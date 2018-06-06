10 Waterproof Messenger Bags: The Ultimate List

Messenger bags are a great option for those who bike regularly, as they’re easier to carry than other bags. They’re also great for those who don’t like backpacks but need more space to carry belongings on a weekend getaway. Of course, often one of the most important things in our bags when traveling is a laptop or camera, both of which can be ruined if they get wet.

Waterproof messenger bags keep your belongings safe even during a downpour. Whether you’re an active traveler looking for a rugged bag to store your belongings, or a business traveler looking for a more stylish work bag, there’s an option for you.

Here are some of our favorite waterproof messenger bags, for every travel need.

1. Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag

This 100 percent polyethylene waterproof messenger bag comes in a variety of sizes and dozens of colors, which accounts for the price differences. Inside, you’ll find a pocket for a laptop, as well as a larger, more open pocket. There’s also an internal organizer for pens, phones, keys, and other small things.

The bag has an adjustable, cross-body shoulder strap as well as a smaller handle. It’s buckles are partially concealed when closed. Not only is the outer material waterproof, but also the interior liner. The flap corners fold into place, allowing you to secure your belongings for extra weatherproofing.

The small size bag is large enough to hold a laptop and a few notebooks or folders, while the medium will be better for those who also carry gym clothes or other larger items. Timbuk2 is one of the most well-known names in the messenger bag business, and the positive reviews on Amazon and other sites show their credibility.

Price: $38.99-$177.38

Pros:

Waterproof exterior and liner

Flaps fold in for extra weatherproofing

Reputable brand

Variety of sizes and colors

Shoulder strap optimized for bikers

Cons:

No left handed option, and the strap could fit awkwardly

Bag doesn’t stand up on its own

2. NEWHEY Canvas Messenger Bag

This canvas bag is made of superior cowhide crazy horse leather and water-resistant waxed canvas. It’s built to last long through the elements, yet looks more formal than other waterproof sport-style messenger bags.

The interior padded laptop sleeve fits up to a 15.6 inch laptop. There are also several dividers to split up notebooks, a wallet, a water bottle, or whatever else you’re carrying. Inside there’s a zip pocket one one side, and open pockets for a cell phone and pens on the other.

The wide shoulder strap is comfortable, and can be removed to use the bag as a briefcase. The flap attaches with magnetic buttons. Amazon reviewers found the bag stylish and functional, with some calling it “beyond expectations” for the price. The main complaint is that it could have more space.

Price: $46.86

Pros:

Stylish, made from nice material

Water-resistant

Padded laptop sleeve

Easy to organize thanks to multiple dividers and pockets

Removable shoulder strap

Cons:

Could be more spacious

Not fully waterproof

3. Patagonia Black Hole Messenger 24L

Patagonia is one of the best brands out there for outdoor gear, and this waterproof messenger bag is no exception. Outdoor Gear Lab rated it as their top pick, and if you’re active we agree (though if you’re looking for something more formal for work, this is probably not the bag for you). The bag is lightweight at only 1.98 pounds, yet durable thanks to the waterproof TPU material. This material is also Blue Sign Approved, meaning it uses materials that conserve resources and minimize effects on people and the environment.

It’s not stiff, so it can be packed with items and clothing, whereas other bags are more meant to carry laptops and notebooks and have a more rigid feel.

Of course, if you do want to use it for work that’s possible too, and there is a 17 inch laptop sleeve inside. There are also a two mesh internal organizing pockets, two zipper pockets under the flap, an external zipper pocket, and a water bottle pocket on the side. The shoulder strap is adjustable and detachable. The bag opens with two quick release buckles, then there’s a hook for further security.

Price: $127.06

Pros:

Durable and lightweight

Fits a large amount of items with a flexible shape

Adjustable and removable strap

Reputable gear brand

Blue Sign Approved material

Cons:

Informal looking

Some people prefer a more sturdy shape

4. Osprey Women’s FlapJill Courier Day Pack

This bag from one of the most trusted names in backpacks and bags garners great customer reviews for its stylish appearance and multiple pockets that help keep things organized. There’s a laptop sleeve inside, a main pocket, and a zippered pocket, plus storage pockets for smaller items. Under the flap there are two more zippered pockets, and the exterior water bottle pocket is large enough to hold a 32 ounce Nalgene bottle.

The bag is structured enough that you won’t have to dig through it to find items, yet still soft. Users said they could fit their laptop, a binder, a notebook, a change of clothes, their lunch, and pens, keys, and smaller items without issue. ” I travel every other week for work and need something with plenty of pockets to keep cell phones, cords, kindle, iPad and files comfortably but not too big and bulky. This bag fits the bill and exceeds my expectations,” said one Amazon reviewer. The only negative reviews focus on the material, which users say looks cheaper than previous versions of the bag.

The messenger bag has an adjustable shoulder strap and a top carry handle. Two cool features, especially for bikers or those who find themselves walking home from work after dark, are the reflective graphics and blinker light.

Price: $70

Pros:

Lots of pockets for organization

Large side pocket that fits a 32 ounce water bottle

Comfortable shoulder strap

Text here

Cons:

Water resistant, not fully waterproof

Not as much color variety as other brands

Some users found the material cheap looking g

5. Mission Workshop Rummy 27L Waterproof Messenger Bag

When it comes to style points, we’re with The Wirecutter–the Mission Workshop bags look fantastic and have a timeless quality to them. They’re well made, but look basic, so they last through trends. The weatherproof waxed canvas looks nice while being extremely durable, plus canvas is a material that ages well.

The rolltop design makes the bag look smaller than it is, which is great for those who like a slimmer look. However, it can also be used in the traditional flap top style to create more space. The bag has two cargo pockets and four internal zipper pockets, and closes with buckles on the outside. It has a detachable cross chest stabilizers strap.

Price: $185

Buy the Mission Workshop Rummy 27L Waterproof Messenger Bag here.

Pros:

Classic style

Durable, attractive canvas material

Functional pockets

Can be a roll top or flap top bag

Cons:

No exterior water bottle pocket

Basic appearance

6. R.E. Load Civilian 215 Weatherproof Messenger Bag

This traditional messenger bag makes the list for its classic look and spaciousness–this bag is huge. You can order it as is, with one large pocket, or customize it with the number of pockets, straps, and buckles you would like, as well as color. If you’re picky about your bag, this is the one for you. The price listed here is for the large bag with a 215 strap, double outside pockets, a back pocket, and an internal organizing pocket.

The large size of this bag is 18 inches wide and can easily hold a laptop, a change of clothes, notebooks, a camera, and much more. Because of the wide strap (which also has extra padding) it feels stable while carrying it. The bag comes with a lifetime warrantee and repairs for very small fees, or sometimes no charge.

Price: $180

Pros:

Large

Customizable and comfortable

Lifetime warrantee

Cons:

Pricier than others on the list

Can be too large for some

7. Skagen Eric Messenger Bag

This 100 percent nylon bag is water resistant, with a polyester lining. It’s strap is its most unique feature–it’s ergonomically designed to be worn either on one shoulder or across the body. There’s also a handle on the back if you prefer to carry the bag.

Outside, there are three zip pockets–one on each side and one on the back. Inside, there’s a slip pocket and a zip pocket with pen holders, as well as a padded laptop sleeve.

The bag is unisex and comes in a sleek black. The flap closes magnetically.

Price: $158

Pros:

Ergonomic strap

Water resistant

Several organizing pockets

Cons:

Not fully waterproof

Only comes in one color

8. DACHEE Waterproof Messenger Bag

This is a great bag for someone who likes a little flair, and who doesn’t want to spend a lot of money. At around $25 it’s the least expensive on the list, and comes in 13 colorful patterns.

The 16.5-inch wide bag can fit a 15-inch or smaller laptop, and has high rebound bubble material on the bottom to protect laptops from shock if the bag is dropped. The outer material is waterproof, though the detachable shoulder strap is made of cloth. It has an interior pocket, a slip pocket on the outside, and a back strap that can slide over a suitcase handle for easy carrying.

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Affordable

Waterproof

Multiple designs

Can attach to a suitcase handle

Anti-shock bottom

Cons:

Not as durable as other bags

Only patterns, no solid colors

Strap is not waterproof

9. WIWU 3-In-1 Messenger Bag

Wear this waterproof messenger bag as a backpack, as a messenger bag across the shoulder, or carry it like a briefcase. It comes in two sizes, either to carry a 15 inch laptop or a 17 inch laptop. The exterior is made of durable terylene fabric, which is waterproof and easy to clean. The neutral gray design is unisex.

There’s a padded interior compartment for a laptop, an extra pocket for a tablet, mesh pockets for other electronics and accessories, and an external headphone port. The ergonomic straps are easily adjustable and convertible, and have extra padding for shoulders and arms, depending on how you carry it.

Users found the bag attractive and more spacious than they expected, but a few had issues with the quality, saying the strap broke easily or the interior fabric tore after a few uses.

Price: $39.99-$41.99, depending on size

Pros:

3-In-1 design

Waterproof fabric

Multiple pockets and a headphone port

Two size options

Cons:

Some users had issues with the strap

Some users said the interior was poor quality

Only one color option

10. ibagbar Water Resistant Messenger Bag

This sleek water resistant messenger bag comes in five neutral colors and is affordable, especially for the quality. The heavy duty oxford fabric is water resistant and durable, and the buckles are high quality as well.

It has nine pockets, including a main zipper pocket, a front zipper pocket, a front button pocket, two side pockets, two open inner pockets, one zipper inner pocket, and a back zipper pocket. It can hold a 15-inch laptop. The cross body shoulder strap is padded and removable.

The bag comes with a one year warranty. It has great reviews, with only a few negative ratings on Amazon for size (it cannot fit more than a 15-inch laptop) and degraded quality over time. While it is not as well constructed as others on the list, its low price makes it a good deal.

Price: $27.95

Pros:

Affordable

Stylish neutral colors

Nine pockets

Water resistant

One year warranty

Cons:

Lower quality than some

Not as spacious as some reviewers hoped

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.