51 Best Toys for 9 Year Old Boys

If you’re after a gift in a hurry, there is no better option for Switch owners than Nintendo Switch eShop Digital Codes.

Basically, how it all works is you’re buying a code for the Nintendo Switch’s online store.

You buy the game you want in digital format (as opposed to a physical disc-based version), Amazon will send you the code, then it’s just a case of loading up the Nintendo Switch, head into the eshop – the little shopping icon on the home screen – then select ‘redeem code’.

Enter the code and that’s it. The game you purchased will then be added to your downloads and it’s just a case of waiting.

Due to the fact the speed at which the game downloads is dependent on your Internet connection, I’d suggest using the code the night before so the Switch can download it overnight so it’s ready for the morning the child receives it.

It’s a fast and painless procedure. The only thing to keep in mind is each game has its own different storage size (in gigabytes).

The Switch comes with 32GB of storage, so if you don’t have enough space for the new game, or the new game is larger than 32GB, I’d suggest grabbing a larger micro SD memory card at some point (I’m currently rocking this 256GB memory card and I’m struggling to fill it).

With all that out the way, I’m a big fan of digital games over discs – or ‘carts’ in the case of the Switch. Not having to fiddle around with little cartridges that can get lost is great. Plus I’m really lazy and hate having to get up when I’m trying to relax.

Not only that, the instant delivery of the download codes means you don’t have to worry about the gift arriving there in time for the big day. What’s not to love?

Also, if your child is yet to play Animal Crossing New Horizons, seriously get them it. It’s the cutest, most whimsical game out there.

Nintendo Switch Digital Download Codes: