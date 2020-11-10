19 Best Toys Under $50 for Boys: The Ultimate List

We here at Heavy know money doesn’t always stretch as far as we’d like. That’s why we’re bringing you the best toys under $50 for boys so you can get all the hottest toys without spending a fortune.
The Batman Launch and Defend RC Batmobile is pure awesomeness.
You will never go wrong with RC cars when it comes to boys. Especially when it’s a freaking Batmobile.
I’ve been hands-on with this toy and my kids absolutely love it. It’s easy to control and you can launch the included Batman figure from the cockpit at the press of a button.
It’s also great for including a rechargeable battery in the car itself, rather than needing 3,000 different batteries. You gotta love that.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Heroes of Goo Jit Zu range is currently one of the hottest toy lines around.
Imagine a stress ball. Now turn it into a Marvel or martial arts dinosaurs toy. That’s pretty much what they are, squishy toys you can pull and stretch with nobbly, gooey insides.
What’s especially great is there are different figures available across a broad price spectrum. The basic ones start at around the $10 mark, then there’s larger versions and two-packs for those looking to spend a little extra.
I gotta say, I’m a big fan of toy companies working within different budgets. More of these, please.
If you’d like to explore more of the Goo Jit Zu range, you just know we’ve already covered the Best Goo Jit Zu figures around.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run is an always popular pick if you’re after something different.
This is a brain game that’s suitable for both kids and adults thanks to the different difficulty course cards.
You see, the idea here is to get the marble from point A to point B. The catch? Not every piece will let the marble run straight through, and it’s up to the player to solve the best route to the goal.
It’s a lot of fun. Even when you’re thinking extra hard there’s a massive amount of satisfaction to be had when you finally best a tough course.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’ve got a youngster, chances are they’re into Paw Patrol. What kid isn’t?
If you’re after an affordable gift they’re going to love, check out the Paw Patrol Jet to The Rescue Chase’s Deluxe Transforming Vehicle.
This toy features lights and sound, and with the click of a button, can transform. It also comes with a rather stylish Chase figure.
Plus it’s way under our $50 limit, which is always a good sign.
And don’t forget, if you need any more Paw Patrol ideas, be sure to check out our rundown of all the Best Paw Patrol Toys.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Everyone loves Baby Yoda. He’s an absolute monster, but he’s so darn cute!
The Mattel Star Wars The Child Plush Toy is the toy to go with if you’ve got a fan of the little green elf in the house.
This thing nails the likeness thanks to the use of plastic hands and a plastic head. But despite the usage of plastic, the body is still nice and cuddly, which is all you want from a plushie.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Kids will never tire of building Star Wars walkers. Throw in The Mandalorian and you’ve got yourself one heck of a deal.
The Star Wars AT-ST Raider is one super affordable set, and despite that, there’s still a lot for kids to play with.
Building the AT-ST is sure to keep them entertained, and best of all, it’s got moving parts meaning it’s not just a static toy for a shelf. If they want to play with it, they totally can.
On the mini-figure side of things, you also get The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, and two Klatooinian Raiders.
That’s four figures in a set for less than $50! Don’t you just love a good bargain?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
You can get a lot of quality gifts when you’re looking for toys under $50 for boys if you know where to look. Just take the BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child Set.
The Mandalorian is HUGE right now. Adults and kids love the show, so it makes sense Mandalorian gifts will be high up on every child’s wishlist.
This set is great, too. It captures both characters effortlessly. Not just that, but if they’re already into Lego, this is a different kind of build than what they’ll be used to.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
The Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hulkbuster Versus A.I.M. Agent Set is one of the best affordable Lego sets out there.
Every Marvel fan is going to get a kick out of building their very own Hulkbuster. It’s undeniably cool and best of all, it works like a real action figure.
The Hulkbuster has a ton of detail to it as well. It feels premium, which is what you want from a gift.
You also get two Iron Man figures – one to pilot and one to operate the turret – as well as two A.I.M agents to battle with.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Good gifts don’t need to cost a bomb. The Lego Marvel Avengers Thanos Mech is as cheap as they come and it’s brilliant.
Kids will always love action figures. Let them make it themselves and they’re going to love it even more.
And that’s the thing. The Thanos mech even moves like a real figure thanks to articulation in the arms and legs.
Plus it comes with a Thanos mini-figure to pilot it. You really couldn’t ask for more at this price.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Although a little macabre, the Lego Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire The Rise of Voldemort is perfect for kids who like things a little creepy.
This set tasks kids with building Tom Riddle’s grave and the surrounding graveyard. And yes, Voldemort does pop out of the grave. Lovely!
What’s cool about this set is the Voldemort and Deatheater mini-figures both feature the newer robe piece for the bottom half, as opposed to regular legs and a cape. The newer design is really cool and if they already own a Voldemort mini-figure, they most likely won’t own this improved version.
Sure, this is a bit of a weird set, but then kids love all things weird, so it kind of balances out.
Me personally? I love it.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
For the younger kids out there, check out the brilliant Fisher-Price Imaginext Ninja Armor Batmobile.
Chances are kids already have a Batman Imaginext figure, but they won’t have this one. This one is Ninja Batman, who comes with a different outfit compared to the classic Batman figure and you can holster his sword on his back.
As for the Batmobile, it’s great. Not only does it fire discs, it also has wings that can unfold for when kids want to take it to the skies.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Exploding Kittens Card Game is my personal go-to game on family game night.
It’s so easy to play and always results in fits of laughter.
The goal is to avoid drawing the exploding kitten card. If you do, and you don’t have a defuse card, you’re outta here.
But where this game comes to life is in screwing over other players. Get several of the same cards and you could steal an opponent’s defuse card. Alternatively, if there are only a few cards left in the pile, why not play an attack card and force an opponent to pick up the next card.
It’s great fun, and only occasionally ends in big Monopoly-style fights.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Funko Pops are easily one of the best toys under $50 for boys simply because of how varied they are.
Marvel? Harry Potter? Star Wars? Pokemon? Niche movies? Video games? You name it, there’s probably a range of Funko Pops to collect.
And that’s the main joy. Where else can you create a collection so specific to show off the things you love?
Plus, you know, they’re super affordable so long as you’re not collecting the chase variants.
Recommended Ages: Varies
I see a lot of toys each week. Like, A LOT. But even after all these years, I still believe Marvel Legends are the best action figures out there.
These toys feature the best articulation in the industry and they normally always nail the character’s likeness. They also come with worthwhile accessories, too, which isn’t something I can say for a lot of other brands.
Plus they average out at around the $20 mark, which is well below our $50 limit.
If you need any more Marvel Legends inspiration, you bet we’ve previously counted down the Best Marvel Legends figures around.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Fortnite is currently the biggest video game on the planet, so you bet kids will want Fortnite toys.
One of the best ranges right now is the Fortnite Legendary Series.
These six-inch figures feature a ton of articulation, look just like the characters, and come with a bunch of fun accessories.
They’re also super affordable, too, which I’m obviously a fan of.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Whether it’s smashing or bashing, the Monster Jam Grim Takedown Playset is a lot of chaotic fun.
Load the monster truck, hit the launcher, then watch as it soars through the air and into the skeleton.
Kids, especially boys, love this kind of high-octane fun. Throw in lights and sounds and you know they’re going to get several kicks out of it.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Ninja robots that battle each other while spouting smack-talk. If that isn’t the perfect combo gift for boys, I don’t know what is.
The Ninja Bots are as zany as they come. Arm your bots with weapons – like the deadly spatula! – then make them battle each other in an over-the-top spectacle.
Each bot can also be levelled up to unlock new features. If your kid likes video games, they’re going to get a kick out of raising their very own ninja bot.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Can you ever go wrong with Play-Doh? Nope. Never. It’s timeless. And it’s a good stress reliever to boot.
The Play-Doh Play ‘n’ Store Table is great. Eight Play-Doh pots, loads of different cutters, and a space to keep everything in so the doh doesn’t dry out.
What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Kids love Roblox and they love memes, so the Roblox Meme Pack Playset is sure to go down well.
This pack has all the major memes in toy form. Clowns? Check. Doge? Also check. Robo-raptors? You bet.
If your child isn’t into Roblox, I’d pass on this one. The pack only really works as a gift if they play Roblox regularly.
If they do, though, this is sure to put smiles on faces.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up