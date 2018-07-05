5 Best Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for Travel

Wireless noise cancelling headphones are a game changer when traveling. Say goodbye to airplane noise or screaming kids in the airport, and hello to better naps, higher-quality work calls, and more ability to focus on music or podcasts.

Whether you travel for work or pleasure, noise cancelling headphones come in handy for watching television shows, working, listening to music, or chatting over the phone. You’ll also want something wireless, as dealing with wires while carrying luggage is a tangled mess waiting to happen.

This list ranges from luxury to budget, and includes a waterproof option for active travelers. Learn what makes each pair stand out to determine which pair of headphones to buy for your next trip.

These are some of our favorites, whether you want the best possible quality or simply need something decent and affordable:

What are the best wireless noise cancelling headphones?

1. Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $198

Pros: Cons: Long-lasting battery

Good clarity of sound

Comfortable

Sound customization Expensive

Some users said they aren’t as good as Bose

These headphones don’t only cancel noise, they’re also wireless. On Push AINC technology helps the headphones adjust to your environment and cancel noise appropriately. They have one-touch wireless Bluetooth streaming.

Users liked that the battery lasts up to 35 hours (there’s also an included wire for longer listening), and appreciated the built-in microphone for calls and voice assistance. They said the clarity from the microphone was “impressive.”

For those who prefer sound customization, the Sony app helps you adjust to fit your preferences. The oval ear pads are soft and comfortable, and the headphones are light overall.

2. Bose QuietComfort 35 Series Headphones – $329

Pros: Cons: Excellent sound quality

Noise cancelling is very effective

Comfortable and lightweight

Long battery life More expensive than other brands

Bose is one of the best headphone companies around, and the wireless noise cancelling QuietComfort 35 Series product is no exception. The headphones have more than 4,000 rave reviews for their superior sound quality and noise cancelling abilities.

Volume-optimized EQ provides a balanced audio performance at any volume. Cancelling all outside noise makes music, television, and calls sound better. The headphones are wireless, connected via Bluetooth and with an NFC pairing aide for voice prompts.

With a 20-hour battery life in wireless mode and a 40-hour battery life in wired mode, you can use them on any long trip. Aside from the sound, users liked that they’re lightweight and comfortable. one user said they had “great soundstage, great instrument separation,” and were the “best noise cancelling money could buy.”

3. Anker Wireless SoundBuds – $25.99

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Good sound for price

Good noise cancelling for price

Customizable ear tips

Short charging time Not as high-quality as other brands

Shorter battery life than other brands

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of every day headphones, go for this Anker wireless set. Qualcomm aptX audio and cVc noise cancellation technology delivers crisp, isolated sound via Bluetooth.

Mix and match the customizable EarTips to find the perfect fit for your ears. Reviewers especially liked this feature, and said it helped the headphones stay in place during workouts. The headphones are water-resistant thanks to an impermeable nano-coating, so you can sweat or run in the rain without worry.

Users also love the long battery life. When fully-charged, the headphones stay powered for 12.5 hours of music, and if you’re short on time, a 10-minute charge gives you one hour of battery life. Each pair comes with multiple ear tips and ear wings, a cord management clip, a charging micro USB cable, and a leather carrying pouch with an aluminum carabiner. All headphones come with an 18 month warranty.

4. Cowin E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones- $66.99

Pros: Cons: Great quality for price

18-month warranty

Comfortable, swiveling ear cups Not as noise cancelling as other brands

Not as high-quality sound as high-end brands

These headphones are an Amazon best seller because of their high-quality for a lower price than brands like Bose or Sony. They offer significant noise reduction and have advanced active noise reduction, which is great for cutting out airplane noise.

They have a deep bass response thanks to 40mm large-aperture drivers, and overall deliver crisp sound whether listening to music or listening to someone speak. Users liked the quality of the built in microphone, which they said was helpful for taking calls on the go.

The headphones fit comfortably around the ears and have Professional Protein ear pads and 90-degree swiveling ear cups. They last through 30 hours of playtime per charge, which users loved. Each pair comes with an 18-month warranty.

5. MPow Flame Wireless Headphones – $23.99

Pros: Cons: Water-resistant

Affordable

Decent sound quality for price

Short charging time Noise cancelling and sound quality is not as good as higher-end brands

Shorter battery life than some others

If you’re active, these are great headphones for you. They sit comfortably in your ears, and stay put throughout most forms of exercise. Best of all, they’re water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about sweat or getting caught running in the rain.

The wireless noise cancelling headphones are IPX7, meaning they have a nano coating that protects against water or sweat. They provide a rich bass sound that users say is surprisingly good for the price. Reviewers also liked the customizable ear pads and hooks, to help achieve the perfect fit.

They charge quickly. About an hour and a half of charging provides seven to nine hours of battery life. The headphones connect via Bluetooth. They’re not the best noise cancelling or sound on the market, but the water-resistant aspect and low price makes them a great option for someone looking for headphones to wear while working out or traveling.

