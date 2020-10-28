19 Best Toys Under $100 for Boys: The Ultimate List

Bill Nye is awesome, so it’s no surprise the Bill Nye’s VR Science Kit is also awesome.

I’ve been playing with this science kit with my kids and let me tell you, we are having a blast. Literally!

I didn’t know this, but if you mix baking soda with vinegar, it causes a volcanic reaction. And what’s the best way to experience this? That’d be with the plastic volcano in this science kit. Just scoop some of the baking soda and drop it into the volcano, add vinegar, then watch as it causes a mini-eruption.

This kit is full of experiments like that, and almost everything you need – beakers, test tubes, string, and so on – is included. The only extras you need are things most will have laying around the house (think vinegar, contact lens solution, that sort of stuff).

The book that comes with this set is really clear, too. So much so, even I didn’t have any problems following it (I flunked science).

Where this differs from the hundreds of other science kits on the market is the use of high-quality items and AR and VR tech.

With a mobile device, kids can download an app, and when they aim the app at a page, a cartoon Bill Nye will appear to explain how everything works and tech them something new.

Not only that, this set comes with a VR headset so kids can watch a short video in virtual reality. Going back to the volcano experiment, that meant being able to fly over an active volcano and look around in 3D. HOW COOL IS THAT?!

It works surprisingly well and is sure to only wow them further.

Honestly, this science kit is some of the most fun my family’s had all year. If you’re after something that’ll bring everyone together and keep them entertained, you really won’t go wrong with the Bill Nye’s VR Science Kit.

Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up