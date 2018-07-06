Best Travel Size Toiletries: The Ultimate Guide

Travel size toiletries are an essential for any trip. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, you need the basics like shampoo, deodorant, and a toothbrush. There are a few other travel size toiletries that are smart to pack too, though some of them are often forgotten.

Things like Purell wipes, for example, are sometimes necessary. Others, like travel size face masks, are a nice luxury on the road. Follow this ultimate guide to stock your toiletry kit and you’ll never be at a loss while traveling again.

Here, our travel size toiletries ultimate guide:

1. TRESemme Travel Shampoo and Conditioner

A set of shampoo and conditioner are two of the most important travel size toiletries you can pack. This duo from TRESemme comes with a 3 oz. moisturizing shampoo and a three ounce moisture rich conditioner.

The formula, which includes Vitamin E, is especially good for dry or damaged hair, though it’s not too moisturizing to cause issues for those with more oily hair. Both products have a nice, unisex scent (not too floral or fruity) and it takes only a small amount to create a rich lather.

Reviewers liked that they come with enough product to last around two weeks with daily use, yet are small enough to fit in most toiletry bags. They said it left hair soft and shiny.

Price: $6.78 (or five sets for $27.97)

2. Natural Travel Shaving Cream

This shaving cream works for men and women, on any area of your body. It’s made of safe, natural, plant-based ingredients and comes in a TSA-approved bottle.

The aloe and shea butter formula helps soothe skin and prevent redness or bumps, while providing cushion and glide for your razor. It leaves skin moisturized, which saves you space on also packing lotion.

A nickel-sized amount goes a long way, so one bottle will last numerous trips. Users said it visibly reduced red bumps and other irritation. One person said it was “the best shaving cream I have ever used. End of story.”

Price: $5.22 ((5 percent of $5.49)

3. Gillette Snap Travel Razor

Razors usually take up space, but these Gillette snap razors are the perfect travel size toiletry to add to your bag. The handle is small and the blade folds and snaps into it, taking up barely any space. When unsnapped, the handle is easy to hold thanks to a grippy plastic.

The razor comes with five blade refills, each with a protective moisture ribbon to give you a smooth shave on the go. When you get through the five included blades, any Venus blade refill pack fits the razor handle.

Venus razors were designed to fit the contours of women’s legs, so they protect against nicks and cuts. Some users found the handle difficult to hold, but overall agreed that the small size was worth any difficulties.

Price: $6.99

4. Travel Toothbrush

No list of travel size toiletries is complete without a compact toothbrush. This GUM toothbrush folds in half, making it extra easy to stash in your toiletry bag. The cap protects the brush when not in use, so nothing in your bag gets on the bristles and they stay germ-free.

When opened, the cap is a normal size toothbrush head and handle that’s easy to grip. The bristles are coated, which help keep bacteria from growing between uses. When folded, the toothbrush is small enough to fit in your purse or even a pocket for brushing between business meetings.

Each pack includes two travel size toothbrushes. Users generally liked the compact size and quality of the toothbrush, though some noted the bristles are soft, and others said if you brush hard it can feel like the handle will snap.

Price: $2.69 (47 percent off $5.11)

5. Whitening Travel Toothpaste

Say hello to sparkling white teeth on the go with this four-pack of Crest 3D White Vivid Fluoride Anticavity Toothpaste. It uses a special foaming action to surround teeth with whitening agents, while at the same time strengthening enamel and freshening breath.

Each tube lasts for a week or two on the road, depending on how much you use each time you brush your teeth, but they’re small enough you could pack two in most toiletry bags. One user said she kept one in her carry-on and one in her purse so she could always freshen up at a minute’s notice.

Users noticed whiter teeth, and were impressed at the low price for four tubes. If you use this brand in a larger size at home, the formula is exactly the same, just in a smaller package.

Price: $8.88 for a pack of four

6. Travel Size Body Lotion

A moisturizing body lotion is a good idea to pack in your toiletry kit, even if you don’t normally use lotion. You never know how your skin will react in a new place, and you don’t want to have itchy, dry areas.

This Lubriderm moisturizer is non-greasy and fragrance free, so it’s great for people with allergies or sensitive skin. It has Vitamin B5 and is clinically proven to moisturize for 24 hours. The three ounce bottle is TSA approved.

Price: $2.47

7. Moroccan Oil Travel Hair Mask

This hair mask is a lifesaver when traveling in dry destinations, or beach trips where your hair can get fried in the sun. The mask uses argan oil for deep hydration, and also restores elasticity to overworked hair.

One user who is an avid swimmer and colors her hair, plus uses hot tools to style it, said the mask restored moisture after one use. Another said it was “amazing at combating all hair issues.”

The mask comes in a 2.53 ounce bottle that’s safe to fly with and the travel size contains about five or six uses.

Price: $14.47

8. CeraVe Moisturizing Travel Face Lotion

Another lotion you might want to pack is this CerVe daily moisturizing lotion. I use this on my face, but it can be used as a body lotion as well. The dermatologist recommended brand is lightweight but delivers 24-hour moisture and restores your skin’s protective barrier.

Patented technology releases moisture over time, while replenishing ceramides (an essential part of your skin’s natural barrier). It doesn’t contain any alcohol, fragrance, or oil, so it’s great for sensitive skin and allergies. It’s hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and non-irritating.

The face lotion has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon. One user said she loved that it didn’t make her face greasy or cause breakouts, and another with dry skin said it was the first lotion she’s used that actually helped. Another said it “literally cured my eczema.”

The three ounce lotion complies with TSA standards for travel, and lasts for at least a two-week trip.

Price: $3.51

9. Travel Hair Spray

This 1.5 ounce hair spray is small, but lasts for a few trips because you don’t need a lot. It gives control, creates volume, and adds shine, plus dries quickly making it great for on-the-go hairstyling.

Some users were upset that the product is not natural, but most found it effective and easy to travel with. “I only have to spray it one time and my hair stays in place for hours,” said one reviewer. Another said, “keeps my hair in place, but doesn’t make it feel stiff or sticky.”

Users with both straight and curly hair thought it worked well. The spray is scented and most users did not comment on the scent, but a few did say they found it unpleasant.

Price: $5.82

10. Travel Size Vitamins

Vitamins are travel size toiletries people often don’t think to bring, partly because they’re fairly new. Now, companies like True Replenish make it easy to get your vitamins on the road.

These vitamin packs deliver A, B, C, D, and E vitamins, plus plant-based antioxidants and electrolytes. The vitamins boost your immune system, something travel can take a toll on, and even help fight jet lag. Magnesium, sodium, potassium, zinc, and dipeptide help enhance hydration while traveling.

Turmeric and pine bark extract support improved circulation, which is helpful during long flights, and ginger and turmeric improve digestion, which is useful when trying new foods. Together, the vitamins and other ingredients are meant to combat the effects of air travel.

The vitamin packets are mixed with water and come in packs of three, six, twelve, or twenty-four. The vitamins have rave reviews, with users saying they’re “surprisingly effective” and worked great to help combat jet lag and stay healthy throughout a trip.

Price: $15 for three; $24 for six; $40 for twelve; $72 for twenty-four

11. Travel Deodorant

Travel deodorant is an essential, and this three-pack from Degree is designed for men but also works well for women. At 3.84 ounces it’s just over the normal TSA limit, but since it’s not a liquid it gets through security.

As a deodorant and anti-perspirant, it offers 24-hour dry protection with a crisp, arctic scent. Reviewers confirmed that it works “all day long.” Each travel size deodorant lasts for a few week, but it comes in a three-pack, so if you purchase you’ll be set for numerous trips.

Price: $9.29 for three

12. Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes

It’s always a good idea to pack hand wipes while traveling. They’re great for cleaning up after eating (especially good for picnics!), for using if public restroom washing facilities aren’t up to par or are out of stock, or in a pinch as toilet paper when camping.

One Purell pack comes with 100 individually wrapped hand sanitizing wipes, so you can pack as many as you need and leave the rest at home to restock next time. When unwrapped, each wipe is 5 x 7 inches.

The wipes are not alcohol free, and do contain other germ-fighting chemicals. Some users were disappointed with the texture and found them too hard. Others found them very useful for wiping arm rests and trays down on airplanes, and for using after the restroom while traveling.

Price: $4.37 for one pack

13. Travel Face Masks

Another individually-wrapped travel size toiletry you might want to pack is a face mask. These SpaLife hydrating, purifying, anti-aging, detoxifying and soothing facial masks use cucumber and aloe as active ingredients. They come wrapped separately for easy face masks on the road.

Travel can be hard on your skin, especially if you’re taking long flights or moving between different climates. A mini-facial is a great way to rejuvenate once you land. Each order coms with eight face masks, which use things like aloe and hydrogen collagen to hydrate skin and slow its degeneration.

Each mask is a sheet mask, with holes for your eyes, nose, and mouth. They can be used warm, or refrigerated for an extra soothing treatment on irritated (or sunburned) skin. Users said it left their skin feeling soft and revitalized.

Price: $9.99 for eight

14. Burt’s Bees Mini Travel Set

If there are too many travel size toiletries to choose from, opt for a six-in-one set like this one from Burt’s Bees. It comes with a cream facial cleanser, a hydrating day lotion, a soap bark and chamomile deep cleansing cream, a milk and honey body lotion, a coconut foot cream, and a shea butter hand repair cream.

It’s especially good for travelers with dry skin, as it contains several hydrating products. The ingredients are all natural and can be used on your face or body (though some are specifically tailored to your feet or hands).

The products are meant to hydrate and condition for 24-hours. Users found the cream facial cleanser and day lotion best for mornings, and the deep cleansing cream better for night use. The set also makes a great travel gift.

Price: $9.50

15. Travel Size Toiletries Kit

This is another kit that has almost all of the travel size toiletries you need for most trips. It comes with shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, a razor, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a nail file, a loofah, cotton swabs, and a styling comb.

Most products are name brand (Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner; Olay body wash; Dove deodorant; Crest toothpaste). Everything comes in a TSA-compliant plastic floral bag. If you’re going on vacation for a week, this contains everything you need.

Users generally loved the kit and thought it contained most items they needed, though a few wondered why there was no shaving cream, and said the razor was not high-quality. One reviewer pointed out other uses, like taking it to a hospital for an extended stay, aside from travel.

Price: $18.00

