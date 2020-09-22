22 Cool Unicorn Toys She’ll Love

Looking for some awesome unicorn toys for your little one? We’ve got you covered with the list below. Unsurprisingly, there are several toy options, onesies, and other merch for fans of the beautiful creatures, ranging from stuffed plush toys to unicorn accessories to wear and be creative. Below, discover the best unicorn toys for girls:
One particular detail that makes unicorns so awesome is the fact that they can fly due to their magical powers. This Flutterbye Fairy Flying Unicorn can launch from the palm of your hand and is able to launch from the push of a button. Flutterbye is really colorful and sparkly, with a light up horn on top of her head. She has sensors that detect your hand and its movements. This is a really interesting take on the typical unicorn figure, and is perfect to play with.
Tents are the perfect addition to any kid’s room. She’ll read in it, watch her tablet in it, play with her toys in it, have tea parties in it, and more! One of the best things I’ve purchased for my daughter’s bedroom is a cute tent similar to this one.
This tent features a bright pink unicorn with a rainbow mane on it, with clouds, mountaintops, rainbows, and stars all around it. It’s super easy to assemble and take-down when necessary.
This is one of our favorite unicorn gifts in 2019 because it’s not just another toy, but it’s something they’ll get use out of over and over again. Like I said above, she can read in it, watch YouTube on her tablet in it, play with her toys in it, have a tea party in it, and more.
The Barbie Dreamtopia Unicorn Styling head, based on the Barbie Dreamtopia series, is a great option for those aspiring hair stylists out there. It comes with a white unicorn head and a beautiful, flowing pink mane. And, the unicorn has a shiny golden horn that little girls will love.
The full set includes the head, one hairbrush, three large barrettes, three smaller barrettes, and two hair ties.
Of course, you shouldn’t need the hair ties to convince you that girls love unicornshttps://www.npr.org/2011/02/09/133600424/why-do-girls-love-horses-unicorns-and-dolphins – but that’s certainly a nice bonus.
It’s also one of the best Barbie toys available right now.
FurReal Friends have been around for a while now, representing many different animals, both fictional and realistic.
From cats to dogs, there has been a FurReal friend. However, this new take on the popular company, StarLily, moves and acts like a real animal. StarLily responds in over one hundred ways , reacting to voice, petting, and more. There is also a phone app that can be used to control and play games with her. With a combination of all these things, StarLily can be entertaining for hours, becoming a permanent friend. It’s one of our favorite unicorn toys for girls.
Of course, with Fingerlings being as popular as they are and such a mega craze, it would be impossible to not include these Fingerlings Unicorns on our list of the best unicorn toys for little girls.
There are currently two unicorn Fingerlings available, Jojo (the glitter pink unicorn) and Mackenzie (the glitter white unicorn). Each Fingerling responds to noise, motion, and touch with motions and noises of their own.
Running through the forest in the pages of the fantasy book, the majestic unicorn stands out as a popular creature in not only the fantasy genre but pop culture in general. Having the body of a horse, usually white fur, and a horn, unicorns are definitely considered majestic creatures and are favorites of many of all ages. Now, when they’ve got a pink body like some of these Fingerlings, they’re even cooler!
If you’re a parent, I probably don’t need to go over the many benefits of dress-up play with you (so I’ll let Bella Luna Toys’ Sarah Baldwin break it down for you).
One of our favorite dress-up playsets for little girls is this super cute one by LYLKD designed with the likeness of a unicorn in mind. It features a rainbow tutu with a matching color unicorn headband, complete with a rainbow horn.
The discovery of unicorns does not exist, which means that we cannot ride them… yet. However, with the Deluxe Prance N’ Play Unicorn stick, your little girl can imagine that she is riding on the back of a majestic unicorn.
This toy is set up “pony style” and looks like the typical horse counterparts. Probably the best part is that it has realistic sounds, making it a somewhat convincing alternative an actual unicorn. And, let’s not forget that Melissa and Doug toys are known for their high quality and uniqueness.
If unicorn plushes, pony sticks, or a robotic unicorn is not your style, there is always the Handicorn. This product comes with a set of five finger puppets including four hooves and a head.
At any moment, your hand can turn into a mini unicorn, making it walk back and forth across a desk, table, or anywhere you may deem fit. One interesting review on Amazon said that it was useful in another way, as a form of therapy for those who are trying to get movement back into their hands after breaking or injuring a finger. Either way, the Handicorn has both a hilarious and functional option when looking at finger puppets as a whole.
Let your kids take the fun with them wherever they go with the Fairy Carrying Case Playset, which comes with 49 pieces that are all carried in a plastic case. Figures are able to bend, sit, stand and turn their heads, and they include a fairy, two unicorns, two rabbits, flowering trees and other accessories. It’ll keep your kids busy on the go, and the unicorn toys look great with pink manes and pink horns.
The Unicorn Garden by Creative Roots is definitely going to be one of the hottest toys of 2018 around Christmas time, as kids LOVE unicorn toys.
With this, they can create and decorate a magical unicorn garden, complete with 5 hand-painted figurines. It really grows flowers, using real soil. It’s great for both indoor and outdoor display.
Recommended Ages: 8+
Price: $22.00 (12 percent off MSRP)
With a name like Twinkle, you know this unicorn must be magic! The VTech Go! Go! Smart Friends Twinkle the Magical Unicorn will walk forward, move her head and even flap her wings when her buttons are pressed.
Our favorite part of this unicorn toy is its colorful, sparkly horn that illuminates and changes color. It also comes with a cute golden carrot (because what else would a unicorn eat!?) that’s interactive.
It also comes with a small Fairy Prisma figure that lights-up and says her own phrases and plays her own set of sounds.
Remember those cute Puppy Surprise toys that debuted in the early 1990s? Well, now there are many other versions of that — including a super cute Unicorn Surprise toy.
Like the Puppy Surprise of yesteryear, the Unicorn Surprise comes with a surprise number of “pups” (quick: what are baby unicorns called?) in her litter. Your child will either get three, four, or five little pups, each made from soft plush and fabric materials.
What’s better than a plush unicorn toy? A plush unicorn toy in a plush purse.
This 8″ stuffed unicorn is all-white with a sparkly gold horn, and the purse is purple and gold. It’s super cute, and your child is going to want to bring it everywhere with her.
This AWESOME I Love Unicorns Craft Kit by Craft-tastic is an absolute must for little girls on rainy days. It features six fun unicorn-themed projects and comes with a bunch of stuff, including 79 pom poms, 9 pieces of acrylic felt, 25 yards of acrylic yarn, 50 pieces of card stock, and so much more — all of which are to be used to make those 6 unicorn craft projects.
It’s a brilliant way to keep your kids occupied on those rainy days when there’s “nothing to do.”
GUND is a well-known plushie maker, and their My Magical Sound and Lights Unicorn is one of our favorites. Although technically an alicorn and not a unicorn (alicorns have wings), it’s still fantastic, with its colorful pastel tail and mane.
You can’t go wrong with the GUND brand, and that’s why this is one of our top picks for the best unicorn stuffed animals available in 2019.
Step2 has a great Unicorn Water Table that’s one of the best outdoor toys for kids. It comes with 13 accessories, including three unicorns, one paddle wheel, one bucket, two cups, one flipper, and more.
Its colors are pastel purple (lavender) and coral blue. It’ll keep your kids having fun for hours!
One of the most popular and best-selling new toys of 2018 was Hasbro’s Don’t Step In It game, and quickly after it launched, Hasbro announced the Don’t Step In It Unicorn Edition.
That’s right — a game that tasks your kids with not stepping in little colorful sparkly “poop piles.”
It comes with a rainbow colored compound that you mold into piles and place on the playmat, and you have to blindfold yourself while trying to not step in unicorn poop.
Little Live Pets is a super popular line of animal toys that serve as great interactive toys for kids. Every year, Little Live Pets has introduced a new animal into their line and have made our list of the best new toys of the year.
One of our favorites in their line is the Little Live Pets Unicorn, which comes complete with a horn that illuminates. It also makes cute unicorn sounds that your child will love.
This super colorful, rainbow-filled 15 piece tea set is the perfect tea set for tea time with her stuffed friends. It comes with 4 cups and saucers, 4 plates, a tea pot that has a removable lid, and a beautiful serving tray that holds it all.
This past Christmas, I bought my child a bunch of different toys and things that I was really excited for her to unwrap on Christmas morning. But the one thing I wasn’t expecting was that one of the cheapest gifts we got for her was actually her favorite.
It’s the My Audio Pet Unicorn Mini Bluetooth Speaker, which is smaller than a small apple. It easily connects to any Bluetooth-enabled device. My daughter uses it every single night, paired with the Moshi app, as a part of her bedtime routine. Despite its smaller size, it’s actually quite loud. And although its sound quality isn’t going to win any awards, it’s the perfect speaker for a child’s room.
Kidoozie Foam Pogo Jumpers are a REALLY great gift option, because for under $20, you can get them something that they’re going to use a ton! It’s great for both outdoor and indoor use, and believe it or not, this little foam jumper can hold up to 250 pounds (that’s right — adults can use it too!)
This foam jumper, in particular, is a unicorn-themed jumper that kids absolutely love, featuring a unicorn head at the top.
I’ve already raved about the quality standards of Melissa & Doug toys, and the Melissa & Doug Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal is certainly no exception. It stands at 32″ high x 45″ long x 12″ wide, and it’ll make the perfect addition to your child’s bedroom. It’s super soft and cuddly, yet stands on its own, thanks to its sturdy wireframe. It’s white and pink with colorful stars on its hindquarters and a giant pink unicorn horn.