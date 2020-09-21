19 Best Vampirina Toys Available Right Now

The Just Play Vampirina B&B is easily THE best out of all of the Vampirina toys on this list. Essentially, Vampirina’s home could be its own character. This playhouse stands 26″ tall and has three floors, and it’s designed to look like the Scare B&B from the Disney Jr. series. It also comes with two 3.5″ figures: a ghoul glow Vampirina and a Poppy figure.

When Vampirina is placed on six special spots in the playhouse, she’ll glow! She can also hang upside down from the ceiling for batacular poses!

If you’re looking for Vampirina toys that she’ll get the most play out of, the Just Play B&B is the best option.