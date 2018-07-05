5 Best Travel Bags for Different Types of Trips

The best travel bags fit a decent amount, are comfortable, and most important fit your needs. For some people the best travel bag will be a backpack, while for others it will be a stylish over the shoulder bag.

We picked a variety of bags, from one that packs more like a suitcase to an affordable, unstructured option. Whatever type of trip you’re taking a bag on this list should be a good fit. Most importantly, they’re all well-reviewed and have a variety of special features.

Make sure you have the best travel bag no matter your budget or what type of traveler you are. We’re here to help.

What are the best travel bags?

1. Funfel Foldable Travel Bag – $11.99

Pros: Cons: Very affordable

Fits almost flat to fit in other luggage

Extremely light

Durable, easy to clean nylon material Not very big

No interior pockets

Not as high-quality as other bags

This very affordable, foldable duffel bag is great for the light packer who hates wasting space. Unfolded, it’s 16.5 x 12.6 x 6.7 inches, but folded it’s only 6.7 x 6.3 x 1. It’s only 7.2 ounces and easily fits any airline’s carry-on restrictions.

The waterproof nylon material is easy to clean and keeps your items safe from rain or spills. It can fit enough for a weekend, or be packed along as a dirty laundry bag or to bring home souvenirs. Though the straps look short in the photo, in the questions section on Amazon one user said they’re long enough to put the bag over your shoulder.

It can be a bit difficult to fold back into the pouch it comes in, but if you can’t get it neatly in you can always just fold it in quarters. When unfolded, the pouch doubles as an exterior side pocket. There are no interior features and the bag is very basic, but for $11 you can’t really go wrong if you’re using it as a bag for excess luggage, or for a night or two. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of colors.

2. Patagonia Headway MLC – $179.99

Pros: Cons: Excellent brand with lifetime warranty

Easy to organize

Fits a lot for a carry-on

Can be carried three ways More expensive than other brands

The backpack straps are not comfortable to wear for long periods

This travel bag is a cross between a suitcase and a backpack. It can be worn on the back or over the shoulder, and is made of a durable Cordura nylon fabric that keeps your belongings safe. All Patagonia products come with a lifetime warranty.

The travel bag has a main compartment that opens like a book for easy packing, a lined laptop sleeve, and an interior shoe compartment. Wired put it on their list of best travel bags because it can easily fit a garment bag.

Patagonia says it fits everything you need for a three to five day trip, and reviewers agree. It has rave reviews for the amount of items it can fit, and for how organized everything stays once packed. “I’ve owned this for almost 2 years now and couldn’t recommend it enough. It’s endured numerous trips, including backpacking adventures in Europe, Asia, and Africa. The bag is extremely well made and the different compartments make it effortless to organize your belongings,” said one Amazon user.

3. UPPAbaby Vista- $129.99

Pros: Cons: TravelSafe Warranty covers bag and stroller

Can be gate checked or sometimes carried on

Fits a variety of stroller, carrier, and bassinet models Can be a tight fit

Not always clear to airline employees it contains a stroller

Can be difficult to use at first

CON

This travel bag bag is very specific to those traveling with baby strollers, but on the list because it’s design is unique and for that segment of travelers, it could be very useful. It’s 23.5 x 11.2 x 6.4 inches, so slightly too big to carry-on, but you don’t have to check it either. Most users said they gate checked the bag, which still makes it faster to retrieve post-flight.

The durable nylon bag is easy to roll and convenient for carrying strollers, toddler seats, or bassinets. On first use, it can seem hard to fit your stroller in, as one user commented. However, it stretches out after a couple of uses, and once you get used to the bag it becomes much easier to use. Another user recommended practicing disassembling your stroller and fitting it in before getting to the airport.

It comes with a front luggage tag pocket, fits all Vista model strollers, and most importantly is covered by TravelSafe. If you register online, the TravelSafe program serves as a warranty, covering any damage to both the bag and your stroller during air travel.

4. Venture Pal Travel Backpack – $20.99

Pros: Cons: Inexpensive

Lightweight

Water-resistant

Lots of storage

Double-layered bottom Not as large as other bags

Not as durable as other bags

This travel bag weighs only 0.7 pounds and costs only about $20, yet is a favorite among travelers. The bag is water resistant, making it great for outdoor activities. It can store up to 35 liters in multiple compartments, yet easily fits in the overhead compartment.

The shoulder straps are made with a breathable mesh fabric that allows you to carry it for long stretches without discomfort. The double-layered bottom helps hold heavier objects without strain, and a chest strap helps you lock it securely in place.

The travel bag has one main pocket, two zippered front pockets, and two side pockets. There are two separators in the main pocket. When not in use, the backpack folds into a zippered inner pocket to save space, so you can pack it in your luggage then take it out to use for day trips on vacation.

It comes in nine colors. On Amazon, it has nearly 4,000 reviews and the overwhelming majority are positive. “I carried it on my back for about 12 hours one day, and I have to say it was pretty darn comfortable,” said one user.

5. Baosha Canvas Travel Bag- $35.99

Pros: Cons: Lightweight and durable

Affordable

Lifetime warranty and great customer service

Interior pockets Not large enough for more than a weekend trip

Not structured

This chic and affordable weekender bag comes in four color variations, including black, blue, khaki, and red. The bag is canvas, while the handles are leather. At 16 x 12 x 8 inches, it’s easy to fit in any airline overhead compartment or under the seat, and great for packing for one or two nights. A back slide sleeve allows you to slide it over the handle of rolling luggage if you’re bringing both for a longer trip.

The top zips all the way across, and inside there are two open pockets on one side, and one zipper pocket on the other. The bag has a lifetime warranty, which a few reviewers mentioned using with great results. One received a new handle quickly and said she was “VERY happy with the level of service.”

This bag doesn’t have a lot of features and isn’t big enough for long trips, but for light packing for a day or two, it’s one of the best travel bags out there.

