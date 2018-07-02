5 Best Packing Cubes for Frequent Travelers

Packing cubes are one of those things that you don’t think you need, and then you try them and they change the way you travel. At least that’s what happened to me. I try to only bring a carry-on whenever possible, but when traveling to Iceland I didn’t think it would work. I needed way too many layers, puffy jackets and hiking pants, and pairs of wool socks.

A friend told me about the best packing cubes she had ever used, and I decided to give them a try. I fit everything I needed for the trip into a small carry-on, and now I never travel without them. From keeping dresses wrinkle-free to enabling you to fit plenty of layers and outdoor gear, packing cubes are pretty incredible.

The best packing cubes are the ones that come in multiple sizes so you can organize your delicates and bulkier items accordingly, and the ones that compress to a fraction of their size. These packing cubes come in multiple different colors and size sets, and each have unique features that work well for different types of travelers.

Here are the best packing cubes to fit your needs, in no particular order:

1. Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Compression Cube Set

Eagle Creek has been in the luggage game for years, and they even call themselves “organization nerds,” which is a useful term when packing. These cubes come in packs of two or three, each with a half-cube and full-cube size, and the three-pack with a tall, narrow cube as well.

The ultra lightweight ripstop nylon keeps your belongings secure, but is also transparent enough to see what’s inside. The set comes with a folding board to keep things like dresses and collared shirts looking fresh.

The compression zipper allows you to fit even more inside. One user fit a full-length, wool trench coat and scarf, which compressed down to the size of a legal pad. “I can now stash the whole coat in my computer bag,” he said. Another reviewer said “it’s amazing how much you can fit in these,” and packed everything he needed for a 10-day trip in the large cube.

The only issue is that when packed very full, the zippers can be hard to close.

Price: $39.95-$56.90 depending on whether you purchase a two or three-piece set

Pros:

Compresses to a fraction of the size

Comes in three sizes

High-quality, reputable brand

Cons:

Zipper can be hard to close when full

Some users thought the cubes were expensive



2. TravelWise Packing Cube Set

This five-piece set comes with one small, two medium, and two large packing cubes. The different sizes help streamline packing (small items go in the small bag, t-shirts and shorts in the medium, and collared shirts and dresses in the large, for example) and maximizes luggage space.

The lightweight, durable nylon is great for protecting your clothes, but doesn’t add weight or bulk to your bag. The bags have a mesh section which allows you to see what’s inside, and the dual zipper function makes it easy to open and take out clothes without messing up your organization.

The large packing cubes are 4 x 12 x 17 inches; the medium are 3 x 9 x 13 inches; and the small is 3 x 6.5 x 11 inches. They come in seven colors.

One user said the packing cubes will “change the way you travel,” and in general people were happy with the design and multiple sizes. However, these cubes do not compress, which was an issue for those who only bring a carry-on or travel with larger items, like outdoor gear.

Price: $22.95

Pros:

Five sizes

Durable fabric and mesh section to see what’s inside

Dual zippers

Reputable brand

Cons:

Does not compress

Some users had issues with zippers after putting in the washing machine

3. AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cubes

The four-piece packing cube set from Amazon features double zipper pulls for easy opening. They also have a mesh top panel so you can see what’s inside, which doubles as ventilation.

The packing cubes are made of soft mesh so they won’t damage any delicate items. They also have a webbing handle, so you can carry them alone as a small piece of luggage, instead of putting the packing cubes in your suitcase.

The set comes with a large, medium, small, and slim bag. The large is 17.5 x 12.7 x 3.25 inches; the medium is 13.75 x 9.75 x 3 inches; the small is 11 x 6.75 x 3 inches; and the slim is 14 x 5 x 2.8 inches. They come in six colors.

Users like the bags, though some wished they compressed, and others said they were damaged after machine washing. Another user said the red dye from the color of her bags soaked through onto her clothes when the bags got wet. But another reviewer said the bags changed the way she traveled for work, saved space, and her clothes were never wrinkled.

Price: $19.99 (13 percent off $22.99)

Pros:

Four sizes

Dual zipper

Mesh top

Lower price than others

Cons:

Could be damaged after washing

Color could soak through to clothing when wet

Does not compress

4. eBags 6-Piece Packing Cubes

This packing cube set has amazing reviews on Amazon–mostly five-stars, and nothing below a four-star. It has six super lightweight cubes of varying sizes with a spring-loaded design. They stand up while you’re filling them, making them easy to pack, but then compress down to save space in your luggage.

The packing cubes are made from Techlite Diamond nylon and come with a limited lifetime warranty. The six-pack comes with one large, one medium, one small, and three slim cubes. The interior seams make the cubes durable, and the mesh tops allow you to see what’s inside.

The YKK zippers have corded pulls, and the cubes come in nine colors.

Price: $49.98

Pros:

Spring-loaded design makes for easy packing

Compress to a fraction of the size

Limited lifetime warranty

Multiple sizes

Cons:

More expensive than some brands

5. Bago 10-Piece Packing Cubes Set

These packing cubes come in a set of 10, which is great for big trips or for mixing and matching sizes depending on the type of trip you’re taking. The 10 bags come in two sizes–medium and large, and 14 colors.

The nylon bags have a mesh top and dual zippers. They compress slightly, but are not built with specific compression technology like some other brands. One reviewer used the cubes on an 18-day Italy trip and found the cubes immensely helpful for keeping outfits organized and for fitting things in her bag. They also saved her money when her bag was overweight from buying too many souvenirs, because she was able to easily remove cubes and put them in her carry-on.

Amazon reviews are overwhelmingly positive, and people especially liked that the cubes come with six reusable plastic zip bags to store small items and separate liquids.

Price: $23.95

Pros:

10 pieces

Durable nylon with mesh top

Six reusable plastic zip bags

Cons:

Don’t compress as much as other brands

Does not come with a small size

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.