10 Best RFID-Blocking Wallets for Travelers

Having your wallet stolen while traveling can ruin a trip, but what if your wallet isn’t stolen–only the information in it is? While pickpockets are still rampant in many touristy spots around the world, there’s a new kind of theft too, one that doesn’t actually require physically taking anything.

High-tech thieves can steal your information via RFID skimming. Credit cards, passports, and some driver’s licenses come with radio frequency identification chips, which can be activated by an RFID reader to transmit information wirelessly. This is mostly helpful, as it allows you to make purchases quickly without swiping your card. However, anyone with an RFID reader can technically activate the chips and pick up their information.

Luckily, travel companies have caught on and have started creating wallets and passport holders with RFID blocking technology. It’s not clear how pervasive RFID threats are, but an RFID-blocking wallet can’t hurt, and in so many designs you’ll be able to find one to easily replace your regular wallet.

Here are some of the best RFID-blocking wallets out there, not organized in any specific way, but chosen to give you a range of women’s and men’s styles, whether you’re looking for something small or closer to a handbag:

1. Bryk RFID Blocking Credit Card Holder

If you dislike bulk and rarely carry cash, you might like the Bryk RFID-blocking credit card holder. The slim, stainless steel case fits easily in a jacket pocket and can hold four to five cards and a few bills. It closes with a metal clasp, and according to one user is about as thick as a deck of cards when full.

It protects against RFID technology, as well as water and other elements, and comes in both black and silver.

The wallet has a lifetime guarantee, though a few reviewers reported customer service was hard to get ahold of. Note that if it is filled past capacity, the clasp will not shut.

Price: $15.97

Pros:

Low price Slim, minimalist design Hard case also protects against water Lifetime guarantee



Cons:

Hard to carry cash Customer service might not be reliable Could be too small for some users



2. Travelambo RFID Front Pocket Slim Wallet

Another slim design, this genuine leather RFID blocking wallet comes in 32 colors and designs. It’s 100 percent, top grained genuine leather, which makes it look more expensive than it is (it’s actually a very affordable price).

The wallet has been tested in an independent lab to block against RFID scanning technology, and has been proven to keep credit cards and IDs safe. While this is mostly a good thing, it could be a hassle for those who scan into work with an ID card, as you’ll need to take the card out of your wallet. (This might not be the case for all work ID cards or for hotel keys, as some operate in 125 KHz, a frequency that the wallet doesn’t block).

You can fit 10 cards in the wallet, though Amazon users said that was a tight fit, and there are also two top slots for money, receipts, or tickets. It can’t be stuffed too full, and might be too slim for some travelers. Overall, it has great reviews.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Slim and nicely designed

Can fit up to ten cards, plus some cash

Lab tested

Low price

Cons:

Could be too small for some users

Doesn’t close completely (tops of cards are exposed)

When filled to capacity it’s a tight fit

3. Zoppen Multipurpose RFID Blocking Passport Wallet

This passport wallet is great for the traveler who carries more than just credit cards. It has a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, one ID slot, a sim card pouch, a coupon or ticket slot, a 5.8 inch cellphone pouch, a zippered coin pocket, a key holder, a pen holder, and an extra pocket. Basically, it fits everything you need while traveling.

The wallet is made from eco-friendly PU leather, which has passed both European and California eco-friendly leather standards. It’s 7.5 x 5 x 1 inches and has a plush feel.Plus, it comes in 34 different colors. Zoppen offers a No Hassle Replacement or Refund if the product is defective on arrival.

Reviews of the wallet are overwhelmingly positive, though some did lament the fact that there’s no strap, so you’ll have to put the wallet in a purse or hold it like a clutch. Users also said even with an iPhone 6 inside, the wallet snapped shut. However, the coin pouch received criticism for being too flat and difficult to remove coins from.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Fits passport, multiple cards, ID, cash, and more

Attractive and comes in a variety of colors

Doubles as a phone holder

Low price for value

Cons:

Could be bulky for some

Coin section is not large

Does not have a strap

4. Kalmore Genuine Leather Women’s RFID Blocking Wallet

This 100 percent leather wallet has two zippered compartments and can hold 14 credit or ID cards and a small wad of cash. It in black, two shades of blue, pink, purple, and red, and also comes with a money back guarantee for buyers who are not completely satisfied.

The wallet is 4 x 3 x 1.5 inches, so it’s compact but still fits quite a bit. Amazon users have confirmed that it does block RFID scanning technology. Users also commented that it’s compact enough for small purses, but expands nicely when opened and still closes easily even when filled to capacity. Some expressed concern about the quality of the zippers.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Fits up to 14 cards, more than many on the list

Attractive colored leather

Small enough to fit in a purse

Money back guarantee

Cons:

Can’t fit a lot of cash or coins

Could be too small for some users

Zipper is not the highest quality

5. Qubel RFID Blocking Leather Clutch Wallet

This 100 percent, full grain leather is soft to the touch, yet protects your cards and IDs from RFID scanning technology. It comes in black, blue, navy, and red, and has a quick access ID window, 11 card slots, two coin or receipt pockets, and a zippered pouch. It also has a slot that is big enough to hold an iPhone 6s or 7.

Though it fits quite a bit, the wallet is slim at 7.3 x 3.5 x 0.5 inches. One potential buyer asked if it holds a checkbook, and one can easily fit in the phone slot. Users commented that the pockets for bills were nice, in comparison to having to fold bills in other types of wallets. They also noted the soft touch and rich color of the leather.

There were only three negative Amazon reviews, which all said the clasp was sometimes difficult to close. The wallet is designed for women and is feminine looking. It also comes in a nice box, which makes it a great travel gift idea.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Soft leather in a variety of colors

Fits 11 cards

Has pockets for paper money, a checkbook, or a cell phone

Reputable brand

Cons:

More expensive than others on the list

Some issues snapping closed

Only in designs for women

6. NewNomad RFID Blocking Wallet Passport Holder

This passport holder and wallet is ideal for travelers who like organization and who prefer to travel lightweight. At only 0.45 pounds, it’s barely noticeable in your carry-on, yet holds cards, money, IDs, pens, and more.

One half of the wallet has three larger slots for your passport, tickets, and other larger items, while the other side has nine card slots for IDs and credit cards. There’s also a full length pocket for bills or other longer items, and a small zippered pocket for coins or keys. Outside, there’s a slim exterior pocket, great for keeping your boarding pass within easy reach.

The water-resistant, synthetic RFID-blocking material is also designed to keep out bacteria. It’s fairly durable and comes with a limited time warranty. The wallet dimensions are 10.4 x 0.9 x 5.7 inches, and it comes in a unisex black or grey. Reviewers liked the variety of pockets and size. In fact, the only critical review said that the size was more like a clutch than a small wallet.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Variety of pocket sizes and can hold numerous items

Unisex

Light but durable

Low price and limited warranty

Cons:

Could be too big for some

Only two color options

7. Zoppen RFID Blocking Slim Passport Holder

Another Zoppen passport holder and wallet, this one is smaller than the other on this list. Again, it comes in a wide variety of colors (30), and is made of eco-friendly PU leather that meets both European and California standards.

The difference is the size. This wallet is 5.9 x 3.9 x 0.6 inches, just large enough for a passport on one side and a couple of cards and cash on the other. It has one passport holder, two card slots, and one slot for cash, receipts, boarding passes, or other items. The size makes it easy to throw in a purse on the go. Zoppen has a no hassle replacement or refund policy if the product is defective when you receive it.

Overall users like the wallet, though some wish the pockets were deeper, or that it had a completely closed top. Others complained about the button closure. For under $10, if you’re looking for an RFID blocking wallet that also helps you carry travel documents, it’s a good buy.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Holds both passport and credit cards

Extra pocket for cash or boarding passes

Low price

Replacement or refund option

Variety of colors

Cons:

Only has two card slots

Button closure sometimes has issues

Could be too small for some

8. DEW RFID Blocking Travel Wallet

This little pouch holds more than meets the eye. There’s one exterior pocket for your phone, boarding pass, or other easy-to-access documents, but inside there’s space for four passports plus more. The left side of the wallet has four passport slots, making it great for family travel. On the right side, there are five card slots, an open pocket, a pen holder, a zipper pocket, a coin pocket, and a removable key ring.

There’s also a removable wristlet, so you can carry it alone as it’s own bag, or put it in your purse or carry-on. The wallet is made of a durable, waterproof nylon and is 9.3 x 5.6 x 1.3 inches. It comes in a neutral grey color.

Customers like the product, though one user noted that with four passports it’s a tight fit. Others also hoped it would expand more. However, size wasn’t an issue for everyone. One user even said it held their Kindle.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Holds four passports

Multiple compartments for money, cards, keys, and more

Low price

Waterproof, RFID blocking fabric

Cons:

Can bulge when filled with four passports

Only one color option

9. Dante Women’s RFID Blocking Zip Clutch

The Dante zip around clutch RFID blocking wallet comes in 18 colors, is made of 100 percent top grain leather, and holds everything you need for travel. With 17 card slots ou can bring a number of credit cards, ID cards, and more. It also has an ID window, three currency pockets (great for separating foreign currency from US coins), a slot for bills, a space for your phone and passport, and a pen holder.

The wristlet strap allows you to carry it alone, but it’s also small enough to put in most purses at 8.5 x 4.3 x 1 inches.

Reviews are extremely positive, and most users mentioned it taking the place of their purse some days when traveling. They also noted it looks expensive and well made, even though it’s a fairly low price. If you like organization and hate carrying large purses while traveling, this might be the perfect fit.

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Spacious and can hold up to 17 cards

Extra pockets for currency and bills

Space for a phone or passport

Real leather and a variety of colors

Cons:

Could be too bulky for some customers

One of the pricier items on the list

10. Stealth Mode Leather Bifold Wallet

This bifold wallet is one of the more expensive on the list, but it’s Napa leather and traditional wallet look and feel garner it high praise from users.

The RFID wallet holds up to eight cards and has a normal wallet slot for US and international bills. It fits easily in front or back pockets.

Users liked that it was completely made of leather, without plastic slots or inserts. They praised its durability and classic style. While it’s not large enough to carry much, and doesn’t have a passport or coin slot like other wallets, it’s great for those looking to replace an everyday wallet with something RFID-scanning proof. Stealth Mode also has a no hassle 100 percent guarantee.

Price: $32.99

Pros:

Genuine leather

Classic bifold wallet style

Fits easily in pockets

Fits eight cards and has a slot for bills

Cons:

On the small side

More expensive than other RFID-blocking wallets

