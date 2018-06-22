10 Best Flight Socks: Which Style Is Right for You?

These days, it seems like more and more people are traveling, whether for work or pleasure. Going from one place to another is as simple as a few taps on a flight booking app. That simplicity and increase in people on the move has also created demand for cheaper, more non-stop flights.

Many budget airlines and even some bigger carriers now offer discounted fairs, but with restrictions. You might have less leg room, or no access to overhead space, meaning you’ll have to share precious leg room with your bag. While non-stop flights are great, they also mean hours and hours in the air without a break to stretch your legs.

Air travel restricts your movement, which can lead to poor blood flow in the legs, which can in turn lead to blood clots. This is known as Deep Vein Thrombosis. Flight socks help you avoid the issue by increasing circulation through compression technology.

If you travel often, flight socks are an essential. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Physix Gear Sport Flight Socks

These athletic-minded flight socks for both men and women come in all shoe sizes and an array of two-toned colors. They provide 20-30mmHg of compression, perfect for long flights, but also meant to help athletes with shin splints.

The socks are made from a durable, anti-bacterial Lycra fabric, so not only are your feet and legs comfortable, but clean. The socks help with calf compression, as well as heel and toe.

Reviewers noted immediate comfort, and said because they’re thicker than some normal socks they also helped them stay warm on the plane. The downside is that they leave red marks for a bit when you take them off, so if you’re flying in shorts or a dress, you might want to remove them an hour or so before landing.

Price: $14.95-$27.95

Pros:

Comfortable material

Great for people with varicose veins

Prevents leg swelling and blood clot after surgeries

Improves blood circulation and keeps feet warm

Cons:

Leaves red marks on skin

Some users with diabetes or arthritis found them too tight

2. SB Sox

SB Sox are made with graduated compression technology, which works to provide the ideal amount of compression for your feet and calves. They’re designed to sooth legs and feet and reduce soreness while boosting blood circulation.

These flight socks are made with a breathable material that has anti-odor and anti-static properties, so you don’t have to worry about sticking to your flight blanket or whether or not the smell of your feet is offending aisle-mates.

They come in four sizes (some users said they run small and to go up a size) and 11 color options. Reviewers like that they were easy to put on, something that is sometimes a struggle with other flight socks. Each purchase comes with a bonus health and fitness e-book.

Price: $13.95-$73.95

Pros:

Improved blood circulation

Aids ankle, legs, and feet muscle recovery

Helps maintain joint stability

Anti-odor and anti-static fabric

Easy to put on

Variety of colors and sizes

Cons:

Lacks foot support features

Color fades after a few washes

Sizes might not be accurate

3. Blitzu Compression Flight Socks

These flight socks are effective thanks to a combination of compression therapy technology and kinesiology taping design. Together, they provide graduated compression to promote blood circulation and oxygen flow, and to prevent cramping, fatigue, and swelling. They also help muscles recover, and reduce spider and varicose veins.

The socks are durable and have shock absorption, which gives stability to the foot, heel, arch, and ankle. The socks are designed and tested in the United States.

One reviewer commented that the socks are great for people with short legs, as they’re not too long to dig into the back of your knees, like some other brands. The flight socks come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

Price: $19.97

Pros:

Tested technology to improve blood flow

Durable material with shock absorption

100 percent satisfaction guarantee

Four color options

Good for short legs

Cons:

Can be hard to put on

4. Vitalsox Compression Socks

These Italian-made flight socks use patented performance compression technology and Silver Drystat fabric, which is infused with silver to give the socks quick-drying capabilities while also eliminating odor and stopping the growth of bacteria and fungus.

The graduated compression starts at the middle of your foot, in the arch. Socks stretch in both directions to give constant compression throughout the entire sock. Each pair is hand tested in Italy.

They come in five sizes and 15 designs, ranging from black to neon colors. They are washed with a chemical-free soap before shipping, so they come ready-to-wear.

Price: $13.48-$39.94

Pros:

Multi-way stretch makes them easy to put on

Made with Silver Drystat material to stop bacteria and reduce odor

Provides maximum blood circulation through patented technology

Supports faster muscle recovery

Cons:

Does not help aid shin splints

Some reviewers didn’t like the scent on arrival

Some users had size issues

5. Bluetree Flight Socks

If you like classic colors and travel often, these might be the socks for you. They come in a few plain shades, and there are seven pairs in each order–great for if you’re always on the road for work and don’t have time to do laundry between trips.

They provide flexibility, support, and enhanced air permeability. They’re made mostly of nylon, and meant to offer compression and comfort, without feeling restricting.

3D knitting compression technology promotes blood circulation while eliminating odor and preventing bacterial growth. These socks work well on long flights, but can also be worn at your destination after hiking, a long day of standing at a work event or walking around a city, or hotel room workouts.

Price: $16.78-$26.99

Pros:

Maintains joint stability

360-degree stretch nylon fabric

Moisture absorbing material

100 percent satisfaction guaranteed

Seven pairs in an order

Cons:

Material is very thin

Not as high of compression as other brands

6. Za Tech Flight Socks

If you’re looking for compression socks that provide compression specifically to the feet and ankles, these are a good option. The lightweight Za Tech socks stop just above the ankles, providing stability, compression, and comfort to the heels, arches, toes, and ankles.

Though they don’t cover your legs, the targeted compression points in the feet help circulation up the calves as well. The fabric is meant to contain moisture, keeping feet dry and odor free. One user said they were “outstanding” for helping with her Plantar Fasciitis.

The socks come in seven colors and are easy to stash in even the smallest carry on bag. One downside is they can be difficult to put on, and some users said you should order a size up, because they run small.

Price: $13.97-$15.97

Pros:

Relief from Planter Fasciitis

Small and easy to pack

Lightweight, moisture wicking material

Prevents food cramps, heel issues, shin splints, and blood clots

Cons:

Difficult to put on

Not as durable as other brands

7. GO2 High Compression Flight Socks

These flight socks come in a huge range of colors and patterns, so anyone can find one they like. Aside from looks, they deliver 20-30 mmHg of compression.

Reviewers said the compression in these socks feels especially high, something they appreciated. They’re also made with extra cushioning under the feet, making them warm on flights and comfortable when walking around.

The socks are long, providing circulation benefits up the leg. The blended fabric is meant to stop bacteria growth, fight odor, and absorb moisture. Some users had issues with sizing, which is not consistent among color options, and those with larger calves found the socks difficult to put on.

Price: $9.99-$59.99

Pros:

Cushioned sole for extra support and comfort

Long length alleviates pain up leg

Helps with varicose veins, spider veins, blood clots, and more.

Firm compression

Cons:

Can leave a mark for awhile after taking off

Difficult to put on

Size varies across color and design

8. Sockwell Women’s Flight Socks

Sockwell Women’s Chevron Graduated flight socks are perfect for women who love style, colors, and comfort. The Accu-fit technology in these socks promotes blood circulation through four zones, reduces foot fatigue, and significantly minimizes swelling.

These shoes are best known for reducing swelling, less for their effectiveness with varicose veins, plantar fasciitis, and other issues. Swelling is one of the main issues travelers face on long or frequent flights, so they’re a great pick.

The socks are made in the USA of a blend of Merino wool, Nylon, Bamboo Rayon, and Spandex. They come in 20 colors.

Price: $20.82-$26.20

Pros:

Minimizes swelling through four compression points

Comfortable, moisture absorbing material

Many color options

100 percent satisfaction guaranteed

Cons:

Wears out after extended use

Fit not always as expected

Some users didn’t find the compression strong enough

9. Wanderlust Travel Socks

The Wanderlust flight socks provide medical-grade compression, which starts at 25-30 mmHg at the foot and ankle, and gradually reduces to 10-15 mmHg under the knee. They also have built-in arch and heel support to relieve deep vein thrombosis and plantar fasciitis.

The socks both prevent and relieve aches, swelling, veins, and cramps. The company told one user they designed the socks “especially for extremely long flights to combat swelling, pain, and discomfort in the legs and feet when flying.”

They come in both men’s and women’s sizes in a standard black with gray toes and heels.

Price: $17.80

Pros:

Immediate relief and prevention from swelling and other pain

Easier to put on than some other brands

Extra padding below the foot

Medical-grade, range of compression

Cons:

Not enough ankle support, according to some users

Sizing issues

10. Zensah Tech Compression Socks

Made in Italy, these flight socks are great for athletic travelers. They’re made to prevent injury and alleviate shin splints by stabilizing muscles and providing support to the shin and calf area, but they also relieve swelling and improve blood flow in-flight. They’re perfect to pack if you need comfort in the air, but also plan to be active at your destination.

These socks have a seamless toe, making them extra comfortable. They’re designed to be lightweight, moisture wicking, and thermal regulating. Ultra zone ribbing gives added comfort in the arch, and an elastic band around the foot provides extra support.

They come in 14 colorful designs and four sizes for men and women.

Price: $31.42-$65.68

Pros:

Helps with shin splints

Extra arch support

Numerous colors and designs

Lightweight material

Cons:

Less compression in foot area than other brands

Fabric is thinner than other brands

