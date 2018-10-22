The Best Packable Backpacks for Travel: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

A packable backpack is a great accessory for any type of traveler. These bags fold up to about the size of a sandwich and unfold to fit cameras, rain jackets, water bottles, and other day trip essentials.

If you’re going on a camping trip, pack one of these in your bag and use it for day hikes. If you’re visiting a new city, bring one along to carry your wallet and other essentials during the day, or as a bag to carry home souvenirs.

These packable backpacks are lightweight, durable, and most of them are also pretty affordable. There’s almost no excuse not to pack one on your next trip. They also make great gifts for the traveler in your life!