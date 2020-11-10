19 Best Toys Under $50 for Boys: The Ultimate List

The Batman Launch and Defend RC Batmobile is pure awesomeness.

You will never go wrong with RC cars when it comes to boys. Especially when it’s a freaking Batmobile.

I’ve been hands-on with this toy and my kids absolutely love it. It’s easy to control and you can launch the included Batman figure from the cockpit at the press of a button.

It’s also great for including a rechargeable battery in the car itself, rather than needing 3,000 different batteries. You gotta love that.

Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up