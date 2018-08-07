5 Best Travel Backpacks for Europe

If you’re looking for the perfect travel backpack for a Europe trip this year, you’re probably not alone. In 2016, Americans traveled abroad in record numbers, and most of them went to Europe. With so many historic cities, iconic sights, beautiful natural sights, great food, and more to see and do, it’s no wonder Europe is eternally popular.

Whether you’re taking a gap year and want to travel with only a backpack, or are looking for something to bring along with your luggage for day trips, we’ve scouted out the best travel backpacks for Europe. We have a great budget option, a stylish pick that goes easily from day-to-night, a rugged option for adventure travelers, and a large but comfortable option for all the backpackers out there.

What are the best travel backpacks for Europe?

1. Osprey Packs Daylite Backpack- $39.96

Pros:

Lightweight

Multiple pockets and compartments

Reputable brands

Good size for day trips

Not large enough for multi-day use

More expensive than other brands

This lightweight backpack is great for travel in Europe, as it works well for wandering cities, long hikes, or to pick up groceries at a local farmer’s market. It attaches to larger Osprey packs and can be packed in your carry-on then pulled out to use on a day trip.

The mesh back panel makes it comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and it also features a hydration pocket (to store a water back during outdoor activities), a laptop pocket, mesh water bottle pockets on the sides, and a larger front pocket with several smaller compartments.

The bag is 18 x 9 x 9 inches, and weighs 15 ounces. Users found it comfortable and high-quality, and loved it for day trips, especially those that involved hiking. Some found it too small for more than a day. It comes in 10 colors.

2. Venture Pal Daypack- $16.16

Pros:

Double layered bottom

Comfortable

Lightweight

Not as large as other bags

Not as high-quality material as other bags

This travel backpack weighs only 0.7 pounds and costs under $20, which are both part of the reason it’s a favorite among travelers to Europe. The bag is water resistant, making it great for outdoor activities, and can store up to 35 liters in multiple compartments.

The shoulder straps are made with a breathable mesh fabric that allows you to carry it for long stretches without discomfort. The double-layered bottom helps hold heavier objects without strain, and a chest strap helps you lock it securely in place.

The backpack has one main pocket, two zippered front pockets, and two side pockets. There are two separators in the main pocket. When not in use, the backpack folds into a zippered inner pocket to save space, so you can pack it in your luggage then take it out to use for day trips on vacation.

It comes in nine colors. On Amazon, it has nearly 4,000 reviews and the overwhelming majority are positive. “I carried it on my back for about 12 hours one day, and I have to say it was pretty darn comfortable,” said one user.

3. Teton Sports Backpacking Backpack- $59.99

Pros:

Large

Waterproof cover

Limited lifetime warranty

Affordable for quality

Too large for some travelers

If you’re looking for a travel backpack for Europe that will be your main luggage and get you through days of travel, this backpack from Teton Sports could be a great fit. It’s extremely comfortable for its size, it has a waterproof rain cover, and it fits an amazing amount.

Mesh lumbar support, padded shoulder straps, an internal frame, and bendable aluminum stays make it comfortable even after hours of walking. It’s great for hiking, camping, or taking between cities.

The bag holds 55 liters worth of clothing, toiletries, and more. Clever packers can fit as much as they need for weeks in 55 liters (I once packed for a whole 8 months in a backpack this size) but it also comes in 65 and 75 liters at a slightly higher price if you need to bring more.

The 600D ripstop material, Oxford canvas shell, and rainproof cover help keep your belongings safe in any weather. It also has a sleeping bag compartment (great if you’re traveling between hostels in Europe and want to bring your own clean bedding), and multiple interior compartments. The bag even has a limited lifetime warranty that covers the material and craftsmanship, and is much more affordable than similar bags from other brands.

4. Herschel Travel Backpack – $86.95

Pros:

This is a great travel backpack for Europe because of its versatility. It can go from outdoor adventure to strolling through cities, even to bars, and fits quite a bit while still looking slim. Plus, it comes in 40 attractive colors.

The style is classic, with modern touches like leather straps air mesh back padding, and contoured shoulder straps. Herschel is a well-known travel brand and provides a limited lifetime warranty.

Each backpack has a padded, fleece-lined 15-inch laptop sleeve; adjustable drawstring closure; adjustable strap closures; a front pocket with a hidden zipper; a key clip; and striped fabric liner.

These bags are beloved for their classic design that can fit numerous situations around Europe. Some users wished they had more interior pockets, or external water bottle pockets.

5. Osprey Porter 46 – $140

Pros:

Cons: Fits 46 liters while being small and lightweigh

Organizational pouch and laptop sleeve

Straightjacket protection

Reputable brand

Not top loading

Removable, packable straps

Lightweight More expensive than others

Some found it uncomfortable after long wear

It may not be carry-on compatible with budget airlines

When it comes to the best travel backpacks for Europe, Osprey is on most lists. The brand has been making high-quality travel gear for years and has amassed a loyal base of frequent travelers.

This backpack features a stowaway harness, straightjacket protection, a medicine pocket, and a laptop sleeve, as well as a main pocket and two smaller front zip pockets. It’s the largest carry-on compatible Osprey bag and can hold enough for up to a week of travel, while still being easy to carry.

It’s not a top loader, like most backpacks. Instead, you can open it all the way with a flap-style zipper, which makes it feel more like you’re traveling with a suitcase that you can carry like a backpack.

The straightjacket compression and padded panels help keep gear and clothing safe and dry, which reviewers loved. You can fit much more than you think inside, then use the straightjacket compression to suck everything in and make the bag smaller. The laptop sleeve in back and the top zipper pockets help you keep things separate and organized.

One reviewer said “there is no better backpack for the carry-on traveler.”

