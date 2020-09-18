21 Best Walking Dead Toys: The Ultimate List

Looking for cool The Walking Dead toys? We’ve got you covered here at Heavy.com.
The Walking Dead’s TV series started out strong, gaining a massive fan base through its tale of the harrowing journey of Rick Grimes and his followers.
And, throughout the course of the show’s run, we’ve seen so many cool-looking zombies we can’t even count them all.
Because of the show’s popularity — which, admittedly, isn’t what it once was — there is a plethora of truly incredible toys that are worthy of your collection.
If you’re looking for some awesome Walking Dead gifts for your favorite TWD fan, look no further than our list of the coolest toys available, which you can find below:
Dale’s RV could’ve been its own character in Season 2, and that’s why renown toymaker McFarlane Toys made it a focus point for one of their construction sets. This set comes with 468 pieces, and it features a couple of great accessories: two folding chairs, an awning that opens and closes, and three figures (Dale with binoculars, the RV zombie, and a Female Herd Walker.
The Dale figure even comes with alternate legs that are set in the seated position.
The Winnebago is highly detailed, as are the figures, and it’s a great set to add to your collection of The Walking Dead toys.
Coming in at 620 pieces strong, McFarlane Toys’ Prison Tower & Gate Building Set is another must for Walking Dead fans. Not only does it come with the incredibly detailed prison guard tower with a shed and the barbed wire fence to go in front of it, but it also comes with a Glenn figure, a crawler walker, and a female herd walker.
One of the cool, subtle aspects of this kit is the door, which actually swings open and shut.
The Prison Tower & Gate Set is one of our favorite McFarlane Toys building sets, and it makes a great addition to any TWD collection.
The most accurate and detailed action figure we’ve ever seen. Here we have the 10-inch Deluxe Figure by McFarlane, which features his look during seasons 5 and 6. Like the other figures, it’s also taken from 3D scans of the actor. The figure comes with a scoped assault rifle and a black circular base that helps keep him upright and stable. This is a flawless Glenn action figure that will take your The Walking Dead toy collection to the next level.
There are so many different versions of Monopoly that we don’t know what to do with ourselves, but if you’re looking for one based on AMC’s The Walking Dead, this is the one to buy. While there are a couple other versions out there, the Survival Edition is the most recent updated version. It comes with 6 collectible Walking Dead-themed pieces, including Carl’s hat, Negan’s bat, Michonne’s katana, and more.
It doesn’t get much cooler than fan-favorite Daryl Dixon with his signature crossbow and iconic motorcycle mutt. Like the rest of the McFarlane Walking Dead toys, the Daryl Dixon w/ Custom Bike Deluxe Set is taken from 3D scans of the actor, using his likeness from Seasons 5 and 6 of the AMC show. The figure stands at 5″ tall, and he’s wearing his iconic angel wings stitched biker vest with a long sleeve black leather jacket. It also features the bike that Daryl built in Alexandria after finding the garage full of parts. It’s a great combo pack, and of course, it’s highly rated by reviewers.
This 292-piece set features The Governor’s Room, and its coolest feature is the included LED lights in the “fish” tanks. The set comes with hardwood floors, two walls, a leather chair, end table with lamp, two baskets, and a bucket of body parts. The Governor’s Room Set also comes with two figures: The Governor and his zombified daughter, Penny.
Of course, Funko’s highly stylized toys pair perfectly with Image’s highly stylized comic book series, and that’s why we’re in love with these The Walking Dead Funko Mystery Minis. Here we have Series 4 figures, which includes Rick, Daryl, Michonne, zombies, Daryl’s chopper (yes, really!) and more. Each stands at 3-inches tall, and there are PLENTY of TWD mystery minis available (including a super cool “Memoriam” series!). So, if you’re looking for the cutest Walking Dead toys you’ve ever seen, check out these Mystery Minis.
This is, hands-down, one of the best Walking Dead action figures available right now. The Zombie Merle Action Figure looks incredible, and it has 22 points of articulation. It comes with his prosthetic arm and prison shiv. The episode in which we see zombie Merle and we see Daryl seeing zombie Merle is one of the most emotional TWD episodes of all-time, and that’s when The Walking Dead is at its best. This Zombie Merle Action Figure will look great among the rest of your collection.
Ah, nothing beats a featured brotherly love during a zombie apocalypse like the one with Merle and Daryl Dixon. The figures both stand ~5-inches tall, and they’re created using 3D scans of the actual actors (Norman Reedus and Michael Rooker). Both figures have an impressive 20 points of articulation, so you can manipulate them as you want.
The Daryl figure includes his iconic crossbow, a hunting knife, fire axe, pick axe and a set of prison keys, while Merle includes his arm bayonet, a rifle, pistol, and a knife. It’s based on their likenesses in Season 4.
The most hated TWD villain in the television show is highlighted here with a highly-detailed 10-inch figure from McFarlane Toys. It features Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s likeness with impressive accuracy, and it’s sculpted based on his appearance in Season 7. It also features Lucille, his iconic barbed-wire baseball bat, which he’s holding mid-swing. This figure comes in a display-ready box, so it’s ready to join the rest of your Walking Dead collection.
This impressive-looking Carl Grimes action figure has 22 points of articulation, and it includes some great accessories like the prison medical bag, prison keys, removable hat, and a hunting knife. It’s the best Carl Grimes action figure available right now.
The premiere episode, “Days Gone By”, had to really shock and awe audiences to get them to come back next week, and one of the best first episodes of any television show of all-time is The Walking Dead’s. In it, we met Bicycle Girl, the most gruesome-looking zombie to be shown on television at the time (TWD has since topped that multiple times). Here, Funko has given us a Bicycle Girl Plush, complete with spine and guts hanging out (albeit, cute spine and guts). This is literally the ugliest plush doll I could ever imagine, which makes it the perfect gift for Walking Dead fans.
This Rick Grimes Deluxe Figure by McFarlane toys stands at 10-inches tall, and it comes with a pistol, rifle, and an alternate arm. Its likeness to Andrew Lincoln is super impressive, and if you’re one of those fans who still likes Rick, it’s going to be your favorite figure in your collection.
We all can think of some of The Walking Dead‘s grossest-looking zombies, but one that always comes into the conversation is that nasty well zombie from season 2 in the “Cherokee Rose” episode. This gruesome zombie is much cuter here, as Funko has created a soft plush based on it. It’s 7-inches tall, and it has the rope wrapped above the waist. Be sure to keep it out of reach of your dogs if you have any, because this thing wouldn’t stand a chance.
If you’re looking to collect some awesome zombie toys for your role play time, the Riot Gear Zombie Action Figure is an absolute must. This zed is covered from head to toe in body armor, which feels like something you’d see out of a video game. It’s 5-inches tall, and like the rest of the McFarlane toys, its level of detail is impressive. From bloodied face to wear on the armor gear, this walker is one of our favorites.
Season 2 also gave us the Woodbury Assault Vehicle, and this replica building set by McFarlane Toys is super cool. It’s highly-detailed and comes with 401 pieces (which are also compatible with LEGOs and other McFarlane sets you might already have). It comes with a Shumpert figure (remember him?), which also comes with an alternate set of sitting legs. There’s also a netted walker included in the pack.
What’s most impressive about this set is its attention to detail, as it even includes mud flaps and wood paneling accent details along the vehicle.
Royal Bobbles is well-known in the toys industry for their many bobblehead figures – all of which are highly detailed. This Walking Dead Rick Grimes Collectible Bobblehead is highly rated, and it’s not really a surprise; it’s premium quality. In fact, Royal Bobbles takes such emphasis on quality that each individual bobblehead is hand-painted to ensure accuracy. It also comes in a display-ready box that will look good with the rest of your Walking Dead toys collection.
The Bloody Zombie 3 Pack by McFarlane Toys includes the RV Zombie with a screwdriver in its eye, Bicycle Girl, and the nasty Well Zombie. Each of the figures is around 5-inches tall, and are created with 3D scanning.
Michonne’s badassery is on display here, and it shows the character as we found her in Season 1: with her two pet zombies and all the blood you could imagine. This 3-pack set also comes with some great accessories, including two backpacks, two extra sets of arms for the walkers, and Michonne’s hooded cape.
This construction kit comes with two buildable barriers that are 3-inches in length each, and 16 barrier spikes. On those spikes, you can place two of the included figures, as if they were impaled. It’s one of the smaller construction sets available, as it only comes with 70 pieces. But the point of this one isn’t the building, it’s the cool result: two spiked barriers and three walkers.
We’ve all seen what Negan’s bat can do, as he’s already brought a few of our favorite characters to their demise using his instrument of choice. Here, we have a Lucille replica toy, that’s a plastic version of the bat. Obviously, that’s not real barbed wire, so fear not — it’s perfectly safe. It stands at a full 32-inches tall, the size of a normal bat.
