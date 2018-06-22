10 Best Flight Socks: Which Style Is Right for You?

These days, it seems like more and more people are traveling, whether for work or pleasure. Going from one place to another is as simple as a few taps on a flight booking app. That simplicity and increase in people on the move has also created demand for cheaper, more non-stop flights.
Many budget airlines and even some bigger carriers now offer discounted fairs, but with restrictions. You might have less leg room, or no access to overhead space, meaning you’ll have to share precious leg room with your bag. While non-stop flights are great, they also mean hours and hours in the air without a break to stretch your legs.
Air travel restricts your movement, which can lead to poor blood flow in the legs, which can in turn lead to blood clots. This is known as Deep Vein Thrombosis. Flight socks help you avoid the issue by increasing circulation through compression technology.
If you travel often, flight socks are an essential. Here are some of our favorites:
1. Physix Gear Sport Flight Socks
These athletic-minded flight socks for both men and women come in all shoe sizes and an array of two-toned colors. They provide 20-30mmHg of compression, perfect for long flights, but also meant to help athletes with shin splints.
The socks are made from a durable, anti-bacterial Lycra fabric, so not only are your feet and legs comfortable, but clean. The socks help with calf compression, as well as heel and toe.
Reviewers noted immediate comfort, and said because they’re thicker than some normal socks they also helped them stay warm on the plane. The downside is that they leave red marks for a bit when you take them off, so if you’re flying in shorts or a dress, you might want to remove them an hour or so before landing.
Price: $14.95-$27.95
Buy the Physix Gear Sport Flight Socks here.
Pros:
- Comfortable material
- Great for people with varicose veins
- Prevents leg swelling and blood clot after surgeries
- Improves blood circulation and keeps feet warm
Cons:
- Leaves red marks on skin
- Some users with diabetes or arthritis found them too tight
Find more Physix Gear Sport Flight Socks information and reviews here.
2. SB Sox
SB Sox are made with graduated compression technology, which works to provide the ideal amount of compression for your feet and calves. They’re designed to sooth legs and feet and reduce soreness while boosting blood circulation.
These flight socks are made with a breathable material that has anti-odor and anti-static properties, so you don’t have to worry about sticking to your flight blanket or whether or not the smell of your feet is offending aisle-mates.
They come in four sizes (some users said they run small and to go up a size) and 11 color options. Reviewers like that they were easy to put on, something that is sometimes a struggle with other flight socks. Each purchase comes with a bonus health and fitness e-book.
Price: $13.95-$73.95
Buy the SB Sox here.
Pros:
- Improved blood circulation
- Aids ankle, legs, and feet muscle recovery
- Helps maintain joint stability
- Anti-odor and anti-static fabric
- Easy to put on
- Variety of colors and sizes
Cons:
- Lacks foot support features
- Color fades after a few washes
- Sizes might not be accurate
Find more SB Sox information and reviews here.
3. Blitzu Compression Flight Socks
These flight socks are effective thanks to a combination of compression therapy technology and kinesiology taping design. Together, they provide graduated compression to promote blood circulation and oxygen flow, and to prevent cramping, fatigue, and swelling. They also help muscles recover, and reduce spider and varicose veins.
The socks are durable and have shock absorption, which gives stability to the foot, heel, arch, and ankle. The socks are designed and tested in the United States.
One reviewer commented that the socks are great for people with short legs, as they’re not too long to dig into the back of your knees, like some other brands. The flight socks come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
Price: $19.97
Buy the Blitzu Compression Flight Socks here.
Pros:
- Tested technology to improve blood flow
- Durable material with shock absorption
- 100 percent satisfaction guarantee
- Four color options
- Good for short legs
Cons:
- Can be hard to put on
Find more Blitzu Compression Flight Socks information and reviews here.
4. Vitalsox Compression Socks
These Italian-made flight socks use patented performance compression technology and Silver Drystat fabric, which is infused with silver to give the socks quick-drying capabilities while also eliminating odor and stopping the growth of bacteria and fungus.
The graduated compression starts at the middle of your foot, in the arch. Socks stretch in both directions to give constant compression throughout the entire sock. Each pair is hand tested in Italy.
They come in five sizes and 15 designs, ranging from black to neon colors. They are washed with a chemical-free soap before shipping, so they come ready-to-wear.
Price: $13.48-$39.94
Buy the Vitalsox Compression Socks here.
Pros:
- Multi-way stretch makes them easy to put on
- Made with Silver Drystat material to stop bacteria and reduce odor
- Provides maximum blood circulation through patented technology
- Supports faster muscle recovery
Cons:
- Does not help aid shin splints
- Some reviewers didn’t like the scent on arrival
- Some users had size issues
Find more Vitalsox Compression Socks information and reviews here.
5. Bluetree Flight Socks
If you like classic colors and travel often, these might be the socks for you. They come in a few plain shades, and there are seven pairs in each order–great for if you’re always on the road for work and don’t have time to do laundry between trips.
They provide flexibility, support, and enhanced air permeability. They’re made mostly of nylon, and meant to offer compression and comfort, without feeling restricting.
3D knitting compression technology promotes blood circulation while eliminating odor and preventing bacterial growth. These socks work well on long flights, but can also be worn at your destination after hiking, a long day of standing at a work event or walking around a city, or hotel room workouts.
Price: $16.78-$26.99
Buy the Bluetree Flight Socks here.
Pros:
- Maintains joint stability
- 360-degree stretch nylon fabric
- Moisture absorbing material
- 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed
- Seven pairs in an order
Cons:
- Material is very thin
- Not as high of compression as other brands
Find more Bluetree Flight Socks information and reviews here.
6. Za Tech Flight Socks
If you’re looking for compression socks that provide compression specifically to the feet and ankles, these are a good option. The lightweight Za Tech socks stop just above the ankles, providing stability, compression, and comfort to the heels, arches, toes, and ankles.
Though they don’t cover your legs, the targeted compression points in the feet help circulation up the calves as well. The fabric is meant to contain moisture, keeping feet dry and odor free. One user said they were “outstanding” for helping with her Plantar Fasciitis.
The socks come in seven colors and are easy to stash in even the smallest carry on bag. One downside is they can be difficult to put on, and some users said you should order a size up, because they run small.
Price: $13.97-$15.97
Buy the Za Tech Flight Socks here.
Pros:
- Relief from Planter Fasciitis
- Small and easy to pack
- Lightweight, moisture wicking material
- Prevents food cramps, heel issues, shin splints, and blood clots
Cons:
- Difficult to put on
- Not as durable as other brands
Find more Za Tech Flight Socks information and reviews here.
7. GO2 High Compression Flight Socks
These flight socks come in a huge range of colors and patterns, so anyone can find one they like. Aside from looks, they deliver 20-30 mmHg of compression.
Reviewers said the compression in these socks feels especially high, something they appreciated. They’re also made with extra cushioning under the feet, making them warm on flights and comfortable when walking around.
The socks are long, providing circulation benefits up the leg. The blended fabric is meant to stop bacteria growth, fight odor, and absorb moisture. Some users had issues with sizing, which is not consistent among color options, and those with larger calves found the socks difficult to put on.
Price: $9.99-$59.99
Buy the GO2 High Compression Flight Socks here.
Pros:
- Cushioned sole for extra support and comfort
- Long length alleviates pain up leg
- Helps with varicose veins, spider veins, blood clots, and more.
- Firm compression
Cons:
- Can leave a mark for awhile after taking off
- Difficult to put on
- Size varies across color and design
Find more GO2 High Compression Flight Socks information and reviews here.
8. Sockwell Women’s Flight Socks
Sockwell Women’s Chevron Graduated flight socks are perfect for women who love style, colors, and comfort. The Accu-fit technology in these socks promotes blood circulation through four zones, reduces foot fatigue, and significantly minimizes swelling.
These shoes are best known for reducing swelling, less for their effectiveness with varicose veins, plantar fasciitis, and other issues. Swelling is one of the main issues travelers face on long or frequent flights, so they’re a great pick.
The socks are made in the USA of a blend of Merino wool, Nylon, Bamboo Rayon, and Spandex. They come in 20 colors.
Price: $20.82-$26.20
Buy the Sockwell Women’s Flight Socks here.
YOUTUBE VIDEO URL HERE
Pros:
- Minimizes swelling through four compression points
- Comfortable, moisture absorbing material
- Many color options
- 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed
Cons:
- Wears out after extended use
- Fit not always as expected
- Some users didn’t find the compression strong enough
Find more Sockwell Women’s Flight Socks information and reviews here.
9. Wanderlust Travel Socks
The Wanderlust flight socks provide medical-grade compression, which starts at 25-30 mmHg at the foot and ankle, and gradually reduces to 10-15 mmHg under the knee. They also have built-in arch and heel support to relieve deep vein thrombosis and plantar fasciitis.
The socks both prevent and relieve aches, swelling, veins, and cramps. The company told one user they designed the socks “especially for extremely long flights to combat swelling, pain, and discomfort in the legs and feet when flying.”
They come in both men’s and women’s sizes in a standard black with gray toes and heels.
Price: $17.80
Buy the Wanderlust Travel Socks here.
Pros:
- Immediate relief and prevention from swelling and other pain
- Easier to put on than some other brands
- Extra padding below the foot
- Medical-grade, range of compression
Cons:
- Not enough ankle support, according to some users
- Sizing issues
Find more Wanderlust Travel Socks information and reviews here.
10. Zensah Tech Compression Socks
Made in Italy, these flight socks are great for athletic travelers. They’re made to prevent injury and alleviate shin splints by stabilizing muscles and providing support to the shin and calf area, but they also relieve swelling and improve blood flow in-flight. They’re perfect to pack if you need comfort in the air, but also plan to be active at your destination.
These socks have a seamless toe, making them extra comfortable. They’re designed to be lightweight, moisture wicking, and thermal regulating. Ultra zone ribbing gives added comfort in the arch, and an elastic band around the foot provides extra support.
They come in 14 colorful designs and four sizes for men and women.
Price: $31.42-$65.68
Buy the Zensa Tech Compression Socks here.
Pros:
- Helps with shin splints
- Extra arch support
- Numerous colors and designs
- Lightweight material
Cons:
- Less compression in foot area than other brands
- Fabric is thinner than other brands