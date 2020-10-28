19 Best Toys Under $100 for Boys: The Ultimate List

We here at Heavy know everyone loves a good bargain. And with our guide to the best toys under $100 for boys, you’ll be able to make them smile and save some money in the process.
Bill Nye is awesome, so it’s no surprise the Bill Nye’s VR Science Kit is also awesome.
I’ve been playing with this science kit with my kids and let me tell you, we are having a blast. Literally!
I didn’t know this, but if you mix baking soda with vinegar, it causes a volcanic reaction. And what’s the best way to experience this? That’d be with the plastic volcano in this science kit. Just scoop some of the baking soda and drop it into the volcano, add vinegar, then watch as it causes a mini-eruption.
This kit is full of experiments like that, and almost everything you need – beakers, test tubes, string, and so on – is included. The only extras you need are things most will have laying around the house (think vinegar, contact lens solution, that sort of stuff).
The book that comes with this set is really clear, too. So much so, even I didn’t have any problems following it (I flunked science).
Where this differs from the hundreds of other science kits on the market is the use of high-quality items and AR and VR tech.
With a mobile device, kids can download an app, and when they aim the app at a page, a cartoon Bill Nye will appear to explain how everything works and tech them something new.
Not only that, this set comes with a VR headset so kids can watch a short video in virtual reality. Going back to the volcano experiment, that meant being able to fly over an active volcano and look around in 3D. HOW COOL IS THAT?!
It works surprisingly well and is sure to only wow them further.
Honestly, this science kit is some of the most fun my family’s had all year. If you’re after something that’ll bring everyone together and keep them entertained, you really won’t go wrong with the Bill Nye’s VR Science Kit.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Paw Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller is freaking massive!
This is another one I’ve been testing out and I never in a million years would have thought it’d be this big. In terms of straight-up dollar-for-dollar value, this is easily one of the best toys under $100 for boys out there.
So, what is it? It’s a motorized vehicle. It’s not an RC car, though. This thing is a lot easier to use. Just push the chunky button down, then the dino patroller vehicle will drive forward by itself for five seconds. If anything gets in its way, those big wheels are sure to propel the vehicle over it.
I gotta say, the above is a brilliant bit of design work. Younger kids may struggle to get to grips with remote-controlled cars, and steering isn’t always easy. A button to drive which stops itself after five seconds, however, is smart.
Elsewhere you’ve got a Chase figure, a larger T-Rex toy, the dino patroller opens at the back to drop the dinosaur into, and Chase can be placed into the front to drive the whole thing. Oh, and it shoots rockets. Because everything has to shoot rockets!
One final fun fact, I got sent this toy for review alongside Spin Master’s RC Batmobile, so naturnally my kids made the two motorized cars drive head-first at one another. Turns out the dino patroller can drive over almost any toy!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Batman Launch and Defend Batmobile is a lot of fun.
This is a modern remote-controlled car. I say modern because instead of using batteries in the car, this Batmobile uses a rechargeable battery. When you run out of juice, just pop open the back and plug the USB cable in and it’ll charge. Smart!
You do need two AAA batteries for the remote, but the fact the car doesn’t means you’re not going to get through hundreds of batteries.
It’s really easy to control as well, which I was surprised by given it’s a simple forward/backward and left/right control setup. Neither me or my youngest had any issues with driving this beast around.
The Batman figure isn’t anything amazing but there’s a reason for that. Batman can be locked into the driver’s seat, then when you hit the red button, the ejector seat kicks in and sends Batman flying out of the Batmobile.
As I say, it’s a really cool toy and a really great RC car. If your child loves Batman, or even if they don’t, they’re going to get a lot out of this.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Kids love playsets and as a general rule, you will never go wrong with Imaginext.
The Fisher-Price Imaginext Shark Bite Pirate Ship is a great little toy. The two figures are awesome and they can be used to interact with the ship to shoot canons or move the cage.
This is a fairly meaty set as well, coming in at 8 x 21 x 16 inches. It’s the perfect size for that big gift that’ll make them wow.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Can you ever go wrong with Playmobil or Scooby-Doo? Nope. Never!
The thing to keep in mind with Playmobil sets is they’re kind of like simplified Lego. Kids love creating, even more so when they get to play with the thing they’re building. You just know they’re going to get a lot of enjoyment out of this set even if they’re not massively into Scooby.
Plus, you know, boys will always get a kick out of blasting vehicles around the floor.
This set comes with Fred, Daphne, and Velma figures as well as a host of different accessories for kids to role-play adventures with.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Exploding Kittens is my go-to game whenever we have family game night. It’s easy to pick up and always results in fits of laughter.
The idea here is really simple. Two or more players draw cards. The one who gets an exploding kitten, and who doesn’t have a defuse card, is out of the game. Then you keep going until only one person remains unexploded.
It’s what happens in between the explosions where the magic happens. You could have a hand of cards that lets you steal someone’s defuse card, or a card that forces another player to pick up more cards and risk a higher chance of exploding.
When there’s only a handful of cards left in the pile, and you know the exploding kitten is coming up, there’s nothing more exciting than trying to save your skin.
Seriously, if you haven’t tried Exploding Kittens, you really need to fix that. It is the best!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
I hear it’s a bad idea to play Cards Against Humanity with kids. Thankfully, if you’re a fan of that style of gameplay, there’s Kids Against Maturity.
If you’ve not played either of the above, the idea here is to make people laugh. Set up a question card, then match your funniest answer cards, read them out loud, and see who gets the most laughs.
While Cards Against Humanity is pure edginess, Kids Against Maturity is all about fart jokes, pop culture references, and generally child-friendly content.
But before you make a decision, I’ve got a money-saving tip. These types of games have expansion packs (read: more cards for when the base game gets stale). You can pick Volume 1 and 2 up separately OR you can get the base game and both volumes at a discount.
Don’t you just love saving money?
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Taco vs Burrito is the perfect party game.
It’s easy to understand and a lot of fun. Plus it was made by a seven-year-old, so you know kids are going to love it.
This is a game about earning points by creating the best dish. But watch out, because other people are going to try and ruin your meal plans.
It’s a hugely popular game and I’m shocked there are still people who don’t own it. If that’s you, fix it now with this solid saving.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Throw Throw Burrito is pure chaos and will result in a lot of laughter.
Imagine a card collecting game. Now imagine playing that while also playing dodgeball. Chaos, right? And yes, you can steal points from opponents by thwacking them with the burrito!
If you’re worried about someone getting hurt, don’t be. The burritos are made from foam so they shouldn’t hurt any of the players. Just, you know, maybe move some of the furniture out the way first.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The Treblab Z2 are hands-down the best mid-range headphones out there. If you’ve got an older child who’s always got their phone blasting music, ditch the cheap $10 headphones and get them these. They’ll thank you later.
To give you an idea of how great these are, I’ve got them on as I’m writing this. The sound quality is superb, and there’s enough space in the earcups to allow music to permeate. They’re not super bassy, but that’s fine. Not everyone wants to get a headache when listening to their favorite tracks.
Honestly, I can’t recommend these headphones enough, and given these headphones are premium-quality and won’t break the bank, there’s no better time to upgrade.
Recommended Ages: N/A
The Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course is legit straight-up one of the best toys out there.
This is a Lego set, so expect lots of building, but where this set differs is the use of the Lego Mario Bluetooth toy.
Mario interacts with different blocks. This could be a coin noise when he hits a question mark block or a stomping sound when he flattens a baddie.
The Mario figure also features an LCD screen to keep track of the high score and, when he gets tired, his eyes close and he goes to sleep (and snores).
The whole hook of each of the different sets is to create a course Mario can traverse, complete with enemies and traps on his way to the goal.
Just keep in mind, the Mario figure only comes with the starter set we’ve linked. You can still play with the other sets, but for the Bluetooth interactivity, you need the Mario toy from the starter set.
As I say, it’s a really fun set. My kids loved it, and if your child loves Lego and video games, they’re going to love it too.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Good gifts don’t need to cost a bomb. Just look at how much the Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child set costs.
You can get quality at a lower price-point so long as you know where to look.
This set is just great. Kids love Star Wars and The Mandalorian is in right now. Plus who doesn’t love Baby Yoda?
There are a total of 295 pieces to this set. Just keep in mind, these types of character builds are a little trickier than normal Lego sets.
If they’ve done any like this before, you needn’t worry. There’s also the option of helping them build it, which believe me, as a parent is great fun!
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
It’s starting to feel like each year Lego releases a new Hulkbuster pack. Normally I’d complain but it’s such a hugely popular set, it’s worth keeping in circulation and the updates each year are always fun.
This incarnation of the Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hulkbuster Versus A.I.M. Agent Set is a mix of the pricier and cheapest Hulkbuster sets mixed with a low price-point. It’s detailed, but not super detailed. And at this price-point, that’s a good deal.
The set also comes with two Iron Man suits, one for the cockpit and one for the arm cannons, and two A.I.M figures to battle.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
At the risk of getting a little heavy here on Heavy, this year has been a little … different?
I don’t know about you and your kids, but my youngest hasn’t adjusted as well as some of his peers have.
What’s helped my child, though, is normalizing everything. Wearing a mask? Oh yeah, everyone does that now. Look, here’s a cutesy plushie that also wears a mask.
When I first heard about the Squishable Mini Plague Doctor, I thought there was no way this would be child-friendly. It turns out, kids find it really cute. Believe me, I’ve got one and tested it on mine. He loves it. It’s got an almost Anime kind of feel to it that kids will naturally gravitate towards.
It’s also ridiculously soft. No, I mean it. When you hold it, you’ll be taken aback by how soft and cuddly it is. I know I was.
So yeah, it may be a little spooky and a bit scary to adults. But if you’re looking to normalize the modern world, getting them a new plushie they’re going to love is a great way to do it.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Play-Doh Ultra Fun Factory Bundle Multipack is a lot of fun for younger kids.
Although when I say younger kids, let’s not forget Play-Doh is fun at any age!
This pack comes with six pots of colored Play-Doh and with a presser for making different shapes. There’s a total of 30 tools included in pack, too, so you know they’re going to get a lot of usage out of this one.
Plus it’s super affordable. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Zoo is just pure chaotic fun.
Eight animals, all of which can be colored with whatever crazy design you can dream up, and when you’re bored with a design, just give them a little bath and they’ll be back to their original pearly white ready for coloring again.
Also included in this pack is a safari tub, 12 washable markers, two brushes, and a spray bottle.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Here’s one for kids who love to create, it’s the 3Doodler 3D Printing Pen.
Don’t underestimate how much fun you can have with 3D pens. You don’t need to be an expert to get enjoyment out of them. Starting with a simple dog is enough to keep you entertained.
This pack comes with a free filament refill, a getting started book, and a book of stencils to help get you underway.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
If we’re talking toys under $100 for boys that they’re going to love, this Talking Robot for Kids is the ultimate gift.
It’s also what I’d call an “all-yearer,” which basically means this guy is popular all year round.
Kids love playing with it. It repeats what they say! It’s like having a little friend follow them around.
Plus this is one super affordable gift. It’s perfect for filling stockings.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
If your kids are anything like mine, they play video games with the sound on 100.
If that’s driving you a little insane, get this Gaming Headset. Not only will it allow them to talk to their friends online, but you can also run the sound through the headset as well. Peace and quiet can be yours. You just gotta believe!
What I like about this gaming headset is it’s nice and chunky. If they sit on it it’ll still break, but it’s going to be harder to break than a regular, thin headset.
Recommended Ages: N/A