10 Best Travel Purses: The Ultimate List

A great travel purse is essential for anyone who spends much of their time on the road, or for those heading on an international vacation for the first time. While you may love your everyday purse, when traveling there are a few more things to keep in mind, mainly security and comfort.

When looking for a travel purse, you want something that keeps your belongings safe from loss or theft, and also something you can wear for long hours exploring somewhere new. We chose these purses for a number of reasons, from security to space to style.

Whether you need something casual and spacious, something discreet, something with added security, something with multiple carrying styles, or for new moms even an alternative to your diaper bag, we found a great option for you.

1. Travelon Anti-Theft Travel Purse – $34.25

Pros: Cons: Anti-theft

Lockable zipper

Slash-resistant material

Multiple pockets

RFID-blocking pockets

Spacious Not compact

Zippers not durable

The Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag is a roomy, one-strap purse with a variety of functions that keep your items lock-safe. With slash-resistant mesh hidden in the build of the bag, it prevents against slash-and-grab thieves who attempt to cut the body of the bag to get to your belongings. Additionally, the adjustable shoulder strap is also slash-resistant and cable-reinforced. The zipper of the main compartment is lockable, making sure your items inside are kept secure. Your passport, credit cards, and other important items are able to be safely kept in the compartments inside the Radio-Frequency Identification blocking pockets to prevent electronic pickpocketing.

A surprising amount of room is afforded with the messenger bag. One Amazon reviewer said two water bottles, a book, camera, an umbrella, a tablet, their phone, keys, cash, lotions, and other small items were all able to comfortably fit inside the compartment with room to spare.

This is a great travel purse if you’re looking for something that fits a lot, and keeps it secure.

2. Travel Backpack Purse – $23.99

Pros: Cons: Can be worn two ways

Anti-theft back pocket

Removable strap

Waterproof Not everyone liked the style

Not compact

The Jezozo Womens fashion backpack is a fashionable approach to security. Instead of opening from the front or the top like a typical backpack, this bag’s main compartment is accessible from the back of the bag. This way, no one can access the contents of your purse without you removing the bag from your back.

One of the bag’s most praised features is its versatility. It can be worn as a backpack or you can remove a strap for over-the-shoulder use as a normal purse. The travel backpack/purse is also waterproof, so on days when you’re caught in the romantic rains of Paris, don’t fret that your laptop or cards will be damaged.

3. 130 Degrees Anti-Theft Travel Purse- $59

Pros: Cons: Secret compartments

Cross-body strap

High-security inner pocket

Soft material Some didn’t like the style

Not as large as other purses

Stealth is the name of the game with this American-made, compact anti-theft bag that fights pickpockets with secret compartments. This cross-body bag hides its main compartment zipper through a flap that buttons down, so your contents are easy to access, but not easy to steal.

You can also store your extra-sensitive items like your cash, credit cards, and passport in a hidden, high-capacity security pocket so when you’re reaching into your bag for your water bottle, language book, or camera, you aren’t exposing your wallet for someone else to see.

The bag comes in multiple colors, is made of comfortable cotton, and has brass hooks.

4. Topnice Sling Purse – $20.99

Pros: Cons: Lightweight

Unisex

Multiple security features

Comfortable

Multiple pockets Not as stylish as others

Not as small as others

Another cross-body bag with security functions is the Topnice Sling Bag, which is designed with both men and women in mind. With hidden zippers to the main compartments, space for cell phones, and water-resistant fabric, the Topnice Sling Bag has plenty of praise on Amazon, with reviewers even touting it as an option for everyday use rather than just travel.

If you are a traveler that likes to travel light, this bag is a better option than a larger tote or roomy backpack. Multiple buyers on Amazon have mentioned the bag’s lightweight build, and that they can’t even tell that they have it on when they are traveling.

Its security functions come in the form of hidden zippers and an RFID blocking zipper pocket, so you can be sure that the small items that you do bring with you on your trip will return home with you at the end of the day.

5. SevenBlu Money Belt – $19.99

Pros: Cons: Easy to conceal

Holds large cell phones

Sits snug against body

Great for running Not as spacious as other purses

If traveling extra light is your style, the SevenBlu travel money belt is one way to carry your credit cards, cash, and cell phone around with you without needing to carry a purse at all.

This flat belt has a zipper pocket that is designed to hold even larger models of cell phones, and will not bounce against your body as you walk. Reviewers also used it while going jogging. For added security, you can even wear the belt under your clothing, concealing it completely.

With two large pockets, it affords a surprising amount of storage space. Many travelers have packed their cell phones and wallets, or even other small items into the belt without complaint of overpacking. Traveling light has never been easier.

6. Foldable Travel Purse – $10.99

Pros: Cons: Very affordable

Fits almost flat in luggage

Extremely light

Durable, easy to clean Not very big

No interior pockets

Not as high-quality as other travel purses

This very affordable, foldable duffel bag is great for the light packer who hates wasting space. Unfolded, it’s 16.5 x 12.6 x 6.7 inches, but folded it’s only 6.7 x 6.3 x 1. It’s only 7.2 ounces and easily fits any airline’s carry-on restrictions.

The waterproof nylon material is easy to clean and keeps your items safe from rain or spills. It can fit enough for a weekend, or be packed along as a dirty laundry bag or to bring home souvenirs. Though the straps look short in the photo, in the questions section on Amazon one user said they’re long enough to put the bag over your shoulder.

It can be a bit difficult to fold back into the pouch it comes in, but if you can’t get it neatly in you can always just fold it in quarters. When unfolded, the pouch doubles as an exterior side pocket. There are no interior features and the bag is very basic, but for $11 you can’t really go wrong if you’re using it as a bag for excess luggage, or for a night or two. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of colors.

7. Haiku RFID Travel Purse – $44.95

Pros: Cons: Eco-friendly

RFID-blocking

Toggle-locking zipper

Crossbody strap

Spacious Strap slides too much

For the eco-conscious traveler, try the Haiku Jaunt RFID crossbody bag– a fashionable, green, and secure way to carry your belongings on your next great adventure. By using cyclePET fabric made out of recycled bottles, they keep waste out of landfills and minimizes the need to use virgin petroleum. One bag uses the plastic from 12 bottles that may have otherwise ended up in a landfill.

That’s not all this bag offers, though. The material is also lined with RFID-blocking technology, has a toggle-locking zipper, a roomy main compartment, two exterior pockets, two slip pockets for maps and receipts, a front flap with an ID holder and comes in several colors and designs.

8. Camera Travel Bag- $32.99

Pros: Cons: Plenty of space

Padded dividers

Anti-theft locks

Waterproof

Scratch-resistant

Waterproof cover Not a traditional purse

Not good for carrying things other than camera supplies

When traveling the world, you probably want to bring your camera along. If you are planning to pack a bulky DSLR and multiple lenses, your typical travel purse may not make the cut.

That’s where the CADeN L5 Dual-use Camera Backpack comes in. This backpack has enough room to pack your camera body, two lenses, laptop, iPad, tripod, and multiple accessories, and you can even configure the inside of the bag with their 6 padded dividers to fit your camera gear specifically.

If you have more camera gear, the backpack comes in a variety of sizes, and some include anti-theft locks for added security.

The backpack is made out of 900D high-density and waterproof and scratch-resistant Nylon, so your gear remains safe despite the weather. If that weren’t enough, it also comes with a waterproof cover that can be slipped over the backpack and zipped during heavy rains.

9. Diaper Bag Travel Purse – $29.99

Pros: Cons: Lots of pockets

Lifetime warranty

Stylish

Spacious, but compact enough for travel Not as high-quality as other diaper bags

Some reviewers wanted more space

This is a great travel bag for women with young children. The 10.6 x 8.3 x 16.5-inch diaper bag is made of high-quality, water-resistant oxford fabric and is easy to wipe clean, so you don’t have to worry about milk or other spills.

It has a large main compartment and a few other storage pockets, including insulated pockets and a wet clothes pocket. The bag can be carried by a top handle or worn as a backpack. It comes with a lifetime warranty and is available in multiple colors.

Women travelers loved that while it was very functional, the backpack doesn’t look like a diaper bag. They found it stylish and great for trips, especially because it fits under airplane seats and in overhead compartments. They also liked how deep the side pockets were, perfect for holding sippy cups and bottles.

10. Baosha Canvas Travel Purse – $35.99

Pros: Cons: Lightweight and durable

Affordable

Lifetime warranty and great customer service

Interior pockets Not large enough for more than a weekend trip

Not structured

This chic and affordable weekender travel purse comes in four color variations, including black, blue, khaki, and red. The bag is canvas, while the handles are leather. At 16 x 12 x 8 inches, it’s easy to fit in any airline overhead compartment or under the seat, and great for packing for one or two nights. A back slide sleeve allows you to slide it over the handle of rolling luggage if you’re bringing both for a longer trip.

The top zips all the way across, and inside there are two open pockets on one side, and one zipper pocket on the other. The bag has a lifetime warranty, which a few reviewers mentioned using with great results. One received a new handle quickly and said she was “VERY happy with the level of service.”

This bag doesn’t have a lot of features and isn’t big enough for long trips, but for light packing for a day or two, it’s one of the best travel bags out there.

