7 Best Portable Water Filters: The Ultimate List (2018)

A highly packable and portable water filter is a pivotal survival item EVERY outdoorsman and traveler should own. If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors or in parts of the world where water quality is questionable, then owning a water filtration system is an absolute must.
Lightweight and packable water filters allow you to carry less packed water while hiking or traveling and of course provide you with emergency access to clean water. Those who hike even a few miles from the beaten path are wise to own a portable water filter for both convenience and safety.
Packing water is heavy, and going without it for any duration is simply not an option. There’s nothing more important than clean water in each and every survival scenario you can think up — a portable filter is an easy solution to this fact.
All of our selected filters have been chosen for their portability, effectiveness, and lifespan, so don’t rule these units out for at home emergency use!
You can go on for days or even weeks without food, but the human body requires clean fresh water for survival in as little as 24 hours. Carrying a device into the field that ensures you stay hydrated should be rule number one for any serious trekker. Falling ill from ingesting unclean water will furthermore be the morbid end to any survival situation and is easily avoided with filters from our top list.
Drastically trim your pack weight and ensure you always have the ability to create clean water with one of our top picks of portable water filters. They’re affordable, add very little volume or weight to your gear load and just might save your life in a jam! Happy trails from all of us here at Heavy!
Best Water Filter For International Travel: LifeSaver Liberty Bottle Water FilterPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a five foot scavenger hose
- Filter cartridge and carbon discs are replaceable
- Extremely easy to operate -- just fill bottle, pump twice and drink!
- Built with a fail safe (low flow/no flow) that indicates when the filter needs to be replaced
- Removes 99.9999% of all bacteria and 99.999% of all viruses
- Fast flow rate -- 1.2 Liters per minute
- Can easily filter large volumes at once with the hose
- A bit bulkier than some of the other highly portable water filter options at about one pound and 13 inches in length
- Although still an excellent value, this filter is more expensive than a lot of other options
- Replacement filters are fairly expensive
The new Liberty Botle from LifeSaver is a seriously cool innovation in safe water filtration. This is a super easy to use portable water filter that travelers and outdoorsmen alike are raving about. LifeSaver recently sent me out a Liberty Bottle to sample and I've been impressed with its functionality.
This is our pick for international travel because of the impressive level of filtration as well as lifespan, and portability. When you're a long way from home, you can't afford to fall ill from unclean water -- this is a serious filter for the serious traveler that hasn't cut any corners.
The Liberty Bottle employs a dual system of filtration that uses hollow fiber membrane technology and Carbon disks to produce exceptionally safe water. Both components of the filter are replaceable so you can keep this bad boy going for years of use.
Using this filter is a total breeze -- it's as simple as filling the bottle, pumping the pump a few times and drinking! LifeSaver has even included their five-foot "Scavenger Hose" with this unit that allows you to access harder to reach water sources. The hose is, in my opinion, a brilliant innovation that makes a ton of sense for inclusion with a filter like this making the Liberty Bottle an excellent value.
The rate you can purify water is also quite impressive with this filter. You can turn contaminated water into clean drinking water at a rate of 1.2 liters per minute with the hose attachment. This is ideal for larger groups and for filling containers.
There's no intensive pumping or pressing involved with the Liberty Bottle -- it's a fast and easy filtration system that's built to last due to its inherently rugged design and replaceable filter components. There's even a two year warranty on the product!
It's certainly a bit more cumbersome and expensive than a lot of other portable water filter options, but this is a mindfully designed unit with pivotal features that's built to last.
For some more detailed info on how the filter works, check out the attached video below!
Find more LifeSaver Liberty Bottle Water Filter information and reviews here.
Most Packable Water Filter: Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration SystemPrice: $18.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super lightweight (two ounces) and fits in the palm of your hand
- Highly affordable
- Is easily cleaned and therefore has an incredible lifespan (100,000 gallons of water!)
- Can be attached to a Sawyer squeeze pouch, water bladder or even a normal water bottle and drank directly through the filter or squeezed into another container
- This filter is not as effective as some of the other units listed here at filtering particularly suspect water sources
- It's small size and light weight make this unit more susceptible to damage if crushed or dropped -- be careful with this one
- Lower flow rate makes this unit more suited for personal rather than group use
Here's a seriously compact water filter that's awesome for backpacking trips of any kind where you're short on pack space and can't afford to bring a bulky filter. The Mini Filter by Sawyer Products might not provide you with the same level of filtration that a unit like the Liberty Bottle does, but for the vast majority of possible scenarios, this unit is more than you need.
At just two ounces and built small enough to be held in the palm of your hand this is the ultimate packable water filter. The Mini takes up practically no space making it perfect for all sorts of wilderness and travel applications.
You won't want to drink from particularly suspect water sources with this filter because it does not remove chemicals or viruses, however, it is more than safe for use with regular fresh water sources. Customer reviews rave about the ease and simplicity of filtering stream water in the backcountry to tap water in the third world.
You can use this filter as a straw and drink directly through it or use a Sawyer squeeze bag to fill other containers. The Mini has a somewhat slow filtration rate so this is more of a personal unit than a filter for group use.
Perhaps the most innovative feature of the Mini is that it's been designed to attach directly to regular water bottle threads and hydration bladders as well as the Squeeze Bags offered by Sawyer Products. This is a go anywhere, use anyway type of filtration system that has proven itself effective and versatile.
Take a closer look at the Mini in the attached video below -- you'll be impressed with its size to ability ratio!
Find more Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration System information and reviews here.
Best Quality Water Filter For Longterm Use: Katadyn Pocket MicrofilterPrice: $305.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perhaps the most reliable and durable portable water filter on the market
- All metal moving parts and ceramic element are easily cleaned for an essentially unlimited lifespan
- Includes a hose for accessing hard to reach water and for simplifying use in general
- Silver-impregnated ceramic element in the filter stops any bacterial growth
- Includes a 20 year warranty!
- Very Expensive
- Fairly heavy for backpacking use at 20 ounces compared to a lot of other filter options
- Must be careful to not allow the ceramic filter to freeze
Here’s the filter that countless home emergency preppers and backpackers consider to be the gold standard in safe water filtration. Katadyn is one of the most highly respected brands in the business whose products are even used by military personnel worldwide.
It’s the quality of construction that makes this filter so above and beyond. It’s built with all metal moving parts and a silver-impregnated ceramic element in the filter making it both incredibly rugged and essentially without lifespan. This is a filter that’s easily cleaned and used for years and years of safe water filtration. Katadyn even includes a 20-year warranty with this product which is a sure sign of confidence in their product.
The Pocket Microfilter filters all microorganisms larger than 0.2 microns producing impressively clear and clean water at a rate of about one liter per minute. There’s a lot of pumping involved if you want to purify larger quantities of water, but this is still a solid filter for group or family use.
The price tag is staggering yes, but you’re paying for a nearly indestructible filter designed for flawless, longterm use.
Although this Swiss-made device is far “fancier” than the competition, its one of the most easily operated portable water filters on the market. You place the hose into any fresh water source and then simply pump the handle. The outlet hose can furthermore be attached to containers with a clip.
If you’re looking for the best of the best and want to purchase a filter that won’t let you down after even years of extreme use, look towards Katadyn. For a more compact and affordable unit from this industry leading brand, check out the Hiker Pro Microfilter, it could be more up your alley.
Find more Katadyn Pocket Microfilter information and reviews here.
Best Cheap Portable Water Filter: Etekcity Water Filter StrawPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheaper alternative to the LifeStraw
- Includes accesories like a water pouch, longer reaching straw and cleaning syringe
- Lightweight and highly portable
- Can be screwed onto a water bottle
- 1500 liter lifespan is not very impressive. Better for “if you need it” use than as a long term water system
- Filter and accessories are not built very durably, be careful with this one
- Very low flow rate -- not the filter you want if you plan on using it often but excellent for emergencies
Here’s a handy dandy personal water filter from Etekcity that’s laughably inexpensive and easy to use. This packable filter is highly comparable in every way to the LifeStraw, but comes at a lower price and even includes some accessories.
This is a three-stage filter straw that removes 99.99999% of waterborne bacteria like salmonella, cholera, and E.coli and removes 99.9999% of protozoa like giardia and cryptosporidium. It’s just as effective as most other filters on the market but has a shorter lifespan at just 1500 liters.
The first stage of the filter or “pre-filter” removes larger particles like silt, rust, and bloodworms. The second stage is an antibacterial activated carbon filter that removes chlorine, heavy metal ions and THMs. The third stage is a 0.01 micron hollow fiber UF membrane that filters out 99.9999% of waterborne pathogens and protozoa.
Operating this filter is also a total breeze — just place the straw into fresh water and drink! This unit, unlike the standard LifeStraw, can be attached to any regular water bottle or paired with Etekcity’s included water pouch.
This would honestly be the ultimate filter if its lifespan was longer and the flow was faster. With only a 1500 liter lifespan this water filter won’t be around for years of hiking or travel. As an emergency “just in case” portable water filter, however, this is the perfect affordable option.
Find more Etekcity Water Filter Straw information and reviews here.
Best Water Filter For Wilderness Use: Sawyer Products Select Series Water PurifiersPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Have the choice to choose which level of filtration is right for you (and pay accordingly)
- Although not exceptionally compact, this is a filter and a vessel for clean drinking water which saves you big time on pack space
- Only 10 seconds for 20 ounces of water output
- Foam membrane is replaceable and microsqueeze filter has a 100,000 gallon lifespan!
- Very lightweight at only about half a pound due to the foam construction of the bottle
- Fairly expesive
- The Chlorine in tap water will reduce lifespan of the foam core therefore this filter is better for use with wilderness water
- Although you can compress this unit because of its foam construction, it could deform if stored smushed for very long
Here’s a really neat line of portable water filters from Sawyer Products. This is a particularly cool choice of filter system because you can choose the level of purification you want to pay for.
There are three filters in the series. The S1 will remove bacteria, protozoa, chemicals, and pesticides while the S2 will additionally remove viruses. The S3 furthermore removes heavy metals making it a pretty dam effective water filter. They are all around the same cost, but it’s still nice that you have the option to pay less if you know the water source(s) you plan on drinking from are free of viruses and/or heavy metals.
This filter system employs absorption foam technology paired with Sawyer’s 0.1-micron absolute hollow fiber membrane to REALLY purify fresh water sources. You simply unscrew and fill the bottle, rescrew and close the cap to the micro squeeze filter and then squeeze the foam bottle in an alternating motion. This works the water into the foam material for enhanced filtration. You can then open the cap to the microfilter and drink directly from the bottle or dispense the water into another container.
Although it’s somewhat cumbersome, you have to consider the fact that this is both a filter and vessel for water which will save you on pack space. You won’t want to put anything other than water into the bottle, but for regular hydration purposes, it’s an awesome compact system that travels really well.
Sawyer Products recommends this filter system for wilderness water rather than tap water because the Chlorine levels in tap will clog the pores of the absorption foam sooner. It can still be used with suspect tap water if traveling internationally but if you’re looking for a portable water filter for travel in particular rather than use in the great outdoors then you’re better off with a different unit.
If this highly portable purification system fits your needs for water filtration then it’s an excellent value product that won’t let you down. Consider the applications of the Select Series Water Purifiers for you and choose your model wisely.
If you’re interested in this filtration system make sure to watch the attached video below for a closer look at its capabilities, ease of operation and required maintenance.
Find more Sawyer Products Select Series Water Purifiers information and reviews here.
Best Included Acessories With a Filter: Boston Fortis Explorer Pro Personal Portable Water FilterPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a neat (and potntially lifesaving) array of survival accessories like a flint, compass, light and knife
- Very compact at 6.6 by 3.1 by 1.8 inches and lightweight at 9 ounces
- Employs a four stage 0.1 micron filter (prefilter, ceramic, Carbon Fiber and KDF)
- Reasonably priced considering the quality of the filter and included accessories
- Easy to both operate and clean
- Includes a hose for ease of access to the water source your pumping
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Only about a 2000 liter lifespan
- Fairly slow rate of filtration at 17 ounces per minute
- Lithium batteries of the flashlight likely won't last very long
Here’s an affordable yet highly reviewed personal water filter from Boston Fortis. The Explorer Pro is a 2000 liter lifespan four-stage filter that even includes some additional survival features for the great outdoors.
It’s compact size (6.6 by 3.1 by 1.8 inches) and light weight (nine ounces) make it great for use both in the wilderness as well as traveling, but the included survival features definitely gear this unit towards the great outdoors. There’s a compass, flashlight, small knife, and fire flint and even a whistle! Considering the fact that a portable water filter is a survival tool, why not include some other potentially life saving features?
The filter itself is also pretty dam impressive for the cost. Boston Fortis has upgraded the Explorer Pro to a four-stage filter. The water is sent through a pre filter, ceramic, carbon fiber, and kinetic degradation fluxion section. It’s a 0.1 micron filter that contends with the best on the market in terms of purification.
The Explorer Pro is an easy to use pump filter that has a flow rate of just 17 ounces per minute — it’s not a terribly fast filtration system and best used for personal use. That being said, the hose design allows for easy filling up of containers so you can absolutely go ahead and use it for group camp or travel use as long as you don’t mind pumping for a while.
The body of the filter and hand pump are well built and positively reviewed for durability. This is a filter you can knock around in your pack and not worry about being too fragile.
For at home use, I’d look towards something with a longer lifespan and faster flow rate but for backpacking purposes, the Boston Fortis is an awesome budget unit with some killer extra features.
Find more Boston Fortis Explorer Pro Personal Portable Water Filter information and reviews here.
