5 Best Cheap All Inclusive Vacations In the Caribbean: Which Is Right for You?

We know the feeling–you need a vacation, but travel can be expensive. Flights, hotels, food, drink, activities…it all adds up. That’s why we love cheap all-inclusive vacations. Most activities are usually included, and you can eat and drink without worrying about the bill.
Some all-inclusive resorts are pricey, but plenty are actually quite budget friendly. We focused on the Caribbean here because flights are usually short, easy, and affordable from the United States. It’s also going to be cold soon, and a tropical getaway will sound pretty good.
If you’re traveling with family, cheap all-inclusive vacations become even more desirable. It’s one thing to pay for yourself, but when you’re paying for a whole family admission fees, restaurant bills, and hotel rooms get much more expensive.
Whether you’re traveling with kids, as a couple, as a single who wants a fun getaway, or are simply looking for some affordable relaxation for a few days, these are our favorite cheap all inclusive vacations right now. All you have to do is pack the sunscreen and show up.
Best Deal: Sunscape Bavaro Beach Punta CanaPrice: $469.00Pros:
Cons:
- Family friendly
- 11 restaurants; 9 bars
- Private island access
- On-site babysitting and kid's activities
- Close to airport
- Close to downtown Punta Cana
- Lots of water activities
- Not as romantic as other packages
- Spa not as highly rated as some resorts
- Not as private feeling as other resorts
This family-friendly resort is only 25 minutes from the airport, meaning a shorter time to vacation happiness. Once at the resort, each room has a private balcony or terrace, a well-stocked mini bar, and other amenities–adjoining bedrooms for families are available upon request.
Spend your days hanging out on the pristine beach, lounging in one of the two sparkling pools, testing your skills at the golf course, reef diving, whale watching (a huge hit with kids), windsurfing, snorkeling, deep sea fishing, catamaran sailing, or relaxing in the floating spa. It's only 38 minutes to Hoya Azul, a natural lagoon of some of the bluest water you've ever seen, and a trip is easily arrangeable by the resort staff.
Also nearby you'll find Altos de Chavon, a 16th-century Mediterranean-style village, a must-visit on your trip. There's also plenty to do in Punta Cana, from restaurants to history to nightlife.
This is a cheap all inclusive vacation for families that has plenty of appeal for parents thanks to tons of children's activities (sand castle competitions, arts & crafts, and more) and an on-site babysitter. Drop the kids off and head to the spa, or to a private intimate dinner for two (which can be arranged in a number of picturesque locations).
When it's time to eat (and at an all-inclusive, feel free to make time for eating whenever you wish), there are 11 restaurants ranging from pizza to fine-dining, several buffets, and a dessert shop. There are also nine bars, including beach bars, pool bars, a dance club, a lounge, and more.
Sunscape Bavaro Punta Cana is a great cheap all inclusive vacation the entire family will love.
$469 for three nights plus air.
Find more Bavaro Beach Punta Cana information and reviews here.
Most Fun: Riu Negril JamaicaPrice: $729.00Pros:
Cons:
- Beautiful rooms
- Close to downtown Negril
- Large pools and private beach
- 5 restaurants; 5 bars
- Plenty of water sports
- Not as many restaurants as others
- Not as many activities as some others
- About an hour from the airport
It takes a little over an hour to get to Riu Negril from the Montego Bay airport, but once there, all worries melt away and you'll have the trip of a lifetime. This large resort has beautiful, spacious rooms with comfortable beds, a full mini-bar, and windows with tropical views. You'll love waking up here every morning.
Jamaica has all the makings for a cheap all inclusive vacation you'll never forget. By day, lounge by the pool or beach, make friends at the poolside bar, take out a jet ski or kayak, try windsurfing, spend time snorkeling, go golfing, play volleyball or tennis, and bask in the happy feel that being in Jamaica brings. By night, take the One Love Bus Tour. It picks you up at the resort and takes you to all of Negril's hottest spots. But don't get too crazy that you miss sunset–Negril's are some of the prettiest in the world.
No reservations are needed at any of the resort's five restaurants, which include an Italian spot, a buffet, an Asian restaurant, a poolside grill, and a gourmet eatery. There are five bars, including one on the beach and a swim-up bar at the pool. Cold drinks are never more than a few steps away.
Don't miss the spa, which offers unique body treatments and massage options. There's a kid's club where you can drop the little ones while you visit the spa or relax alone on the beach for a few hours.
$729 for four nights plus air.
Find more Riu Negril Jamaica information and reviews here.
Best Adults Only: Warwick Paradise Island BahamasPrice: $739.00Pros:
Cons:
- Adults-only
- Private beach
- Lots of nightlife options
- All rooms have nice views
- 330,000 gallon pool
- 5 restaurants
- Free WiFi
- Not family-friendly
- Not as many activities as other resorts
- Not as many dining options as some resorts
This adults-only four-star resort is a fantastic cheap all-inclusive vacation option for those hoping to relax, recharge, and get away from their kids and other stresses of everyday life. It's also great for singles who want a vacation and are hoping to meet someone poolside. One recent reviewer focused on the solo-travel aspect, and said she always felt safe, happy, and taken care of by the staff.
The resort is harbor-side, with a large 10,000 square foot terrace offering stunning views over the marina and glittering blue-green water. Spacious rooms have views over the marina or Paradise Island. After waking up to the view, make your way to the sparkling pool, where you can lounge all day or relax in the whirlpool. Or, head to Cabbage Beach, a private beach where white sands await.
If you're feeling active, try snorkeling, golfing, deep sea fishing, visiting nearby historical sights, or heading out for some fantastic shopping. And don't forget about the spa–an ideal adults-only amenity. Indulge in a massage, facial, or full body treatment and forget your worries.
The resort has five restaurants and two bars/lounges, plus a beachside tiki bar–a hub of fun and a great place to meet other vacationers. The resort is also close to downtown Nassau, where you can party all night.
If you're looking for a cheap all-inclusive vacation that also allows some time to get work done, you'll love the free WiFi at the Warwick Paradise Island resort (most all-inclusive resorts don't actually include free WiFi). You can send emails drink in hand poolside, mixing business with pleasure in the sun.
$739 for three nights plus air.
Find more Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas information and reviews here.
Best Gourmet: Azul Beach Resort Riviera MayaPrice: $579.00Pros:
Cons:
- Kid-friendly activities
- 14 gourmet restaurants; 6 bars
- Luxury spa
- Daily yoga
- Fewer water activities than some other resorts
- Not as private as some other resorts
- Not as romantic as some other resorts
This is one of the best cheap all-inclusive vacations for the family who likes a little luxury. The posh hotel is family-friendly, yet also has a wonderful spa and all dining options are gourmet.
All rooms have flat-screen TVs, rain showers, fully stocked mini bars, deluxe bathrobes and slippers, turndown service, and private balconies. Cribs are even available on request for little ones. And babysitting services are available for when parents want some alone time.
Families love the ping pong tables, kayaking, snorkeling, hanging by the private beach, splashing around the pool, taking an eco-adventure tour, going sailing, and enjoying the variety of watersports rentals. There's also a fun "in-room camping" option for kids, and kids' cooking classes.
Adults like the free daily yoga, luxury fitness center, six bars and lounges (including a swim-up bar), and indulging in a Sky Massage at Vassa Spa.
What really makes this resort stand out are the 14 restaurants, all of which are Gourmet Inclusive–meaning they're fresh, top-notch restaurants a step above what might typically be found at an all-inclusive resort. From a raw bar to Thai food, a sushi restaurant to Italian, several different grills, a smoothie bar, and of course Mexican food, there's a restaurant for every taste and time of day.
$579 for four nights plus air.
Find more Azul Beach Resort Riviera Maya information and reviews here.
Most Relaxing: Marina El Cid Spa & ResortPrice: $429.00Pros:
Cons:
- Quiet, relaxing atmosphere
- Private beach
- Yoga, Tai-chi, Tae-bo, and other fitness options
- Private beach
- Beautiful rooms with views
- 5 restaurants; 5 bars
- Spa
- Childcare available
- Not many activities
- Not as kid-friendly as other resorts
- Not as many restaurants as other resorts
If your cheap all-inclusive vacations requirements include relaxation, look no further than the Hotel Marina El Cid in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The resort is quiet, with a gorgeous white sand beach and an enormous pool. There's not as much to do here in the way of activities, but that's the point–you come here to relax.
Each room has a private terrace, mini-bars, and marble bathrooms. The rooms are large, comfortable, and the perfect haven away from everyday stress.
If you do want to be more active, try a swim with dolphins, a guest favorite, or do a bit of yoga, Tai chi, pilates, or Tae-bo. There's also a fitness center if you prefer to create your own workout. Or, there's parasailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, water-skiing, and other water-sport rentals nearby. The resort is also close to Mayan ruins, which are an interesting excursion, and a golf course. It's also very close to Puerto Morelos, Cancun, and Playa del Carmen, if you want to get out for some nightlife or shopping outside of the resort. On-site tour assistance can help you plan your days, and can get you access to the best golf courses on the Riviera Maya.
Back at the resort, definitely check out Scaramanga Bar, where you can sip top-shelf cocktails from a hammock, or lying on a mattress in the sand. Talk about relaxation. There are four other bars at the resort, including a swim-up bar and an ocean deck bar, and all serve top-shelf beverages included in your stay. There are five restaurants, including Mexican, seafood, Italian, Mediterranean, and an international option.
If you're traveling as a family, there's child care on site, which includes kayaking, Spanish lessons, bike tours, and games. It's the perfect place to drop the kids while you enjoy the El Cocay Spa–try the Temazcal steam bath, cold plunge pool, and hydrotherapy.
$429 for three nights plus air.
Find more Marina El Cid Spa & Resort information and reviews here.
