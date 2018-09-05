5 Best Luggage Sets for Frequent Travelers

Finding the right luggage set to travel with is an important choice. Luggage is expensive, so you want to pick the luggage set that will be useful for years to come.

Does your travel often require multiple checked bags, or do you need just one large bag and one carry on? Are you traveling as a family? Do you prioritize organization or durability? Luxury or affordability?

These are all things to consider before making an investment in a luggage set. Whether your next great adventure is a luxurious European vacation requiring weeks of outfit changes, or roughing it with small bags and light carry-ons, we’ve found the best luggage set for you.

These sets come in a variety of sizes, from eight pieces to two, across a wide price range. From family friendly to carry-on only, these are our five favorite luggage sets for any type of travel.

What are the best luggage sets?

1. Traveler’s Choice 8-Piece Luggage Set – $123.09

Pros: Cons: Lots of space

4 suitcases; 4 packing cubes

Multiple pockets and shoe compartments

Adjustable travel tote

Affordable Too many pieces for some

If you travel as a family, a large luggage set helps you stay organized and makes identifying luggage for anyone in the family simple. Or, if you travel for something like fashion week and need to bring multiple outfits, or if you move around a lot, you’ll need a lot of bags.

If any of this sounds like you, look no further than the Travelers Choice Amsterdam 8pc Set, which comes with four matching bags in a variety of sizes, functions, and colors, and four packing cubes to help you organize your items inside, resulting in more packing capacity.

Plus, the set is an affordable price for so many bags. The three upright bags all come with internal retractable handle systems for easy-rolling through the airport, multiple zippered pockets in the front of the bags, including mesh shoe pockets in the lid. Bulky items are able to be compressed down with elastic tie-down straps in order to fit more items into the suitcase.

The travel tote has an adjustable shoulder strap so that you can carry the bag yourself, or you can slip the piggyback strap on the back panel onto the handle of the larger bag so the bag can sit atop another suitcase. This bag also includes a roomy main compartment for your belongings.

2. Lightweight 3-Piece Luggage Set – $109.99

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Lightweight

Durable

360-degree wheels

TSA locks Few organizational pockets

The Best Comfort Lightweight 3 Piece Luggage Set combines quality with cost-efficiency. Made with a durable hard shell casing, your fragile items are prevented from damage. Even with a hard shell exterior, you will not have to worry about quickly exceeding weight limits, as frequent travelers have praised the set’s lightweight build.

The interiors of the suitcases are fully lined and come with straps so your items stay put during travel.

The wheels on the set rotate 360 degrees, making it easier to turn and maneuver around the airport’s tight spaces. Additionally, the suitcases also come with retractable push-button telescoping handlebars that make traveling long distances with your bag as easy as possible.

If security is something you are concerned with when packing your items, the Lightweight 3 Piece Luggage Set also comes with TSA approved locks that allow you to lock your items inside without compromising the TSA agent’s ability to inspect the suitcases’ contents.

3. Kenneth Cole 2-Piece Luggage Set – $109

Pros: Cons: Carry-on size

Easy to roll

Attractive

Lots of pockets

Fits onto other larger suitcases Not big enough for long trips

What if you are a traveler that doesn’t need to check a bag and would prefer a luggage set for your carry on and personal item only? One stylish solution is the Kenneth Cole Reaction Croc 2-Piece Luggage Set: Wheeled Under Seat Carry-On and Tote Bag. This glamorous luggage set includes an all-black, wheeled small suitcase, perfect for the overhead compartment on the airplane or under the seat, along with a tote bag for your personal item.

Travelers who have used this set have loved its ability to roll easily down the aisle of an airplane, fit comfortably in the overhead compartments, and still store a few days worth of clothing and toiletries inside. The tote comes with a multitude of pockets that allow the storage of things like a laptop, kindle, or other electronics and items you may need to access quickly.

Should you decide that you need to check another suitcase, both of the Kenneth Cole Reaction bags have a band that allows them to be slipped onto the handles of a rolling-suitcase.

4. Joy Mangano Luggage Set – $279.99

Pros: Cons: Stylish

Lightweight

Durable

360-degree wheels

Removable garment bag

Multiple compartments Expensive

Some reviewers didn’t like the colors

A luxurious travel set that seems to have it all is the Joy Mangano Hardside Medium Luggage (Carry-on) and Xl Luggage Combo. Despite being a hardside luggage set, it is surprisingly lightweight: 8.8lbs for the carry on bag and 13.4 lbs for the XL luggage.

Both bags come with 360-degree spinner wheels for easy maneuvering around in tight spaces, and telescopic, 3-position handlebars.

This set even comes with a removable garment bag that comes with a wet pocket, three removable pocket drawers with mesh windows, and a luggage clothes cover to protect your clothes from shoe bottoms, toiletries, or other things that may damage them. It also comes with a detachable ID tag, and straps that keep your items in place during transit.

For the traveler who needs to separate their clothing, toiletries, and other things, this luggage set is the way to go. Since both the carry-on and the XL luggage bag come with garment bags and zippable, removable compartments, you can store anything you need and keep them organized during your trip.

5. Caribbean Joe 4-Piece Luggage Set – $259.99

Pros: Cons: Attractive design

Exceptionally smooth wheels

Comfortable to carry

Durable

Five-year warranty Some didn’t like design

More expensive than other sets

The Caribbean Joe Luggage Castaway 4-Piece Spinner Suitcase Set has travelers on amazon reeling with positive reviews. This island-inspired luggage set makes comfort and quality a top priority with an eight-wheel spinner build instead of the usual four wheels. This ensures your luggage is stable and durable during your travels.

Additionally, if anything should go wrong, the bags come with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Have you ever stood at baggage claim and worried that someone might grab your bag off of the belt, confusing it with their own? It can be hard to figure out which bag is yours when so many look the same. Don’t worry about that again since the Carribean Joe Luggage has a distinctive design that stands out in a crowd.

One user summed it up perfectly with this review: “Very happy with the purchase. Distinctive colors and design make it easy to quickly spot your luggage in the airport baggage turnstiles. The excellent rolling wheels make it very easy to roll through the airport or on sidewalks. Attractive design”

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.