19 Best Toys Under $50 for Boys: The Ultimate List

  • Updated

We here at Heavy know money doesn’t always stretch as far as we’d like. That’s why we’re bringing you the best toys under $50 for boys so you can get all the hottest toys without spending a fortune.

One Quick Reminder: Factor in Shipping Now

To say this year has been a little different would be the understatement of the century, and because of how different this year has been, more and more people are shopping online rather than in-store. 

While I implore as many people to stay safe and shop online, it's worth keeping in mind shipping services are stretched thinner than usual, and may result in shipping delays. 

Our advice? Don't leave anything until the last minute. If you're in a position to grab a gift ahead of time, definitely do so to avoid disappointment. 

What Are the Biggest Toys of the Year?

Toy retail has been busy this year churning out hit after hit. But you may be surprised to hear, one of the biggest toys right now is Barbie. 

I know! It's like we've gone back in time. 

Elsewhere, courtesy of DreamToys, the predicted heavy hitters are expected to come from Pokemon, Harry Potter, and of course, Lego, because Lego is awesome and you can never have too many Lego sets. 

If you'd like to check them out for yourself, you'll find links below for your viewing pleasure. 

Best Baby Toys

Shopping for babies is easy once you know what you're doing. 

Basically, what you want to look for is something that's going to last. Learning toys are great, but keep in mind they become less useful as they age up. 

So. Ideas. If you're after a plush, I can't recommend the GUND Elmo Light-Up Plush enough. It's cute and has a flashlight built-in, which you know they're going to love as they start to sleep alone. 

On the learning side of things, this V-Tech Walker is awesome. You've got the usual color and shape learning, but where this thing excels is once they start toddling, it goes from being a flat toy to a walker to aid them as they're learning to walk. How cool is that?

More Buying Advice: 

