I’m pretty sure you could build an entire city’s worth of Lego workers without needing to jump to the expensive Lego City sets.
Just take this Lego City Forest Tractor for instance. Super affordable, stylish, fun to build, and what kid wouldn’t want a tractor with a crane attachment?
Combine this with the other affordable Lego City sets on this guide and, as I say, you’ll have a town’s worth of different workers and vehicles for a lot less than one of the mega sets.
Who doesn’t love saving money?
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
What child doesn’t love Batman? It’s, like, a rule that every kid has to go through a Batman or Spider-Man phase. Them’s the rules.
This Lego DC Batman and The Joker Escape set is absolutely fantastic. On the mini-figure front, you get Batman, Joker, Harley, and some random cop. The last one is a bit meh, but the other three are a darn near perfect selection. Kids will want those three.
Over on the building side of things, we’ve got a mini Arkham Asylum for the Joker and Harley to break out of, a motorbike, Bat-copter, and a host of role-play accessories.
There is a lot of fun to be had with this inexpensive set.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
The Lego Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 RV Vacation has a lot going for it.
First off, this set comes with a lot of figures. Four in fact. That’s a solid amount in any set. Toy Story fans are sure to get a kick out of sending Jessie, Alien, Forky, and Rex out on adventures.
Then on the building side of things, there’s an RV for whizzing around the carpet, a campsite, and an entrance. Oh, and lots and lots of accessories. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: Years and Up
-
Golf is boring. But what happens when you combine golf with badminton? You get screams of laughter from the Hog Wild Birdie Golf Set.
Instead of sinking a ball, in Birdie Golf it’s all about smacking the pole with your golf ball/shuttlecock hybrid, erm, things.
This set comes with four birdies, two clubs, a fanny pack for storage, and the pole.
As the name suggests, it really is golf with a fun twist.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Do not write-off the Stikbots. I’ve had some from other sets and they are incredible!
They may not look like much, but these things are the ultimate toy for would-be filmmakers.
You see, these are stop motion toys. Sure, you can play with them normally, but the real fun is grabbing a mobile device, downloading the Stikbots app, and snapping images at different intervals (move an arm, snap, move a leg, snap, and so on).
The app will then do all the hard work and animate the shots into a movie. It’s really easy to use as well.
Cool or what?!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Anything that gets a child learning is a good idea. ThisTake Apart Racing Car? It’s learning. What better way is there to start thinking about how tools work and how things are put together?
Best of all, there are two versions of the car to build. Build it once and you’ll have a flashy convertible. But carry on building and you can deck it out into a rally car.
And yes, it comes with everything you need to get up and running.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Looking to help your child with writing or drawing? Get them this LCD Writing Tablet.
You don’t need to worry about erasers or making mistakes when you can just wipe it away. That’ll also help them with the anxiety of making mistakes, therefore leaving them more receptive to learning.
Plus for the price, it’s the perfect stocking filler.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
-
If you pay attention to the toys market at all, the Fingerlings brand had a stellar year last year with their initial line of small, cute monkeys that hung around on your kid’s fingers. In fact, they were sold out everywhere by the time Christmas came around.
This year, they’ve introduced the Fingerlings Untamed Raptor, which makes those monkeys (and unicorn) into a raptor. Again, dinosaur toys are where it’s at, especially for 5-year-old boys.
Recommended Ages: 5+
-
Kids LOVE this Talking Robot.
This cutesy bot repeats what you say, features moving arms and legs, and has flashing eyes.
And best of all, it’s super affordable. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
The Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Spider-Man Toy is floppy, kind of gross, and perfect for five-year-olds.
Pull it, splat it, squeeze it, make it fight, throw it around, squish it on surfaces – the Goo Jit Zu Spider-Man toy really has the potential for a lot of fun.
Of course, it’s the gross kind of fun, but when we’re talking about younger kids, that’s always the best kind of fun.
There’s a whole range of non-licensed Goo Jit Zu toys to explore as well as other Marvel characters to check out through the above link.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Bandai has been on a roll of late with its move into more frequent 6-inch figure releases, and the Naruto figure is no different.
Just like the Dragon Stars range, the Anime Heroes range features good articulation and gets the likeness right.
This toy also comes with a selection of interchangeable hands.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Lincoln Logs have been around for so long for one simple reason: Simple fun never gets old.
Toys like this are excellent for building a child’s creativity. Not only that, because of the way each wooden log is designed, they all slot into one another with ease, meaning there won’t be any annoyance over the difficulty.
This pack comes with a tin to store the logs in, so there’s no worry of stepping on random pieces, and the whole set comes with 111 pieces. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
The Kurio Glow Smartwatch for Kids is the one to go with if you’ve got a tech-loving child on your hands.
One thing to note about this one, there are lots of copycat products out there that don’t match the quality of the Kurio. This thing is the real deal.
So, what can it do? This Bluetooth smartwatch comes equipped with 20 games and apps. Kids are certain to find something they’ll love in there.
Not only that, it also boasts a light-up feature to transform the games into brightly colored fun, and some of the games make use of the built-in motion tech. It’s fun and gets kids active!
And the coolest part? It’s got a camera packed in so kids can snap away to their heart’s content. Amazing or what?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
The Brio Builder – Builder Motor Set is so freaking cool. Who wouldn’t want to build a moving vehicle?
Brio is really easy to use. It comes with simple tools, but most of the time you can get away with using your hands if that’s easier.
The brilliance here is the level of complexity. This isn’t four parts you smush together to make something. It’s complex, with several parts per build, but isn’t too complex for the age group. No one wants something too difficult because kids won’t enjoy the challenge. Likewise, if it’s too easy they’ll grow tired of it. Getting the balance right is important.
Although this set will guide kids through building a working car, motorbike, and teach them about mechanics, once they’ve got the understanding, they’re free to build whatever they want, and that is where the magic happens.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Getting kids into exercise is never a bad thing. The earlier they start, the more likely they are to continue on through to adulthood.
That’s why toys like the Little Tikes 2 in 1 Splash Hit Tennis Set are such a good investment.
You don’t want kids doing boring exercises like they do at school. You want something fun that’s going to bring them joy.
As for what this thing does, strap in. There are two modes of play here. Kids can blast the ball into the air and hit it, or for the more adventurous, connect a hose and the water will magically levitate the ball.
It’s fun, and a great stealth-exercise routine for those warm summer days.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
-
When kids are young, can you ever go wrong with Play-Doh? (No)
The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations is sure to get kids excited. It’s a pretend ice-cream maker!
Put the Play-Doh in the top, push the lever, and watch as Play-Doh ice-cream rains down into the plastic beaker.
What’s also cool here is the drizzle syrup. It’s still Play-Doh, but it dries into a sugar-like crust when you drizzle it onto Play-Doh. Magic!
Plus, of course, Play-Doh is super affordable, so gifts like this won’t break the bank.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Ever wanted to dissect and alien? Probably not, but knowing how kids are, that’s totally something they’d love!
Grossness is always a safe bet when it comes to 5-year-olds, and the Treasure X Aliens Ultimate Dissection Kit is as gross as they come.
This pack comes with a spider-crab-like alien. Use the dissection tool to pop off its underbelly, cut out its rib-cage, then cut through the sack to find even more alien toys. I did say it was gross.
And yet, these kinds of toys are, weirdly enough, great for getting kids thinking about anatomy and how our insides work.
So yeah, it’s gross, but also kind of brilliant.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
I don’t know about you, but when my kids were five there is no way I’d have trusted them with an iPad Pro.
I did, however, trust them with the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet.
It’s affordable, had all the apps they need, boasts killer parental controls, comes in a kid-proof case (don’t tell them, they’ll test that theory!), and best of all, if it breaks, Amazon will replace it. You can’t get fairer than that!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Okay. This STEM Numbers Transform Robot may be more suited to the three or four-year-old crowd, but just look at it! It’s too awesome not to mention.
This is six robot toys which all can be combined into a giant STEM robot (that definitely isn’t a riff on Optimus Prime).
The Cipherbot incorporates numbers and symbols, and the logical thinking path offered by putting all the robots together means this is one STEM toy they’re going to get a lot out of.
Also, IT’S A GIANT ROBOT!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
The Meland Marble Run Game is both fun and great for developing thinking skills.
On the fun front, nothing beats making your own track and watching as the ball races around the track. Seriously, this is how you spend a lazy afternoon.
As for the thinking skills, kids will be assembling their own tracks, which requires thought and critical thinking. Then, once they have the hang of it, it’s all about making larger, faster tracks.
It’s a great toy with a really useful stealth-education element.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Kids will always get a kick out of anything they can build. Add in magnetism and a cutesy aesthetic, and you’re onto a winner.
The Magnetic Robots pack is a 35-piece set. The real beauty here is there isn’t a right or wrong way to build these little bots. Just whack them together and hope for the best. You’ll be surprised at the brilliant oddities you can create.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Can you ever really go wrong with dinosaur toys? I don’t think so.
This Kid’s Dinosaur Set has a ton of stuff and it’s still really affordable. There are a total of 60 pieces. 60!
There are dinosaurs, early humans, scenery, and a playmat to play out some exciting adventures on.
It doesn’t look like it comes with a meteor, though.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
When the sun’s out and you want to chill in the backyard, this Sprinkle & Splash Play Mat is a must.
Made from PVC and dielectric welding, this 68-inch splash mat is as durable as they come. It’s easy to set up as well. It really is as simple as connecting a hose and turning it on.
Just think of the fun they’ll have while you’re chilling in a deckchair with a cold one? Bliss, right?
Recommended Ages: 3 to 5 Years
-
As I’ve said elsewhere, dinosaurs and cool, and always will be a safe gift idea.
But what happens if you take it a step back in time and get kids unearthing dinosaurs? Sounds like fun, right?
This Dino Egg Dig Kit comes with 12 dinosaur eggs, each with its own unique figure. Soak them in water for five minutes then use the included tool to dig out the dinosaurs.
Sure, this has a limited life cycle, but given the low price, it’s worth every penny, and is easily one of the best toys for 5-year-old boys around.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
What happens when you smush a futuristic aesthetic with a dinosaur and a blaster gun? Not only am I questioning what even is my job, but you also get the DinoBlaster 2-in-1 Transforming Dinosaur Toy Gun!
This thing is just the most stylish dinosaur in the world. That sci-fi look is just pure awesomeness.
The Dinoblaster mixes two things kids love; flashing lights and things to build. You really can’t fault this gift.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
For some reason, kids really love Deadpool, so this Deadpool and Hit-Monkey Collectible Action Figure 2 Pack is perfect for them.
The Deadpool figure is great, as is Hit-Monkey. The Marvel Legends range has the best articulation out there and always nails the character’s likeness.
What makes this set so tempting is the amount of extra stuff you get with it. Heads, a range of colorful guns, headphones, there’s even a guitar!
It’s a great set, and if you’ve got a Deadpool fan in the house, they’re going to love it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
I absolutely love the Marvel Legends Black Panther Figure.
The level of detail here is astounding. The suit has an almost mesh look to it, and the non-masked head looks the part. It’s not a perfect likeness, but it’s darn close given how these are affordable toys.
This figure is incredible for posing, too. It features arm pivots which allow the figure to really crank those arms back. They are really useful when it comes to battling as well.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
This isn’t a regular 6-inch figure, this absolute beast comes in at a huge 14.5-inches!
The Marvel Legends Series Hulk figure ticks all the boxes. Brilliant articulation, nails the likeness across both interchangeable heads and hands, and, as I say, it’s massive, which lends itself perfectly to a character like Hulk.
If your child loves Hulk, this really is THE ultimate Hulk figure.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
The latest Minecraft craze is collecting these mini Minecraft figures. To be honest, I’m totally here for it.
Toys like the Minecraft Mini Figure 3-Pack do something a lot of companies don’t. You can actually see what you’re getting instead of having to buy blind bags. More toys like this, please!
In this pack, you get Alex in diamond armor, a pumpkin-headed skeleton, and a zombie trying to bust down a door.
They are smaller figures, so be sure to factor in how well your child works with smaller things and whether they chomp them.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
If you’re after an affordable Minecraft gift, this Jada Toys Minecraft 20 Pack of Die-Cast Models is worth checking out.
20 is a LOT of Minecraft toys. If you’ve got a shelf or nightstand, these would look great on display.
The full list of included figures is (deep breath), Steve, Alex, zombie pigman, witch, The Wither, snow golem, mooshroom, iron golem, baby zombie, Steve in diamond armor, Alex in diamond armor, a charged creeper (that’s why it’s not green), two villagers, zombie villager, llama, wolf, ocelot, ender-man, and a drowned.
And breathe!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up