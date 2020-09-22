22 Cool Unicorn Toys She’ll Love

Tents are the perfect addition to any kid’s room. She’ll read in it, watch her tablet in it, play with her toys in it, have tea parties in it, and more! One of the best things I’ve purchased for my daughter’s bedroom is a cute tent similar to this one.

This tent features a bright pink unicorn with a rainbow mane on it, with clouds, mountaintops, rainbows, and stars all around it. It’s super easy to assemble and take-down when necessary.

This is one of our favorite unicorn gifts in 2019 because it’s not just another toy, but it’s something they’ll get use out of over and over again. Like I said above, she can read in it, watch YouTube on her tablet in it, play with her toys in it, have a tea party in it, and more.