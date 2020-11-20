15 Best Toys Under $50 for Girls: The Ultimate List

Whether it’s stocking fillers or something to impress, we’ve rounded up the best toys under $50 for girls to bring you the best gifts for even less.
Also Check Out: 19 Best Toys Under $100 for Girls
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kindi Kids is one of the most popular lines for younger kids, and the Kindi Kids Shiver ‘N’ Shake Rainbow Kate is easily one of the best toys under $50 for girls there is.
Kindi Kids are all about cuteness. Big, sparkly eyes with a wobbly head make these toy so, so cute.
Rainbow Kate comes with over 40 sounds and phrases as well as a selection of fun accessories to play with. If your child loves to role-play different adventures, they’re going to love this.
Plus as Kindi Kids are designed for younger children, changing clothes is much easier to get the hang of. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Great news everyone. Barbie has seen a boom in sales this year, which is great because Barbie dolls are super affordable.
Take this Barbie Doll with Outfits Pack, for example. Very affordable and has a cool gimmick. This doll can be a sweet-themed Barbie doll, a mermaid, or a fairy thanks to the three outfits you get in this set. How cool is that?
I don’t think I’ve mentioned this yet, but it’s also really cheap. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LOL remains one of the most popular doll franchises out there, and the current run of OMG Remix Dolls are what kids want.
The dolls in this range are super, super cool. These superstar dolls come with two outfits – one for day to day wear and an on-stage pop outfit.
The box of this thing also needs a little shoutout. It works like a record player and actually plays music. How cool!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Baby Yoda is currently the most loved character on the planet, so it’s no surprise the Mattel Star Wars The Child Plush Toy is one of the most in-demand toys under $50 for girls.
Girls love Star Wars, and they love Baby Yoda. It’s a match made in heaven.
This Child plush is by far the most popular one out there. It nails the face and the main body is nice and cuddly. Not only that, it’s nice and affordable. It’s everything you want from a plush essentially.
Plus the box doubles up as The Child’s stroller. What’s not to love?
Just keep in mind, because of how popular this toy is, it sells out fast, so if you see it in stock, grab as quickly as possible to avoid disappointment.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Affordable, fun, and super cute, the BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child is so easy to recommend.
It’s just one of those gifts that tick all the boxes, you know? You’ll always have fun Lego no matter the set. It’s a fool-proof gift (which is why I always go Lego).
Kids love the Mandalorian, too, so being able to build more cartooney versions of Mando and The Child in figure form is going to be a blast.
And the price! If there’s one item to prove you can get quality toys for under $50, it’s this one.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lego Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus is a really fun build. If your child loves Harry Potter, this is an affordable gift they’re going to love.
The thing I love most about this set is how the bus opens up. The one side is designed so it can swing open, giving kids space to play on the inside (and yes, it snaps securely back into place when you’re done).
It’s such a cool feature. Sure, the set would still be great as just a bus, but having that extra layer of playing potential is sure to result in even more fun adventures.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lego Creative Fun Box isn’t for every child, but if your child is all about imagination, they’re going to love it.
The brilliance of this set is it takes you deeper than other sets. Whether it’s working out how to fit ears onto a dog or using joints to make a sheep’s head move, kids will be learning how things work through play.
There’s also a selection of ideas included to get kids started.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lego Overwatch Wrecking Ball is such a cute Lego set. It’s a sentient hamster that drives around in a transforming ball. Is there anything cuter than that?
It’s a really fun build. Being able to transform the finished product from a mecha-like state into a rolling ball is a cool little touch you don’t see often in Lego.
Plus, and this is the biggest factor when you’re after stocking fillers, it’s nice and cheap. You can beat this when it comes to value.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Exploding Kittens is my family’s favorite card game. It’s super easy to play and always results in laughter.
The goal here is to avoid drawing the exploding kitten card. But how do you avoid that? How about using a defuse card? Actually, why not steal your opponent’s defuse cards? And if you’re feeling particularly devious, you could always play an attack card right before you think the exploding card is coming up to force other players to pick it up.
It’s essentially a game of strategic screwing over of other players. It’s a lot of fun, and if you’ve yet to pick it up, you should really fix that.
Recommended Ages: 8 years and Up
-
The Big Potato Disney Sketchy Tales Game is a really fun idea for a game.
How does it work? One player picks a character and scenario card, then has a go at drawing a combination of the two. When their masterpiece is complete, they pass it over to the next player who writes down what they think the doodle is.
After everyone has had their turn, then it’s just a case of laying down the completed Sketchy Tale journey and everyone laughs at the unpredictable turns the story has taken.
It’s basically whispers in drawing form, so you know it’s going to be a hoot when you reveal the final tale.
I’ve included a video to take a look at it in action. Personally, I think it’s the perfect Sunday afternoon game.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Science Kits are all the rage right now. Anything that gets kids learning in a fun, hands-on way is sure to go down a treat.
If you’re after a high-quality, affordable solution, the Nat Geo Science Magic Kit is the way to go.
This thing has 50 easy to understand magic science experiments to play with. Kids will feel like Houdini in no time.
Personally, I prefer the Bill Nye Science Kit but as that’s not under $50, the Nat Geo Science Magic Kit wins this race thanks to its sheer affordability.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a gift but don’t want to spend a fortune, Funko Pops are the best thing going.
These cutesy models span so many different properties. Whether it’s video games, movies, TV, comics, or another niche interest, chances are there’s a Funko Pop of it to collect. Heck, you can even get McDonald’s Funko Pops!
And that’s the brilliance of Funko Pops. Being able to create your own collection based on the things you love then proudly show it off is great.
Plus because they’re well below our target of $50, they’re easy to recommend.
Recommended Ages: Varies
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If we’re talking about the best toys under $50 for girls, there’s no way we couldn’t mention the Zing Go Go Bird.
This thing is insane. I’ve gone hands-on with the green version of this bird and me and my family had a blast with it.
It doesn’t look like it should work as well as it does. So far we’ve slammed it into a tree, the side of a building, and watched it plummet 50 feet to the floor. It still hasn’t broken. How?! What does it take to kill this thing?
It’s really easy to control as well once you’ve got the hang of it. You just need to throw it gently to get it started but once it’s airborne, it’ll stay there.
Just, you know, make sure you’ve got a lot of open space because you will underestimate how high this beast flies.
Recommended Ages:8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a Poke-fan in the house, you won’t ever go wrong with Pokemon Toys.
These are another entry that tick all the boxes. They’re affordable, there’s a wide selection of different toys available, and they’re fun to play with.
The pack I’ve highlights comes with both Charizard and Squirtle but there’s much, much more to explore if those two aren’t their favorites.
Recommended Ages: Varies
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My Little Pony may have fallen off recently but it’s still got a dedicated fanbase.
If your kid’s into My Little Pony, this Amazon exclusive My Little Pony Six Pony Collection is well worth checking out.
The six ponies in this pack are Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Fluttershy, and Applejack. It’s the ones you want in other words.
The only real downside is these figures don’t move much. Still, for the price, they’re still worth it.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up