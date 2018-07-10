Portable Speaker Comparison: Which is Best for Travel?

A portable speaker instantly transforms any travel experience. Turn a beach day into a beach party, relax with ambient noise, or listen to podcasts in your hotel room without draining your phone battery.
There are so many portable speakers on the market at so many price points, and with so many features, it can be hard to choose which is best for travel. We did the research for you, and the answer is: it depends on the type of trip you’re taking.
For a tropical trip, you’ll want a waterproof speaker. For a bachelorette party or other celebration, one that also lights up can be fun. Or maybe portability and price are all that really matter–we have the smallest and cheapest option here too. Of course, we also included a splurge, because if you’re really into music, you want the highest-quality sound possible.
Whatever your needs or budget, these are the best portable speakers for travel.
1. The Splurge: Bose SoundLink Resolve
A tech editor at NY Mag said the Bose SoundLink portable speaker produced the “highest-quality audio of any wireless-speaker I have auditioned.” CNET also put it at the top of their best portable speaker list, and said it “sounds great in every direction.”
The speaker gives off deep, 360-degree sound via Bluetooth connectivity for up to 16 hours. It has a top handle that makes it easy to carry around, and is water resistant.
The portable speaker connects to the Bose Connect app, so you can easily switch between devices. It also has voice assistance. The speaker weighs two pounds and is 4.1 x 4.1 x 7 inches. It comes in Triple Black or Lux Gray.
Amazon reviewers love the speaker, calling it a “powerhouse” and the “best bluetooth speaker on the market.” The only downsides are that it is bigger than some, and more expensive.
Price: $299
Buy the Bose SoundLink Resolve Portable Speaker here.
Pros:
- 360-degree sound
- High-quality, reputable brand
- Handle for easy portability
- Voice control and Bluetooth Connect app
Cons:
- Expensive
- Larger than some other portable speakers
Find more Bose SoundLink Resolve Portable Speaker information and reviews here.
2. For Beach Trips: UE Boom 2
If your vacation includes pool or beach time, you’ll want a waterproof portable speaker. This one from Ultimate Ears has rave reviews from CNET, Wirecutter, and more for its clear, 360-degree sound despite its size; its long battery life (10 hours); and the ability to be plunged in water and still work.
The speaker connects via Bluetooth to any device, and can also be connected to other UE devices to double up on sound. It won the Good Design Award, one of the most prestigious design and innovation awards in the world.
The waterproof capabilities allow it to be dropped up to one meter for 30 minutes. It weighs 1.32 pounds and is 4.2 x 4.6 x 5.2 inches. The portable speaker comes in 10 colors.
Price: $63.99
Buy the UE Boom 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker here.
Pros:
- Waterproof
- 360-degree sound
- Small and portable
- Good Design award winner
Cons:
- More expensive than a few other portable speakers
- Larger than a few other portable speakers
- Shorter battery life than the Bose SoundLink
Find more UE Boom Waterproof Portable Speaker information and reviews here.
3. A Good Basic Affordable Portable Speaker: Tribit XSound Go
This budget-priced portable speaker is attractive, waterproof, and most importantly delivers great sound for the money. It’s small (6.7 x 2.2 x 2.3 inches and 0.84 pounds) and has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.
It looks like most generic portable speakers, but is dust-proof and more durable. It’s IPX7 rated, meaning it’s fully waterproof. The lanyard on the top allows you to hang it easily at a pool, on a tree while camping, or in your hotel shower.
It has a 24-hour battery life, which is much longer than most. The flip side of this is that it takes four hours to fully charge. A CNET review found sound stayed clear throughout battery life, and said while in general sound was great for the price, the bass was always a bit low. An Amazon reviewer said it was “like a small studio speaker, very impressive,” and another said it was “perfect for trips and outdoor hangouts.”
Price: $35.99
Buy the Tribit XSound Go Portable Speaker here.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Great sound quality for price
- Waterproof
- 24-hour battery
Cons:
- Takes four hours to charge
- Not as much bass or as high-quality sound as pricier brands
Find more Tribit XSound Go Portable Speaker information and reviews here.
4. For Party Trips: JBL Pulse 2 Portable Speaker
Traveling for a party of some kind? Bring along the JBL portable speaker, which combines great sound with a light show. Multi-colored lights flash to the beat of the music, turning any room into a party.
Plus, the portable speaker is splashproof, so you don’t have to worry if someone spills on it. The rechargeable battery delivers 10 hours of sound and five hours of light effects. You can adjust the lights to be more of a flashy effect, or just give off a glow and light up a room. With the companion app, you can choose which color will glow.
If you don’t want to play music, the app also includes ambient sounds like waves and birds. The speaker connects to your device via Bluetooth, and if you have two they can connect to each other for amplified sound.
The portable speaker weighs one pound and is 8.3 x 3.9 x 6.7 inches.
Price: $145
Buy the JBL Pulse 2 Portable Speaker here.
Pros:
- High-quality sound
- Light effects
- Connects to other JBL speakers
- Splashproof
Cons:
- More expensive than other brands
- Short battery life due to light effects
Find more JBL Pulse 2 Portable Speaker information and reviews here.
5. Tiny and Cheap: AYL Portable Speaker
This speaker’s main benefit is its size and price. It’s tiny–2.25 x 3.5 x 6 inches and seven ounces–and only around $15. It connects via Bluetooth to any device, and can be connected to other AYL speakers for more sound.
Amazon reviewers found it louder and higher-sound quality than they expected for the price. It comes with a three-year worry free warranty and has 10 hours of battery life.
Price: $14.99
Buy the AYL Portable Speaker here.
Pros:
- Very small and portable
- Very affordable
- High-quality sound for price
- 10 hours of battery
Cons:
- Not waterproof
- Not as high-quality as other brands
Find more AYL Portable Speaker information and reviews here.
