21 Best Walking Dead Toys: The Ultimate List

Looking for cool The Walking Dead toys? We’ve got you covered here at Heavy.com.

The Walking Dead’s TV series started out strong, gaining a massive fan base through its tale of the harrowing journey of Rick Grimes and his followers.

And, throughout the course of the show’s run, we’ve seen so many cool-looking zombies we can’t even count them all.

Because of the show’s popularity — which, admittedly, isn’t what it once was — there is a plethora of truly incredible toys that are worthy of your collection.

If you’re looking for some awesome Walking Dead gifts for your favorite TWD fan, look no further than our list of the coolest toys available, which you can find below:

What Are the Best Walking Dead Toys Available Right Now?

Rank Image Name of Product Price Action
1
Dale's RV Set McFarlane Toys
Dale’s RV Set (McFarlane Toys)
$38.82 Shop now at Amazon
2
prison tower and gate set
The Walking Dead Prison Tower & Gate Building Set
$90.97 Shop now at Amazon
3
Glenn action figure
10-Inch Glenn Deluxe Action Figure
$32.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
the walking dead monopoly survival edition
The Walking Dead Monopoly (Survival Edition)
$66.94 Shop now at Amazon
5
Daryl Dixon deluxe box set
Daryl Dixon w/ Custom Bike Deluxe Box Set (McFarlane Toys)
$64.99 Shop now at Amazon
6
the governor's room building set
The Governor’s Room Building Set
$22.16 Shop now at Amazon
7
The Walking Dead Funko Mystery Minis Series 4
The Walking Dead Funko Mystery Minis (Series 4)
$8.71 Shop now at Amazon
8
zombie merle action figure
Zombie Merle Action Figure
$14.12 Shop now at Amazon
9
merle & Daryl Dixon 2-pack
Merle & Daryl Dixon 2-Pack
$26.00 Shop now at Amazon
10
negan deluxe figure mcfarlane toys
10-Inch Negan Deluxe Figure
$44.07 Shop now at Amazon
