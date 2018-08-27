5 Best Large Suitcases for Long-Term Travel

A large suitcase is a necessity for most long-term travel. If you’re going somewhere for more than a week, you probably need more space than a carry-on. When looking at large suitcases there are a few factors to keep in mind: durability, organization, and price.

If you take multiple long-term trips a year, it’s probably worth spending more on a large suitcase, as it will get a lot of use. If you only use it for a vacation every so often, you can probably get away with a budget option.

Whatever your needs and budget, these are our favorite large suitcases, from budget to luxury, hardshell to duffel.

What are the best large suitcases?

1. Travelpro Expandable Spinner- $299

Pros: Cons: Durable

Luxury look and feel

Spacious interior with garment bag

Lifetime warranty

Dual spinner wheels and adjustable handle More expensive than other brands

Wirecutter named this the best large suitcase, and we couldn’t agree more. While it’s not extremely cheap, it’s not extremely expensive either, and it will last for years, making the price worth it. You get a high-quality suitcase with a lifetime warranty against defects and airline damages.

The ballistic nylon exterior is durable, and the interior is spacious. You can easily fit about two weeks of clothing inside, or more if you pack light. Inside you’ll find a garment folder and removable folding board, and several compartments.

The bag navigates easily for its size, thanks to MagnaTrac dual-spinner wheels and an adjustable handle. The zippers have been engineered to resist damage, and the leather and side carrying handles are comfortable for those few times you need to hoist the bag and not use the adjustable handle.

The bag fits most airline size limit regulations. Just make sure you don’t overpack and go over the weight limit. (A luggage scale helps).

2. Delsey Helium Aero – $129.99

Pros: Cons: Polycarbonate shell

10-year limited warranty

Spacious Only one organizational compartments

This is a good large suitcase if you’re looking for something durable and basic. The hardshell exterior is made of 100 percent polycarbonate, so it’s more durable than other hardshell suitcases in a similar price range. It has double spinner wheels for easy navigation.

Inside, there’s one zip pocket and straps to hold things in. Some users wished there were more compartments. The bag comes with a limited 10-year warranty. It also has a TSA-approved lock, so you can rest assured your belongings are safe in transit. It comes in 10 colors.

At 25-inches, it fits all major airline specifications (some budget airlines have smaller limits). Users loved the space, the durability (including the durable zippers), and the color options.

3. Amazon Basics Large Suitcase – $89.99

Pros: Cons: Scratch-resistant exterior

Multiple interior compartments

Double spinner wheels

Affordable Not as durable as other brands

Doesn’t last as long as other brands

For a basic hardshell large suitcase, this option from Amazon is a good pick. It’s 28-inches, making it slightly larger than others on this list. The ABS hardshell exterior has a scratch-resistant finish, and comes in several colors.

Inside, it’s fully-lined with a divider and three zippered pockets for small items. The suitcase is expandable, making it 15 percent larger if needed. Double spinner wheels move in all directions, and it has a telescoping handle for easy gliding and carrying.

The suitcase has fantastic reviews, especially for the price. One user called it the “best affordable luggage.”

4. Briggs & Riley Large Expandable Suitcase – $649

Pros: Cons: Lifetime warranty from dependable brand

Extremely durable

Spacious, with multiple compartments

Folding panels and a suit roller

High-quality spinner wheels

CX expandable/compression technology Expensive

This large suitcase from Briggs & Riley is the ultimate luxury travel bag. It has a ballistic nylon exterior that resists moisture, dirt, abrasion, and general wear. The fiberglass frame is lightweight, but durable and retains shape well.

The interior allows for wrinkle-free flat packing thanks to a extendable panel. An included foam roller makes packing suits easy. It has multiple zip pockets for extra storage, a nice lining, and a garment pouch. The handle is made of aircraft-grade aluminum and has four stop heights. The dual spinner wheels make for easy moving through even the most crowded travel situations. One user said, “these spinner bags roll around so easily you’d think NASA made the wheels.”

CX technology allows the bag to fit 26 percent more when expanded, while at the same time compressing your contents securely. The suitcase comes in three neutral colors and each includes a name tag. It comes with a lifetime warranty.

5. Eagle Creek Large Duffel Suitcase – $123

Pros: Cons: Large capacity

Durable bi-tech fabric

Multiple carrying options

Treaded wheels work on any surface

Collapsible for easy storage

Lifetime warranty Hard to organize inside

Not good for items that easily wrinkle

If you prefer a large duffel over a traditional suitcase, go for this Eagle Creek bag. It’s made with a weatherproof, abrasion-resistant bi-tech fabric with tough webbing and seam reinforcement on high-stress areas. The exterior zippers are lockable for extra security.

The bag has a capacity of 128 liters, a small front zipper pocket, and external compression straps to help fit everything in. The heavy-duty treaded wheels mean you can take this on even the most adventurous trips. It maneuvers easily on all types of surfaces.

The bag has a center handle, side handles, and removable shoulder straps, so there are multiple carrying options depending on how full it’s packed. It’s collapsible and can be rolled and stashed when not in use.

Like most Eagle Creek products, the bag comes with a lifetime guarantee. It’s available in three colors.

