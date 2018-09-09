Best Luggage Sets for Frequent Travelers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Finding the right luggage set to travel with is an important choice. Luggage is expensive, so you want to pick the luggage set that will be useful for years to come.

Does your travel often require multiple checked bags, or do you need just one large bag and one carry on? Are you traveling as a family? Do you prioritize organization or durability? Luxury or affordability?

These are all things to consider before making an investment in a luggage set. Whether your next great adventure is a luxurious European vacation requiring weeks of outfit changes, or roughing it with small bags and light carry-ons, we’ve found the best luggage set for you.

These sets come in a variety of sizes, from eight pieces to two, across a wide price range. From family friendly to carry-on only, these are our five favorite luggage sets for any type of travel.