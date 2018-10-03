5 Pet Carriers for Travel: Which Is Right for You?

When going away on any vacation, long or short, we miss our pets. Rather than board them, leave them with loved ones, or ask someone to take care of them, why not bring them along in a pet carrier? If you are traveling and are planning on taking your pet, be sure to give them a comfortable and safe carrier so that the transit is as easy as possible.

Traveling with a pet can be extra tricky, especially because you will want to make sure that your pet is small enough to be permitted in the cabin, and that the carrier that you choose for them is up to the task of providing comfort and security. Thankfully, there are a lot of different styles and brands of carriers that are designed for small to medium-sized cats and dogs.

They range from traditional looking totes with mesh covers, backpacks that are also rolling bags, a sling, and a multi-compartmented carrier. Some offer a snug fit for your pet to stay extra close, and some are designed to allow your pet to have more room for longer transit. Additionally, all of these carriers can be used on or off airplanes, and can even be used after you arrive at your destination and would like to take your furry companion out sightseeing with you.