10 Best Luggage Scales for Frequent Flyers

Requires you to lift luggage Runs on a battery that requires replacing, not recharging



3. Fosman Backlight Luggage Scale

This stainless steel digital scale has a backlight, making the numbers even easier to read. It has a capacity of 110 pounds, and can be switched between pounds, kilograms, ounces, and grams. The battery indicator alerts you when the battery is running low and it has a simple on/off push button.

Reviewers commented on its small size and durability, which make it easy to pack in your luggage without worrying. The strap hooks around the handle of your luggage, then you lift the suitcase up and get a reading on the weight. Like other handheld scales, lifting the luggage could be difficult for travelers, but the fact that the strap hooks all the way in means luggage won’t slip off, as it can in hooks that don’t clip in. The scale comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Backlit easy-to-read screen Small size and low price Limited lifetime warrantee



Cons:

Runs on a battery that requires replacing, not recharging No tape measure or additional features



4. Smart Weigh Heavy Duty Luggage Scale

If you regularly pack oversized luggage or the thought of lifting luggage with a handheld scale doesn’t seem realistic, then the Smart Weigh Heavy Duty Luggage Scale is for you. It’s a floor scale, like the ones you use to weigh yourself, but has a cord with a digital reader attached, so you can see the weight even if your luggage covers the entire surface.

The scale is 10.6” x 10.6” and made of stainless steel. Reviews say it is durable enough for many uses with heavy luggage. This scale can also weigh higher weights than most–up to 440 pounds/200 kilograms.

The scale runs on an internal battery or off of a USB port. While the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, one user did mention that it needs to be reset to zero every once in awhile.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Does not require lifting

Can be used for boxes as well as luggage

Has an extended digital reader on a cord

Can weigh up to 440 pounds

Cons:

Not easily transportable Pricier than other luggage scales Sometimes needs to be reset



5. Urbo 3-In-1 Luggage Scale

The easy-grip 3-In-1 luggage scale comes with a few cool features, as the name suggests. It’s a scale that can weight up to 110 pounds/50 kilograms, thanks to a durable strap that clips around your luggage handle. The bright LCD screen makes it easy to see the reading, which according to reviews is accurate within a few tenths of a pound.

It’s also a flashlight with a 60 Lumens LED torch, which can be useful when traveling–one reviewer mentioned she took the scale on a scuba trip and the flashlight came in handy when traveling after dark.

Perhaps its most useful feature aside from actually weighing luggage is its external battery, which has2600 mAh of power and can be used to charge mobile phones. It also has an auto-off feature and warns you via an alert light when the battery is low. It comes with a USB charging cable as well.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Includes a flashlight

Doubles as a phone charger

Durable and easy to read

Cons:

Can’t weigh more than 110 pounds Color might not be appealing to some users Requires lifting luggage



6. Habor Luggage Scale

The Habor scale is simple and affordable. It weighs items from 0.02 pounds/10 kilograms to 110 pounds/50 kilograms and shows the reading on a backlit screen. An ‘H’ appears once the reading is set, so you don’t have to wonder when it has hit an accurate point. The screen shuts off after one minute without use to save power.

It also has a tape measure to help make sure your bag fits the airline’s dimension policy. The scale weighs 3.5 ounces, so it can be added to your luggage without putting you over the weight limit.

One reviewer mentioned that for the price it was a great buy, but can only be used with luggage, not boxes or items without a handle. The Habor scale doesn’t have as much of a handle to grip onto as other scales, but that makes it smaller. It’s also one of the most affordable scales out there.

Price: $9.49

Pros:

Shows a symbol when weight is set

Includes a tape measure

Shuts off to save power

Affordable

Cons:

Can’t be used with items that don’t have a handle Requires lifting luggage



7. Balanzza Mini Scale

If you travel with carry-on luggage only and are looking for something that can save space while still helping you not go over the baggage limit, this is the scale for you. The scale is compact, yet has an ergonomic design that lets you grip underneath easily to lift your luggage, which is held by a very durable strap. You’ll know when the weight is calculated by the beep it makes, and can see the reading on the backlit screen on the top of the scale.

It runs via a rechargeable battery and comes with a mini USB cord, which can all be wrapped up and packed easily in your carry-on. The scale weighs 3.2 ounces and is 4 x 1.2 x 1.6 inches.

While the reviews are mostly positive, some users had issues with the battery not working after three months or so. The product has a five-year warranty.

Price: $24.95

Pros:

Compact size

Ergonomic and durable

Beeps when weight is set

Rechargeable via included USB cord

Cons:

Battery does not last long Cannot weigh luggage more than 110 pounds Cannot weigh anything that doesn’t have a handle



8. Victorinox Digital Luggage Scale

The Victorinox scale is one of the pricier on the list, but it comes with an extra battery, which helps make up for some of it. One user said the first battery lasted two years and was still going strong, while another noted that the price was worth the quality and customer service. It can weigh up to 110 pounds/50 kilograms, and also shows weight in grams and ounces.

It has a simple, sleek black design branded with the Victorinox logo. The LCD screen lights up once the weight has been calculated, and turns off after 90 seconds. It’s 5 x 2 x 1.5 inches and weighs 0.12 pounds/1.76 ounces. Like many scales, it uses a strap to weigh luggage.

Price: $40.00

Pros:

Comes with an extra battery

Power saving screen

Victorinox is known for customer service

Small size

Cons:

More expensive than other options Can only weigh things that have a handle Cannot weigh more than 110 pounds



9. Dr.meter Electronic Balance Scale

While this is technically a fish scale, we’re including it because it’s affordable and has a few features that make it useful for travelers as well. One, the fact that it’s charged using AAA batteries (it comes with the first set) makes it easy to buy batteries and recharge almost anywhere in the world. Two, it’s small and comes with a tape measurer, helpful for luggage dimensions. It’s also great for those who do more outdoor travel and actually will also use it to weigh fish and other items.

The metal hook is one flaw when it comes to luggage, as larger handles might not fit. However, for backpacks (even large camping backpacks) and most carry-on bags, it works well. The hook folds into the scale, making it easy to pack away without it getting stuck on anything.

It can weigh up to 110 pounds/50 kilograms within 5 grams of accuracy. The LCD screen is night-vision enabled, and it shows a smiley face when the weight is set. It turns off automatically and comes with a full 12-month warranty.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Batteries are easy to restock

Simple and affordable

Has multiple uses and includes a tape measure

12-month warranty

Cons:

Does not have a strap Not as easy to grip as other scales



10. Tarriss Jetsetter Digital Luggage Scale

The Tarriss scale operates like many on the list, but comes in a sleek stainless steel rather than plastic or rubber. The manufacturer says the steel helps it last longer. It also has a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

It weighs up to 110 pounds/50 kilograms and is accurate to within 0.2 pound/0.1 kilogram. There’s a capacity overload indicator to make it easy to tell when you’re over the weight limit. The screen has large numbers, making it easy to read, but it does not have a backlight–the manufacturer says this helps the battery to last longer. It shuts off automatically after 30 seconds, has a low battery indicator, and comes with a long-life lithium battery.

One user who was impressed with the scale’s price and accuracy tested it by weighing dumbbells. “It’s so simple to use I just had to test it for accuracy. I have several sets of dumbbells laying around in my office, so I weighed them all. Every one weighed within the .2 lbs of its labeled weight,” he said.

Price: $12.97

Pros:

Capacity overload indicator

Durable steel design

Accurate

Cons:

Screen is not backlit No additional features



Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.