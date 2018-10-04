The 5 Best All Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean (2018)

The Caribbean is rife with resorts. There are so many islands and so many great hotels it can be hard to choose which is best. We’ve narrowed it down to the best all-inclusive resorts based on different situations–for couples, for families, and more.
We love all-inclusives because never having to take out your wallet or remember your purse is the ultimate little luxury. Food, drinks, activities, and tips are all included, so once you arrive you can simply enjoy. And from kayaking to snorkeling to kite surfing–in one case even a water park–there are plenty of activities.
If activities aren’t your idea of vacation and you just want to relax on the beach, these are some of the best all-inclusive resorts for that too. Each one has a pristine beach, and often they’re even private. No relaxing vacation is complete without a spa treatment, and each of these has a spa as well, including one that was ranked best spa in the world by Travel + Leisure.
We’ve also taken dining options into account, as well as external activities and service.
Whether you’re on a romantic getaway or traveling with the whole family, these are our five favorite Caribbean vacation spots:
Best for Families: Coconut Bay Beach Resort & SpaPrice: $1,519.00Pros:
Cons:
- Great for families
- On-site waterpark, paintball, petting zoo, and more
- 16 restaurants and bars
- One-mile beach
- Four pools
- Childcare options
- Separate side for adults
- Not as private feeling as some other resorts
- More expensive than some resorts
- Not as romantic as some other resorts
This is the best all inclusive resort in the Caribbean for families thanks to its spacious rooms, relaxed beaches, on-site waterpark, numerous activities, and childcare options.
St. Lucia is a picturesque island with lush vegetation and crystal clear waters. This resort takes advantage of 85 acres on the island with two wings–one for couples and one for families. The family side is home to St. Lucia's largest waterpark, which kids adore. There are also four pools (including one that's adults only) and an entire mile of beach.
Families also love playing paintball and visiting the Coco Coral petting zoo where they can hang with goats, sheep, and ducks. On the water there's kayaking, snorkeling, SUP boarding, aqua aerobics, pool volleyball, and more. On land enjoy the fitness center, yoga classes, golf course, and spa.
There are eight restaurants covering a wide range of international dining options, and eight bars, including a swim-up bar, a nice lounge, a beach bar, and as sports bar, among others. If parents want to enjoy the bars without their kids, there are several childcare options including evening babysitting.
Whether you're here for romance or here with family, every guest is treated to incredible service. The hotel is only about 10 miles from the airport, but guests are welcome to explore more of St. Lucia, like the nearby Mamiku Botanical Gardens or Diamond Baths. This all inclusive resort package is for five nights, plus flights.
$1,519 for five nights plus airfare.
Find more Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa information and reviews here.
Best for Beach Lovers: Riu Palace ArubaPrice: $1,359.00Pros:
Cons:
- One of the best beaches in the Caribbean
- Lots of water sports
- 5 restaurants; 5 bars
- Close to downtown
- Full-service spa
- Good for families
- Not adults only-could bother some guests
- Not as private feeling as other resorts
- More expensive than some other resorts
If you and your family can't get enough of beautiful beaches, the Riu Palace Aruba is the best all inclusive resort for you. It sits right on Palm Beach, which is consistently rated one of the top beaches in the Caribbean, and the whole resort has a beachy, happy vibe. Soft white sand, gentle turquoise waves...how could you not be in a good mood?
There's also a huge pool and lots of water activities including kayaking, windsurfing, snorkeling (to a coral encrusted shipwreck site), scuba diving, water polo, and sailing. On land you can enjoy beach volleyball, tennis, and a modern fitness studio.
There's a full-service spa and champagne on arrival, plus the sunset views from the shores are to die for.
There are five restaurants and five bars, but if that's not enough downtown is nearby. Rent a bike from the hotel or hop on the bus and explore the local shops and casinos. This is a great all inclusive resorts for families, couples, groups of friends, and anyone who loves to have fun and loves the beach.
$1,359 for four nights plus airfare.
Find more Riu Palace Aruba information and reviews here.
Best Adults Only: Secrets Royal Beach Punta CanaPrice: $909.00Pros:
Cons:
- Amazing beach
- Close to airport
- Lots of activities
- 13 restaurants
- Partnership with neighborhood dining options
- Small dogs allowed
- Adults only
- Not good for families
- Rooms are not as large as some other resorts
- Children not allowed
This orange and blues of Secrets Royal Beach scream Caribbean vacation from the time you check in, and is one of the best all-inclusive resorts around. The sparkling sugar-white shores and vibrant blue water will melt away any stress, and the spacious rooms and attentive service provide ultimate comfort.
The hotel is only 30 minutes from the airport, so you don't have to endure a lot of travel to get to relaxation. If you get bored of lying on the pristine beach (is that possible?) you can play tennis, basketball, or volleyball on site. It's the perfect way to work up a sweat before jumping in the ocean or one of the many pools. There's also bowling, dance lessons, and even Spanish lessons if you want to learn something on your vacation.
If you can pull yourself away from the resort, there's a great eco-adventure ATV tour around the island, or golf courses nearby. There's also kayaking, sailing, snorkeling, windsurfing, and other water activities available on-site.
Or, you could relax in the lazy river, go horseback riding through tropical fields, indulge in a spa treatment, or dine in one of the 13 gourmet restaurants that include a sushi spot, a wine bar, seafood, pan-Asian cuisine, and a French and Italian restaurant. There's nightly entertainment every night, limitless top-shelf spirits, and a partnership with neighboring resorts so you can drink and eat elsewhere and still never have to carry your wallet.
This is an adult only resort so children are not allowed, but small dogs are welcome for a $65 fee. Four nights plus airfare costs just $909, though there are upgrades available–like butler service–for a bit more.
Find more Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana information and reviews here.
Most Private: Sandals Emerald Bay BahamasPrice: $298.00Pros:
Cons:
- Secluded
- Pristine beaches
- Luxurious rooms
- Excellent service
- 18-hole golf course
- 11 restaurants; six bars
- Not as lively as other resorts
- Far from downtown
- Not for families
U.S. News and World Report named this the one of their top Caribbean all inclusive resorts because of its private feel and luxury amenities. Sandals resorts are built for couples, and they go all in on romantic touches.
Each room is decorated in British colonial-style furnishings, including natural stone floors and custom mahogany furniture. Each room also has a furnished balcony or patio.
The resort's beaches are idyllic and feel secluded even when the resort is full. Lounge in a hammock on the beach or enjoy one of the pools or hot tubs. There's a 150-slip deepwater marina, scuba diving and other water sports, and an 18-hole golf course designed by Greg Norman.
Guests can dine at one of 11 restaurants and drink at six bars. The abundance of drinking and dining options makes up for the fact that the resort is set away from any external nightlife.
This is a resort for those who want to feel secluded, to recharge on what feels like private beaches, and who prize excellent service. There's less to do than at other resorts, but that's the point. It's all about relaxing and connecting with your significant other, and there are few more beautiful places to do it on earth.
$298 per night.
Find more Sandals Emerald Bay Bahamas information and reviews here.
Most Romantic: Couples Tower IslePrice: $949.00Pros:
Cons:
- Couples only
- Private beaches
- Swim-up bars
- Six restaurants
- Glamorous freshwater pool
- Spacious rooms
- Included water activities and tours
- Not for families
- Not as many restaurants as some other resorts
- Not for singles
Travel + Leisure named the Couples Tower Isle spa the "World's Best Hotel Spa in the Caribbean" and also included it on their list of the best hotels in the world. It's one of the best all inclusive resorts for couples in the world, especially in the Caribbean.
Tower Isle is a private island in Jamaica owned by the resort and only accessible by boat. The whole places is couples only, and features nude sunbathing and a premium liquor swim-up bar. The beaches are gorgeous and never too crowded. In fact, you often feel like you have the whole island to yourself. If you don't like sand, the 1950s-era pool is as glamorous as it gets.
The Hollywood glamour vibe continues at the piano bar, which is the place to be come sundown. Stop in after dining at one of the six restaurants. From a veggie bar to poolside grill to a fine dining restaurant, there's something for every one, at every time of day.
Of course, the spa is a highlight of this resort. Get a European seaweed body treatment and you'll feel spoiled the rest of the trip.
There are plenty of activities included, too, like a glass bottom boat tour, a catamaran cruise, a river falls tour, reef snorkeling, scuba diving, and more.
When it's time to sleep, nestle into your beautiful room with king-sized beds and turn down service.
$949 for four nights plus flights.
Find more Couples Tower Isle information and reviews here.
