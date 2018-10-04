The 5 Best All Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean (2018)

The Caribbean is rife with resorts. There are so many islands and so many great hotels it can be hard to choose which is best. We’ve narrowed it down to the best all-inclusive resorts based on different situations–for couples, for families, and more.

We love all-inclusives because never having to take out your wallet or remember your purse is the ultimate little luxury. Food, drinks, activities, and tips are all included, so once you arrive you can simply enjoy. And from kayaking to snorkeling to kite surfing–in one case even a water park–there are plenty of activities.

If activities aren’t your idea of vacation and you just want to relax on the beach, these are some of the best all-inclusive resorts for that too. Each one has a pristine beach, and often they’re even private. No relaxing vacation is complete without a spa treatment, and each of these has a spa as well, including one that was ranked best spa in the world by Travel + Leisure.

We’ve also taken dining options into account, as well as external activities and service.

Whether you’re on a romantic getaway or traveling with the whole family, these are our five favorite Caribbean vacation spots: