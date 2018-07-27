5 Best Travel Umbrellas to Fit In Your Carry-On

A travel umbrella is one of those essentials that is often forgotten, but is also often incredibly useful. If you plan to visit somewhere like Seattle or Ireland you might assume there will be rain, and add a travel umbrella to your packing list. But even warm weather destinations get short, tropical rain bursts.

Many hotels provide umbrellas for guests, but they are usually large and bulky, and branded with the hotel logo. Pack your own travel umbrella to blend more easily into a city. A travel umbrella is also great for day trips, or to keep in your bag for rain emergencies in your own city.

These are our favorite travel umbrellas, from one that is ultra-windproof to a more fun, stylish option, to a cheap basic umbrella just in case, to an overall best pick:

What are the best travel umbrellas?

Pros: Cons: Attractive

Wind and waterproof

Ergonomic handle

High-thread count canvas Some might not like the pattern

This stylish navy striped travel umbrella is great for both men and women. It has eight flexible fiberglass ribs that withstand heavy winds without turning inside out, and the canopy is made of 190 thread count high-density pongee fabric that repels water.

The ergonomic handle with slip-resistant rubber provides a comfortable grip even during long bouts in the rain. The umbrella also provides temperature reduction and heat insulation.

The travel umbrella automatically opens and closes, is lightweight, and fits easily in a carry-on bag. It has only five star reviews on Amazon for its functionality and appearance.

