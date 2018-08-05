5 Best Travel Umbrellas to Fit In Your Carry-On

A travel umbrella is one of those essentials that is often forgotten, but is also often incredibly useful. If you plan to visit somewhere like Seattle or Ireland you might assume there will be rain, and add a travel umbrella to your packing list. But even warm weather destinations get short, tropical rain bursts.

Many hotels provide umbrellas for guests, but they are usually large and bulky, and branded with the hotel logo. Pack your own travel umbrella to blend more easily into a city. A travel umbrella is also great for day trips, or to keep in your bag for rain emergencies in your own city.

These are our favorite travel umbrellas, from one that is ultra-windproof to a more fun, stylish option, to a cheap basic umbrella just in case, to an overall best pick:

What are the best travel umbrellas?

1. Repel Travel Umbrella – $21.95

Pros: Cons: 9-rib windproof construction

Water repellant teflon fabric

Ergonomic handle and automatic open/close

Lifetime replacement guarantee Some prefer other colors

This travel umbrella is made of tough teflon fabric and has nine ribs, which help it defy wine (most umbrellas only have eight). The resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs flex to withstand wind gusts, while the teflon repels water.

An automatic open/close button makes getting out of a sudden downpour, or into buildings, a breeze. When closed the umbrella is 11.5 inches long and it weighs less than a pound, so it’s great for travel. It also has an ergonomic, slip-proof handle and a wrist strap for easy carrying.

Users testified that it could withstand strong winds, and they liked the color. Perhaps best of all, the travel umbrella comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee.

2. Amazon Travel Umbrella- $9.99

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Automatic open/close button

Compact size Not as durable as others

Not as high-quality as others

If you’re looking for a good basic travel umbrella, this one from Amazon works well. It’s a full-size umbrella that folds down into a compact size with an automatic open/close button. It has a soft grip handle and a wrist strap for easy carrying.

The base of the umbrella is made of durable steel and the canopy is 100 percent polyester. The travel umbrella is great for when you get stuck in a light rain, though it can’t withhold major storms or wind gusts.

Overall, users like the size, affordable price, basic structure, and ease of use. Some said they wished it was higher quality, but found it suitable for such a low price.

3. Mini Travel Umbrella – $18.99

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Very compact

Variety of colors

UV protection Handle is not automatic

Not as durable as some others

This travel umbrella takes up barely any space in your bag, so you can take it along anywhere just in case, and not have to worry about bulk. When opened, the canopy is actually quite large at 42 inches. Its eight ribs help resist wind and heavy rain.

The umbrella also has 95 percent UV protection, so you can use it on the beach or in sunny parks, too. It comes in a wide variety of colors. Reviewers liked the size, the UV protection, and overall thought the canopy worked well, but some were frustrated with the manual open/close system.

4. LifeTek Travel Umbrella – $26.95

Pros: Cons: Wind-resistant

UV protective

Tough canopy for extreme rain protection

Automatic open/close

Replacement guarantee if defective Larger than some when closed

This travel umbrella is water-repellant, wind-resistant, UV protective, and fast-drying to boot. It fits easily into a golf bag, purse, backpack, or any carry-on. When closed, it’s 11.5 inches and 15 ounces.

The canopy has nine resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs that are tri-folded, meaning they can withstand intense winds. The fabric has a UPF60+ UV rating, blocking 98 percent of the sun’s damaging rays.

It opens and closes with the press of a button and the handle is comfortable to hold. The travel umbrella comes with a peace of mind replacement guarantee against any defect of the materials or workmanship.

It has fantastic reviews on Amazon, and users said it was sturdy, compact, and effective.

5. Striped Travel Umbrella – $22.88

Pros: Cons: Attractive

Wind and waterproof

Ergonomic handle

High-thread count canvas Some might not like the pattern

This stylish navy striped travel umbrella is great for both men and women. It has eight flexible fiberglass ribs that withstand heavy winds without turning inside out, and the canopy is made of 190 thread count high-density pongee fabric that repels water.

The ergonomic handle with slip-resistant rubber provides a comfortable grip even during long bouts in the rain. The umbrella also provides temperature reduction and heat insulation.

The travel umbrella automatically opens and closes, is lightweight, and fits easily in a carry-on bag. It has only five star reviews on Amazon for its functionality and appearance.

