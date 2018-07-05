5 Best Travel Backpacks for Women

The best travel backpacks come in a wide variety, from hiking backpacks to diaper bags to something small and stylish. If you plan to embark on a long and intense backpacking trip, you probably want something like the Osprey backpack with anti-gravity lift. If you’re a new mom, the HaloVa diaper bag that doubles as a cute backpack might be a better fit. Or, maybe you just want something classic you can use for any type of trip. We have those too.

These are our favorite travel backpacks for women, covering a range of prices and styles so you’re sure to find something that works for your next trip.

What are the best travel backpacks for women?

1. Osprey Aurora Travel Backpack – $450.99

Pros: Cons: Durable

Well-known, reputable gear brand

Anti-gravity feature provides comfort

Side pockets, belt pockets, access from top and bottom

Water-resistant Expensive

This bag is expensive, but that’s because it does a lot. If you’re heading on a backpacking trip, you want a travel backpack that will be reliable no matter the conditions. This Osprey women’s travel backpack is made of tough nylon in a women-specific design with an anti-gravity back panel for light weight and maximum ventilation.

The anti-gravity design creates a suspension effect, making your load seem lighter even through miles of walking. It also has a trekking pole attachment, adjustable/removable sleeping pad straps, and dual ice tool loops. The stretch mesh pockets help you carry water bottles and other gear, and dual-zipper hip belt pockets give easy access to small items.

This bag isn’t only for outdoor adventure, though. Plenty of reviewers used it to backpack around Europe, staying in hostels and hotels instead of camping. They liked that it was spacious and had multiple compartments for stashing money and other valuables, and that they could access things like shoes from the bottom.

2. Matein Anti-Theft Travel Backpack – $29.99

Pros: Cons: Anti-theft pocket

Durable

External USB port and charging cable

Spacious Some users wanted more pockets

Not as high-quality as some brands

For women who travel with a lot of technical gear, this might be the best travel backpack option. It has a 15.6-inch laptop pocket, a spacious main compartment, a side mesh water bottle pocket, and a front compartment with pockets for pens and a key hook. There’s even an anti-theft pocket that sits against your back–it’s the perfect place to stash cash or your passport.

The back is thick and comfortable with airflow ventilation and breathable, adjustable shoulder straps. It also has a luggage strap, so you can slide it over your checked luggage if you prefer. The material is water-resistant and durable, keeping your belongings safe from the rain, and it comes in six colors.

One of the best features though is the external USB charging port and built-in charging cable, so you’ll never have to worry about your devices losing battery on the go.I

3. HaloVa Diaper Bag Backpack- $35.99

Pros: Cons: Lots of pockets

Lifetime warranty

Stylish

Fits a lot, but compact enough for travel Not as high-quality as designer diaper bags

Some women wanted it to be larger

This is a great travel bag for women with young children. The 10.6 x 8.3 x 16.5 inch diaper bag is made of high-quality, water-resistant oxford fabric and is easy to wipe clean, so you don’t have to worry about milk or other spills.

It has a large main compartment and a few other storage pockets, including insulated pockets and a wet clothes pocket. The bag can be carried by a top handle or worn as a backpack. It comes with a lifetime warranty and is available in multiple colors.

Women travelers loved that while it was very functional, the backpack doesn’t look like a diaper bag. They found it stylish and great for trips, especially because it fits under airplane seats and in overhead compartments. They also liked how deep the side pockets were, perfect for holding sippy cups and bottles.

4. Herschel Women’s Travel Backpack- $86.95

Pros: Cons: Classic, stylish design

Multiple colors

Can go from day to night

Reputable brand with limited lifetime warranty Not as many pockets as other backpacks

No water bottle pockets

This women’s travel backpack is great for its versatility. It can go from outdoor adventure to strolling through cities, even to bars, and fits quite a bit while still looking slim. Plus, it comes in 40 attractive colors.

The style is classic, with modern touches like leather straps air mesh back padding, and contoured shoulder straps. Herschel is a well-known travel brand and provides a limited lifetime warranty.

Each backpack has a padded, fleece-lined 15-inch laptop sleeve; adjustable drawstring closure; adjustable strap closures; a front pocket with a hidden zipper; a key clip; and striped fabric liner.

These bags are beloved for their classic design that can fit numerous situations. Some users wished they had more interior pockets, or external water bottle pockets.

5. Venture Pal Travel Backpack – $20.99

Pros: Cons: Inexpensive

Lightweight

Water-resistant

Comfortable

Double-layered bottom

Lots of color options Not as large as other bags

Not as durable as high-end bags

This women’s travel backpack weighs only 0.7 pounds and costs only about $20, yet is a favorite among female travelers. The bag is water resistant, making it great for outdoor activities. It can store up to 35 liters in multiple compartments, yet easily fits in the overhead compartment.

The shoulder straps are made with a breathable mesh fabric that allows you to carry it for long stretches without discomfort. The double-layered bottom helps hold heavier objects without strain, and a chest strap helps you lock it securely in place.

The carry-on backpack has one main pocket, two zippered front pockets, and two side pockets. There are two separators in the main pocket. When not in use, the backpack folds into a zippered inner pocket to save space, so you can pack it in your luggage then take it out to use for day trips on vacation.

It comes in nine colors. On Amazon, it has nearly 4,000 reviews and the overwhelming majority are positive. “I carried it on my back for about 12 hours one day, and I have to say it was pretty darn comfortable,” said one user.

