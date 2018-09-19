10 Best Travel Hair Products: The Ultimate List

Travel hair products are essential for keeping your hair in check in different climates and during long days of travel.

Unless you have visited your destination before, you may not know what is in store for your hair. Notoriously unpredictable, hair can either be luscious and moisturized or dreadfully dry depending on the weather and water-type.

Sure, you could toss your hair into a scarf or ponytail, but that might not be the look you’re going for in every travel photo, or for every event on your trip. Thankfully, with a wide array of travel products devoted to your hair, you can wake up in the morning and style your hair with ease.

Did you know that the sun can damage your hair just like it can damage your skin? Prevent frizz and dryness with a leave-in conditioner with UV protection, or a hair sunscreen if on a tropical vacation. Toss in a few bouncy curls with a travel-sized curling iron or flat iron, or even skip the heat tools altogether and opt instead for a beachy texture spray.

For men or those with very short hair, try a variety pack of 0.6 oz texturizing pomades. If you’d rather combat oily hair and try to get as much wear out of your hair as possible, check out the travel-sized dry shampoo that has even fine and thin haired users raving.

1. Bumble and Bumble Invisible Oil Primer Leave-In Conditioner

The Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer has been touted as one of the best travel hair products for over-styled or dry hair. It acts as a leave-in conditioner and frizz controller, but what really makes this product perfect for a traveler is it also acts as a heat protector and a UV-protecting sunscreen for your hair, shielding it from the damage of harsh sun rays and heat. Hello beach vacation!

The spray-on primer comes in both the original sweet and tropical scent or a unisex version. Invisible Oil is a blend of six different lightweight oils and is recommended for all hair types. Even travelers with fine hair have said that it doesn’t feel like their hair is being weighed down after use. Bumble and Bumble products are all free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, and formaldehyde, and the brand does not test on animals.

With rave reviews, affordable pricing, and two sizes to choose from (one of which is a travel size), this may be the best primer you ever buy.

Price: $15

2. Confu Travel Hair Dryer

With limited space in your luggage, packing a bulky hair dryer can seem like a nuisance. The CONFU 1600W Compact Travel Hair Dryer can be folded in half and stored in your luggage without taking up valuable space. Even though it’s small in size, it packs a powerful punch with 1600 watts and a DC brushless motor.

The hair dryer heats up to 134.6 degrees Fahrenheit and has two speeds. Even at the high setting, users commented on how quiet it is. One thing to keep in mind before purchasing is that it is 125 volts and like most hair dryers it cannot be used outside of the United States, without a power adapter.

Price: $32.99

3. Travel Hair Brush

A well-known and well-loved travel hair product is the Wet Brush. The perfect tiny version of the popular full-size brush of the same name is only 5.5-inches long, so it fits easily inside your travel bag. The Wet Brush Squirt Mini Pocket Detangling Hair Brush is designed for use on both wet and dry hair, combing through tangles easily with thin, strong, and flexible IntelliFlex bristles.

The bristles on the brush are kind even on the most sensitive of scalps, and when pulling through tough tangles, the bristles flex back to their original form in order to eliminate breakage and pain.

Travelers with curly hair have spoken very highly of this brush, saying that normally their hair would require a lot of time to detangle with other brushes. After only a few strokes of the Wet Brush, their hair was detangled and smooth. Similarly, those with fine hair have said that it’s soft enough on their wet hair to not cause breakage and tangles.

The bristles have also been a huge hit among parents looking for a solution for their toddlers’ sensitive scalps. If your hair is very thick, however, the mini brush’s short bristles might not be long enough to get all the way through your hair, and in that case I recommend the full sized Wet Brush (which I personally travel with and don’t find it too bulky for my luggage).

Price: $6.71

4. LuxeOrganix Shampoo and Conditioner Set

It’s rare to find a shampoo that is formulated to serve curly, thick, frizzy, color-treated, and fine hair types all at once. It’s even rarer to find that in a travel size.

The LuxeOrganix Shampoo and Conditioner Travel Set is Sulfate-Free, and made with rejuvenating Moroccan argan oil to prevent hair from becoming dry and brittle. It enhances curls, thickens fine hair, and adds volume without buildup. The formula also contains a UV and Thermal Protectant packed with vitamins and antioxidants that will repair your hair from harsh sunlight or use of hot styling tools.

Since it does not contain any sulfates, parabens, sodium chloride, gluten or phthalates, the shampoo and conditioner shouldn’t contribute to itchy scalp, hair damage, or other issues that can sometimes be caused by the use of harsh chemicals. It also won’t leave behind waxy films or residue that other natural products might. What it does have, however, is Vitamin B5 which penetrates through the hair cuticle to give your hair strength and thickness. It even smooths hair so much that men use it on their beards and mustaches!

It seems too good to be true that one product can enhance curls, tame frizz, strengthen damaged hair, product against heat and UV rays, and doesn’t weigh down fine hair. However, the reviews on Amazon speak for themselves. With over 800 reviews and 80 percent of them four or five-stars, you’re sure to love this travel hair product.

Price: $19.97 for the set

5. Travel Styling Kit

Even though many hotels come with a hair dryer installed in the bathrooms, you sometimes need a little extra. The CHI Air 3-Piece Travel Set comes with a 1000-watt hairdryer, a one-inch ceramic curling iron, and a three-quarter-inch flat iron, giving you the tools you need for countless hairstyles while on your travels.

The hairdryer has a small build and collapsible handle that allows you to store it in a small bag, plus comes with an attachable diffuser, giving you more precision when drying your hair. The ceramic technology also locks in moisture, reducing frizz. The ceramic curling iron heats up to 392-degrees Fahrenheit, though the temperature is adjustable.

The flat iron is built with Tourmaline Ceramic plates that reduce static and frizz and heat evenly. Each product has dual voltage capability and comes with a storage bag so you can take all of them with you while traveling without sacrificing too much space in your luggage.

Price: $89.99

6. Men’s Travel Hair Pomades

For the man who wants to achieve a variety of looks during his travels, the Uppercut 6 Tin Men’s Hairstyling Pomade Kit features six different hair pomades that help create variety of different hairstyles. The kit includes standard, lightweight, and strong-hold formulas that not only produce different style results, but also hold styles without the waxy or greasy feel of other products. This water-soluble pomade set has the feel of a gel or cream and ranges from featherweight holds, deluxe, and matt pomades, plus has some extra grip for challenging styles or thick hair.

The pomades have a variety of scents that one user described as woody tobacco, coffee or cocoa, and citrus. Each allow you to achieve that messy, textured style without making your hair look wet or crunchy, and are also malleable enough that you can change your hairstyle throughout the day. The kit comes with a small complimentary barber’s comb for even easier styling.

Each tin is only 0.6 oz so you are able to pack each of them into a small bag to check into your carry-on luggage or pack into your checked bag without worrying about them taking up much space.

Price: $38

7. Travel-Sized Beach Spray

Do you want sexy beach waves without having to spend the whole day at the beach? The 2.0 bottle of Aquage Sea Salt Texturizing Spray can be packed right into your makeup bag or purse to give you textured, beachy hair on the go.

Those with all hair types commented on how it builds volume and gives them the undone texture without looking heavy or weighed down. A little goes a long way with this product, meaning the travel-sized bottle is bound to last you a long time.

This texturizing spray achieves that straight-out-of-the-ocean feel to your hair without making it crunchy and still gives hair waves without the use of a curling iron. A number of users have complimented the nozzle on this travel hair product, saying that it evenly sprays all over their hair, achieving a balanced wave.

Made with lightweight polymers that are infused with magnesium-rich Dead Sea salts, it adds thickness and volume even to fine or thin hair and it separates curls beautifully for those with a curlier hair texture. If you’ve ever had a beach spray that made your hair feel waxy, oily, and weighted down, kiss that goodbye and give this travel hair product a shot.

Price: $10.80

8. Baptiste Travel-Sized Dry Shampoo

If you’re a frequent traveler, you probably like to be on the go. Dry shampoo is one of the best travel hair products out there. I use it religiously because it means the difference between maximizing my time in a new place seeing sights and exploring, versus taking time to dry and style my hair in the hotel room. When I travel, I want to spend my hours actually traveling, not getting ready.

I recommend the 1.6 oz. Batiste Dry Shampoo, which is also highly rated by other travelers and Amazon reviewers. Travelers with fine hair know how hard it can be to find a dry shampoo that actually works and doesn’t just weigh down your hair, so the five-star ratings left by users with fine hair should sound promising.

This dry shampoo revitalizes hair by removing grease and adding body without the use of water. It has a clean and fresh scent and comes in a variety of colors to blend into different hair shades. It is worth noting that some users have said it can have a powdery finish, but others say that working your hands through the roots where you sprayed will alleviate that issue.

The spray is powerful and a little goes a long way. Since daily hair styling can be damaging to hair, the Batiste Dry Shampoo is enriched with L-Arginine, a strengthening amino acid. With so many positive reviews from users who proclaimed that they had extremely oily, fine, or damaged hair, this dry shampoo is a lifesaver. It will allow you to get more time out of your travels and add life back to your hair, even if you skip a wash or two. (You might like it so much you use it even when you’re not traveling, like I do).

Price: $8.91

9. Moroccan Oil Travel Hair Mask

This hair mask is a lifesaver when traveling in dry destinations, or beach trips where your hair can get fried in the sun. The mask uses argan oil for deep hydration, and also restores elasticity to overworked hair.

One user who is an avid swimmer and colors her hair, plus uses hot tools to style it, said the mask restored moisture after one use. Another said it was “amazing at combating all hair issues.”

The mask comes in a 2.53 ounce bottle that’s safe to fly with and the travel size contains about five or six uses. It’s one of my favorite travel hair products and always in my toiletry bag.

Price: $14.47

10. HEADER TEN

If you prefer your travel hair products to be identical to your home hair products, stock up on these silicone travel bottles. They’re leak-proof, so you don’t have to worry about them spilling in your bag, and they’re TSA approved and travel-sized.

One of my favorite parts of these bottles is that they’re easy to squeeze, so you can get every last drop of your travel hair products out and not waste anything. The large caps also make them easy to refill.

If there’s a hair product you love and can’t find in a travel size, or you simply don’t want to have to stock up on travel hair products every time you take a trip, buy these bottles and refill them at home before you hit the road.

Price: $10.99

