5 Best Travel Hair Straighteners: The Ultimate Guide

There’s nothing worse than a bad hair day in vacation photos, but travel hair straighteners and other hair essentials can be bulky to bring along. Some don’t even work in other countries.

When looking for a travel hair straightener there are a few things to keep in mind: you want something dual voltage, so that you can use it in any country without frying the device or shutting off the power. You want something compact, and you want something that works as well as your everyday option at home.

These five travel hair straighteners fit those criteria, plus have a few other features. Maybe you want something that also curls your hair, or you just need a low budget option to supplement your at home routine.

Whatever your hair or travel style, one of these travel hair straighteners is probably right for you:

1. 2-In-1 Dual Voltage Straightener – $25.99

Pros: Cons: Dual Voltage

Straightens and curls

Heats up quickly Longer than others

Only one temperature

This two-in-one travel straightener has both a flat iron and a curling iron feature. Just press a button to switch modes. Most importantly, it’s dual voltage and can handle 110-240 volts, so you can use it anywhere in the world and not have to worry about blowing a fuse or breaking the iron.

The iron has one temperature–375 degrees–and it heats up quickly. It comes with a heat resistant carrying case in leopard print.

Users liked that it has both a curling and flat iron feature, and that it heats up quickly. They loved the dual voltage. The only downside is that it’s 11 inches long, which is larger than other travel hair straighteners.

2. Lovani Travel Straightener – $14.97

Pros: Cons: Heats up quickly

Very small

Straightens and curls

Dual voltage

Good customer service Some users found it didn’t get hot enough

At only seven inches long with a half-inch heated plate, this travel straightener is one of the smallest out there. But don’t let size fool you. The ceramic heating plates get hot within 30 seconds, and gets up to 430 degrees.

The heating panel adjusts to your hair thickness for the best results, and it has a two-in-one straightening/curling iron feature. The travel straightener has a 100-240 worldwide voltage, so you can use it anywhere as long as you have an adapter. It comes with a heat resistant travel bag.

Users with short hair found it was the perfect size, while those with longer hair thought it was useful for travel, but too small for everyday use. “It’s great for getting the shortest strands that are normally hard to get to,” one user said. Another said it was the perfect size for her carry-on, and worked well on her thick, curly hair.

3. AmoVee Travel Straightener – $12.99

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Delivers smooth style

Dual voltage

Compact Only flat iron, no curling iron

Cannot adjust temperature

This travel straightener is professional level, but budget priced. It delivers professional smoothing capabilities and ultra sleek hair thanks to tourmaline plates that never stick or pull your hair.

The temperature ranges from 365 to 410 degrees and the travel straightener comes with a heat-resistant glove to help with styling. The mini iron works well on long hair, but is also great for short strands.

It’s 7.8 inches long, making it compact and easy to travel with. Users loved it for trips and to keep in their gym bag. It’s dual voltage from 100 to 240 volts, so you just need an adapter to use it in other countries. The only downside is that unlike two-in-one options, it does not have a curling iron feature.

4. BaByliss Pro Travel Straightener- $139.95

Pros: Cons: Professional level

Larger plates

Leaves hair smooth Expensive

Does not curl

This travel hair straightener is a splurge, but if you have long hair and travel often, it might be worth it. In fact, this straightener works so well you can use it for everyday, yet enjoy that it’s still compact enough for travel.

It has 1-3/4-inch nano titanium plates, which have digital ionic temperature settings up to 450 degrees for smooth, shiny locks. The plates are wide enough for long hair, unlike some other travel hair straighteners, but overall it’s compact enough to carry around.

Users said aside from straightening, it left their hair smoother. Many purchased it after their hair stylist recommended it, and noted that it feels like using a professional straightener. If you have shorter hair, there are smaller plate options.

5. HSI Travel Straightener – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Dual voltage

Straightens and curls

Professional quality shine

360-degree cord

Hair damage protection Not as cheap as other options

This is the travel hair straightener I personally have, and I like it for a number of reasons. One, it’s small and easy to pack in my carry-on. Two, it straightens very well, but also curls. Three, it’s dual voltage so I can take it anywhere in the world and not have to worry about it breaking or about having a bad hair day.

Aside from those fundamental features, I like that it leaves my hair extra silky feeling. The ceramic plates have HeatBalance micro-sensors that regulate temperature and evenly distribute the heat, which protects your hair from damage. The crystal ion plates help create shine.

The dual voltage makes travel easy, as does the 360 degree swivel cord. I know that seems like a small thing, but it’s so useful when trying to get ready in hotel rooms or Airbnbs where I need to share space with my travel companions and might need to move at awkward angles to see the mirror.

The one-inch plate is the ideal size, in my opinion. It works well for long, thick hair, but is small enough for bangs and shorter strands. It comes with a heat-resistant styling glove and a travel size argan oil hair treatment, which is a nice touch. The silk heat-resistant carrying case is useful without being bulky. Overall, it’s amazing and I’ve used it in over a dozen countries without issue.

